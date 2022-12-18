Mentioned it in the Carragher thread, but thought it would also suit this one...



After spitting on that little girl, he's become Sky Sport's biggest bitch. He was going on about how last night's game was the best thing since sliced bread, and at one stage made it out that it was better than the last World Cup final. I only turned over to Sky as the two pricks on the other (American?) channel mentioned that both clubs had sent an email out asking for fans to behave, the commentator mentioned Pep getting pelted with coins and the co-commentator (Stewart Robson) mentioned our fans attacking City's buses, absolutely no mention of their supporters singing vile songs about us!