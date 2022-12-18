Poll

Author Topic: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition  (Read 901180 times)

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9920 on: December 18, 2022, 11:32:29 am »
Quote from: tubby on December 18, 2022, 10:42:48 am
https://twitter.com/FootballRamble/status/1604144328997490691

A Tim Sherwood classic.
Let it sink in that this man earned millions as a football manager.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9921 on: December 18, 2022, 01:36:21 pm »
Sherwood is an idiot. I remember when Spurs were signing Regullion and he was raging. Going on about how no one has ever seen him play before and Spurs shouldnt be signing players like that. Never mind he played for Real Madrid and Sevilla. He didn't play in the Premier League so he cant be any good
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9922 on: December 18, 2022, 02:02:55 pm »
The Peter principle has been officially replaced by the sherwood syndrome.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9923 on: December 18, 2022, 11:02:20 pm »
For the first time in my life I actively chose to watch ITV rather than BBC sports coverage. McCoist vs Jenas and he more than cancels out Lee Dixon and Sam "I wrote these scripted lines out so by God I'm going to say them" Matterface.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9924 on: December 20, 2022, 04:00:18 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on December 18, 2022, 11:02:20 pm
For the first time in my life I actively chose to watch ITV rather than BBC sports coverage. McCoist vs Jenas and he more than cancels out Lee Dixon and Sam "I wrote these scripted lines out so by God I'm going to say them" Matterface.

Same here.  Watched BBC for the 5 mins up to kick off, don't like Shearer or the jug eared hypocritical crisp worrier, but there's no adverts, then turned over as soon as I heard the word Jerma...... 
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9925 on: December 20, 2022, 04:03:18 pm »
Quote from: TheMissionary on December 20, 2022, 04:00:18 pm
Same here.  Watched BBC for the 5 mins up to kick off, don't like Shearer or the jug eared hypocritical crisp worrier, but there's no adverts, then turned over as soon as I heard the word Jerma...... 

Your loss. Miss Greer offered some real insight.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9926 on: December 20, 2022, 04:09:40 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on December 20, 2022, 04:03:18 pm
Your loss. Miss Greer offered some real insight.

 ;D :thumbup

 That's as maybe, but can she do it on a cold February night at Stoke?
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9927 on: December 20, 2022, 04:27:35 pm »
Quote from: TheMissionary on December 20, 2022, 04:09:40 pm
;D :thumbup

 That's as maybe, but can she do it on a cold February night at Stoke?
I have you know she starred for Bayern (Female) Eunuch
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9928 on: December 20, 2022, 04:30:47 pm »
Jermaine Jenas, like a crisp you have licked all the flavour off. The definition of blandness.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9929 on: December 20, 2022, 04:30:54 pm »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on December 20, 2022, 04:27:35 pm
I have you know she starred for Bayern (Female) Eunuch

I'll have to take your word for that.  I never saw her play, but my Da told me she had trouble getting out of second Greer.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9930 on: December 20, 2022, 04:33:45 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on December 20, 2022, 04:30:47 pm
Jermaine Jenas, like a crisp you have licked all the flavour off. The definition of blandness.

Sorry, youd like to lick Jermaine Jenas all over?
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9931 on: December 20, 2022, 04:36:58 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on December 20, 2022, 04:30:47 pm
Jermaine Jenas, like a crisp you have licked all the flavour off. The definition of blandness.
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on December 20, 2022, 04:33:45 pm
Sorry, youd like to lick Jermaine Jenas all over?

That deserves a custom title   ;D
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9932 on: December 20, 2022, 04:39:27 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on December 20, 2022, 04:33:45 pm
Sorry, youd like to lick Jermaine Jenas all over?


I cannot think of many things I would less like to do, luckily enough he already has no flavour so there is no need to lick it off (thank god)
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9933 on: December 22, 2022, 09:51:30 am »
Simon Jordan getting right and tore into Gary Neville yesterday was brilliant. Words like Hypocrite and wally were used more than once. And an invitation for Neville to come on the radio and defend his decision to talk about human rights while on ITV but not say a word when he was on Bein sports. I like Simon Jordan. He absolutely destroyed Piers Moron not long ago when he came on. Gary Neville wouldn't even consider it because he's be totally lost for words 
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9934 on: December 22, 2022, 10:21:45 am »
Jordan's a bigger hypocrite than Neville. He was calling the decision to award the WC to Qatar 'a morally reprehensible decision' six months ago, but all he's done during the tournament is gush about how brilliant it is and how wrong the BBC were to focus on human rights. I think he's even filmed interviews with a Qatari world cup official and the PSG owner where they complain about how unfair the other media coverage of them is.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9935 on: December 22, 2022, 11:29:24 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on December 22, 2022, 10:21:45 am
Jordan's a bigger hypocrite than Neville. He was calling the decision to award the WC to Qatar 'a morally reprehensible decision' six months ago, but all he's done during the tournament is gush about how brilliant it is and how wrong the BBC were to focus on human rights. I think he's even filmed interviews with a Qatari world cup official and the PSG owner where they complain about how unfair the other media coverage of them is.

Absolutely. It's amazing, they start by being critical of Qatar, then go over meet various dignitaries and officials in Qatar then come back speaking glowingly about reforms swallowing their talk of reforms as given without a critical thought in response about how they might just be lying. After all, why would they lie? A quick look on the review by Amnesty International shows that whilst reviews have been put in place on paper, they aren't enforced in any way that makes them worthwhile or effective.

I hate to think how many workers will die in dismantling these stadiums.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9936 on: December 22, 2022, 01:02:44 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on December 20, 2022, 04:30:47 pm
Jermaine Jenas, like a crisp you have licked all the flavour off. The definition of blandness.

His favourite crisps are definitely salt n' shake without the salt.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9937 on: December 22, 2022, 02:39:53 pm »
Without making any allegations, in a tournament that is costing $229bn and has been bought. It is not beyond the bounds of possibility that any high profile voices criticising the tournament or hosts might have a cup of coffee bought for them, small change really.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9938 on: December 22, 2022, 08:15:20 pm »
Carra still a shite pundit.  :butt
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9939 on: December 22, 2022, 08:18:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December 22, 2022, 08:15:20 pm
Carra still a shite pundit.  :butt
He truly is. You surely need to work on it to be that shite
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9940 on: December 22, 2022, 09:18:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December 22, 2022, 08:15:20 pm
Carra still a shite pundit.  :butt

The difference between his excitement when City score (and his fawning over De Bruyne) compared to his silence when we score is unbelievable
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9941 on: December 22, 2022, 09:20:28 pm »
The dickhead is almost willing us to lose.  :butt
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9942 on: December 22, 2022, 09:20:54 pm »
Carra would immediately be 50% less shite if he'd just shut the fuck up for a moment. Someone needs to tell him you don't have to jabber constantly
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9943 on: December 23, 2022, 10:39:25 am »
Mentioned it in the Carragher thread, but thought it would also suit this one...

After spitting on that little girl, he's become Sky Sport's biggest bitch.  He was going on about how last night's game was the best thing since sliced bread, and at one stage made it out that it was better than the last World Cup final.  I only turned over to Sky as the two pricks on the other (American?) channel mentioned that both clubs had sent an email out asking for fans to behave, the commentator mentioned Pep getting pelted with coins and the co-commentator (Stewart Robson) mentioned our fans attacking City's buses, absolutely no mention of their supporters singing vile songs about us!
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9944 on: December 23, 2022, 10:46:29 am »
Quote from: Samie on December 22, 2022, 09:20:28 pm
The dickhead is almost willing us to lose.  :butt

Yep he has been like this since spitgate and in many ways he is worse than Neville who we know hates us anyway.

He spoke about our POOR defence forgetting 4 out of 5 of our first choice backline are out and bigged up City.

How can he say City were good at the back we scored 2 and Darwin had 3 great chances so we could have scored 4-5.

He also said "Who can stop City" well over the last 5-6 years we can match them as the games prove.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9945 on: December 23, 2022, 08:17:55 pm »
Carragher tends to talk a lot about our defense (and he's not the only one).  Like when we played Utd and he said it could be another Aston Villa where we concede 7 for one. But no one ever mentions that over the last 5 or 6 seasons I think we have had the best defensive record in every one except one, oddly enough the one we had no defenders
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9946 on: December 23, 2022, 08:27:12 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on December 23, 2022, 08:17:55 pm
Carragher tends to talk a lot about our defense (and he's not the only one).  Like when we played Utd and he said it could be another Aston Villa where we concede 7 for one. But no one ever mentions that over the last 5 or 6 seasons I think we have had the best defensive record in every one except one, oddly enough the one we had no defenders
Carragher has to be down as the most over-rated defenders we ever had. Istanbul aside, he was bang average and was very lucky to have Sami Hyypia as a partner.
He played so deep, that sometimes he was in the front row of wherever stadium he was playing in.
If he was at his peak age now, he wouldn't get in any Premier League squads now.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9947 on: December 23, 2022, 08:34:43 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on December 23, 2022, 08:27:12 pm
Carragher has to be down as the most over-rated defenders we ever had. Istanbul aside, he was bang average and was very lucky to have Sami Hyypia as a partner.
He played so deep, that sometimes he was in the front row of wherever stadium he was playing in.
If he was at his peak age now, he wouldn't get in any Premier League squads now.

Wow ! Kick a man when hes down. First time I ever heard someone say basically Carragher was a shite player. Cant recall him getting much abuse when he played for us in a stella career. On the contrary the man was a fine defender. Would die for the shirt.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9948 on: December 23, 2022, 08:42:10 pm »
Is he down?

I dunno if he was a shite player or not but he's a shite commentator's assistant and deserves a kicking every time he spouts his endless, overheated verbiage
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9949 on: December 23, 2022, 08:50:28 pm »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on December 23, 2022, 08:42:10 pm
Is he down?

I dunno if he was a shite player or not but he's a shite commentator's assistant and deserves a kicking every time he spouts his endless, overheated verbiage
He wasn't shite, but compared to most modern defenders now, he wouldn't get a look in, which is what I meant, but that won't stop the gobshite criticising the said modern players.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9950 on: December 23, 2022, 08:58:16 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on December 23, 2022, 08:50:28 pm
He wasn't shite, but compared to most modern defenders now, he wouldn't get a look in, which is what I meant, but that won't stop the gobshite criticising the said modern players.
I agree. I was referring more to Lad who suggested that Carra was being called a shite player.

I don't watch Carra's punditry, but I do often have to suffer his co-commentating. He's not as bad as Steve Macmananananananan but he's pretty chronic. Just endless, wall-to-wall bilge; no let up. All spouted in a breathless, urgent monotone as if what he's saying is the most important thing ever.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9951 on: December 23, 2022, 09:13:07 pm »
The only ex Liverpool player pundit worth a toss is Souness, yes he has old man syndrome now and again, but at least he's clear and consistent in what he says, Carragher, Owen and The Turncoat McManaman are dreadful.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9952 on: Today at 12:15:11 pm »

From the best pundits on TV - and some impressive high notes...


'Merry Christmas everyone from @acjimbo @JamesHorncastle @honigstein and myself! 🎅❤️ @btsportfootball #EFS #EuropeanFootballShow':-

https://twitter.com/LaurensJulien/status/1607154100785016835 - a 45 second video
