Mccoist is hands down the best pundit by a country mile.

Ian Wright is tidy, clearly has a soft spot for us.





Crucial thing with both of these two is that they manage to convey their enjoyment of football while not treating the job of pundit/commentator as if it is some kind of chore rather than the massive privilege it is. They both also seem to recognise their own strengths and limitations so they tend to speak with authority on the areas they know better rather than trying to fake it across all aspects of the game like some.