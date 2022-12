Not somebody who really gets mentioned on here, but with his latest comments, Ruud Gullit joins the clueless gobshite ranks of pundits spouting idiocy with his claims that Alisson always has a mistake in him and he'd prefer Ederson over him for Brazil. Ignoring the point that he is wrong for a moment, having a mistake in you would be fine when it is also accompanied by many, many saves unlike Ederson who rarely saves anything when the protection that city usually provide him breaks down.