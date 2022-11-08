Fantastic.



I've also enjoyed listening to Nedum Onuoha. I've never heard him shilling for Man City but maybe he does it in other contexts. But what I really want to do is a write-in vote for Philippe Auclair, he is just so good. On this week's Guardian Football Weekly, previewing Man City-RB Leipzig, he said Leipzig stood no chance over two legs because "City somehow always find the resources..." (pause for effect)... "whether that be diving for a 93rd minute penalty as De Bruyne did against Fulham..." - hallelujah! Someone in the media finally said it! He also provided thoughtful analysis for why sacking Hassenhutl might have been the wrong move, rather than the usual lazy claptrap about results not being good, something had to give, change is good as a holiday, new manager bounce, etc.