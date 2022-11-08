Poll

2021 Who is the best

Ally McCoist
Pat Nevin
Liam Rosenior
Andres Cantor
Lutalo Muhammad
Barry Davies
Nasser Hussain
Michael Johnson
Gaby Logan
Natalie Sawyer
Andy Brasswell
Orla Chennaoui
Arlo White
Hazel Irvine
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Isa Guha
Clare Balding
Chris Hoy
Becky Adlington
Beth Tweddle
Katherine Grainger
Richie Woodhall
Kelly Cates
Alan Shearer
Gary Lineker
Gary Neville
Jamie Carragher
Graeme Souness
Martin Tyler
John Champion
Clive Tyldesley
Jim Beglin
Ian Darke
Seb Hutchinson
Karen Carney
Alan Parry
David Coulthard
Mark Webber
Ian Wright-late option
Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
November 8, 2022, 05:41:45 pm

'Gary Nevilles days as footballs moral policeman are over':-

For all those who gush over Neville as the homme sérieux of the national game, an equal number regard him as colossal hyprocrite

www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/11/08/gary-nevilles-days-footballs-moral-policeman

^ https://archive.ph/qCX2W



A quick 90 second video of Gary Neville on HIGNFY - with Ian Hislop quickly and easily nullifying Neville's 'defence'...

https://v.redd.it/pi0j0x34g0y91
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
November 8, 2022, 09:44:54 pm
Fantastic.

I've also enjoyed listening to Nedum Onuoha. I've never heard him shilling for Man City but maybe he does it in other contexts. But what I really want to do is a write-in vote for Philippe Auclair, he is just so good. On this week's Guardian Football Weekly, previewing Man City-RB Leipzig, he said Leipzig stood no chance over two legs because "City somehow always find the resources..." (pause for effect)... "whether that be diving for a 93rd minute penalty as De Bruyne did against Fulham..." - hallelujah! Someone in the media finally said it! He also provided thoughtful analysis for why sacking Hassenhutl might have been the wrong move, rather than the usual lazy claptrap about results not being good, something had to give, change is good as a holiday, new manager bounce, etc.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
November 8, 2022, 10:18:00 pm
Quote from: oojason on November  8, 2022, 05:41:45 pm
'Gary Nevilles days as footballs moral policeman are over':-

For all those who gush over Neville as the homme sérieux of the national game, an equal number regard him as colossal hyprocrite

www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/11/08/gary-nevilles-days-footballs-moral-policeman

^ https://archive.ph/qCX2W



A quick 90 second video of Gary Neville on HIGNFY - with Ian Hislop quickly and easily nullifying Neville's 'defence'...

https://v.redd.it/pi0j0x34g0y91
Can we change his title to the Hypocritical Policeman then
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
November 9, 2022, 11:47:02 am
Quote from: killer-heels on November  8, 2022, 02:26:56 pm
Not having Nedum Onuha. He is another paid for City fanboy.

Yeah, his thoughts on the KDB penalty dive were embarrassing.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
November 9, 2022, 02:42:03 pm
What's Carragher on about here then ? Re Arsenal...
"The City game was postponed and I think that probably helped them in someways. It just shows that players, no matter who you are, can transform a team. You look at Jesus. The thing about him not scoring shows how good he is."

Jesus not scoring shows how good he is?
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
November 9, 2022, 02:53:06 pm
Quote from: slaphead on November  9, 2022, 02:42:03 pm
What's Carragher on about here then ? Re Arsenal...
"The City game was postponed and I think that probably helped them in someways. It just shows that players, no matter who you are, can transform a team. You look at Jesus. The thing about him not scoring shows how good he is."

Jesus not scoring shows how good he is?

Carragher is really TNB and I claim my fiver.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
November 9, 2022, 03:51:36 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November  9, 2022, 02:53:06 pm
Carragher is really TNB and I claim my fiver.

I'm not up to speed on my abbreviations but I'll have a bang at it. TNB.... Twat Nob Bluenose ?   The National Ballbag ?
Bit harsh them actually. How about ....Tremendous News Broadcaster ?
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
November 9, 2022, 03:52:16 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November  9, 2022, 02:53:06 pm
Carragher is really TNB and I claim my fiver.

It's not a fiver, they give you a library card...
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
November 9, 2022, 03:56:23 pm
Quote from: slaphead on November  9, 2022, 03:51:36 pm
I'm not up to speed on my abbreviations but I'll have a bang at it. TNB.... Twat Nob Bluenose ?   The National Ballbag ?
Bit harsh them actually. How about ....Tremendous News Broadcaster ?
I'm sure The North Bank will be pleased with this?  ;)
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
November 18, 2022, 02:03:17 pm
I have a new found admiration for Simon Jordan. Absolutely destroyed Piers Moron today on radio and called out his hypocricy for when he slated Oprah Winfrey for how she did the Megan Markle interview with admiring eyes and didn't challenge anything, only for him to do the same with Ronaldo.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
November 18, 2022, 02:20:44 pm
Quote from: slaphead on November 18, 2022, 02:03:17 pm
I have a new found admiration for Simon Jordan. Absolutely destroyed Piers Moron today on radio and called out his hypocricy for when he slated Oprah Winfrey for how she did the Megan Markle interview with admiring eyes and didn't challenge anything, only for him to do the same with Ronaldo.

the only person to think Piers Moron is not a twat is Piers Moron
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
November 18, 2022, 02:46:44 pm
Quote from: slaphead on November 18, 2022, 02:03:17 pm
I have a new found admiration for Simon Jordan. Absolutely destroyed Piers Moron today on radio and called out his hypocricy for when he slated Oprah Winfrey for how she did the Megan Markle interview with admiring eyes and didn't challenge anything, only for him to do the same with Ronaldo.

Just seen that & fair play to Jordan. Morgan needed calling out on that - the deplorable fucking hypocrite.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
November 18, 2022, 03:01:55 pm
Quote from: MJD-L4 on November 18, 2022, 02:46:44 pm
Just seen that & fair play to Jordan. Morgan needed calling out on that - the deplorable fucking hypocrite.

Jordan was just too sharp tongued for him. This bit made Morgan look a right knob.

Jordan: But he described it separately, he described directors and the president. Lets deal in detail. Lets look at the pushback on someone spending 350million euros for him

Morgan: Youre talking total nonsense about the Saudi deal. I know exactly who made that deal and youre wrong.

Jordan: So youve seen the contract, have you?

Morgan: Ive spoken to the Saudi person who made the offer myself.

Jordan: So you havent seen the contract?

Morgan: Why would they lie?

Jordan: Oh, I dont know, why would people misrepresent things, you do that all the time!



Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
November 18, 2022, 03:11:36 pm
Yeah that made me laugh!

Then Morgan goes on to try and distance his interview from the Meghan Markle stuff by saying Ronaldo is a victim and was just responding to months of slander and provocation.

Implying that the Harry/Meghan interview came out of nowhere and they were the instigators of the issues with the Royal Family.

The guy is almost as egotistical as Ronaldo and infinitely more detestable.

Phone tapping bastard.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
November 18, 2022, 03:29:23 pm
Jordan is a bit of a smug git, but he's very often on the nose with his opinions, and he backs them up and argues them very well, he's obviously an outlier in terms of "pundits", in that he very obviously does a fair bit of research into the subjects he'll be discussing, I always thought he was a c*nt, he may well be, but he's one of the very few talking heads in football that I actually enjoy listening to.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
November 18, 2022, 03:33:13 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on November 18, 2022, 03:29:23 pm
Jordan is a bit of a smug git, but he's very often on the nose with his opinions, and he backs them up and argues them very well, he's obviously an outlier in terms of "pundits", in that he very obviously does a fair bit of research into the subjects he'll be discussing, I always thought he was a c*nt, he may well be, but he's one of the very few talking heads in football that I actually enjoy listening to.
Spot on. He tells it as it is, which is rare as hen's teeth these days.
Would love to see him on Sly sports as a guest and watch ratboy and co squirm.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
November 18, 2022, 03:37:20 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November 18, 2022, 03:33:13 pm
Spot on. He tells it as it is, which is rare as hen's teeth these days.
Would love to see him on Sly sports as a guest and watch ratboy and co squirm.
He'd rip Ratboy limb from limb, he'd destroy him over his bias as a co-commentator/pundit, and for being a hypocritical champagne Socialist, it would be delicious.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
November 18, 2022, 03:50:42 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on November 18, 2022, 03:37:20 pm
He'd rip Ratboy limb from limb, he'd destroy him over his bias as a co-commentator/pundit, and for being a hypocritical champagne Socialist, it would be delicious.

Which is sadly why they'll never invite him on. They'll just stick with Micah Richards - Coz he's got "Bantz & Tings©" -  Innit
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
November 23, 2022, 08:44:33 pm
Jermaine Jenas. Utterly devoid of charisma & intelligence.

Hes one of those pundits who will defend his original opinion even when confronted with clear evidence, in uhd super-slo-mo, to the contrary. He feels hes right, so thats that. Probably a working class Tory & proud of it.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
November 23, 2022, 08:46:27 pm
I've got a feeling Jenas will be hosting Eurovision next year.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
November 23, 2022, 08:50:08 pm
Quote from: Hazell on November 23, 2022, 08:46:27 pm
I've got a feeling Jenas will be hosting Eurovision next year.

And raging at the forriners ganging up on the plucky UK.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
November 23, 2022, 09:05:12 pm
Quote from: Hazell on November 23, 2022, 08:46:27 pm
I've got a feeling Jenas will be hosting Eurovision next year.

He'll be hosting Election Night, Wimbledon and the fucking news next year.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
November 23, 2022, 09:25:24 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 23, 2022, 09:05:12 pm
He'll be hosting Election Night, Wimbledon and the fucking news next year.
Dead-headed S Club 7 reject.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 09:45:07 am
Its one of the oddest phenomenon's I've witnessed in British media, maybe even odder than James Corden. He's got no personality, no charisma, he's not even particularly controversial or outspoken like some like. Its like they've combined all the worst aspects of other commentators and stuck them into an average ex Newcastle and Spurs midfielder, and now he's everyfuckingwhere.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 10:31:07 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:45:07 am
Its one of the oddest phenomenon's I've witnessed in British media, maybe even odder than James Corden. He's got no personality, no charisma, he's not even particularly controversial or outspoken like some like. Its like they've combined all the worst aspects of other commentators and stuck them into an average ex Newcastle and Spurs midfielder, and now he's everyfuckingwhere.

Said it before but his agent must surely either be the worlds best or has compromising material on certain production heads. Cant think of any other reason why this dull, irritating no mark has been forced upon the nation (and he really has been forced upon us). One good thing for anyone whos watching any wc matchs on bbc is that if you press the red button you can listen to BBC radio commentary instead. Still not great but not having to suffer Jenass mind numbingly boring vowels is a real plus.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 11:35:56 am
Roy Keane. Was he always this angry? Great to watch as a pundit. Him and Souness this week ;D
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 11:42:40 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:35:56 am
Roy Keane. Was he always this angry? Great to watch as a pundit. Him and Souness this week ;D

He's actually mellowed in his old age.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 11:45:22 am
Quote from: Red Ol on Yesterday at 10:31:07 am
One good thing for anyone whos watching any wc matchs on bbc is that if you press the red button you can listen to BBC radio commentary instead. Still not great but not having to suffer Jenass mind numbingly boring vowels is a real plus.

oh wow. I almost came on here last night to post "all I want for Christmas is a mute Jermaine Jenas button"

Now I know there IS actually such a thing, which means I don't have to watch a match in absolute silence (which is infinitely better that listening to him I admit).

I think he is the new Adrian Childs, in that most people are genuinely baffled how one man can get so much screen time.   

Childs was eventually relegated to he bowels of TV and Radio.  Lets hope the man-child goes the same way.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 12:03:38 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:45:22 am

I think he is the new Adrian Childs, in that most people are genuinely baffled how one man can get so much screen time.   

Childs was eventually relegated to he bowels of TV and Radio.  Lets hope the man-child goes the same way.

For some reason Adrian Chiles has a regular column in the Guardian. I have no clue why. It is the most mundane meaningless waste of column inches that I can think of. Just random trivial boringly dull subject matter, like his bladder or something he saw in a toilet on the M1  or West Brom. Just bizarre.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 12:05:27 pm
Quote from: Red Ol on Yesterday at 12:03:38 pm
For some reason Adrian Chiles has a regular column in the Guardian. I have no clue why. It is the most mundane meaningless waste of column inches that I can think of. Just random trivial boringly dull subject matter, like his bladder or something he saw in a toilet on the M1  or West Brom. Just bizarre.

I think he's married to the editor

yep, really.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 02:05:21 pm
Quote from: Red Ol on Yesterday at 12:03:38 pm
For some reason Adrian Chiles has a regular column in the Guardian. I have no clue why. It is the most mundane meaningless waste of column inches that I can think of. Just random trivial boringly dull subject matter, like his bladder or something he saw in a toilet on the M1  or West Brom. Just bizarre.

The Mundane Thread has 130 pages.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 04:11:30 pm
Thought Andros Townsend was decent this morning as a co commentator. At the very least, seems like a guy who enjoys football which seems a rarity in the commentary box these days. The rest of them just sound bored waiting for the next England game so that they can belittle the opposition.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 04:26:58 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:35:56 am
Roy Keane. Was he always this angry? Great to watch as a pundit. Him and Souness this week ;D
Watched an interview with Martin O'Neil, Talking about Roy Keane and his angry beard.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qKTRzVaTR28" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qKTRzVaTR28</a>
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 04:29:43 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 02:05:21 pm
The Mundane Thread has 130 pages.

Of which id read every single page before I laid eyes on Adrian Childs column.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 06:25:48 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:26:58 pm
Watched an interview with Martin O'Neil, Talking about Roy Keane and his angry beard.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qKTRzVaTR28" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qKTRzVaTR28</a>
;D O'Neill was a decent pundit as well from what I remember. Shame ITV haven't got him again.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 09:25:06 pm
His demolition of Robbie Williams on air in 98 was a World Cup classic.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Today at 12:50:53 pm
Quote from: Red Ol on Yesterday at 12:03:38 pm
For some reason Adrian Chiles has a regular column in the Guardian. I have no clue why. It is the most mundane meaningless waste of column inches that I can think of. Just random trivial boringly dull subject matter, like his bladder or something he saw in a toilet on the M1  or West Brom. Just bizarre.

On the contrary, I think it's the best thing about the Guardian.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Today at 01:25:01 pm
Jonathan Pearce loves telling you if a game isn't very good doesn't he?
