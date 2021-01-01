Owen is okay at times (in comparison to others around him) - yet seemingly always looking to make the conversation about him and his playing days. Offers little insight, toes the line and seems to look to say what he thinks others want to say - I suppose that's what tv companies want. #CleanCutBrandValuesBrochure





Sometimes though I quite like that. I haven't listened to him too much to be honest, but when I have, he gives some good insight into how he would see a situation as a striker or why strikers approach things in a certain way. I like that. It certainly beats the hell out of some of the cliches like "he would have score that last season" or the tiresome "you would have scored that one Alan" followed by hilarious laughter you get with most of them.