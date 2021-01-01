Poll

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9680 on: Today at 08:50:02 am »
people in tv studios have supported the underdog in cup ties probably since the existence of tv studios. nothing to see here.

apart from ian wright who has said that he prefers the smaller team to lose.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9681 on: Today at 09:38:44 am »
Jake Humphrey is an overpromoted children's TV presenter gobshite. I still expect him to end every sentence with ", boys and girls!"
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9682 on: Today at 10:28:29 am »
Not like Steve Nicol to just look at the negatives after a 7-1 win.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9683 on: Today at 10:41:55 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:28:29 am
Not like Steve Nicol to just look at the negatives after a 7-1 win.
We really do have some ex players who just love to shit on the club. Nothing wrong with constructive criticism, but they tend to over react without context. It was easier to play the role of "not as good as we were" pre Klopp, but they are attempting to critique a group of players and a manager that have provided consistency like we have never seen before.

Hamann, Nicol, Whelen, Mcmanaman, Carragher (when there's no trophy to celebrate) have all been guilty. Some more than others.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9684 on: Today at 11:01:35 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 10:41:55 am
We really do have some ex players who just love to shit on the club. Nothing wrong with constructive criticism, but they tend to over react without context. It was easier to play the role of "not as good as we were" pre Klopp, but they are attempting to critique a group of players and a manager that have provided consistency like we have never seen before.

Hamann, Nicol, Whelen, Mcmanaman, Carragher (when there's no trophy to celebrate) have all been guilty. Some more than others.
Is there any former LFC player turned pundit who actually likes us? Seems like most of them tend to get off on us being shit or nitpicking things when we are playing good
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9685 on: Today at 11:09:25 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 11:01:35 am
Is there any former LFC player turned pundit who actually likes us? Seems like most of them tend to get off on us being shit or nitpicking things when we are playing good

Fowler.think thats it
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9686 on: Today at 11:16:52 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:09:25 am
Fowler.think thats it
Fowler, Barnes, McAteer. Gerrard obviously on the few occasions he's done one of our games. I'm sure I've seen lads like Garcia do a good job. But mainstream UK regular pundits that are measured about us are pretty rare.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9687 on: Today at 11:37:06 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 11:01:35 am
Is there any former LFC player turned pundit who actually likes us? Seems like most of them tend to get off on us being shit or nitpicking things when we are playing good

Depends what you consider a pundit. Id say pretty much all of the ones who work for LFCTV are true fans. Certainly nobody could say Aldo for example doesnt bleed Liverpool. Hes probably the most biased on there. McAteer, Spackman, Kirkland etc are reds though I think.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9688 on: Today at 11:47:39 am »

^ Spackman when working for non-LFC TV can be snidey - surprisingly Beglin can be too on occasion. Obviously Lawrenson is a full-time snide (when not talking about his glory days).
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9689 on: Today at 11:51:59 am »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 11:47:39 am
^ Spackman when working for non-LFC TV can be snidey - surprisingly Beglin can be too on occasion. Obviously Lawrenson is a full-time snide (when not talking about his glory days).

Warnock's the same. Way more critical of Liverpool when working for Sky or Five Live than he is on the club channel.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9690 on: Today at 11:52:03 am »
Is Michael Owen alright? I've only caught him a couple times post match as not something I really bother with and he seems boring but decent given the standard and pretty positive, although given it was both after wins might have swing that
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9691 on: Today at 11:59:24 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:52:03 am
Is Michael Owen alright? I've only caught him a couple times post match as not something I really bother with and he seems boring but decent given the standard and pretty positive, although given it was both after wins might have swing that

Owen is okay at times (in comparison to others around him) - yet seemingly always looking to make the conversation about him and his playing days. Offers little insight, toes the line and seems to look to say what he thinks others want to say - I suppose that's what tv companies want. #CleanCutBrandValuesBrochure ;)
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9692 on: Today at 12:03:55 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:09:25 am
Fowler….think that’s it

Jamie Redknapp and Crouchy stick up for us quite abit imo.

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9693 on: Today at 12:06:44 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:51:59 am
Warnock's the same. Way more critical of Liverpool when working for Sky or Five Live than he is on the club channel.
Up to a point thats fair enough I think. On a club channel they can be fairly one eyed. When its a national broadcaster they know theyll probably get loads of grief if theyre too pro-Liverpool. Doesnt seem to bother pundits either links to other clubs but we just boil more piss than most.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9694 on: Today at 12:31:28 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 11:59:24 am
Owen is okay at times (in comparison to others around him) - yet seemingly always looking to make the conversation about him and his playing days. Offers little insight, toes the line and seems to look to say what he thinks others want to say - I suppose that's what tv companies want. #CleanCutBrandValuesBrochure ;)


Sometimes though I quite like that. I haven't listened to him too much to be honest, but when I have, he gives some good insight into how he would see a situation as a striker or why strikers approach things in a certain way. I like that. It certainly beats the hell out of some of the cliches like "he would have score that last season" or the tiresome "you would have scored that one Alan" followed by hilarious laughter you get with most of them.


Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9695 on: Today at 01:24:54 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 11:01:35 am
Is there any former LFC player turned pundit who actually likes us? Seems like most of them tend to get off on us being shit or nitpicking things when we are playing good
Fowler seems to like us.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9696 on: Today at 01:36:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:14:10 pm
Thats not something you read a lot.

:D I'll take it.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9697 on: Today at 01:38:57 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 04:04:23 pm
I wish I was Hazell. During our game on Sunday Tyler said it. If you are unfortunate enough to listen to him, he starts every match reeling off pointless stats, regardless of whats happening on the pitch

He needs to be put out to pasture. It's mad that all he has to do is turn up, spout nonsense for 90 minutes and then go home.

Just have no commentary or 'analysis'.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9698 on: Today at 02:01:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:06:44 pm
Up to a point thats fair enough I think. On a club channel they can be fairly one eyed. When its a national broadcaster they know theyll probably get loads of grief if theyre too pro-Liverpool. Doesnt seem to bother pundits either links to other clubs but we just boil more piss than most.
I quite like the one eyed stuff, but I was brought up on the footy Echo  :)

The thing that bugs me though is why does it just seem to be a load of our ex players that try hard not to appear too biased? I agree with you, Utd City and Chelsea are 3 clubs that spring to mind where pundit supporters have no problem with circling the wagons and defending those clubs no matter what.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9699 on: Today at 02:23:06 pm »
The pundits I find with the strangest affinities to any club are the likes of John Hartson, Chris Sutton and Mark Hateley who constantly refer to Celtic or Rangers as us or we, when they only spent a season or two playing with those particular clubs throughout a long career. It's maybe the only way they will get a gig on TV I guess.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9700 on: Today at 03:27:17 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 02:23:06 pm
The pundits I find with the strangest affinities to any club are the likes of John Hartson, Chris Sutton and Mark Hateley who constantly refer to Celtic or Rangers as us or we, when they only spent a season or two playing with those particular clubs throughout a long career. It's maybe the only way they will get a gig on TV I guess.

Michael Owen has said the 'we' when referring to Manchester United a few times too. I agree - it is most strange...
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9701 on: Today at 04:30:43 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 09:02:04 pm
Half time and we get a replay of the pundits studio when Rangers scored. Id expect a manc to be happy but Ferdinand celebrated like it was Man U winning the CL final. Cant imagine one of our former players acting the same when they concede.then again, we dont sing about their club.  EVERY. FUCKING. GAME.

Special mention to Jake Humphrey also leaping about for the Rangers goal. Looked like he just wanted to be their mate though.

Nice to hear the main presenter was remaining impartial. The prick. Has he apologised for the shite he came out with in Paris yet?
