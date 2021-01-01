Not like Steve Nicol to just look at the negatives after a 7-1 win.
We really do have some ex players who just love to shit on the club. Nothing wrong with constructive criticism, but they tend to over react without context. It was easier to play the role of "not as good as we were" pre Klopp, but they are attempting to critique a group of players and a manager that have provided consistency like we have never seen before.
Hamann, Nicol, Whelen, Mcmanaman, Carragher (when there's no trophy to celebrate) have all been guilty. Some more than others.