Was able to watch it on RTE tonight, as they seemed to have forgotten to geo block it.

Had the misfortune to listen to Didi Hamman. My God, he's getting worse. He just sat there with a really sour face. He genuinely didn't have one positive thing to say about us before the game or afterwards.

Liam Brady suggested a comfortable win for Liverpool, Hamman went 3-2. Afterwards it was all negativity. Our defence etc.

We have conceded goals, but the same amount as City have in the league.