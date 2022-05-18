Theres a brilliant interview by Graham Hunter on his podcast, the big interview, with Nedum Onuoha about the subject of punditry. I've only heard the first half of it but its absolutely fantastic so far. He speaks so intelligently about it, about how some pundits (mention no names) who commentate on what they want to happen or wish would happen and not what they see. And about how some criticise when players do something if its clearly what they've been asked to do.

He also talks about how some people who have no experience of a scenario have a microphone in front of them and because they played the game no one dares question them.

One great example was, and I'm sure he was referring to Roy Keane, saying that ex players who have only ever came 1st, 2nd or 3rd in their playing days sit there and criticise players for celebrating staying in the league. Talks about how when he did that with QPR, it was a feeling of relief that so many jobs would be saved, that he didn't have to take his kids out of school, that's he didn't have to move house etc etc. But because an ex player says its laughable then people just automatically agree.

Hunter also talks about how there are people in positions who's agents know someone who know someone and have no in depth knowledge. But that the producers and stations aor channels are to blame Very very good