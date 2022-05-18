Poll

2021 Who is the best

Ally McCoist
Pat Nevin
Liam Rosenior
Andres Cantor
Lutalo Muhammad
Barry Davies
Nasser Hussain
Michael Johnson
Gaby Logan
Natalie Sawyer
Andy Brasswell
Orla Chennaoui
Arlo White
Hazel Irvine
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Isa Guha
Clare Balding
Chris Hoy
Becky Adlington
Beth Tweddle
Katherine Grainger
Richie Woodhall
Kelly Cates
Alan Shearer
Gary Lineker
Gary Neville
Jamie Carragher
Graeme Souness
Martin Tyler
John Champion
Clive Tyldesley
Jim Beglin
Ian Darke
Seb Hutchinson
Karen Carney
Alan Parry
David Coulthard
Mark Webber
Ian Wright-late option
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9400 on: May 18, 2022, 06:39:08 am »
Quote from: oojason on May 18, 2022, 12:46:47 am
Contrast the Martin Tyler's dirge above... to Peter Drury's commentary of the Matip goal:-

https://twitter.com/MathersLFC/status/1526692095074893827


Tyler was actually 'trending' on twitter earlier tonight - given the number of complaints about his commentary - not all from Liverpool fans either...

He seems to be trending every time theres a game on. I read last night that he actually said during the game "we are here for the underdog" did anyone hear that?
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9401 on: May 18, 2022, 10:03:40 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on May 18, 2022, 02:42:12 am
i hear this all of the time but is it? whats so actually groundbreaking about his tactical analysis that was so good?  or is it a case of telling a lie so many times that it becomes the truth. Even earlier when he wasn't so unhinged thought his analysis was mediocre and basic at best.

I think when he started, he was better than mediocre, at least as far as the studio punditry stuff, he was rubbish even back then as a co-commentator though and I have no idea why Sky persist in using both him and Carra in that role since they are both still terrible at it, even if they weren't hampered by being alongside the bored and/or senile Tyler.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9402 on: May 18, 2022, 10:06:29 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on May 18, 2022, 06:39:08 am
He seems to be trending every time theres a game on. I read last night that he actually said during the game "we are here for the underdog" did anyone hear that?

Think it was "we support the underdog here" after the "everyone wants Liverpool to win" thing come up, was a bizarre bit of commentary. God forbid he and others there could just do their job and commentate on the game without roaring anyone on.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9403 on: May 18, 2022, 10:08:29 am »
One thing that's lowered Neville's analysis is the constant need to "banter" with Carragher.

He did have some interesting bits to add early on, and although I didn't always agree with it, he put it across well. It was a change from the crap "he didn't pass to the man in space 60 yards away" rubbish punditry we normally got.

These days he has become the kind of predicting things wrong, and all he seems to do is try and say things that will "get one over" on Carragher. The downfall of his precious team has driven him to more bias and repeating the same rubbish over and over. The encouragement they both get to support their team has made them hard to listen to and Neville has added in these weird sounds he makes throughout commentary too.

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9404 on: May 18, 2022, 10:18:39 am »
Quote from: Elzar on May 18, 2022, 10:08:29 am
One thing that's lowered Neville's analysis is the constant need to "banter" with Carragher.

He did have some interesting bits to add early on, and although I didn't always agree with it, he put it across well. It was a change from the crap "he didn't pass to the man in space 60 yards away" rubbish punditry we normally got.

These days he has become the kind of predicting things wrong, and all he seems to do is try and say things that will "get one over" on Carragher. The downfall of his precious team has driven him to more bias and repeating the same rubbish over and over. The encouragement they both get to support their team has made them hard to listen to and Neville has added in these weird sounds he makes throughout commentary too.



They're at best annoying and at worst a bit disturbing. 



Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9405 on: May 18, 2022, 01:11:30 pm »

'The difference between Martin Tyler & Peter Drury on commentary.' - https://v.redd.it/glip7na618091 (Matip goal from Southampton vs Liverpool)

^ from https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/usavmf/the_difference_between_martin_tyler_peter_drury
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9406 on: May 20, 2022, 08:40:44 am »
Quote from: oojason on May 18, 2022, 01:11:30 pm
'The difference between Martin Tyler & Peter Drury on commentary.' - https://v.redd.it/glip7na618091 (Matip goal from Southampton vs Liverpool)

^ from https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/usavmf/the_difference_between_martin_tyler_peter_drury

Its the difference between someone with a genuine love and passion for the game, and someone working for a multi million pound cash cow focused on generating controversy for the sake of social media engagement. Sky are more arsed about creating drama and talking points to feed their discussion programmes and give them controversial content for twitter than they are about an exciting game.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9407 on: May 21, 2022, 07:09:46 am »
Heard Tony Cascarino saying when Sheffield United came up there was a raucous atmosphere like every game was a cup final, their second year not so much of a great atmosphere. 🤔
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9408 on: May 21, 2022, 07:45:15 am »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on May 21, 2022, 07:09:46 am
Heard Tony Cascarino saying when Sheffield United came up there was a raucous atmosphere like every game was a cup final, their second year not so much of a great atmosphere. 🤔
So when they did decent the crowd was into it but when they were shit they weren't. What a brilliant take that is.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9409 on: May 21, 2022, 08:41:53 am »
More a case of there being no fans in the grounds the second season.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9410 on: May 21, 2022, 08:55:57 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on May 21, 2022, 08:41:53 am
More a case of there being no fans in the grounds the second season.
Oh yeah
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9411 on: May 22, 2022, 04:32:25 pm »
Already got this game on mute because of Carragher
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9412 on: May 22, 2022, 04:34:37 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on May 22, 2022, 04:32:25 pm
Already got this game on mute because of Carragher

Absolutely awful... ive switched to supersport, he genuinly sucks all the fun out of the game for me...
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9413 on: May 23, 2022, 07:29:32 am »
Do them two gobshites think wearing welding glasses makes them look intelligent?
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9414 on: May 23, 2022, 10:36:34 am »
Crooks basically saying wanted to leave Mo out of his team of the season but felt he couldnt because he got the golden boot. Then goes on to talk about his form being awful and his contract negotiations. What a balloon.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9415 on: May 23, 2022, 10:56:51 am »
had the misfortune of hearing Robbie savage last night  - he claimed that man city success is not just down to spending big but to spending wisely

he then used Norwich City as an example of a club who had spent big but spent wrongly

FFS 

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9416 on: May 23, 2022, 10:58:56 am »
I'm wondering why it is left to fan media to dissect a game and actually give some insight into what teams are doing.

The classic in you hear is how good someone is or xxx played well today.  Why did they?  What did they do? How did they beat the other team/their man?

It's race to the bottom, lowest common denominator stuff really.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9417 on: May 23, 2022, 10:14:09 pm »
just cannot wait for the day BT sports goes bust. they are 10 times worse than sky.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9418 on: May 24, 2022, 12:38:51 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on May 23, 2022, 10:14:09 pm
just cannot wait for the day BT sports goes bust. they are 10 times worse than sky.
But where will I get my amazing insight from Rio bruv
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9419 on: May 24, 2022, 12:40:19 am »
Quote from: oldman on May 23, 2022, 10:56:51 am
had the misfortune of hearing Robbie savage last night  - he claimed that man city success is not just down to spending big but to spending wisely

he then used Norwich City as an example of a club who had spent big but spent wrongly

FFS
I think he should switch Norwich with Everton and then he may have said something right for once.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9420 on: May 25, 2022, 11:44:37 am »
Heard 2 absolutely dreadful shouts on radio, 1 yesterday and 1 today. Can't work out which one was was the most pathetic attempts to stir the pot.
I was on my way home from 3 mental days in Liverpool, taxi from the airport here, head absolutely melted after 3 days on the lash.  Taxi man was a big Liverpool fan asking about the game and atmosphere and all that, had the radio on.

Andy Goldstein, absolute tube. Reckons Raheem Sterling would get in our front 3 ahead of .......Salah. Yeah, the man with the Golden boot (again) and most assists would lose his place to Sterling.

Heads even more melted today, dunno who it was, anyway. Klopp didn't deserve the manager of the year award because he didn't win the league. Should of gone to Pep, who won the league by 1 goal and failed in the domestic cups, and in Europe, again.

I only thought  that lad in Matthew Street at 2pm on Monday with the bottle of wine in his hand and one eye closed, staring in the windows of the bars, was mad.

There will be more shite than ever talked now the season is over.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9421 on: May 25, 2022, 02:33:14 pm »
Thierry Henry and Ian Wright are the ones i'd like to see and hear more from.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9422 on: May 26, 2022, 10:07:27 pm »
Anton Ferdinand doing absolutely nothing for improving the Ferdinand family IQ levels. Discussing who's been the best manager between Klopp, Guardiola and Mourinho. Proper Guardiola love in. It's fine to have an opinion but just because he has no intelligence he doesn't have to insult the rest of ours. They have not spent similar amounts of money and they both did not come into struggling teams
Oh and to make it even better, Guardiola is responsible for Spain and Germany wining the world cup, because he was coaching in those countries at the time, and he has changed how every kid if in England plays football now
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9423 on: May 26, 2022, 10:29:13 pm »
He went to Bayern in 2014/15. Germany won the World Cup that summer.  ;D
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9424 on: May 26, 2022, 10:33:06 pm »
Think Im on the verge of hating all of them for a variety of reasons

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9425 on: May 26, 2022, 10:42:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 26, 2022, 10:29:13 pm
He went to Bayern in 2014/15. Germany won the World Cup that summer.  ;D

No need for facts Samie 😂
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9426 on: May 26, 2022, 11:00:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 26, 2022, 10:29:13 pm
He went to Bayern in 2014/15. Germany won the World Cup that summer.  ;D

haha I was wondering what the time frame was. What an idiotic claim to make eh. He then said something like "now he's in England just look how well England are doing now" Dick
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9427 on: May 29, 2022, 05:34:14 pm »
Theres a brilliant interview by Graham Hunter on his podcast, the big interview, with Nedum Onuoha about the subject of punditry. I've only heard the first half of it but its absolutely fantastic so far. He speaks so intelligently about it, about how some pundits (mention no names) who commentate on what they want to happen or wish would happen and not what they see. And about how some criticise when players do something if its clearly what they've been asked to do.
He also talks about how some people who have no experience of a scenario have a microphone in front of them and because they played the game no one dares question them.
One great example was, and I'm sure he was referring to Roy Keane, saying that ex players who have only ever came 1st, 2nd or 3rd in their playing days sit there and criticise players for celebrating staying in the league. Talks about how when he did that with QPR, it was a feeling of relief that so many jobs would be saved, that he didn't have to take his kids out of school, that's he didn't have to move house etc etc. But because an ex player says its laughable then people just automatically agree. 
Hunter also talks about how there are people in positions who's agents know someone who know someone and have no in depth knowledge. But that the producers and stations aor channels are to blame  Very very good
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9428 on: May 29, 2022, 05:38:45 pm »
Steve McManaman is shit
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9429 on: May 29, 2022, 08:18:21 pm »
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9430 on: May 30, 2022, 11:47:25 am »
Anyone would think this fat mess is on the Abu Dhabi payroll or has a son who works for the club. Oh wait, he does.

Absolute state of it.

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9431 on: May 30, 2022, 11:50:08 am »
Spurs, City and Chelsea worked us out? :D Chelsea lost two finals, Man City lost a semi, and not one of them beat us in 9 games of football. If thats working out....
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9432 on: May 30, 2022, 05:47:16 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on May 30, 2022, 11:50:08 am
Spurs, City and Chelsea worked us out? :D Chelsea lost two finals, Man City lost a semi, and not one of them beat us in 9 games of football. If thats working out....
I assume he means they've worked out how not to get battered by us .... :)
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9433 on: May 30, 2022, 06:31:34 pm »
BBC News just said Nottm Forest "dominated English football in the 1970's"

I've not checked, but off the top of my head they spent most of the decade in the second division and won the First Division title once  :-\
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9434 on: May 30, 2022, 11:31:49 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on May 30, 2022, 11:47:25 am
Anyone would think this fat mess is on the Abu Dhabi payroll or has a son who works for the club. Oh wait, he does.

Absolute state of it.


I assumed everyone just ignored that fat shithouse?
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9435 on: Yesterday at 01:11:57 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on May 30, 2022, 11:31:49 pm
I assumed everyone just ignored that fat shithouse?

My sentiments exactly.  The man is a complete waste of sponk.   
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9436 on: Yesterday at 02:06:33 am »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on May 30, 2022, 06:31:34 pm
BBC News just said Nottm Forest "dominated English football in the 1970's"

I've not checked, but off the top of my head they spent most of the decade in the second division and won the First Division title once  :-\
Forrest's honors in the '70s

They won 1 League title in 1978, Back to Back League Cups and 1 European Cup in the 70s and if you want to count it a Charity Shield in 78. So that's 5 honors over a 2 season window at the end of the decade.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9437 on: Yesterday at 09:49:21 pm »
Not pundit per se, but Peter Drury is leaving Premier League Productions to join NBC replacing Arlo White
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9438 on: Yesterday at 10:01:28 pm »
Didi Hamann - "Thiago is one of the most over rated players in Europe" "When push comes to shove you don't see him"
Jurgen Klopp - "I said to Thiago, if I had known what a player you are I would have signed you four years earlier"

I wonder who knows best.  Big Jurgen and the whole of Europe maybe ?
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9439 on: Today at 12:25:58 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:49:21 pm
Not pundit per se, but Peter Drury is leaving Premier League Productions to join NBC replacing Arlo White
That's a shame. Drury is easily the best commentator that PLP have for its international feeds it's a big loss for them but a huge get for NBC.
