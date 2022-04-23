Awful from Sky again, I tend to have the sound off, but my son wants the commentary. The issue is that if people don't think for themselves, they lap up the Sky bullshit and treat it as the truth.



They talk so much shit unchallenged that they create an alternative reality. Case in point yesterday and I couldn't believe it.



"It will be a feather in Lampard's cap if he can keep them up".



So a club that's spent a fortune, then gives Rafa a pittance and sack him when results go against them. Appoint Lampard when they're 16th, 4 points ahead of Newcastle, 7 ahead of Burnley. Finally takes them into the bottom 3 after a worse PPG than the fella he replaced, and it's a feather in his cap if he saves them.



It's gaslighting, or as it used to be known, having your shoes pissed on and being told it's raining.