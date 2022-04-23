Poll

Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9280 on: April 23, 2022, 08:45:16 pm »
Ferdinand was an absolute embarrassment today. Steals a living.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9281 on: April 24, 2022, 12:44:55 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on April 23, 2022, 08:45:16 pm
Ferdinand was an absolute embarrassment today. Steals a living.
When is he not an embarrassment
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9282 on: April 24, 2022, 01:23:31 am »
I hate Steve McMannaman
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9283 on: April 24, 2022, 07:49:22 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on April 23, 2022, 08:45:16 pm
Ferdinand was an absolute embarrassment today. Steals a living.

Over 600 people died of COVID on Friday so I would have thought out of decency Rio would have refused to have anything to do with football ..People's lives and all that ....

Liverpool fans should think about peoples health': Rio Ferdinand doubles down on calls to void season
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9284 on: April 24, 2022, 10:56:40 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on April 23, 2022, 08:45:16 pm
Ferdinand was an absolute embarrassment today. Steals a living.

What has the clown said now
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9285 on: April 24, 2022, 06:24:34 pm »
The missus has just said how much shit does that twat talk?!

"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9286 on: April 24, 2022, 09:24:53 pm »
Think it'd be a great idea to never let Kevin Campbell on TV again.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9287 on: April 24, 2022, 09:58:39 pm »
Quote from: Bread on April 24, 2022, 09:24:53 pm
Think it'd be a great idea to never let Kevin Campbell on TV again.

Loved it when he was going off on one for ages about how Gordon should have had a pen. Souness basically said if you're going to get yourself booked for diving for a pen it's going to make it harder to get one later on. He had no response but looked like he was seething.

Carragher was appalling today. I don't know why he commentates this fixture. He was awful last season as well when they won at Anfield.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9288 on: April 24, 2022, 10:04:09 pm »
Quote from: Bread on April 24, 2022, 09:24:53 pm
Think it'd be a great idea to never let Kevin Campbell on TV again.

I'd be all for it, but only if he was mandated to wear his dickie bow:

We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9289 on: April 24, 2022, 10:06:52 pm »
Quote from: Bread on April 24, 2022, 09:24:53 pm
Think it'd be a great idea to never let Kevin Campbell on TV again.
He likes saying turn up alot.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9290 on: April 24, 2022, 10:09:04 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on April 24, 2022, 10:04:09 pm
I'd be all for it, but only if he was mandated to wear his dickie bow:

Not a man I wanna date. Now if it were Alisson...
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9291 on: April 24, 2022, 10:15:21 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on April 24, 2022, 10:09:04 pm
Not a man I wanna date. Now if it were Alisson...

Arf!

My housemate walked in earlier as I was singing "I'm in love with him and I feel fine" she said I didn't know you was gay so I said I'm not but then showed her a pic of Ali and told her he can do what he wants if he's up for it ;D
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9292 on: Yesterday at 09:27:10 am »
Tyler with his "Everton could have had two penalties" and how on another day the penalty would have been given (which I suppose is correct as long as he said on any other day against Liverpool).  Campbell saying Mane was eye-gouging Holgate.  Carragher being Carragher.

I generally ignore the half-time shite and nearly always turn the full time "analysis" off as all it does is make me miss going to the match and not have to put up with these knobs who are often seeing a totally different game to the majority of others.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9293 on: Yesterday at 09:45:37 am »
Quote from: KJR71 on Yesterday at 09:27:10 am
Tyler with his "Everton could have had two penalties" and how on another day the penalty would have been given (which I suppose is correct as long as he said on any other day against Liverpool).  Campbell saying Mane was eye-gouging Holgate.  Carragher being Carragher.

I generally ignore the half-time shite and nearly always turn the full time "analysis" off as all it does is make me miss going to the match and not have to put up with these knobs who are often seeing a totally different game to the majority of others.

Might as well have Keys and Gray still on there. Neville started off well (probably helped by how bad Gray had got) but has turned into an embarrassment already. Carragher plays to the gallery as a pundit and as a commentator is just genuinely bad.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9294 on: Yesterday at 09:49:20 am »
Tyler and Carragher both embarrassing yesterday.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9295 on: Yesterday at 09:55:24 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:45:37 am
Might as well have Keys and Gray still on there. Neville started off well (probably helped by how bad Gray had got) but has turned into an embarrassment already. Carragher plays to the gallery as a pundit and as a commentator is just genuinely bad.

True and in the case of Neville it was easy to praise us when we finished 3rd/4th.

Once we started to really challenge his true colours came out.

The beauty is we've turned him into a City fan 😂
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9296 on: Yesterday at 10:14:42 am »
Awful from Sky again, I tend to have the sound off, but my son wants the commentary. The issue is that if people don't think for themselves, they lap up the Sky bullshit and treat it as the truth.

They talk so much shit unchallenged that they create an alternative reality. Case in point yesterday and I couldn't believe it.

"It will be a feather in Lampard's cap if he can keep them up".

So a club that's spent a fortune, then gives Rafa a pittance and sack him when results go against them. Appoint Lampard when they're 16th, 4 points ahead of Newcastle, 7 ahead of Burnley. Finally takes them into the bottom 3 after a worse PPG than the fella he replaced, and it's a feather in his cap if he saves them.

It's gaslighting, or as it used to be known, having your shoes pissed on and being told it's raining.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9297 on: Yesterday at 11:29:18 am »
Anyone catch onto Tyler's xenophobic dig about 'Klopp and Tuchel getting their way with the 5 subs rule coming into effect next season' as if it didn't have to be voted on by at least 14 clubs?  Prick
Believer

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9298 on: Yesterday at 11:48:46 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 11:29:18 am
Anyone catch onto Tyler's xenophobic dig about 'Klopp and Tuchel getting their way with the 5 subs rule coming into effect next season' as if it didn't have to be voted on by at least 14 clubs?  Prick
Well, Tyler would be of that generation where they all hated Germans and probably still has some issues with it deep down.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9299 on: Today at 11:17:16 am »
Michah Richards was on 5 Live last night, saying how Everton should have had a penalty against us for the Matip "challenge".  Fair enough, everyone has an opinion....but he was on Match of the Day saying it wasn't a penalty.  I'm no media expert but a bit of advice Micah. If you're trying to build credibility dont go on National TV one night and say something, then go on National Radio the next night and some something totally different
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9300 on: Today at 11:54:07 am »
I think the time for Micah Richards building credibility has disappeared like a fart in the wind
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9301 on: Today at 08:45:45 pm »
Stephen Hendry is really good on the snooker. So knowledgeable about how players think and see things. Just what you expect I suppose but in football we just don't get that at all
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9302 on: Today at 11:30:26 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:17:16 am
Michah Richards was on 5 Live last night, saying how Everton should have had a penalty against us for the Matip "challenge".  Fair enough, everyone has an opinion....but he was on Match of the Day saying it wasn't a penalty.  I'm no media expert but a bit of advice Micah. If you're trying to build credibility dont go on National TV one night and say something, then go on National Radio the next night and some something totally different
You were expecting sense and continuity from Micah Richards.
