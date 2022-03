I have just seen a quote attributed to Garth Crooks where he has said, astonishingly, that Eddie Howe must be a candidate for manager of the season. Not sure if it's real, but if it is, fair play to Garth Crooks, because he has just made me realise how much of a fucking windup he is and how he must be having everyone on, and having a right old laugh at our expense, because there can't be any other sane reason for the shit that he comes out with