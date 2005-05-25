Poll

2021 Who is the best

Ally McCoist
Pat Nevin
Liam Rosenior
Andres Cantor
Lutalo Muhammad
Barry Davies
Nasser Hussain
Michael Johnson
Gaby Logan
Natalie Sawyer
Andy Brasswell
Orla Chennaoui
Arlo White
Hazel Irvine
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Isa Guha
Clare Balding
Chris Hoy
Becky Adlington
Beth Tweddle
Katherine Grainger
Richie Woodhall
Kelly Cates
Alan Shearer
Gary Lineker
Gary Neville
Jamie Carragher
Graeme Souness
Martin Tyler
John Champion
Clive Tyldesley
Jim Beglin
Ian Darke
Seb Hutchinson
Karen Carney
Alan Parry
David Coulthard
Mark Webber
Ian Wright-late option
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 221 222 223 224 225 [226]   Go Down

Author Topic: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition  (Read 784039 times)

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,690
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9000 on: Yesterday at 10:03:28 pm »
Id happily listen to Lucy Ward every game, another that just seems happy to be doing what should be a dream job for all the other miserable gits.
Logged
AHA!

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,694
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9001 on: Yesterday at 10:22:44 pm »
Thought Owen and Fowler were quite good afterwards. I don't watch pundits much but kept it on tonight for some reason
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,307
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9002 on: Yesterday at 10:30:38 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 10:03:28 pm
Id happily listen to Lucy Ward every game, another that just seems happy to be doing what should be a dream job for all the other miserable gits.

She was good, didn't get into the usual in-jokes and inane chatter that 'Fletch's usual co-comms do.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,514
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9003 on: Yesterday at 10:33:31 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 10:30:38 pm
She was good, didn't get into the usual in-jokes and inane chatter that 'Fletch's usual co-comms do.

Macca by any chance?
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,540
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9004 on: Yesterday at 10:38:18 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 10:03:28 pm
Id happily listen to Lucy Ward every game, another that just seems happy to be doing what should be a dream job for all the other miserable gits.
Yes, she was rather good.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,154
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9005 on: Yesterday at 10:44:06 pm »
Yes, she was a good co-commentator just concentrated on the game.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 551
  • ******
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9006 on: Yesterday at 10:44:41 pm »
I came into this thread to praise Lucy Ward so Im glad that to see that other people beat me to it.  So much better than McManaman, Savage, Hoddle, or anyone else that BT bring out for co-commentator duty.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,401
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9007 on: Yesterday at 10:48:00 pm »
For the US viewer, in the first half Clive and Rob Green agreed that Elliot and Thiago didn't have enough defensive nous between them. To say that about Thiago is pretty ludicrous and disappointing for what are supposed to be the best informed pair on offer.
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,092
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9008 on: Yesterday at 10:53:16 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 10:03:28 pm
Id happily listen to Lucy Ward every game, another that just seems happy to be doing what should be a dream job for all the other miserable gits.
This all the live long day :thumbup
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,970
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9009 on: Yesterday at 10:57:50 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:48:00 pm
For the US viewer, in the first half Clive and Rob Green agreed that Elliot and Thiago didn't have enough defensive nous between them. To say that about Thiago is pretty ludicrous and disappointing for what are supposed to be the best informed pair on offer.
you sure it wasn't Jonathan Pearce? He was on the world feed when I was watching at the start then my stream died so switched to BT
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,585
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9010 on: Yesterday at 10:59:18 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:48:00 pm
For the US viewer, in the first half Clive and Rob Green agreed that Elliot and Thiago didn't have enough defensive nous between them. To say that about Thiago is pretty ludicrous and disappointing for what are supposed to be the best informed pair on offer.

They mentioned that a couple of times.  Amazing the amount of football these guys watch and they don't understand that there's more to defending then running around making tackles everywhere. 
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,970
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9011 on: Yesterday at 11:00:35 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 10:03:28 pm
Id happily listen to Lucy Ward every game, another that just seems happy to be doing what should be a dream job for all the other miserable gits.
yes agree, not usually a fan of women commentators on footie (mainly due to having been subjected to Karen Carney and Vicky Sparkes but she was a bresh of fresh air. Jacqui Oakley is pretty good too
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,929
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9012 on: Yesterday at 11:03:23 pm »
She had no agenda, that's what i loved about her comms tonight. Just say what's happennig that's what we all want and give your opinion when needed.
Logged

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,511
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9013 on: Yesterday at 11:16:11 pm »
I sighed when I heard there was a female co-commentator - sorry, but I am that person on this - but it wasn't as deep a sigh as I usually give when I hear Steve McManamon is on duty.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,694
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9014 on: Yesterday at 11:27:48 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:00:35 pm
yes agree, not usually a fan of women commentators on footie (mainly due to having been subjected to Karen Carney and Vicky Sparkes but she was a bresh of fresh air. Jacqui Oakley is pretty good too
So it's not really women commentators but just certain individuals (I agree that those two are poor)
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline macca007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,105
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9015 on: Today at 07:28:42 am »
Not sure who that bellend was on my stream last night, but he is comfortably one of the worst I've heard in a long time. Would honestly have rather had Owen  or mcmanaman. Every fucking time he opened his mouth it was pure shit coming out.

Pretty much was this sort of stuff
Perisic got a cross in, just shows how trent is woeful in 1 v 1's.

All liverpool do is play long balls, it's how they beat spurs in the final.

What does alisson think hes doing playing out from the back.

Liverpool playing a high line again letting runners in, it's a good job that inter are old and have no pace...

Shit about thiago, none stop shite
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,321
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9016 on: Today at 07:57:08 am »
Lucy Ward was excellent. Understands the game, doesn't sensationalise for the sake of it, actually made Fletcher better having her alongside him.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9017 on: Today at 07:58:58 am »
Quote from: macca007 on Today at 07:28:42 am
Not sure who that bellend was on my stream last night, but he is comfortably one of the worst I've heard in a long time. Would honestly have rather had Owen  or mcmanaman. Every fucking time he opened his mouth it was pure shit coming out.

Pretty much was this sort of stuff
Perisic got a cross in, just shows how trent is woeful in 1 v 1's.

All liverpool do is play long balls, it's how they beat spurs in the final.

What does alisson think hes doing playing out from the back.

Liverpool playing a high line again letting runners in, it's a good job that inter are old and have no pace...

Shit about thiago, none stop shite
Us was Rob Green. idk who u watching broadcast wise
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9018 on: Today at 08:29:18 am »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 07:57:08 am
Lucy Ward was excellent. Understands the game, doesn't sensationalise for the sake of it, actually made Fletcher better having her alongside him.

Yep nope !! None of that from Lucy last night she was superb.
Logged

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,889
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9019 on: Today at 09:20:40 am »
Don't normally enjoy Owen but he is really interesting to listen to when he is analyzing strikers. He gives really good insight on positioning and what the strikers are thinking.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 221 222 223 224 225 [226]   Go Up
« previous next »
 