On my steam I had (I think) Jonathan Pearce and Clive Allen.



Allen kept pronouncing Minamino as Minamito, and Pearce kept saying how we only won at Crystal Palace because we got an undeserved penalty.



I'm not defending the penalty, but it was 2-1 when it was awarded.



Maybe it's because I lived in London for many years that I find Allen's accent hard to listen to. Maybe it's prejudice but it just seems he hasn't mastered the English language.



Neither had anything interesting or insightful to say. It's television, we can see what's happening. You don't need to describe what we've just seen.



I nearly turned the sound off it was that bad.