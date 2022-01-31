Poll

2021 Who is the best

Ally McCoist
Pat Nevin
Liam Rosenior
Andres Cantor
Lutalo Muhammad
Barry Davies
Nasser Hussain
Michael Johnson
Gaby Logan
Natalie Sawyer
Andy Brasswell
Orla Chennaoui
Arlo White
Hazel Irvine
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Isa Guha
Clare Balding
Chris Hoy
Becky Adlington
Beth Tweddle
Katherine Grainger
Richie Woodhall
Kelly Cates
Alan Shearer
Gary Lineker
Gary Neville
Jamie Carragher
Graeme Souness
Martin Tyler
John Champion
Clive Tyldesley
Jim Beglin
Ian Darke
Seb Hutchinson
Karen Carney
Alan Parry
David Coulthard
Mark Webber
Ian Wright-late option
Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
January 31, 2022, 10:48:18 pm
Quote from: slaphead on January 31, 2022, 09:52:51 pm
5 Live had 2 guests on tonight who I thought were absolutely brilliant for different reasons and makes me wonder if the 2 are just not interested in doing more media work, because they're miles and miles ahead of others

Martin O'Neill - maybe its because we're from the same region but I find his humour class. No cliches, no buttering up ex players he just says what he thinks. Wound Micah Richards up about being on every TV and radio show he listens to, slagged Chris Sutton for being an acquired taste and admitted he had absolutely no idea why he was on the show. I know for a fact he's one of the nicest people around too. My brothers football club ran a fundraiser few years back and heard he was home, they asked him to do a talk. He agreed and didn't want a fee. They insisted he take some thing. His answer "ok, give me 20 quid"

Liam Rosenior - said it before and I know quite a few on here have, but he is so so good. The way he takes about football and puts his point across. By all accounts a great coach. Would love to see him make a big impact in the game.

totally agree.....i was wincing my way through Richards' hysterical guffawing at nothing whatsoever - and his tedious as fuck bantz with Sutton, and was about to turn off...but glad I didn't..O'Neill was great...loved him taking the piss out of Richards' media omnipresence .."I tuned into an intergalactic station from Saturn, and you were even on that"  ;D ....Rosenior is - as you say - always very impressive (ditto his arle fella) ..both guests showed the regulars up for the slow-witted, salary-thieving planks that they are
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
February 3, 2022, 10:22:27 am
Thought McCoist was excellent yet again last night on the Celtic v Rangers match. Completely fair and honest when it must have been killing him. Always enjoy listening to how he analyses strikers too and gives an idea of what they did or were trying to do. None of this "the strikers gambled" or "he's of scored that last season" line that the rest come out with time and time again
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
February 3, 2022, 03:33:38 pm
Quote from: slaphead on February 3, 2022, 10:22:27 am
Thought McCoist was excellent yet again last night on the Celtic v Rangers match. Completely fair and honest when it must have been killing him. Always enjoy listening to how he analyses strikers too and gives an idea of what they did or were trying to do. None of this "the strikers gambled" or "he's of scored that last season" line that the rest come out with time and time again

I thought the same, mate. In the game he was saying Rangers were appalling at times - though that also Celtic played superbly first half and blew them away too. You could tell it was hurting him - but the man was a pro. A large number of commentators could learn from him.

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
February 3, 2022, 10:02:00 pm
Cant help notice Jenas copying Lineker for his hosting of the Afcon coverage. Sitting position, mannerisms and speech pattern all identical. Like jug ears presenting with a MAD comic kid mask on.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
February 3, 2022, 11:10:43 pm
Quote from: Nogg3000 on February 3, 2022, 10:02:00 pm
Cant help notice Jenas copying Lineker for his hosting of the Afcon coverage. Sitting position, mannerisms and speech pattern all identical. Like jug ears presenting with a MAD comic kid mask on.
Someone wants that MOTD job, You full well given how much they seem to enjoy plastering him on as much coverage as they can that if they had to drop Linekar from MOTD or he decided to leave that they'd probably give it to Jenas.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
February 4, 2022, 11:22:37 am
Only MOTD presenter? He's got his eye on Director General.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
February 4, 2022, 12:02:37 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on February 4, 2022, 11:22:37 am
Only MOTD presenter? He's got his eye on Director General.

I reckon he will take over from David Attenborough and im only half joking.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
February 4, 2022, 08:34:53 pm
Clinton Morrison really is shite and thick.

I'm sick of pundits parroting lazy 'accepted wisdom' that's pure bollocks. The arse-kissing they do to certain clubs and players is ridiculous.

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
February 4, 2022, 08:50:53 pm
Quote from: Nogg3000 on February 3, 2022, 10:02:00 pm
Cant help notice Jenas copying Lineker for his hosting of the Afcon coverage. Sitting position, mannerisms and speech pattern all identical. Like jug ears presenting with a MAD comic kid mask on.

Fully expecting Jenas to somehow get involved with the superbowl next week
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
February 4, 2022, 09:10:17 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 4, 2022, 08:50:53 pm
Fully expecting Jenas to somehow get involved with the superbowl next week
As the ball?
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
February 5, 2022, 01:10:56 pm
Quote from: Nogg3000 on February 3, 2022, 10:02:00 pm
Cant help notice Jenas copying Lineker for his hosting of the Afcon coverage. Sitting position, mannerisms and speech pattern all identical. Like jug ears presenting with a MAD comic kid mask on.

spot on...it was like watching a Lineker tribute act...sadly, it's now a foregone conclusion that this is part of the BBC's succession planning
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 12:47:38 am
Quote from: Pistolero on February 5, 2022, 01:10:56 pm
spot on...it was like watching a Lineker tribute act...sadly, it's now a foregone conclusion that this is part of the BBC's succession planning

Jenas shit his kecks?
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 12:02:20 pm

Ally McCoist on comms for our FA Cup match vs Cardiff City on ITV ;D
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 12:55:56 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 12:02:20 pm
Ally McCoist on comms for our FA Cup match vs Cardiff City on ITV ;D

Been annoying as fuck so far
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 12:58:47 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 12:55:56 pm
Been annoying as fuck so far

Bit of a twat today alright, saying it was a definite penalty when you can clearly see the guy threw himself to the ground.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 02:23:31 pm
Anyone else got something in their eye watching this bit with Ian Wright speaking to the lad who was in his prison documentary now playing for Borehamwood?
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 02:50:05 pm
Bit of a knob McCoist today but then I thought that when I heard he is on TalkShite.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 02:51:00 pm
Quote from: WhoHe on Yesterday at 02:50:05 pm
Bit of a knob McCoist today but then I thought that when I heard he is on TalkShite.

Think he fell into the magic of the cup trap.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 03:09:44 pm
On my steam I had (I think) Jonathan Pearce and Clive Allen.

Allen kept pronouncing Minamino as Minamito, and Pearce kept saying how we only won at Crystal Palace because we got an undeserved penalty.

I'm not defending the penalty, but it was 2-1 when it was awarded.

Maybe it's because I lived in London for many years that I find Allen's accent hard to listen to. Maybe it's prejudice but it just seems he hasn't mastered the English language.

Neither had anything interesting or insightful to say. It's television, we can see what's happening. You don't need to describe what we've just seen.

I nearly turned the sound off it was that bad.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 03:55:30 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 03:09:44 pm
On my steam I had (I think) Jonathan Pearce and Clive Allen.

Allen kept pronouncing Minamino as Minamito, and Pearce kept saying how we only won at Crystal Palace because we got an undeserved penalty.

I'm not defending the penalty, but it was 2-1 when it was awarded.

Maybe it's because I lived in London for many years that I find Allen's accent hard to listen to. Maybe it's prejudice but it just seems he hasn't mastered the English language.

Neither had anything interesting or insightful to say. It's television, we can see what's happening. You don't need to describe what we've just seen.

I nearly turned the sound off it was that bad.

Yeah the received wisdom is now that Palace wouldve scored 💯 so weve been gifted a victory. Fucking narrative pedalling wage thieves
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 05:09:16 pm
Had the misfortune of catching a bit of the EFL highlights on Quest earlier today. That idiot, Clinton Morrison, was on. His grasp of the English language is so bad that he just invents new words and apparently, that's OK. He claimed one lad had great "createability"...
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 06:02:22 pm
Quote from: Paisley79 on Yesterday at 05:09:16 pm
Had the misfortune of catching a bit of the EFL highlights on Quest earlier today. That idiot, Clinton Morrison, was on. His grasp of the English language is so bad that he just invents new words and apparently, that's OK. He claimed one lad had great "createability"...

On these boards, we call it "Caponability..."
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Today at 08:59:04 am
Something I only noticed over the weekend. Could be that its always been the way no matter if the match is on Sky or BT or any channel, or else my ears have suddenly got better. But in the games on BBC and ITV, you can really hear the crowd, its brilliant. Much better viewing experience and they didn't even feel the need to apologise every minute for the language. I particularly liked the Cardiff fans singing to Van Dijk he's just a shit Sol Bamba
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Today at 09:00:49 am
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 08:59:04 am
Something I only noticed over the weekend. Could be that its always been the way no matter if the match is on Sky or BT or any channel, or else my ears have suddenly got better. But in the games on BBC and ITV, you can really hear the crowd, its brilliant. Much better viewing experience and they didn't even feel the need to apologise every minute for the language. I particularly liked the Cardiff fans singing to Van Dijk he's just a shit Sol Bamba

Cup games tend to be louder as the away fans allocation is bigger. At Anfield especially it means they have the whole lower stand so the mic's around the pitch will pick it up well.

