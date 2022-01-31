5 Live had 2 guests on tonight who I thought were absolutely brilliant for different reasons and makes me wonder if the 2 are just not interested in doing more media work, because they're miles and miles ahead of others
Martin O'Neill - maybe its because we're from the same region but I find his humour class. No cliches, no buttering up ex players he just says what he thinks. Wound Micah Richards up about being on every TV and radio show he listens to, slagged Chris Sutton for being an acquired taste and admitted he had absolutely no idea why he was on the show. I know for a fact he's one of the nicest people around too. My brothers football club ran a fundraiser few years back and heard he was home, they asked him to do a talk. He agreed and didn't want a fee. They insisted he take some thing. His answer "ok, give me 20 quid"
Liam Rosenior - said it before and I know quite a few on here have, but he is so so good. The way he takes about football and puts his point across. By all accounts a great coach. Would love to see him make a big impact in the game.
totally agree.....i was wincing my way through Richards' hysterical guffawing at nothing whatsoever - and his tedious as fuck bantz with Sutton, and was about to turn off...but glad I didn't..O'Neill was great...loved him taking the piss out of Richards' media omnipresence .."I tuned into an intergalactic station from Saturn, and you were even on that"
....Rosenior is - as you say - always very impressive (ditto his arle fella) ..both guests showed the regulars up for the slow-witted, salary-thieving planks that they are