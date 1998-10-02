Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
108 (11.2%)
Danny Murphy
98 (10.2%)
Darren Gough
5 (0.5%)
Jermain Jenas
61 (6.3%)
Martin Keown
4 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
2 (0.2%)
Phil Neville
17 (1.8%)
Alan Shearer
8 (0.8%)
Mark Lawrenson
9 (0.9%)
Martin Tyler
225 (23.4%)
Jonathan Pearce
10 (1%)
Pat Nevin
3 (0.3%)
David Thompson
1 (0.1%)
Garth Crooks
66 (6.9%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.1%)
Glen Hoddle
15 (1.6%)
Michael Owen
17 (1.8%)
Paul Merson
29 (3%)
Robbie Savage
17 (1.8%)
Matt Le Tissier
12 (1.2%)
Richard Keys
73 (7.6%)
Roy Keane
8 (0.8%)
Chris Sutton
12 (1.2%)
Adrian Durham
13 (1.3%)
Alan Brazil
8 (0.8%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.2%)
Alan SMith
8 (0.8%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
23 (2.4%)
Craig Burley
9 (0.9%)
Jonathan Pearce
6 (0.6%)
Graeme Le Saux
2 (0.2%)
Gary Neville
46 (4.8%)
Jamie Carragher
45 (4.7%)

Total Members Voted: 422

Author Topic: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them  (Read 711486 times)

Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8480 on: July 8, 2021, 05:59:01 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on July  8, 2021, 09:04:22 am
Finally looking forward to next season.
Surely there can be no more media led Salah dives campaigns.

In reality it will all be forgotten next time he has the brass neck to be fouled.
Well in to the commentators that had the balls to say that it was generous.
That scummy Egyptian cheat, kicked on the back of the calf and gets a penalty, which almost resulted in it being discussed at PMQs, I doubt Brave Sir Harry MBE or Raheem the rat shall be subjected to such scrutiny
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8481 on: July 8, 2021, 06:13:51 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July  8, 2021, 05:59:01 pm
That scummy Egyptian cheat, kicked on the back of the calf and gets a penalty, which almost resulted in it being discussed at PMQs, I doubt Brave Sir Harry MBE or Raheem the rat shall be subjected to such scrutiny

Looking forward to their mental gymnastics on MOTD next season when they insist that it's a contact sport when it involves a Liverpool player being fouled.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8482 on: July 8, 2021, 06:15:49 pm »
I can't wait for next season's double standards when it involves a foreign lad.  ;D
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8483 on: July 8, 2021, 06:44:52 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on July  8, 2021, 01:21:41 pm
Matterface was absolutely nauseating yesterday. "Tell your bosses you won't be showing up to work tomorrow, tell your kids you can stay up late tonight, we as a nation deserve this after the last 18 months." Fuck off you bellend, England isn't the only country in the world that went through the pandemic.


I know its nauseating
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8484 on: July 9, 2021, 07:35:25 am »
Barry Glendenning has been great during the Euros. Hes a big Henderson fan so that helps.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8485 on: July 9, 2021, 09:51:40 am »
Quote from: Samie on July  8, 2021, 06:15:49 pm
I can't wait for next season's double standards when it involves a foreign lad.  ;D

A foreign lad not named after an Ali G character that is.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8486 on: July 12, 2021, 02:25:30 am »
Quote from: kavah on July  9, 2021, 07:35:25 am
Barry Glendenning has been great during the Euros. Hes a big Henderson fan so that helps.
He's always been the best thing about the Guardian Football Weekly whenever I have listened to it.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8487 on: July 13, 2021, 07:30:15 am »
Glad that Grealish responded to Keane to be honest. I know everyone loves how he tells it how it is but its glaringly obvious why he failed as a coach
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8488 on: July 13, 2021, 09:40:15 am »
Quote from: bird_lfc on July 13, 2021, 07:30:15 am
Glad that Grealish responded to Keane to be honest. I know everyone loves how he tells it how it is but its glaringly obvious why he failed as a coach

Yeah he opened his mouth and was completely wrong not for the first time either.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8489 on: July 13, 2021, 11:08:49 am »
Quote from: bird_lfc on July 13, 2021, 07:30:15 am
Glad that Grealish responded to Keane to be honest. I know everyone loves how he tells it how it is but its glaringly obvious why he failed as a coach

Keane is just a slabber. He has to see every situation as some kind of confrontation. It's how he was as a player and the same as a manager by all accounts.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8490 on: July 13, 2021, 11:58:36 am »
Quote from: Fromola on July  8, 2021, 04:48:34 pm
He always does it. Praises the English as clever and Johnny Foreigner is a cheat (he at least calls out Richarlison for it).

How long till the gobshite is calling Mo and Mane a cheat again, sat next to Neville and Tyler?

He's absolutely done forever in my book for calling Mo and Sadio "cheats" against Everton this year. He's a bell.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8491 on: July 21, 2021, 10:02:16 pm »
Quite honestly, I've warmed to Micah Richards this recent Euros. Add to the fact I've been watching him on Celebrity Gogglebox with Carra and I think the pair of them are utterly hilarious together.

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8492 on: July 21, 2021, 10:23:20 pm »
You can list any of the average ex players who haven't got a brain cell between them and spout utter drivel on Talkshite every day. Murphy, Sinclair, Mills, Carlton Cole, Jamie O'Hara.

On Richards, he comes across as a sound fella but offers absolutely nothing of value as a pundit. No insight but masked by the fact that he laughs a lot. He's just a Man City PR spokesman who for some reason seems to have to do every single match they play in so he can gush about how wonderful they are.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8493 on: July 21, 2021, 10:23:35 pm »
Quote from: mattD on July 21, 2021, 10:02:16 pm
Quite honestly, I've warmed to Micah Richards this recent Euros. Add to the fact I've been watching him on Celebrity Gogglebox with Carra and I think the pair of them are utterly hilarious together.

Reported  :roger
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8494 on: July 21, 2021, 10:27:13 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on July 13, 2021, 11:08:49 am
Keane is just a slabber. He has to see every situation as some kind of confrontation. It's how he was as a player and the same as a manager by all accounts.

Keane is a coward. Jonathan Walters called him out for a straightener and Keane shat himself. Cnut, end of.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8495 on: July 21, 2021, 10:27:17 pm »
He is infectious, in that hes a bit of an infection.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8496 on: July 21, 2021, 10:43:06 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on July 21, 2021, 10:27:13 pm
Keane is a coward. Jonathan Walters called him out for a straightener and Keane shat himself. Cnut, end of.

Anyone who is not aware of the run in's they had should check it out. What Keane said about him was sick, low. Attacking him when he was at his lowest.
But, the best part about the whole thing was Walters talking about Keane's - "I gave him my address to call round for a straighter and I'm still waiting on him" claim. Stick Jon Walters Roy Keane in you tube, interview with Kelly Cates at the start. Easy to make your mind up who's telling the truth
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8497 on: July 22, 2021, 10:41:00 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on July 21, 2021, 10:27:17 pm
He is infectious, in that hes a bit of an infection.

;D

All the people on social media raving about Micah Richards has really made me realise how many people just want everything dumbed down. He literally says nothing of note, but laughs a lot and everyone thinks he's a lovely happy chappie. Is that all people want these days? Even on Gogglebox, he says nothing but rolls around laughing if Carra so much as breathes. Nothing is that funny, nothing. I just don't get the point of him apart from as Man City PR.

Plus all his clothes are a size (at least) too small for him.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8498 on: July 22, 2021, 07:12:57 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-57927271

Hows this nauseatingly smug jug-eared c*nt got the BBC to allow him to present an (predictably shite) ITV game show?
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8499 on: July 22, 2021, 09:28:21 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on July 22, 2021, 07:12:57 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-57927271

Hows this nauseatingly smug jug-eared c*nt got the BBC to allow him to present an (predictably shite) ITV game show?
Sounds bloody awful, but I don't get what your point is. He's a worker for hire, the BBC don't own him...  ?
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8500 on: July 22, 2021, 09:47:28 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on July 22, 2021, 07:12:57 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-57927271

Hows this nauseatingly smug jug-eared c*nt got the BBC to allow him to present an (predictably shite) ITV game show?

One can only assume Jermaine Jenas wasnt available. For once.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8501 on: July 22, 2021, 10:34:11 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on July 22, 2021, 09:47:28 pm
One can only assume Jermaine Jenas wasnt available. For once.

;D

He'll be sacking his agent.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8502 on: July 22, 2021, 10:37:15 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on July 22, 2021, 09:28:21 pm
Sounds bloody awful, but I don't get what your point is. He's a worker for hire, the BBC don't own him...  ?

Some pundits were previously signed exclusively to one broadcaster, but that seems to have gone out of the window now with the likes of Jenas, Richards and Morrisons showing up on pretty much every program there is.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8503 on: July 22, 2021, 10:46:40 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on July 22, 2021, 10:37:15 pm
Some pundits were previously signed exclusively to one broadcaster, but that seems to have gone out of the window now with the likes of Jenas, Richards and Morrisons showing up on pretty much every program there is.
New Supermarket Sweep presenter?
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8504 on: July 22, 2021, 11:43:57 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on July 22, 2021, 10:37:15 pm
Some pundits were previously signed exclusively to one broadcaster, but that seems to have gone out of the window now with the likes of Jenas, Richards and Morrisons showing up on pretty much every program there is.
Maybe, but even if someone were signed up as a pundit exclusively with one broadcaster, I don't think it would preclude them presenting a game show for another broadcaster.

And yes exclusivity seems to have gone; the broadcasting landscape has changed a lot in recent years and in any case no broadcaster wants to pay for exclusivity anymore. Why pay a premium to ensure exclusivity when you can pay much less and get the same product, and if that individual works for others as well... well so what?
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8505 on: July 23, 2021, 11:08:11 am »
Sky Sports News was just talking about Son's new contract at Spurs and said:

"his goal against Burnley in 2019 won him one of the games biggest accolades, the Puskas Award"

Holy hyperbole Batman.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8506 on: July 23, 2021, 12:54:16 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on July 23, 2021, 11:08:11 am
Sky Sports News was just talking about Son's new contract at Spurs and said:

"his goal against Burnley in 2019 won him one of the games biggest accolades, the Puskas Award"

Holy hyperbole Batman.

I cant believe the lack of respect theyve shown to the 2014/15 Champions League set piece goal of the season which he also won.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8507 on: July 24, 2021, 09:54:55 am »
I wish Matt Baker would piss off doing the gymnastics commentary. Knobhead.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8508 on: July 25, 2021, 03:30:15 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on July 13, 2021, 11:08:49 am
Keane is just a slabber. He has to see every situation as some kind of confrontation. It's how he was as a player and the same as a manager by all accounts.
In case any of you are confused about this word, it basically means loudmouth dickhead, here in Ireland/Northern Ireland.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8509 on: July 25, 2021, 04:59:55 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 25, 2021, 03:30:15 pm
In case any of you are confused about this word, it basically means loudmouth dickhead, here in Ireland/Northern Ireland.

Cheers, was kind of wondering...
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8510 on: Today at 06:19:54 pm »
Just watching the Big Match Revisited, Fulham with Best, Moore and Marsh in the side. Brian Moore doing commentary like it should be done. Some of these modern ones should watch these programmes and get some hints.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8511 on: Today at 06:38:08 pm »
The thing with Brian Moore was his seeming obsession with saying in there.  Which was a two word catch all phrase that meant putting the ball into the box, someone getting to the ball, and a goal being scored. All depending on what had just happened. Once you hear it its impossible to ignore.

Usually stuff like (slightly exaggerated but not much) and Barnes puts it in thereand Rush is in thereand its in there
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8512 on: Today at 06:56:46 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 06:38:08 pm
The thing with Brian Moore was his seeming obsession with saying in there.  Which was a two word catch all phrase that meant putting the ball into the box, someone getting to the ball, and a goal being scored. All depending on what had just happened. Once you hear it its impossible to ignore.

Usually stuff like (slightly exaggerated but not much) and Barnes puts it in thereand Rush is in thereand its in there

Haha I say that when impersonating him (do t do it that often in fairness!). And its in there!...from John Barnes!

Memories of The Big Match live with the man of the match name being announced by the animated champagne bottle at the bottom of the screen.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8513 on: Today at 07:01:11 pm »
Which commentator was responsible for the "Keegan, one nil", heard throughout the seventies?
