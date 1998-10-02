He is infectious, in that hes a bit of an infection.



All the people on social media raving about Micah Richards has really made me realise how many people just want everything dumbed down. He literally says nothing of note, but laughs a lot and everyone thinks he's a lovely happy chappie. Is that all people want these days? Even on Gogglebox, he says nothing but rolls around laughing if Carra so much as breathes. Nothing is that funny, nothing. I just don't get the point of him apart from as Man City PR.Plus all his clothes are a size (at least) too small for him.