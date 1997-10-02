2020 Who is the worst
- Danny Mills
-
107 (11.3%)
- Danny Murphy
-
97 (10.2%)
- Darren Gough
-
5 (0.5%)
- Jermain Jenas
-
57 (6%)
- Martin Keown
-
4 (0.4%)
- Phil McNulty
-
2 (0.2%)
- Phil Neville
-
17 (1.8%)
- Alan Shearer
-
8 (0.8%)
- Mark Lawrenson
-
9 (0.9%)
- Martin Tyler
-
223 (23.5%)
- Jonathan Pearce
-
10 (1.1%)
- Pat Nevin
-
3 (0.3%)
- David Thompson
-
1 (0.1%)
- Garth Crooks
-
66 (7%)
- Trevor Francis
-
1 (0.1%)
- Glen Hoddle
-
15 (1.6%)
- Michael Owen
-
17 (1.8%)
- Paul Merson
-
29 (3.1%)
- Robbie Savage
-
17 (1.8%)
- Matt Le Tissier
-
12 (1.3%)
- Richard Keys
-
72 (7.6%)
- Roy Keane
-
7 (0.7%)
- Chris Sutton
-
12 (1.3%)
- Adrian Durham
-
13 (1.4%)
- Alan Brazil
-
8 (0.8%)
- Jason Mohammed
-
2 (0.2%)
- Alan SMith
-
8 (0.8%)
- Vassos "bloody" Alexander
- 0 (0%)
- Tony Young
- 0 (0%)
- Tim Sherwood
-
23 (2.4%)
- Craig Burley
-
9 (0.9%)
- Jonathan Pearce
-
6 (0.6%)
- Graeme Le Saux
-
2 (0.2%)
- Gary Neville
-
43 (4.5%)
- Jamie Carragher
-
43 (4.5%)
Total Members Voted: 416