That's the market though isn't it if BBC are to attract the talent? Using this as a weapon against the licence fee is Murdoch agenda shite.



Granted, I don't mind anyone on that list aside from Jenas which, in fairness, is worthy of abolishing the licence fee.



Its nothing of the sort.My main issue is that people dont watch MOTD because Lineker/ Shearer etc are on, its an unnecessary expense especially when the BBC cry poverty.I think MOTD is on its last legs given the availability on online highlights, surely while they persist with it they ought to take the lead in promoting new journalistic talent rather than the ex pros that in many cases have earned well from the game.The reason why people use the BBC as an example is that we all fund it, and if we want a TV, the funding is compulsory. If we dont like Sky coverage then we dont subscribe. We dont have that luxury with the BBC, so dont label any licence protest as Murdoch agenda shite.They get public funding, they need to show they can manage it well to deliver their brief, not get dragged into a race to the bottom in terms of quality with the likes of BT and SKY.