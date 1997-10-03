Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
107 (11.3%)
Danny Murphy
97 (10.3%)
Darren Gough
5 (0.5%)
Jermain Jenas
56 (5.9%)
Martin Keown
4 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
2 (0.2%)
Phil Neville
17 (1.8%)
Alan Shearer
8 (0.8%)
Mark Lawrenson
9 (1%)
Martin Tyler
223 (23.6%)
Jonathan Pearce
10 (1.1%)
Pat Nevin
3 (0.3%)
David Thompson
1 (0.1%)
Garth Crooks
66 (7%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.1%)
Glen Hoddle
15 (1.6%)
Michael Owen
17 (1.8%)
Paul Merson
29 (3.1%)
Robbie Savage
17 (1.8%)
Matt Le Tissier
12 (1.3%)
Richard Keys
72 (7.6%)
Roy Keane
7 (0.7%)
Chris Sutton
12 (1.3%)
Adrian Durham
13 (1.4%)
Alan Brazil
8 (0.8%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.2%)
Alan SMith
8 (0.8%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
23 (2.4%)
Craig Burley
9 (1%)
Jonathan Pearce
5 (0.5%)
Graeme Le Saux
2 (0.2%)
Gary Neville
42 (4.4%)
Jamie Carragher
42 (4.4%)

Total Members Voted: 414

Offline scouseman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,005
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8400 on: July 4, 2021, 07:12:09 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on July  4, 2021, 03:35:29 pm
No one calls their child Matterface, its his surname mate :lmao

He's ITVs number one commentator after they demoted Tyldesley so it'll be him commentating the final

i mean even as a surname mate.   Tyldesley will always hold a special place for me because of his commentary during our 2005 CL win. Would like to see Tyldesley and  Ally McCoist do the big games.
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8401 on: July 5, 2021, 02:35:11 am »
Quote from: scouseman on July  4, 2021, 07:12:09 pm
i mean even as a surname mate.   Tyldesley will always hold a special place for me because of his commentary during our 2005 CL win. Would like to see Tyldesley and  Ally McCoist do the big games.
Fond memories of Tyldesley during our European runs under Rafa in the '00s also he did the commentary for the FIFA games back then as well.
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8402 on: July 5, 2021, 02:38:29 am »
For the record, I voted for these 3 though there are others that aren't very good.

Richard Keys - Just out of pure principal
Robbie Savage - Just never liked him at all
Craig Burley - Probably one of the least offensive but I could never stand him ESPNFC (which is a terrible show)
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,552
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8403 on: July 5, 2021, 07:52:15 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on July  5, 2021, 02:35:11 am
Fond memories of Tyldesley during our European runs under Rafa in the '00s also he did the commentary for the FIFA games back then as well.

Goes as far back as him working for Radio City for me.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8404 on: July 5, 2021, 03:11:41 pm »
Outside of football, it's Andrew Castle by a country mile.
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,425
  • JFT96
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8405 on: July 5, 2021, 03:18:51 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on July  5, 2021, 03:11:41 pm
Outside of football, it's Andrew Castle by a country mile.

Which is ironic because the BBC's other Andrew (Cotter) is absolutely outstanding at pretty much every sport he does, and commentating on what his dogs do haha
Logged

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,155
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8406 on: July 5, 2021, 06:56:01 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on July  5, 2021, 03:18:51 pm
Which is ironic because the BBC's other Andrew (Cotter) is absolutely outstanding at pretty much every sport he does, and commentating on what his dogs do haha
Yeah hes brilliant.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,712
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8407 on: Yesterday at 03:00:56 pm »
BBC's latest salary figures...

Gary Lineker - £1,360,000-£1,364,999

Alan Shearer - £390,000-£394,999

Mark Chapman - £250,000-£254,999

Jermaine Jenas - £195,000-£199,999   


money for arle fuckin rope isnt in it...



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-57733127
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,868
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8408 on: Yesterday at 03:05:54 pm »
Given he does a lot of radio work as well, Id say Chapman should be earning more than Shearer but they must be paying for the name there.
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,866
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8409 on: Yesterday at 03:06:36 pm »
Throw in whatever Lineker and Jenas pick up from BT too (and every other fucking advert Jenas is on, I saw him advertising LOreal the other day :o ).
Logged
AHA!

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,868
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8410 on: Yesterday at 03:23:32 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 03:05:54 pm
Given he does a lot of radio work as well, Id say Chapman should be earning more than Shearer but they must be paying for the name there.

Well it's certainly not for his thoughtful and intelligent insight. :-[

"He's erm, he's struck it well there and it's erm, it's gone straight past the keeper into the erm, into the top corner."
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8411 on: Yesterday at 03:43:00 pm »
But do your mates enjoy repeatedly using the word brave to describe a fullback actually trying to cross the half way line? Only Alan can do that. Solid gold punditry.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,515
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8412 on: Yesterday at 03:56:17 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 03:06:36 pm
Throw in whatever Lineker and Jenas pick up from BT too (and every other fucking advert Jenas is on, I saw him advertising LOreal the other day :o ).

I turned on the telly last night to see Matt Haig, the author, talking about his anxiety and mental health.  It only turned out to be Jermaine fucking Jenas interviewing him about it!  I say interviewing, he was reading out some pre-prepared questions someone else had written for him, and then glazed over and sat there staring into the distance whilst Haig answered them fairly eloquently.


Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8413 on: Yesterday at 04:24:59 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 03:56:17 pm
I turned on the telly last night to see Matt Haig, the author, talking about his anxiety and mental health.  It only turned out to be Jermaine fucking Jenas interviewing him about it!  I say interviewing, he was reading out some pre-prepared questions someone else had written for him, and then glazed over and sat there staring into the distance whilst Haig answered them fairly eloquently.

 :lmao
It's getting bloody silly now. He'd get in where a draught wouldn't. Heard someone in work today say about some episode of Eastenders coming up, it all Euro themed and some special appearance or visit from someone. I'll bet its Jenas. In for a pint with Ian Beale
Logged

Offline Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 931
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8414 on: Yesterday at 04:38:24 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on July  5, 2021, 03:11:41 pm
Outside of football, it's Andrew Castle by a country mile.

Throw in John Inverdale as well.Imagine those two sycophantic pricks in the same commentary box
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,866
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8415 on: Yesterday at 04:50:11 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 04:24:59 pm
:lmao
It's getting bloody silly now. He'd get in where a draught wouldn't. Heard someone in work today say about some episode of Eastenders coming up, it all Euro themed and some special appearance or visit from someone. I'll bet its Jenas. In for a pint with Ian Beale
I believe its Harry Redknapp. For some reason.
Logged
AHA!

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,868
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8416 on: Yesterday at 05:06:48 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 04:24:59 pm
:lmao
It's getting bloody silly now. He'd get in where a draught wouldn't. Heard someone in work today say about some episode of Eastenders coming up, it all Euro themed and some special appearance or visit from someone. I'll bet its Jenas. In for a pint with Ian Beale

That's a belter phrase, I'm nicking that ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8417 on: Yesterday at 05:47:05 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 03:00:56 pm
BBC's latest salary figures...

Gary Lineker - £1,360,000-£1,364,999

Alan Shearer - £390,000-£394,999

Mark Chapman - £250,000-£254,999

Jermaine Jenas - £195,000-£199,999   


money for arle fuckin rope isnt in it...



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-57733127

Absolutely nuts. People watch MoTD for the football highlights, not the presenters. My nan and grandad could present it and viewing figures wouldn't be affected.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,232
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8418 on: Yesterday at 05:50:58 pm »
And I thought footballers were overpaid
Logged
"A man who views the world the same at 50 as he did at 20 has wasted 30 years of his life." Muhammad Ali

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,868
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8419 on: Yesterday at 08:14:37 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 05:50:58 pm
And I thought footballers were overpaid

Now we know why Jenas is everywhere, the BBC must be trying to get their money's worth by sticking him on The One Show etc as well as MOTD.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,751
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8420 on: Yesterday at 08:23:03 pm »
Of course that whole list is obscene but Jason Mohammad - £270,000 and Michael Vaughan- £170,00 blow my mind.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,868
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8421 on: Yesterday at 08:27:03 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 08:14:37 pm
Now we know why Jenas is everywhere, the BBC must be trying to get their money's worth by sticking him on The One Show etc as well as MOTD.

When you break it down by the hour hes on air hes actually on National Minimum Wage.
Logged

Offline Paisley79

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 216
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8422 on: Yesterday at 08:57:39 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:27:03 pm
When you break it down by the hour hes on air hes actually on National Minimum Wage.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,868
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8423 on: Yesterday at 09:07:30 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:27:03 pm
When you break it down by the hour hes on air hes actually on National Minimum Wage.

;D

He'll be paying them back if he gets many more gigs.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,751
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8424 on: Yesterday at 09:36:59 pm »
Just seen a tweet for Stephs Packed Lunch, "tomorrow's guest is the voice of footie Jermaine Jenas"
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8425 on: Yesterday at 09:44:08 pm »
Jenas has been doing some pre recording for match previews for William Hill too. Seen him on in there. Genuinely wonder if his days are 40 hours long because I am done if I can figure how he fits all of this in.
Logged

Offline Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,954
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8426 on: Yesterday at 09:44:45 pm »
Do Lineker and Shearer do anything else besides MOTD on BBC?
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,868
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8427 on: Yesterday at 09:55:01 pm »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Yesterday at 09:44:45 pm
Do Lineker and Shearer do anything else besides MOTD on BBC?

Shearer does a bit of radio too. Dont know how often though.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,425
  • Kloppite
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8428 on: Yesterday at 10:13:17 pm »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Yesterday at 09:44:45 pm
Do Lineker and Shearer do anything else besides MOTD on BBC?

Lineker did do Champions League on BT Sport.
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,866
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8429 on: Yesterday at 10:14:16 pm »
Think he done it for a foreign broadcaster too, that may have been before BT, mind.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,064
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8430 on: Yesterday at 10:14:55 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 03:00:56 pm
BBC's latest salary figures...

Gary Lineker - £1,360,000-£1,364,999

Alan Shearer - £390,000-£394,999

Mark Chapman - £250,000-£254,999

Jermaine Jenas - £195,000-£199,999   


money for arle fuckin rope isnt in it...


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-57733127
It's time the licence fee was fucked off. No justification for those wages at all.
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8431 on: Yesterday at 11:01:00 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:14:55 pm
It's time the licence fee was fucked off. No justification for those wages at all.

That's the market though isn't it if BBC are to attract the talent? Using this as a weapon against the licence fee is Murdoch agenda shite.

Granted, I don't mind anyone on that list aside from Jenas which, in fairness, is worthy of abolishing the licence fee.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8432 on: Yesterday at 11:02:08 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:01:00 pm
That's the market though isn't it if BBC are to attract the talent? Using this as a weapon against the licence fee is Murdoch agenda shite.

Granted, I don't mind anyone on that list aside from Jenas which, in fairness, is worthy of abolishing the licence fee.

Where's the talent?

Anyway, it's irrelevant. As I said earlier, people are going to tune into MotD regardless of who is presenting it or making inane comments for a few minutes between matches. In fact, they'd probably get more viewers if they fucked them all off and just showed longer match clips, back to back.

And also, pretty much all of the "talent" has other contracts with other media companies, so it's not even like they're paying more to keep them away from Sky/BT.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:05:47 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,503
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8433 on: Yesterday at 11:07:03 pm »
There's surely an argument for bringing in analysts who aren't former players.
Logged

Online Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,773
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8434 on: Yesterday at 11:10:32 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:07:03 pm
There's surely an argument for bringing in analysts who aren't former players.

Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,425
  • Kloppite
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8435 on: Yesterday at 11:26:29 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:02:08 pm
Where's the talent?

Anyway, it's irrelevant. As I said earlier, people are going to tune into MotD regardless of who is presenting it or making inane comments for a few minutes between matches. In fact, they'd probably get more viewers if they fucked them all off and just showed longer match clips, back to back.

And also, pretty much all of the "talent" has other contracts with other media companies, so it's not even like they're paying more to keep them away from Sky/BT.

BBC are not allowed to show longer highlights from matches, not sure what the exact terms are but think it's no more than 10/15 min of highlights from the featured matches, then brief highlights from the rest, it'd be better if MOTD was shorter, but back to Jimmy Hill days when you had a quick comment from the studio between matches.
Logged

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,091
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8436 on: Today at 12:01:21 am »
Those who click the first Amazon stone of £1.5m an hour say aye...
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8437 on: Today at 01:20:50 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:07:03 pm
There's surely an argument for bringing in analysts who aren't former players.

Written journalists like Rory Smith, Louise Taylor and Jonathan Liew would be great addition to these shows. Italian TV does it. However, if it were to happen in our country it would just reflect the piss poor state of our media, barring the exceptional stances above.

Wed have to resort to Henry Winter and Paddy Barclay sucking off Roy Hodgson, and Neil Custis highlights of him drooling on live TV with a vacant stare, such is the sorry state of the football media in this country.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:22:50 am by mattD »
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8438 on: Today at 07:19:34 am »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:01:00 pm
That's the market though isn't it if BBC are to attract the talent? Using this as a weapon against the licence fee is Murdoch agenda shite.

Granted, I don't mind anyone on that list aside from Jenas which, in fairness, is worthy of abolishing the licence fee.
Its nothing of the sort.
My main issue is that people dont watch MOTD because Lineker/ Shearer etc are on, its an unnecessary expense especially when the BBC cry poverty.

I think MOTD is on its last legs given the availability on online highlights, surely while they persist with it they ought to take the lead in promoting new journalistic talent rather than the ex pros that in many cases have earned well from the game.

The reason why people use the BBC as an example is that we all fund it, and if we want a TV, the funding is compulsory. If we dont like Sky coverage then we dont subscribe. We dont have that luxury with the BBC, so dont label any licence protest as Murdoch agenda shite.

They get public funding, they need to show they can manage it well to deliver their brief, not get dragged into a race to the bottom in terms of quality with the likes of BT and SKY.





Logged
