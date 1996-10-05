Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
105 (11.4%)
Danny Murphy
96 (10.5%)
Darren Gough
5 (0.5%)
Jermain Jenas
54 (5.9%)
Martin Keown
4 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
2 (0.2%)
Phil Neville
17 (1.9%)
Alan Shearer
8 (0.9%)
Mark Lawrenson
9 (1%)
Martin Tyler
219 (23.9%)
Jonathan Pearce
10 (1.1%)
Pat Nevin
3 (0.3%)
David Thompson
1 (0.1%)
Garth Crooks
64 (7%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.1%)
Glen Hoddle
14 (1.5%)
Michael Owen
15 (1.6%)
Paul Merson
29 (3.2%)
Robbie Savage
14 (1.5%)
Matt Le Tissier
12 (1.3%)
Richard Keys
69 (7.5%)
Roy Keane
7 (0.8%)
Chris Sutton
12 (1.3%)
Adrian Durham
13 (1.4%)
Alan Brazil
7 (0.8%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.2%)
Alan SMith
7 (0.8%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
22 (2.4%)
Craig Burley
8 (0.9%)
Jonathan Pearce
5 (0.5%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.1%)
Gary Neville
41 (4.5%)
Jamie Carragher
42 (4.6%)

Total Members Voted: 402

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8240 on: June 19, 2021, 10:36:22 pm »
Quote from: jillc on June 19, 2021, 10:30:54 pm
It's on the red button mate, you don't even have to move your arse.  ;)

Oh aye, shit I had forgotten that  :)  Bet it was Jermaine Jenas on that
Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,959
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8241 on: June 19, 2021, 10:38:23 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on June 19, 2021, 10:36:22 pm
Oh aye, shit I had forgotten that  :)  Bet it was Jermaine Jenas on that

Rob Green tonight, and it was enjoyable I was having such a laugh listening to the rest of you going on about Murphy.  :wave
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8242 on: June 19, 2021, 10:50:59 pm »
Quote from: jillc on June 19, 2021, 10:38:23 pm
Rob Green tonight, and it was enjoyable I was having such a laugh listening to the rest of you going on about Murphy.  :wave

Rob Green's pretty good. He's a smart fella by all accounts and puts things across quite well. Murphy must have a better agent
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,041
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8243 on: June 19, 2021, 10:58:17 pm »
Quote from: jillc on June 19, 2021, 10:08:31 pm
I dont know why more people dont listen to the 5 Live commentary rather than get driven mad by the likes of Murphy.

Usually 5 Live is great, but I tried last week and it was Carney on the comms, I had to turn it off.
Online Dazzer23

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8244 on: June 19, 2021, 11:11:35 pm »
For years Ive thought Nevin and Waddle are two of the best co- commentators around. Bewildering the BBC have them stuck on 5 live when you see the cretins they put on the TV
Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,959
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8245 on: June 19, 2021, 11:14:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 19, 2021, 10:58:17 pm
Usually 5 Live is great, but I tried last week and it was Carney on the comms, I had to turn it off.

I know everyone has one pundit they can't get along with, but I find 5 Live much less alive in clichés and agendas which is why I will always tend to listen to those. I really enjoyed Rob Green tonight who gave some interesting insights into goal-keepers and why some make the decisions they do. That and the fact that the game was fun tonight made it extra enjoyable.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,740
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8246 on: June 20, 2021, 08:06:09 am »
Quote from: slaphead on June 19, 2021, 10:50:59 pm
Rob Green's pretty good. He's a smart fella by all accounts and puts things across quite well. Murphy must have a better agent

Nobody could like listening to Murphy. He's such a dour, unlikable twat as well.  It's like BBC wanted a natural replacement for Lawrenson's miserable commentary. At least he'd try and crack a joke.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,104
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8247 on: June 20, 2021, 08:37:30 am »
I always llisten to the radio comms on the BBC.

All the BBC TV pundits and commentators are awful!!  ITV is so much better now!!
Offline WhoHe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,236
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8248 on: June 20, 2021, 09:06:28 am »
The problem with using the red button is that the pictures are in SD so if you are on 101 (BBC 1 HD), you switch for better commentary and you lose HD. There is a way of using iPlayer app that syncs HD pics with 5 Live comms but never done it.
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,873
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8249 on: June 20, 2021, 09:31:51 am »
Quote from: WhoHe on June 20, 2021, 09:06:28 am
The problem with using the red button is that the pictures are in SD so if you are on 101 (BBC 1 HD), you switch for better commentary and you lose HD. There is a way of using iPlayer app that syncs HD pics with 5 Live comms but never done it.

It used to be like that but they seem to have fixed it now so you can watch it in HD and the comms sync up with the play. At least it works for me.

It's honestly so much better not have to listen Danny Murphy, like jill says, Rob Green is so much better.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline WhoHe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,236
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8250 on: June 20, 2021, 10:01:32 am »
Ah right, I'll have a go next time there is a BBC match, cheers.
Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8251 on: June 20, 2021, 12:10:09 pm »
Klinsmann comes across as a really decent fella.
Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,646
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8252 on: June 20, 2021, 12:21:36 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on June 20, 2021, 12:10:09 pm
Klinsmann comes across as a really decent fella.

And a really shite manager...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,668
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8253 on: June 20, 2021, 01:37:40 pm »
Quote from: jillc on June 19, 2021, 10:38:23 pm
Rob Green tonight, and it was enjoyable I was having such a laugh listening to the rest of you going on about Murphy.  :wave

Green is bearable...problem was Vicki Sparks was the main commentator...who's equally as poor as Murphy when it comes to verbal diarrhea.....Steve Bower - who lead the commentary on BBC1- was a much more palatable choice...keeps the chit-chat to a minimum, which is how it should be...others should take note
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,959
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8254 on: June 20, 2021, 01:52:43 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on June 20, 2021, 01:37:40 pm
Green is bearable...problem was Vicki Sparks was the main commentator...who's equally as poor as Murphy when it comes to verbal diarrhea.....Steve Bower - who lead the commentary on BBC1- was a much more palatable choice...keeps the chit-chat to a minimum, which is how it should be...others should take note

She is not as bad as Danny Murphy though, thats the main thing. 😀
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,041
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8255 on: June 20, 2021, 02:00:29 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on June 20, 2021, 01:37:40 pm
Green is bearable...problem was Vicki Sparks was the main commentator...who's equally as poor as Murphy when it comes to verbal diarrhea.....Steve Bower - who lead the commentary on BBC1- was a much more palatable choice...keeps the chit-chat to a minimum, which is how it should be...others should take note

Another ex Radio City Commentator.

Quote from: jillc on June 20, 2021, 01:52:43 pm
She is not as bad as Danny Murphy though, thats the main thing. 😀

I remember listening to interviews with Murphy when he played for us and he always came across well and seemed to know his stuff - I struggle to understand how he turned into the gobshite he is now.
Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,959
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8256 on: June 20, 2021, 02:09:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 20, 2021, 02:00:29 pm
Another ex Radio City Commentator.

I remember listening to interviews with Murphy when he played for us and he always came across well and seemed to know his stuff - I struggle to understand how he turned into the gobshite he is now.

He has never been able to accept being forced from the club, his ego was unable to take it. He turned so bitter after that it's not a coincidence.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,414
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8257 on: June 20, 2021, 02:21:03 pm »
Quote from: jillc on June 20, 2021, 02:09:22 pm
He has never been able to accept being forced from the club, his ego was unable to take it. He turned so bitter after that it's not a coincidence.

Steve Bower?
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,041
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8258 on: June 20, 2021, 02:26:33 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 20, 2021, 02:21:03 pm
Steve Bower?

He did go to work for MUTV afterwards
Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,482
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8259 on: June 20, 2021, 02:32:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 20, 2021, 02:26:33 pm
He did go to work for MUTV afterwards
Ah so he went to Sky?
Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,789
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8260 on: June 20, 2021, 06:48:06 pm »
John Hartson is another one who talks like he was the Welsh Messi in his prime the way he moans about everything Wales could be doing better.
Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,310
  • feck off
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8261 on: June 20, 2021, 06:52:02 pm »
Hartson seems to know pretty much nothing, but he's inoffensive. Unless your name is berkovic or something.
Offline klopptopia

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8262 on: June 20, 2021, 07:00:47 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on June 20, 2021, 06:52:02 pm
Hartson seems to know pretty much nothing, but he's inoffensive. Unless your name is berkovic or something.

hes less anoying than Robbie Savage (on Wales games) so thats a bonus
Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,321
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8263 on: June 20, 2021, 07:46:16 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on June 20, 2021, 06:52:02 pm
Hartson seems to know pretty much nothing, but he's inoffensive. Unless your name is berkovic or something.

Or your team gets a pelanty.
Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,959
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8264 on: June 20, 2021, 07:46:59 pm »
Offline Jwils21

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 866
  • Up the Reds
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8265 on: Yesterday at 10:21:44 pm »
Feel like Roy Keane is just trying too hard now. Hes about 3 games away from just saying yes Im a hard man. Im hard yano. Grrr look at me be angry and moody
Online Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 339
  • ******
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8266 on: Today at 10:31:21 am »
There was a lovely moment in the England v Scotland game when Matterface started jabbering on about England and Scotland fans being culturally similar and yet also different, which felt like it was going to be the start of some pre-rehearsed non-football related nonsense that he was about to launch into, and instead McCoist just cut over him and mentioned a great run off the ball by a Scotland player which wasn't spotted by the man in possession.  You know, actually talking about the game of football going on in front of him and letting the viewers know about something which they may have missed, which is what he is being paid to do.  Others should please take note.
Online Paisley79

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8267 on: Today at 11:24:15 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on June 18, 2021, 06:41:32 pm
Guy Mowbray is a complete turn-off - quite literally.
Every sentence of his sounds contrived and overly self-important.
Doesn't help that he sounds totally different in real life. Which means he's putting on a weird unnatural broadcasting accent to 'commentate'.

I can't stand Mowbray's commentary but I was startled to read your last sentence so I checked out an interview with him. And you're right, he does sound different! Totally Partridge-esque
Online Dazzer23

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8268 on: Today at 11:37:55 am »
Last night was the first time Id heard a Sam Matterface commentary properly.

What an utter Knobjockey.
Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,414
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8269 on: Today at 11:45:51 am »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 11:37:55 am
Last night was the first time Id heard a Sam Matterface commentary properly.

What an utter Knobjockey.

Hes awful. Cant believe that voice was used to woo Natalie Sawyer. Does not compute.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,041
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8270 on: Today at 11:59:57 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:45:51 am
Hes awful. Cant believe that voice was used to woo Natalie Sawyer. Does not compute.

He is deffo punching way above his weight.
