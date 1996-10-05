There was a lovely moment in the England v Scotland game when Matterface started jabbering on about England and Scotland fans being culturally similar and yet also different, which felt like it was going to be the start of some pre-rehearsed non-football related nonsense that he was about to launch into, and instead McCoist just cut over him and mentioned a great run off the ball by a Scotland player which wasn't spotted by the man in possession. You know, actually talking about the game of football going on in front of him and letting the viewers know about something which they may have missed, which is what he is being paid to do. Others should please take note.