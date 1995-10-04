Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
105 (11.5%)
Danny Murphy
95 (10.4%)
Darren Gough
5 (0.5%)
Jermain Jenas
52 (5.7%)
Martin Keown
4 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
2 (0.2%)
Phil Neville
17 (1.9%)
Alan Shearer
8 (0.9%)
Mark Lawrenson
9 (1%)
Martin Tyler
218 (24%)
Jonathan Pearce
10 (1.1%)
Pat Nevin
3 (0.3%)
David Thompson
1 (0.1%)
Garth Crooks
63 (6.9%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.1%)
Glen Hoddle
14 (1.5%)
Michael Owen
15 (1.6%)
Paul Merson
29 (3.2%)
Robbie Savage
13 (1.4%)
Matt Le Tissier
12 (1.3%)
Richard Keys
68 (7.5%)
Roy Keane
7 (0.8%)
Chris Sutton
12 (1.3%)
Adrian Durham
13 (1.4%)
Alan Brazil
6 (0.7%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.2%)
Alan SMith
7 (0.8%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
22 (2.4%)
Craig Burley
8 (0.9%)
Jonathan Pearce
5 (0.5%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.1%)
Gary Neville
41 (4.5%)
Jamie Carragher
42 (4.6%)

Total Members Voted: 398

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8240 on: Yesterday at 10:36:22 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:30:54 pm
It's on the red button mate, you don't even have to move your arse.  ;)

Oh aye, shit I had forgotten that  :)  Bet it was Jermaine Jenas on that
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8241 on: Yesterday at 10:38:23 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:36:22 pm
Oh aye, shit I had forgotten that  :)  Bet it was Jermaine Jenas on that

Rob Green tonight, and it was enjoyable I was having such a laugh listening to the rest of you going on about Murphy.  :wave
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8242 on: Yesterday at 10:50:59 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:38:23 pm
Rob Green tonight, and it was enjoyable I was having such a laugh listening to the rest of you going on about Murphy.  :wave

Rob Green's pretty good. He's a smart fella by all accounts and puts things across quite well. Murphy must have a better agent
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8243 on: Yesterday at 10:58:17 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:08:31 pm
I dont know why more people dont listen to the 5 Live commentary rather than get driven mad by the likes of Murphy.

Usually 5 Live is great, but I tried last week and it was Carney on the comms, I had to turn it off.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8244 on: Yesterday at 11:11:35 pm »
For years Ive thought Nevin and Waddle are two of the best co- commentators around. Bewildering the BBC have them stuck on 5 live when you see the cretins they put on the TV
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8245 on: Yesterday at 11:14:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:58:17 pm
Usually 5 Live is great, but I tried last week and it was Carney on the comms, I had to turn it off.

I know everyone has one pundit they can't get along with, but I find 5 Live much less alive in clichés and agendas which is why I will always tend to listen to those. I really enjoyed Rob Green tonight who gave some interesting insights into goal-keepers and why some make the decisions they do. That and the fact that the game was fun tonight made it extra enjoyable.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8246 on: Today at 08:06:09 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:50:59 pm
Rob Green's pretty good. He's a smart fella by all accounts and puts things across quite well. Murphy must have a better agent

Nobody could like listening to Murphy. He's such a dour, unlikable twat as well.  It's like BBC wanted a natural replacement for Lawrenson's miserable commentary. At least he'd try and crack a joke.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8247 on: Today at 08:37:30 am »
I always llisten to the radio comms on the BBC.

All the BBC TV pundits and commentators are awful!!  ITV is so much better now!!
