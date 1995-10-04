Lee Dixon isn't the worst is he ? I used to dislike him a lot but he's alright. Thought him and McCoist worked well together, then that smug git Materface ruined it.

Good on Dixon too for saying that ref's here need to up their game in the Prem

For anyone who didn't hear it, McCoist was saying that refs in general so far in the Euro's have been excellent, mainly because they don't fall for the pathetic shite of some players, then they talked about how VAR hasn't been an issue at all so far