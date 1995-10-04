Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
105 (11.5%)
Danny Murphy
95 (10.4%)
Darren Gough
5 (0.5%)
Jermain Jenas
52 (5.7%)
Martin Keown
4 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
2 (0.2%)
Phil Neville
17 (1.9%)
Alan Shearer
8 (0.9%)
Mark Lawrenson
9 (1%)
Martin Tyler
218 (24%)
Jonathan Pearce
10 (1.1%)
Pat Nevin
3 (0.3%)
David Thompson
1 (0.1%)
Garth Crooks
63 (6.9%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.1%)
Glen Hoddle
14 (1.5%)
Michael Owen
15 (1.6%)
Paul Merson
29 (3.2%)
Robbie Savage
13 (1.4%)
Matt Le Tissier
12 (1.3%)
Richard Keys
68 (7.5%)
Roy Keane
7 (0.8%)
Chris Sutton
12 (1.3%)
Adrian Durham
13 (1.4%)
Alan Brazil
6 (0.7%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.2%)
Alan SMith
7 (0.8%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
22 (2.4%)
Craig Burley
8 (0.9%)
Jonathan Pearce
5 (0.5%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.1%)
Gary Neville
41 (4.5%)
Jamie Carragher
42 (4.6%)

Total Members Voted: 398

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 201 202 203 204 205 [206]   Go Down

Author Topic: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them  (Read 689141 times)

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,625
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8200 on: Yesterday at 05:40:52 pm »
Dion Dublin is not bad as a co-commentator. At least he sounds interested and enthusiastic.
Logged
'There's nothing stupid about football. And there's nothing at all stupid about the annual All-Priest's 5-a-side Over-75s Indoor Football Challenge Match!'

Offline StevoHimself

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8201 on: Yesterday at 05:44:26 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 09:29:41 am
Emma Hayes puts me in mind of Glenn Hoddle...same po-faced, monotone, patronising, slightly irritated drone...only with additional glottal stops...

Agreed. Wasn't sure where all the love for her was coming from.

Or maybe it's just that I remember an interview she gave a couple of years ago when she was linked with the Chelsea Mens job and she came across absolutely terribly.
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,381
  • J.F.T.96
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8202 on: Yesterday at 05:47:33 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 05:40:52 pm
Dion Dublin is not bad as a co-commentator. At least he sounds interested and enthusiastic.

I had the radio commentary for the Sweden game.

Connor Mac and Clinton Morrison > Danny Murphy and anyone
Logged

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,625
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8203 on: Yesterday at 06:00:01 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 05:47:33 pm
I had the radio commentary for the Sweden game.

Connor Mac and Clinton Morrison > Danny Murphy and anyone

Not a fan of Macnamara to be honest, he does that whole over the top shouty thing when something happens, just comes across as fake.
Logged
'There's nothing stupid about football. And there's nothing at all stupid about the annual All-Priest's 5-a-side Over-75s Indoor Football Challenge Match!'

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,268
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8204 on: Yesterday at 06:01:44 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 06:00:01 pm
Not a fan of Macnamara to be honest, he does that whole over the top shouty thing when something happens, just comes across as fake.

Hes good on Swashbuckle though.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,833
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8205 on: Yesterday at 06:16:20 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 05:40:52 pm
Dion Dublin is not bad as a co-commentator. At least he sounds interested and enthusiastic.

Agreed, I don't find him as disagreeable as a lot of others. Rob Green on Five Live is another one who's good, especially when he's talking about the technicalities of goalkeeping.

And, dare I say, Clinton Morrison is growing on me  :-X
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,452
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8206 on: Yesterday at 06:18:43 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:16:20 pm


And, dare I say, Clinton Morrison is growing on me  :-X
I'm sure you can get an ointment for that
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,268
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8207 on: Yesterday at 06:29:31 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:16:20 pm
Agreed, I don't find him as disagreeable as a lot of others. Rob Green on Five Live is another one who's good, especially when he's talking about the technicalities of goalkeeping.

And, dare I say, Clinton Morrison is growing on me  :-X

Clinton is a bit of a harmless idiot. Hes not one for amazing insight but he comes across quite well I think. Did you hear him on TAW recently talking about the 5-0 Palace game? He was very sound.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,833
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8208 on: Yesterday at 06:35:39 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:29:31 pm
Clinton is a bit of a harmless idiot. Hes not one for amazing insight but he comes across quite well I think. Did you hear him on TAW recently talking about the 5-0 Palace game? He was very sound.

I haven't heard it but you're right, he doesn't offer anything amazing (most of them don't) but generally comes across well and he's enthusiastic at least, which is more than can be said about the majority of pundits. Plus he has blowing smoke up our arse over the past couple of years, so that always helps.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,727
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8209 on: Yesterday at 06:41:32 pm »
Guy Mowbray is a complete turn-off - quite literally.
Every sentence of his sounds contrived and overly self-important.
Doesn't help that he sounds totally different in real life. Which means he's putting on a weird unnatural broadcasting accent to 'commentate'.
Logged

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,727
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8210 on: Yesterday at 06:47:06 pm »
Quote from: cissesbeard on Yesterday at 09:34:20 am
jenas is a smug prick. I thought weghorst did excellently to square it. I expected Depay to score but also it was at pace and the ball was bobbling a bit - it was still a bit tricky. there was no need to be so harsh on either striker - good play, close but no cigar.
everything is so easy for jermaine jenas - that player shouldve done better, the manager got that wrong etc can't stand him
I think I'm alone on here when I think Jenas is quite harmless. He's not Socrates (player or philosopher), but he comes across in a harmless, simple manner. I actually warmed to him more after watching him in a doc return to his roots in Nottingham and his concern for helping others from his area/background to make the right choices in life.

He's certainly a level above the monotonous, obvious, cliched drivel of commentators such as Mcmanaman.
Logged

Offline Paisley79

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 210
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8211 on: Yesterday at 07:07:54 pm »
Did anyone see that thing with Lineker, Shearer & Micah Richards each picking their favourite 10 goals in the Euros this afternoon?

Shearer picked his own goal v Netherlands as the 4th best. What a tit!
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8212 on: Yesterday at 07:14:50 pm »
Quote from: Paisley79 on Yesterday at 07:07:54 pm
Did anyone see that thing with Lineker, Shearer & Micah Richards each picking their favourite 10 goals in the Euros this afternoon?

Shearer picked his own goal v Netherlands as the 4th best. What a tit!

I saw one when Richard's nearly spontaneously combusted when he said he wouldnt take a penalty in a shootout.
It was like that Monty Python sketch about the most funniest joke in the world where people died after hearing it.

To sum up, I hate him.
Logged

Offline rowan_d

  • boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,910
  • JFT96
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8213 on: Yesterday at 07:17:08 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 06:47:06 pm
I think I'm alone on here when I think Jenas is quite harmless. He's not Socrates (player or philosopher), but he comes across in a harmless, simple manner. I actually warmed to him more after watching him in a doc return to his roots in Nottingham and his concern for helping others from his area/background to make the right choices in life.

He's certainly a level above the monotonous, obvious, cliched drivel of commentators such as Mcmanaman.
Familiarity breeds contempt innit

Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,076
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8214 on: Yesterday at 07:17:27 pm »
Quote from: Paisley79 on Yesterday at 07:07:54 pm
Did anyone see that thing with Lineker, Shearer & Micah Richards each picking their favourite 10 goals in the Euros this afternoon?

Shearer picked his own goal v Netherlands as the 4th best. What a tit!

Richards is annoying as fuck - like a 5 year old
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,740
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8215 on: Yesterday at 08:24:55 pm »
I had to turn it off after screaming "Shut the fuck up you prick" about three times in quick succession to Micah Richards. He literally does nothing of note but laugh, Christ, just imagine having to live with that. Nothing is that funny. Nothing.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,833
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8216 on: Yesterday at 08:26:41 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 08:24:55 pm
I had to turn it off after screaming "Shut the fuck up you prick" about three times in quick succession to Micah Richards. He literally does nothing of note but laugh, Christ, just imagine having to live with that. Nothing is that funny. Nothing.

Kriss Akabusi disagrees.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,740
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8217 on: Yesterday at 08:28:36 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:26:41 pm
Kriss Akabusi disagrees.

;D

Christ, imagine being stuck in a room with both of them. If I had a gun with only one bullet I'd shoot myself.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8218 on: Yesterday at 10:44:58 pm »
Lee Dixon isn't the worst is he ?  I used to dislike him a lot but he's alright. Thought him and McCoist worked well together, then that smug git Materface ruined it.
Good on Dixon too for saying that ref's here need to up their game in the Prem
For anyone who didn't hear it, McCoist was saying that refs in general so far in the Euro's have been excellent, mainly because they don't fall for the pathetic shite of some players, then they talked about how VAR hasn't been an issue at all so far
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,421
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8219 on: Yesterday at 11:19:30 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 10:27:07 am
Every time I listen to Jenas I think that he is the worst of the bunch, but then I remember how bad Murphy, Carney, Savage, and a few others are and just spiral into a deep depression at the state of TV commentary and punditry in today's game.  It's like choosing the best way to be tortured to death, there is no good answer.
Danny Murphy is a grass
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,452
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8220 on: Today at 12:19:46 am »
How can you be called Matterface. What the fuck kind of name is that?



(apologies to any Matterfaces on this forum)
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8221 on: Today at 06:45:11 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:44:58 pm
Lee Dixon isn't the worst is he ?  I used to dislike him a lot but he's alright. Thought him and McCoist worked well together, then that smug git Materface ruined it.
Good on Dixon too for saying that ref's here need to up their game in the Prem
For anyone who didn't hear it, McCoist was saying that refs in general so far in the Euro's have been excellent, mainly because they don't fall for the pathetic shite of some players, then they talked about how VAR hasn't been an issue at all so far

Yeah, Matterface trying to include himself in the "banter" between Dixon and McCoist was cringe worthy. Just killed it dead every single time.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,664
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8222 on: Today at 12:47:12 pm »
Tyrone Mings seems like a good lad off the pitch...heard another impressive and honest interview with him last night post-match on 5 Live....can see him slipping easily into TV punditry if he wants to go down that route
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline A Langheck

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 25
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8223 on: Today at 02:22:35 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:45:11 am
Yeah, Matterface trying to include himself in the "banter" between Dixon and McCoist was cringe worthy. Just killed it dead every single time.

To use a well used phrase, "he's been promoted well above his station...". Local radio is about the highest he should be at, and that is being kind.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,740
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8224 on: Today at 02:32:38 pm »
"JP and JJ", the dream team  :butt
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,451
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8225 on: Today at 02:33:25 pm »
Neither are great but ITV are better than BBC for the first time I can remember.

Jenas, Richards, Murphy, Ferdinand, Shearer...all different types of bland. I've seen Keane, Vieira, Wright and Neville a few times on ITV and they're just more entertaining. Not to say it's a great showing from them either though. Really like Pat Nevin on the radio for BBC and McCoist on commentary for ITV.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,942
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8226 on: Today at 02:45:06 pm »
Steven Caldwell showed up to the TSN (Canada) studios with a bagpiper piping him in and wearing a kilt.  ;D
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,617
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8227 on: Today at 03:14:32 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:32:38 pm
"JP and JJ", the dream team  :butt

Jermaine Penis?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,727
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8228 on: Today at 03:43:44 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on Yesterday at 07:17:08 pm
Familiarity breeds contempt innit
referring to Macca or Jenas?

I don't know either.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8229 on: Today at 03:47:34 pm »
Steve Nicol's latest load of drivel, this time on Thiago.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UgTw2r_pvVQ&feature=youtu.be
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,421
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8230 on: Today at 05:41:54 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 03:47:34 pm
Steve Nicol's latest load of drivel, this time on Thiago.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UgTw2r_pvVQ&feature=youtu.be
Steve Nicol is a biff
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,652
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8231 on: Today at 07:10:43 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 02:33:25 pm
Neither are great but ITV are better than BBC for the first time I can remember.

Jenas, Richards, Murphy, Ferdinand, Shearer...all different types of bland. I've seen Keane, Vieira, Wright and Neville a few times on ITV and they're just more entertaining. Not to say it's a great showing from them either though. Really like Pat Nevin on the radio for BBC and McCoist on commentary for ITV.

Murphy - gobshite. Ferdinand - knobhead. Shearer - dour. Richards - Abu Dhabi stooge and clown. Jenas - idiot

The ITV lot are a lot better on the whole.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,652
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8232 on: Today at 07:13:09 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 03:47:34 pm
Steve Nicol's latest load of drivel, this time on Thiago.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UgTw2r_pvVQ&feature=youtu.be

He was brought in to play alongside Fabinho (and/or Henderson). When he did he was excellent (for months coming back from a bad injury, he didn't). It goes without saying he's not a DM.

Pure ignorance.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,605
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8233 on: Today at 07:16:05 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:44:58 pm
Lee Dixon isn't the worst is he ?  I used to dislike him a lot but he's alright. Thought him and McCoist worked well together, then that smug git Materface ruined it.
Good on Dixon too for saying that ref's here need to up their game in the Prem
For anyone who didn't hear it, McCoist was saying that refs in general so far in the Euro's have been excellent, mainly because they don't fall for the pathetic shite of some players, then they talked about how VAR hasn't been an issue at all so far

Dixon can be annoying with the whole grumpy man schtick but he's always been one of the better ones for me too. Quite like the NBC coverage of the Prem usually. Can understand why people wouldn't like him though
Logged

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,369
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8234 on: Today at 09:48:41 pm »
Danny Murphy: "Pau Torres isn't the quickest"

Pau Torres was clocked as the fastest CB in La Liga last season (34.9 km/h)
Logged

Online Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,688
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8235 on: Today at 09:54:28 pm »
They'd be better off with no Co commentator than Danny Murphy
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8236 on: Today at 10:05:24 pm »
Murphy also reckons England will have nothing to fear from Spain. I'm sure the feelings mutual. Also, Kilnsmann reminds me of Johnny Lawrence from the Karate Kid.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,904
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8237 on: Today at 10:08:31 pm »
I dont know why more people dont listen to the 5 Live commentary rather than get driven mad by the likes of Murphy.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 201 202 203 204 205 [206]   Go Up
« previous next »
 