Clinton is a bit of a harmless idiot. Hes not one for amazing insight but he comes across quite well I think. Did you hear him on TAW recently talking about the 5-0 Palace game? He was very sound.



I haven't heard it but you're right, he doesn't offer anything amazing (most of them don't) but generally comes across well and he's enthusiastic at least, which is more than can be said about the majority of pundits. Plus he has blowing smoke up our arse over the past couple of years, so that always helps.