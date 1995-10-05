Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
105 (11.6%)
Danny Murphy
95 (10.5%)
Darren Gough
5 (0.6%)
Jermain Jenas
51 (5.6%)
Martin Keown
4 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
2 (0.2%)
Phil Neville
17 (1.9%)
Alan Shearer
8 (0.9%)
Mark Lawrenson
9 (1%)
Martin Tyler
218 (24%)
Jonathan Pearce
10 (1.1%)
Pat Nevin
3 (0.3%)
David Thompson
1 (0.1%)
Garth Crooks
63 (6.9%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.1%)
Glen Hoddle
14 (1.5%)
Michael Owen
15 (1.7%)
Paul Merson
29 (3.2%)
Robbie Savage
13 (1.4%)
Matt Le Tissier
12 (1.3%)
Richard Keys
68 (7.5%)
Roy Keane
7 (0.8%)
Chris Sutton
12 (1.3%)
Adrian Durham
13 (1.4%)
Alan Brazil
6 (0.7%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.2%)
Alan SMith
7 (0.8%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
22 (2.4%)
Craig Burley
8 (0.9%)
Jonathan Pearce
5 (0.6%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.1%)
Gary Neville
41 (4.5%)
Jamie Carragher
42 (4.6%)

Total Members Voted: 397

Rob Dylan

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #8200 on: Today at 05:40:52 pm
Dion Dublin is not bad as a co-commentator. At least he sounds interested and enthusiastic.
StevoHimself

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #8201 on: Today at 05:44:26 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 09:29:41 am
Emma Hayes puts me in mind of Glenn Hoddle...same po-faced, monotone, patronising, slightly irritated drone...only with additional glottal stops...

Agreed. Wasn't sure where all the love for her was coming from.

Or maybe it's just that I remember an interview she gave a couple of years ago when she was linked with the Chelsea Mens job and she came across absolutely terribly.
red_Mark1980

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #8202 on: Today at 05:47:33 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 05:40:52 pm
Dion Dublin is not bad as a co-commentator. At least he sounds interested and enthusiastic.

I had the radio commentary for the Sweden game.

Connor Mac and Clinton Morrison > Danny Murphy and anyone
Rob Dylan

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #8203 on: Today at 06:00:01 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 05:47:33 pm
I had the radio commentary for the Sweden game.

Connor Mac and Clinton Morrison > Danny Murphy and anyone

Not a fan of Macnamara to be honest, he does that whole over the top shouty thing when something happens, just comes across as fake.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #8204 on: Today at 06:01:44 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 06:00:01 pm
Not a fan of Macnamara to be honest, he does that whole over the top shouty thing when something happens, just comes across as fake.

Hes good on Swashbuckle though.
Hazell

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #8205 on: Today at 06:16:20 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 05:40:52 pm
Dion Dublin is not bad as a co-commentator. At least he sounds interested and enthusiastic.

Agreed, I don't find him as disagreeable as a lot of others. Rob Green on Five Live is another one who's good, especially when he's talking about the technicalities of goalkeeping.

And, dare I say, Clinton Morrison is growing on me  :-X
Ghost Town

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #8206 on: Today at 06:18:43 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:16:20 pm


And, dare I say, Clinton Morrison is growing on me  :-X
I'm sure you can get an ointment for that
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #8207 on: Today at 06:29:31 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:16:20 pm
Agreed, I don't find him as disagreeable as a lot of others. Rob Green on Five Live is another one who's good, especially when he's talking about the technicalities of goalkeeping.

And, dare I say, Clinton Morrison is growing on me  :-X

Clinton is a bit of a harmless idiot. Hes not one for amazing insight but he comes across quite well I think. Did you hear him on TAW recently talking about the 5-0 Palace game? He was very sound.
Hazell

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #8208 on: Today at 06:35:39 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:29:31 pm
Clinton is a bit of a harmless idiot. Hes not one for amazing insight but he comes across quite well I think. Did you hear him on TAW recently talking about the 5-0 Palace game? He was very sound.

I haven't heard it but you're right, he doesn't offer anything amazing (most of them don't) but generally comes across well and he's enthusiastic at least, which is more than can be said about the majority of pundits. Plus he has blowing smoke up our arse over the past couple of years, so that always helps.
Jon2lfc

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #8209 on: Today at 06:41:32 pm
Guy Mowbray is a complete turn-off - quite literally.
Every sentence of his sounds contrived and overly self-important.
Doesn't help that he sounds totally different in real life. Which means he's putting on a weird unnatural broadcasting accent to 'commentate'.
