Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
105 (11.6%)
Danny Murphy
94 (10.4%)
Darren Gough
5 (0.6%)
Jermain Jenas
50 (5.5%)
Martin Keown
4 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
2 (0.2%)
Phil Neville
17 (1.9%)
Alan Shearer
8 (0.9%)
Mark Lawrenson
9 (1%)
Martin Tyler
218 (24.1%)
Jonathan Pearce
10 (1.1%)
Pat Nevin
3 (0.3%)
David Thompson
1 (0.1%)
Garth Crooks
63 (7%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.1%)
Glen Hoddle
14 (1.5%)
Michael Owen
15 (1.7%)
Paul Merson
29 (3.2%)
Robbie Savage
12 (1.3%)
Matt Le Tissier
12 (1.3%)
Richard Keys
68 (7.5%)
Roy Keane
7 (0.8%)
Chris Sutton
12 (1.3%)
Adrian Durham
13 (1.4%)
Alan Brazil
6 (0.7%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.2%)
Alan SMith
7 (0.8%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
22 (2.4%)
Craig Burley
8 (0.9%)
Jonathan Pearce
5 (0.6%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.1%)
Gary Neville
41 (4.5%)
Jamie Carragher
42 (4.6%)

Total Members Voted: 396

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Northerners think anyone south of Watford is a Cockney you must virtually had the whole of southern England when they talk



Watford, or Watford Gap? 
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Id not actually heard Karen Carney on co coms until the Portugal Hungary game. Being honest I thought she was really poor, no insight, just verbally talked through the play, similar to me commentating on my own goals when I score on Fifa. Up there with Robbie Savage and Mcmanaman for rambling nonsense.

The BBC seem to have gone out of their way to employ dim witted/illiterate people recently. When Mark Chapman is the best of the bunch you know youve got problems. Some of them make Paul Gascoigne sound like Aristotle.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Northerners think anyone south of Watford is a Cockney you must virtually had the whole of southern England when they talk



Its a fair point. Let us be more specific.

The Essex accent is even worse than the Cockney one. ;)
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Its a fair point. Let us be more specific.

The Essex accent is even worse than the Cockney one. ;)

Geezer I tawk pwaper init
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Robbie Savage has been particularly poor recently, hasn't he? In the hilarity of United losing the Europa Final, I nearly forgot about him barking "Come on, Wales!" as Dan James stepped up to take a penalty in the shoot-out. So weirdly contrived.

It seems pretty common these days that a lot of the big clubs and home Nations need to be represented by a pundit or commentator who is also a "fan" or, more accurately, a former player. See Neville for United and Carra for us. Micah Richards has been parachuted in as the City man. The best they could muster apparently.

It makes you wonder what people really want from their punditry. Maybe something about Gary Neville or Ian Wright criticising their former club is more interesting than, say, Jonathan Liew doing so. As a TV audience, do we want someone who is passionate or someone who knows what they're talking about. I find it tiring.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Has Jenas got a part in Eastenders yet? I know he is absolutely everywhere but surely that is the only place his constant negativity and misery is really suited.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Jenas was good tonight wasn't he  ::)  It was funny near the end when he started to name Austrian players who played well in the 2nd half, he named 2 then went "and, uuummmmmm (frantically looking for his team sheet) the...one or 2 of the others"
Cheers Jermaine
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
If anyone is watching the Copa America on BBC here, this has to be the weirdest sounding commentator I've ever heard  :o

Really giving it his all with the pronunciations though ;D

Not the worst out there by any means but got to be one of the strangest
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
If anyone is watching the Copa America on BBC here, this has to be the weirdest sounding commentator I've ever heard  :o

Really giving it his all with the pronunciations though ;D

Not the worst out there by any means but got to be one of the strangest

Mid its the same guy who did the Argentina match I know what you mean. His voice really reminded me of someone and I cant quite place who. It was really annoying me! I dont think it was Richard Bacon but it was someone similar.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Jenas was good tonight wasn't he  ::)  It was funny near the end when he started to name Austrian players who played well in the 2nd half, he named 2 then went "and, uuummmmmm (frantically looking for his team sheet) the...one or 2 of the others"
Cheers Jermaine

Jenas having the audacity today to criticise Weghorst for *checks notes* squaring the ball to Depay to score a 3 yard tap-in open goal. Almost tried to make it sound like Weghorst's fault that Depay missed a sitter. Goes on to praise Malen for squaring it to Dumfries for the second goal. Absolutely no self-awareness.

Then Gary Linker backing up his point in the studio, chatting some nonsense about "odds". This notion that good strikers have to be selfish in scenarios like this is absurd.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
I see Jenas is spending his evening getting into a Twitter beef with a betting/banter account over his criticism of Weghorst
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Jenas having the audacity today to criticise Weghorst for *checks notes* squaring the ball to Depay to score a 3 yard tap-in open goal. Almost tried to make it sound like Weghorst's fault that Depay missed a sitter. Goes on to praise Malen for squaring it to Dumfries for the second goal. Absolutely no self-awareness.

Then Gary Linker backing up his point in the studio, chatting some nonsense about "odds". This notion that good strikers have to be selfish in scenarios like this is absurd.

I only heard a little bit of the post match, is that what prompted Hasselbaink to praise the lay off and make they play for the same team comment?

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
The way they were going on, youd think hed not placed Depay in a better place to score. He had a five yard tap in.

The fact that Jenas is having to use the excuse of well other people are saying it too just shows how little his opinion holds sway. Just fuck off from my screen.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Jenas having the audacity today to criticise Weghorst for *checks notes* squaring the ball to Depay to score a 3 yard tap-in open goal. Almost tried to make it sound like Weghorst's fault that Depay missed a sitter. Goes on to praise Malen for squaring it to Dumfries for the second goal. Absolutely no self-awareness.

Then Gary Linker backing up his point in the studio, chatting some nonsense about "odds". This notion that good strikers have to be selfish in scenarios like this is absurd.
Yeah that lineker comment was so odd. Is he suggesting players should just shoot on sight as if you pass there's always a higher chance things could go wrong?

Passing to give your team an even better chance of scoring was and is the right choice
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
I watched the match on mute.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
We all know the 'selfish strikers' comment works differently for pundits if the striker plays for Liverpool though.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Emma Hayes puts me in mind of Glenn Hoddle...same po-faced, monotone, patronising, slightly irritated drone...only with additional glottal stops...
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Jenas having the audacity today to criticise Weghorst for *checks notes* squaring the ball to Depay to score a 3 yard tap-in open goal. Almost tried to make it sound like Weghorst's fault that Depay missed a sitter. Goes on to praise Malen for squaring it to Dumfries for the second goal. Absolutely no self-awareness.

Then Gary Linker backing up his point in the studio, chatting some nonsense about "odds". This notion that good strikers have to be selfish in scenarios like this is absurd.

jenas is a smug prick. I thought weghorst did excellently to square it. I expected Depay to score but also it was at pace and the ball was bobbling a bit - it was still a bit tricky. there was no need to be so harsh on either striker - good play, close but no cigar.
everything is so easy for jermaine jenas - that player shouldve done better, the manager got that wrong etc can't stand him
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
We all know the 'selfish strikers' comment works differently for pundits if the striker plays for Liverpool though.
The amount of times they have lambasted Salah for the same thing. It is amazing how hypocritical they all are.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Emma Hayes puts me in mind of Glenn Hoddle...same po-faced, monotone, patronising, slightly irritated drone...only with additional glottal stops...

I thought she was his daughter at one point
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Every time I listen to Jenas I think that he is the worst of the bunch, but then I remember how bad Murphy, Carney, Savage, and a few others are and just spiral into a deep depression at the state of TV commentary and punditry in today's game.  It's like choosing the best way to be tortured to death, there is no good answer.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Jenas was good tonight wasn't he  ::)  It was funny near the end when he started to name Austrian players who played well in the 2nd half, he named 2 then went "and, uuummmmmm (frantically looking for his team sheet) the...one or 2 of the others"
Cheers Jermaine

That was very funny by the way. :D
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Not Sure whose the worst out of Murphy and Jenas

Imagine being stuck in a lift for a minute or so with them
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Has Murphy been at the Euros? Not sure if Ive heard him yet, thankfully.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Has Murphy been at the Euros? Not sure if Ive heard him yet, thankfully.

yeah he was on some game the other day. I can't remember which one now though.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Has Murphy been at the Euros? Not sure if Ive heard him yet, thankfully.

yeah he was on some game the other day. I can't remember which one now though.

Yeah, I heard him. Can't remember the game either but he sounded like he'd been forced to sit there & watch it.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
So bad i'm yearning for Lawros shit jokes.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yeah that lineker comment was so odd. Is he suggesting players should just shoot on sight as if you pass there's always a higher chance things could go wrong?

Passing to give your team an even better chance of scoring was and is the right choice
No, as far as I can tell he was just explaining the thought process that he, and he presumes, other strikers, go through in that instance where they have to make a decision. In some instances they feel that there's less to go wrong if they just shoot, whereas trying to pass doubles the possibility of something going wrong - the pass could go wrong, or the other player could miss.

It doesn't apply in all instances; there are times when strikers do pass, where they don't feel the same doubts.

I know Lineker seems widely disliked here, but that doesn't mean everything he says is wrong. As he has been a striker I think it's an interesting insight. This is, afterall, what we want from ex-player pundits isn't it?  - some kind of insight bourne out of their own experiences playing at the top level.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Danny Murphy did the Spain game.

Jenas was excrutiating yesterday.

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Savage is an annoying prick on the phone ins . Bit that's his job. He's sometimes ok on radio commentary. I think it's when it's a lesser game and he is t trying to be a ratings tart.  I say ok , he's never great .
Interesting to see how much of the tactics players take on board. I'm sure some are all over it, whereas others are told literally where and when to run. I guess some would do better under mouriniho than klopp. More ex managers as pundits would give insite.
I find the few bits I've heard of the crouch podcast as an interesting insite into what it's like in the pro game. Important stuff on like the pecking order of who can use the bogs.

Often too ex players will say how players think and feel during a game as if they are all the same .
