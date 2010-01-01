Savage is an annoying prick on the phone ins . Bit that's his job. He's sometimes ok on radio commentary. I think it's when it's a lesser game and he is t trying to be a ratings tart. I say ok , he's never great .

Interesting to see how much of the tactics players take on board. I'm sure some are all over it, whereas others are told literally where and when to run. I guess some would do better under mouriniho than klopp. More ex managers as pundits would give insite.

I find the few bits I've heard of the crouch podcast as an interesting insite into what it's like in the pro game. Important stuff on like the pecking order of who can use the bogs.



Often too ex players will say how players think and feel during a game as if they are all the same .