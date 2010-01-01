Robbie Savage has been particularly poor recently, hasn't he? In the hilarity of United losing the Europa Final, I nearly forgot about him barking "Come on, Wales!" as Dan James stepped up to take a penalty in the shoot-out. So weirdly contrived.



It seems pretty common these days that a lot of the big clubs and home Nations need to be represented by a pundit or commentator who is also a "fan" or, more accurately, a former player. See Neville for United and Carra for us. Micah Richards has been parachuted in as the City man. The best they could muster apparently.



It makes you wonder what people really want from their punditry. Maybe something about Gary Neville or Ian Wright criticising their former club is more interesting than, say, Jonathan Liew doing so. As a TV audience, do we want someone who is passionate or someone who knows what they're talking about. I find it tiring.