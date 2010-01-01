Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
105 (11.6%)
Danny Murphy
94 (10.4%)
Darren Gough
5 (0.6%)
Jermain Jenas
50 (5.5%)
Martin Keown
4 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
2 (0.2%)
Phil Neville
17 (1.9%)
Alan Shearer
8 (0.9%)
Mark Lawrenson
9 (1%)
Martin Tyler
218 (24.1%)
Jonathan Pearce
10 (1.1%)
Pat Nevin
3 (0.3%)
David Thompson
1 (0.1%)
Garth Crooks
63 (7%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.1%)
Glen Hoddle
14 (1.5%)
Michael Owen
15 (1.7%)
Paul Merson
29 (3.2%)
Robbie Savage
12 (1.3%)
Matt Le Tissier
12 (1.3%)
Richard Keys
68 (7.5%)
Roy Keane
7 (0.8%)
Chris Sutton
12 (1.3%)
Adrian Durham
13 (1.4%)
Alan Brazil
6 (0.7%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.2%)
Alan SMith
7 (0.8%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
22 (2.4%)
Craig Burley
8 (0.9%)
Jonathan Pearce
5 (0.6%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.1%)
Gary Neville
41 (4.5%)
Jamie Carragher
42 (4.6%)

Total Members Voted: 396

Offline arthur sarnoff

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8160 on: June 16, 2021, 09:51:44 pm »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on June 16, 2021, 09:12:52 pm

Northerners think anyone south of Watford is a Cockney you must virtually had the whole of southern England when they talk



Watford, or Watford Gap? 
Offline butchersdog

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8161 on: June 16, 2021, 10:18:04 pm »
Id not actually heard Karen Carney on co coms until the Portugal Hungary game. Being honest I thought she was really poor, no insight, just verbally talked through the play, similar to me commentating on my own goals when I score on Fifa. Up there with Robbie Savage and Mcmanaman for rambling nonsense.

The BBC seem to have gone out of their way to employ dim witted/illiterate people recently. When Mark Chapman is the best of the bunch you know youve got problems. Some of them make Paul Gascoigne sound like Aristotle.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8162 on: June 16, 2021, 10:30:12 pm »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on June 16, 2021, 09:12:52 pm

Northerners think anyone south of Watford is a Cockney you must virtually had the whole of southern England when they talk



Its a fair point. Let us be more specific.

The Essex accent is even worse than the Cockney one. ;)
Offline WEST HAM PAUL

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8163 on: June 16, 2021, 11:05:25 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 16, 2021, 10:30:12 pm
Its a fair point. Let us be more specific.

The Essex accent is even worse than the Cockney one. ;)

Geezer I tawk pwaper init
Fortunes Always Hiding. 

And The Sun Shines Now

Quote from: Scaryscouse on August 25, 2011, 11:39:11 pm
Sex bombs to the left of me would be playboy bunnies to the right and here I am stuck in the middle with my pasty white bird.

Offline StevoHimself

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8164 on: Yesterday at 08:42:16 pm »
Robbie Savage has been particularly poor recently, hasn't he? In the hilarity of United losing the Europa Final, I nearly forgot about him barking "Come on, Wales!" as Dan James stepped up to take a penalty in the shoot-out. So weirdly contrived.

It seems pretty common these days that a lot of the big clubs and home Nations need to be represented by a pundit or commentator who is also a "fan" or, more accurately, a former player. See Neville for United and Carra for us. Micah Richards has been parachuted in as the City man. The best they could muster apparently.

It makes you wonder what people really want from their punditry. Maybe something about Gary Neville or Ian Wright criticising their former club is more interesting than, say, Jonathan Liew doing so. As a TV audience, do we want someone who is passionate or someone who knows what they're talking about. I find it tiring.
Offline Dazzer23

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8165 on: Yesterday at 08:55:09 pm »
Has Jenas got a part in Eastenders yet? I know he is absolutely everywhere but surely that is the only place his constant negativity and misery is really suited.
Offline slaphead

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8166 on: Yesterday at 10:27:45 pm »
Jenas was good tonight wasn't he  ::)  It was funny near the end when he started to name Austrian players who played well in the 2nd half, he named 2 then went "and, uuummmmmm (frantically looking for his team sheet) the...one or 2 of the others"
Cheers Jermaine
Online RedJim

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8167 on: Yesterday at 10:54:00 pm »
If anyone is watching the Copa America on BBC here, this has to be the weirdest sounding commentator I've ever heard  :o

Really giving it his all with the pronunciations though ;D

Not the worst out there by any means but got to be one of the strangest
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8168 on: Yesterday at 11:21:25 pm »
Quote from: RedJim on Yesterday at 10:54:00 pm
If anyone is watching the Copa America on BBC here, this has to be the weirdest sounding commentator I've ever heard  :o

Really giving it his all with the pronunciations though ;D

Not the worst out there by any means but got to be one of the strangest

Mid its the same guy who did the Argentina match I know what you mean. His voice really reminded me of someone and I cant quite place who. It was really annoying me! I dont think it was Richard Bacon but it was someone similar.
Offline Bread

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8169 on: Yesterday at 11:58:14 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:27:45 pm
Jenas was good tonight wasn't he  ::)  It was funny near the end when he started to name Austrian players who played well in the 2nd half, he named 2 then went "and, uuummmmmm (frantically looking for his team sheet) the...one or 2 of the others"
Cheers Jermaine

Jenas having the audacity today to criticise Weghorst for *checks notes* squaring the ball to Depay to score a 3 yard tap-in open goal. Almost tried to make it sound like Weghorst's fault that Depay missed a sitter. Goes on to praise Malen for squaring it to Dumfries for the second goal. Absolutely no self-awareness.

Then Gary Linker backing up his point in the studio, chatting some nonsense about "odds". This notion that good strikers have to be selfish in scenarios like this is absurd.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8170 on: Today at 01:53:44 am »
I see Jenas is spending his evening getting into a Twitter beef with a betting/banter account over his criticism of Weghorst
