Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
105 (11.6%)
Danny Murphy
94 (10.4%)
Darren Gough
5 (0.6%)
Jermain Jenas
49 (5.4%)
Martin Keown
4 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
2 (0.2%)
Phil Neville
17 (1.9%)
Alan Shearer
8 (0.9%)
Mark Lawrenson
9 (1%)
Martin Tyler
218 (24.1%)
Jonathan Pearce
10 (1.1%)
Pat Nevin
3 (0.3%)
David Thompson
1 (0.1%)
Garth Crooks
63 (7%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.1%)
Glen Hoddle
14 (1.6%)
Michael Owen
15 (1.7%)
Paul Merson
28 (3.1%)
Robbie Savage
12 (1.3%)
Matt Le Tissier
12 (1.3%)
Richard Keys
67 (7.4%)
Roy Keane
7 (0.8%)
Chris Sutton
12 (1.3%)
Adrian Durham
13 (1.4%)
Alan Brazil
6 (0.7%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.2%)
Alan SMith
7 (0.8%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
22 (2.4%)
Craig Burley
8 (0.9%)
Jonathan Pearce
5 (0.6%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.1%)
Gary Neville
41 (4.5%)
Jamie Carragher
42 (4.7%)

Total Members Voted: 394

Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them

Online arthur sarnoff

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Today at 09:51:44 pm
Northerners think anyone south of Watford is a Cockney you must virtually had the whole of southern England when they talk



Watford, or Watford Gap? 
Online butchersdog

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Today at 10:18:04 pm
Id not actually heard Karen Carney on co coms until the Portugal Hungary game. Being honest I thought she was really poor, no insight, just verbally talked through the play, similar to me commentating on my own goals when I score on Fifa. Up there with Robbie Savage and Mcmanaman for rambling nonsense.

The BBC seem to have gone out of their way to employ dim witted/illiterate people recently. When Mark Chapman is the best of the bunch you know youve got problems. Some of them make Paul Gascoigne sound like Aristotle.
