Id not actually heard Karen Carney on co coms until the Portugal Hungary game. Being honest I thought she was really poor, no insight, just verbally talked through the play, similar to me commentating on my own goals when I score on Fifa. Up there with Robbie Savage and Mcmanaman for rambling nonsense.



The BBC seem to have gone out of their way to employ dim witted/illiterate people recently. When Mark Chapman is the best of the bunch you know youve got problems. Some of them make Paul Gascoigne sound like Aristotle.