I dont want to sound like a posh stuffy knob, but are there no standards for broadcasters (especially on the BBC) to try to speak and enunciate words properly as an example for those watching? Especially kids. Is that not a thing anymore? Im just listening to Jenas glottal stopping every word, saying things like innit etc. I guess people dont care about this kind of thing anymore.



It's not that people don't care it's that there's a deliberate, active move away from valorising certain ways of speech as 'proper' and 'correct'.You talk about proper enunciation, but enunciate properly in which accent? Which dialect? Who decides which is the 'correct way of speaking', and why should they be able to valorise one way over another? And glottal stops are a perfectly legitimate component of speech. Some accents use them, some don't. And that has also changed over time. What was once classed as 'correct' and 'elite' would now sound broad and common.The whole notion of 'speaking properly' is a minefiled laced with elitism and class division and geographical hierarchialism. Until recently it was normal to valorise RP and 'proper speaking' and most of us have been brought up thinking there's a correct way of speaking and everything else is a corruption of that. And we all have accents we can't bear the sound of, as well as those which we think sound 'uneducated' or 'thick'. But how much difference is there between that and, say, people thinking the Scouse accent sounds leery or criminal or whiny or all those other adjectives that have been employed to do it down?The current vogue in broadcasting is to feature a multiplicity of accents and speechforms. It can be painful but there's merit in that, if for no other reson than to give the lie to the purported link between accent and intelligence.The old saying is that a language is just a dialect with an army; the same, or something similar, can be said about 'correct speaking'.