2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
100 (11.7%)
Danny Murphy
92 (10.8%)
Darren Gough
4 (0.5%)
Jermain Jenas
41 (4.8%)
Martin Keown
4 (0.5%)
Phil McNulty
2 (0.2%)
Phil Neville
15 (1.8%)
Alan Shearer
7 (0.8%)
Mark Lawrenson
9 (1.1%)
Martin Tyler
208 (24.4%)
Jonathan Pearce
10 (1.2%)
Pat Nevin
3 (0.4%)
David Thompson
1 (0.1%)
Garth Crooks
62 (7.3%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.1%)
Glen Hoddle
14 (1.6%)
Michael Owen
15 (1.8%)
Paul Merson
26 (3%)
Robbie Savage
11 (1.3%)
Matt Le Tissier
11 (1.3%)
Richard Keys
62 (7.3%)
Roy Keane
6 (0.7%)
Chris Sutton
12 (1.4%)
Adrian Durham
12 (1.4%)
Alan Brazil
6 (0.7%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.2%)
Alan SMith
7 (0.8%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
21 (2.5%)
Craig Burley
8 (0.9%)
Jonathan Pearce
5 (0.6%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.1%)
Gary Neville
38 (4.4%)
Jamie Carragher
38 (4.4%)

Total Members Voted: 373

Author Topic: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them  (Read 672360 times)

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7960 on: May 24, 2021, 01:22:49 pm »
I originally read that as Joan Collins. Which would have made things more fun.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7961 on: May 24, 2021, 01:25:13 pm »
Eni Aluko, fucking hell.

Hopefully they pair Tyldesley and McCoist.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7962 on: May 24, 2021, 01:26:29 pm »
I imagine Scott Brown is as eloquent as you'd expect
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7963 on: May 24, 2021, 01:28:45 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on May 20, 2021, 03:23:41 pm
Just seen the BBC pundits for the Euros. Henry, Fabregas and Klinsmann by far the best.


no jenas or Micah Richards is great
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7964 on: May 24, 2021, 01:31:39 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May 24, 2021, 01:22:49 pm
I originally read that as Joan Collins. Which would have made things more fun.

ha ha so did I!
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7965 on: May 24, 2021, 01:36:29 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on May 24, 2021, 01:31:39 pm
ha ha so did I!

He should have picked Trent darling.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7966 on: May 24, 2021, 03:11:34 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 24, 2021, 01:28:45 pm

no jenas or Micah Richards is great

Aye but if they're not on ITV they'll be on BBC, Sky and BT. And in Jenas' case the One Show and Question Time
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7967 on: May 24, 2021, 03:32:20 pm »
Just heard the Tyler reaction for the two Aguero goals

I know hes meant to be a story teller but the excitement in comparison to our GOALKEEPER scoring a last minute winner. Comical
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7968 on: May 24, 2021, 03:46:44 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on May 24, 2021, 03:32:20 pm
Just heard the Tyler reaction for the two Aguero goals

I know hes meant to be a story teller but the excitement in comparison to our GOALKEEPER scoring a last minute winner. Comical

i watched the barca semi final highlights again the other day, unluckily I chose a video with his commentary. he sounds so pissed off. says all the right things like 'excellent play from liverpool etc' but just like its a league cup 1st round game against swansea or something. every other audio of that night has the commentators getting caught up in the emotion. shearer has no particular love for us but hes having a great time on the 5 live audio. tyler is an embarrassment.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7969 on: May 24, 2021, 04:33:38 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on May 24, 2021, 12:50:53 pm
ITV's Euro pundit lineup is pretty uninspiring.

They've got Peter Walton ffs.

Hes not mates with most of the refs going though, so I reckon hell stick by his original calls and suggest that the refs/VAR have got it wrong if they dont agree with him. Theyre foreign you see, and not as good as our British lads who are always right.

Of course when Anthony Taylor gives a penalty to Switzerland because the Turkish goalkeeper stopped a shot with his hands Walton will still suggest that he did, in fact, come to the right decision.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7970 on: May 24, 2021, 04:38:18 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on May 24, 2021, 12:50:53 pm
ITV's Euro pundit lineup is pretty uninspiring.

They've got Peter Walton ffs.

There's no end of bad, idiotic attention seeking pundits out there, but is there anyone more pointless than Peter Walton ?
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7971 on: May 24, 2021, 04:49:02 pm »
Gary Neville - "Absolutely Liverpool will challenge [next season]. They would have challenged this season if Virgil van Dijk had stayed fit. A team should not fall apart to the extent that they did off the back of one player getting injured but he is such an important player"
Ah yes Gary, thanks for that. It was one player. Gomez, Matip, Fabinho, Jota, Thiago, Hendo, Mane, Alisson, Keita, Ox, Kabak, Milner all had injury free seasons.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7972 on: May 24, 2021, 08:34:42 pm »
One player getting injured :lmao
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7973 on: May 24, 2021, 08:45:26 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on May 24, 2021, 04:49:02 pm
Gary Neville - "Absolutely Liverpool will challenge [next season]. They would have challenged this season if Virgil van Dijk had stayed fit. A team should not fall apart to the extent that they did off the back of one player getting injured but he is such an important player"
Ah yes Gary, thanks for that. It was one player. Gomez, Matip, Fabinho, Jota, Thiago, Hendo, Mane, Alisson, Keita, Ox, Kabak, Milner all had injury free seasons.
Amazing how many people have been saying this. So happy with themselves saying that they knew Liverpool would go to pot if they lost Van Dijk.

Been listening to that new Neville podcast and the love in with Maguire is nauseating. Not sure what I expected to be honest.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7974 on: May 24, 2021, 08:55:12 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on May 24, 2021, 12:20:09 pm
To be fair Salah did go into golden boot mode at 2-0 :D
Sure, but with the help of all his teammates who were all trying to carve out opportunities for him. That's not greedy, that's just sport - all working together to help your teammate win something, once the game is won
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7975 on: May 24, 2021, 08:58:08 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on May 24, 2021, 04:49:02 pm
Gary Neville - "Absolutely Liverpool will challenge [next season]. They would have challenged this season if Virgil van Dijk had stayed fit. A team should not fall apart to the extent that they did off the back of one player getting injured but he is such an important player"

This the same fella who spent the entire Manchester United v Liverpool game claiming the only reason United were losing was because Harry Maguire was injured?
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7976 on: May 24, 2021, 08:59:16 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on May 24, 2021, 04:49:02 pm
Gary Neville - "Absolutely Liverpool will challenge [next season]. They would have challenged this season if Virgil van Dijk had stayed fit. A team should not fall apart to the extent that they did off the back of one player getting injured but he is such an important player"
Ah yes Gary, thanks for that. It was one player. Gomez, Matip, Fabinho, Jota, Thiago, Hendo, Mane, Alisson, Keita, Ox, Kabak, Milner all had injury free seasons.

So he won't blame the defeat this coming Wednesday on Slabhead being out injured then?
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7977 on: May 24, 2021, 09:27:39 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on May 24, 2021, 08:45:26 pm
Amazing how many people have been saying this. So happy with themselves saying that they knew Liverpool would go to pot if they lost Van Dijk.

Been listening to that new Neville podcast and the love in with Maguire is nauseating. Not sure what I expected to be honest.

The fact that a pundit can say that and be allowed to say it without challenge is all that is wrong with tabloid football tv.

Also, we where doing fine without Virgil! It was the the rest of the injuries to the defence and the disruption and injuries to the midfield compounding everything that ended up being a bridge too far.

Its maddening how the likes of Neville get away with basically lying.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7978 on: May 24, 2021, 09:34:03 pm »
Gary Neville's not really a pundit, more a Man Utd cheerleader.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7979 on: May 24, 2021, 09:39:00 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on May 24, 2021, 09:34:03 pm
Gary Neville's not really a pundit, more a Man Utd cheerleader.

The hypocrisy is staggering.





Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7980 on: May 24, 2021, 09:41:36 pm »
:D

When our game against them got called off, he was trying to act like Che Guevara whilst at the same time talking about Man Utd signing Sancho in the summer. Twat.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7981 on: May 24, 2021, 10:16:51 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on May 24, 2021, 09:39:00 pm



He forgot the bit where they get a proper manager in.

Oh and the fact that theyd still have to play with Fred and McTominay in midfield. Over £300 million on three players and the glaring deficiency in the squad not addressed. Utter clown.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7982 on: May 24, 2021, 10:17:40 pm »
Chris Coleman has been decent when he's been on TV lately from what I've seen.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7983 on: May 24, 2021, 10:48:10 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on May 24, 2021, 10:17:40 pm
Chris Coleman has been decent when he's been on TV lately from what I've seen.

Yeah I like Coleman. As an aside, felt sorry for him on the Netflix documentary about Sunderland. Thought he came off quite well compared to the rest, albeit even if he didnt have the ability to get them out the shit.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7984 on: May 24, 2021, 10:50:09 pm »
Is Alex Bruce still doing punditry?

Just seen him having a go at a Newcastle journalist for having the gall to criticise his dads managerial performance at Newcastle.

A poisonous rat he called him. He might want to save those words for his dad, the slum landlord who evicts ill mothers from his damp infested flats.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7985 on: May 24, 2021, 10:51:03 pm »
Quote from: mattD on May 24, 2021, 10:48:10 pm
Yeah I like Coleman. As an aside, felt sorry for him on the Netflix documentary about Sunderland. Thought he came off quite well compared to the rest, albeit even if he didnt have the ability to get them out the shit.

Yeah I liked him in that. Felt like he got a couple of weeks in, realised just how completely fucked up the club was and decided to just enjoy it for what it was.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7986 on: May 25, 2021, 01:46:24 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May 24, 2021, 01:11:25 pm
That wasnt a penalty for me

Its a penalty shoot out, Peter

"That's not a penalty for me"

Well, the ref's given it, Peter.

"Oh, has he? Then, that is a penalty for me."
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7987 on: May 25, 2021, 05:37:56 pm »
Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards to star in the next series of Celebrity Gogglebox......
....yes, you read that right
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7988 on: May 25, 2021, 07:34:56 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on May 25, 2021, 05:37:56 pm
Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards to star in the next series of Celebrity Gogglebox......
....yes, you read that right

Oh ffs, way to ruin one of my favourite programmes. Surprised Jenas didn't get in on that one as well.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7989 on: May 25, 2021, 09:24:00 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May 25, 2021, 07:34:56 pm
Oh ffs, way to ruin one of my favourite programmes. Surprised Jenas didn't get in on that one as well.

He didn't need to. He's the Director General of the BBC now
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7990 on: May 25, 2021, 09:24:44 pm »
Quote from: Paisley79 on May 25, 2021, 09:24:00 pm
He didn't need to. He's the Director General of the BBC now

Next slide please JJ.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7991 on: Today at 01:49:00 pm »
Boss quote from a great.

https://twitter.com/ojbsports/status/1397781914057121792

Quote
Roberto Baggio -I find it unpleasant to judge players on the pitch, that's why I don't make TV shows.

I see colleagues who couldnt complete 3 dribbles condemn players on air.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7992 on: Today at 02:28:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:49:00 pm
Boss quote from a great.

https://twitter.com/ojbsports/status/1397781914057121792
Great to read that.
Applies to managers too. Gary Neville advising Klopp  :lmao. same applies to Carragher to be fair.
