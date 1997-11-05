Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
97 (11.5%)
Danny Murphy
92 (10.9%)
Darren Gough
4 (0.5%)
Jermain Jenas
40 (4.8%)
Martin Keown
3 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
2 (0.2%)
Phil Neville
15 (1.8%)
Alan Shearer
7 (0.8%)
Mark Lawrenson
9 (1.1%)
Martin Tyler
205 (24.3%)
Jonathan Pearce
10 (1.2%)
Pat Nevin
3 (0.4%)
David Thompson
1 (0.1%)
Garth Crooks
62 (7.4%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.1%)
Glen Hoddle
13 (1.5%)
Michael Owen
14 (1.7%)
Paul Merson
26 (3.1%)
Robbie Savage
11 (1.3%)
Matt Le Tissier
11 (1.3%)
Richard Keys
61 (7.2%)
Roy Keane
6 (0.7%)
Chris Sutton
11 (1.3%)
Adrian Durham
12 (1.4%)
Alan Brazil
6 (0.7%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.2%)
Alan SMith
7 (0.8%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
21 (2.5%)
Craig Burley
8 (1%)
Jonathan Pearce
5 (0.6%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.1%)
Gary Neville
38 (4.5%)
Jamie Carragher
38 (4.5%)

Total Members Voted: 369

Author Topic: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,417
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7960 on: Today at 01:22:49 pm »
I originally read that as Joan Collins. Which would have made things more fun.
Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,590
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7961 on: Today at 01:25:13 pm »
Eni Aluko, fucking hell.

Hopefully they pair Tyldesley and McCoist.
AHA!

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,775
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7962 on: Today at 01:26:29 pm »
I imagine Scott Brown is as eloquent as you'd expect
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7963 on: Today at 01:28:45 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on May 20, 2021, 03:23:41 pm
Just seen the BBC pundits for the Euros. Henry, Fabregas and Klinsmann by far the best.


no jenas or Micah Richards is great
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,418
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7964 on: Today at 01:31:39 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:22:49 pm
I originally read that as Joan Collins. Which would have made things more fun.

ha ha so did I!
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,417
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7965 on: Today at 01:36:29 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:31:39 pm
ha ha so did I!

He should have picked Trent darling.
Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7966 on: Today at 03:11:34 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:28:45 pm

no jenas or Micah Richards is great

Aye but if they're not on ITV they'll be on BBC, Sky and BT. And in Jenas' case the One Show and Question Time
Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,832
  • JFT96
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7967 on: Today at 03:32:20 pm »
Just heard the Tyler reaction for the two Aguero goals

I know hes meant to be a story teller but the excitement in comparison to our GOALKEEPER scoring a last minute winner. Comical
Offline cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7968 on: Today at 03:46:44 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 03:32:20 pm
Just heard the Tyler reaction for the two Aguero goals

I know hes meant to be a story teller but the excitement in comparison to our GOALKEEPER scoring a last minute winner. Comical

i watched the barca semi final highlights again the other day, unluckily I chose a video with his commentary. he sounds so pissed off. says all the right things like 'excellent play from liverpool etc' but just like its a league cup 1st round game against swansea or something. every other audio of that night has the commentators getting caught up in the emotion. shearer has no particular love for us but hes having a great time on the 5 live audio. tyler is an embarrassment.
Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,984
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7969 on: Today at 04:33:38 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 12:50:53 pm
ITV's Euro pundit lineup is pretty uninspiring.

They've got Peter Walton ffs.

Hes not mates with most of the refs going though, so I reckon hell stick by his original calls and suggest that the refs/VAR have got it wrong if they dont agree with him. Theyre foreign you see, and not as good as our British lads who are always right.

Of course when Anthony Taylor gives a penalty to Switzerland because the Turkish goalkeeper stopped a shot with his hands Walton will still suggest that he did, in fact, come to the right decision.
Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7970 on: Today at 04:38:18 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 12:50:53 pm
ITV's Euro pundit lineup is pretty uninspiring.

They've got Peter Walton ffs.

There's no end of bad, idiotic attention seeking pundits out there, but is there anyone more pointless than Peter Walton ?
Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7971 on: Today at 04:49:02 pm »
Gary Neville - "Absolutely Liverpool will challenge [next season]. They would have challenged this season if Virgil van Dijk had stayed fit. A team should not fall apart to the extent that they did off the back of one player getting injured but he is such an important player"
Ah yes Gary, thanks for that. It was one player. Gomez, Matip, Fabinho, Jota, Thiago, Hendo, Mane, Alisson, Keita, Ox, Kabak, Milner all had injury free seasons.
Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,509
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7972 on: Today at 08:34:42 pm »
One player getting injured :lmao
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,231
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7973 on: Today at 08:45:26 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 04:49:02 pm
Gary Neville - "Absolutely Liverpool will challenge [next season]. They would have challenged this season if Virgil van Dijk had stayed fit. A team should not fall apart to the extent that they did off the back of one player getting injured but he is such an important player"
Ah yes Gary, thanks for that. It was one player. Gomez, Matip, Fabinho, Jota, Thiago, Hendo, Mane, Alisson, Keita, Ox, Kabak, Milner all had injury free seasons.
Amazing how many people have been saying this. So happy with themselves saying that they knew Liverpool would go to pot if they lost Van Dijk.

Been listening to that new Neville podcast and the love in with Maguire is nauseating. Not sure what I expected to be honest.
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,990
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7974 on: Today at 08:55:12 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:20:09 pm
To be fair Salah did go into golden boot mode at 2-0 :D
Sure, but with the help of all his teammates who were all trying to carve out opportunities for him. That's not greedy, that's just sport - all working together to help your teammate win something, once the game is won
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,984
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7975 on: Today at 08:58:08 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 04:49:02 pm
Gary Neville - "Absolutely Liverpool will challenge [next season]. They would have challenged this season if Virgil van Dijk had stayed fit. A team should not fall apart to the extent that they did off the back of one player getting injured but he is such an important player"

This the same fella who spent the entire Manchester United v Liverpool game claiming the only reason United were losing was because Harry Maguire was injured?
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,308
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7976 on: Today at 08:59:16 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 04:49:02 pm
Gary Neville - "Absolutely Liverpool will challenge [next season]. They would have challenged this season if Virgil van Dijk had stayed fit. A team should not fall apart to the extent that they did off the back of one player getting injured but he is such an important player"
Ah yes Gary, thanks for that. It was one player. Gomez, Matip, Fabinho, Jota, Thiago, Hendo, Mane, Alisson, Keita, Ox, Kabak, Milner all had injury free seasons.

So he won't blame the defeat this coming Wednesday on Slabhead being out injured then?
