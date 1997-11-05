ITV's Euro pundit lineup is pretty uninspiring.



They've got Peter Walton ffs.



Hes not mates with most of the refs going though, so I reckon hell stick by his original calls and suggest that the refs/VAR have got it wrong if they dont agree with him. Theyre foreign you see, and not as good as our British lads who are always right.Of course when Anthony Taylor gives a penalty to Switzerland because the Turkish goalkeeper stopped a shot with his hands Walton will still suggest that he did, in fact, come to the right decision.