Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
92 (11.5%)
Danny Murphy
89 (11.1%)
Darren Gough
3 (0.4%)
Jermain Jenas
36 (4.5%)
Martin Keown
3 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
2 (0.2%)
Phil Neville
15 (1.9%)
Alan Shearer
6 (0.7%)
Mark Lawrenson
9 (1.1%)
Martin Tyler
199 (24.8%)
Jonathan Pearce
10 (1.2%)
Pat Nevin
3 (0.4%)
David Thompson
1 (0.1%)
Garth Crooks
58 (7.2%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.1%)
Glen Hoddle
13 (1.6%)
Michael Owen
13 (1.6%)
Paul Merson
24 (3%)
Robbie Savage
10 (1.2%)
Matt Le Tissier
11 (1.4%)
Richard Keys
60 (7.5%)
Roy Keane
6 (0.7%)
Chris Sutton
10 (1.2%)
Adrian Durham
11 (1.4%)
Alan Brazil
5 (0.6%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.2%)
Alan SMith
7 (0.9%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
20 (2.5%)
Craig Burley
8 (1%)
Jonathan Pearce
5 (0.6%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.1%)
Gary Neville
36 (4.5%)
Jamie Carragher
32 (4%)

Total Members Voted: 349

Author Topic: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them  (Read 663269 times)

Offline Nitramdorf

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7840 on: May 14, 2021, 04:29:24 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on May 14, 2021, 12:29:26 pm
BBC are showing all of the Copa America, cant wait to hear well known South American Jermaine Jenas thoughts.

"Players like Harry Kane would never cheat like that"
Offline Jshooters

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,662
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7841 on: Yesterday at 07:06:45 pm »
Jenas after Chelseas goal is ruled out for a mm offside:

Ive never seen anything like it

It literally happens every week you fucking brainless waste of oxygen
Believer

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 24,548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7842 on: Yesterday at 09:04:33 pm »
Amazing how Lineker spends every week moaning about VAR on Twitter except when Leicester benefit from it and he just tweets "always loved VAR".
Offline Paisley79

  Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 182
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7843 on: Yesterday at 09:09:23 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 07:06:45 pm
Jenas after Chelseas goal is ruled out for a mm offside:

Ive never seen anything like it

It literally happens every week you fucking brainless waste of oxygen

He was also talking about Wes Morgan during the trophy parade thing. Said that he remebered Morgan playing in his Dad's team (he's a year younger than Jenas) & then he said "now here he is winning medal after medal with Leciester"
Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,339
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7844 on: Yesterday at 10:41:54 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 07:06:45 pm
Jenas after Chelseas goal is ruled out for a mm offside:

Ive never seen anything like it

It literally happens every week you fucking brainless waste of oxygen

Hes as thick as pigshit but seemingly inoffensive to the type of people who hired & promoted him. He offers nothing insightful & has no depth of experience to justify his position.
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7845 on: Yesterday at 10:45:56 pm »
Is there any channel Jenas doesn't be on. He loves a cliche that fella. My pet hate one was on his list today too. James blocked Vardy's effort. "James gambled there to get across and block the shot"
A lot them seem to use that line for some strange reason bit he uses it a lot. A striker making a run to the front post, or making a run across his man. Or a defender making a block or tackle is always referred to as a gamble. I call it doing their job
Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7846 on: Today at 12:11:31 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:45:56 pm
Is there any channel Jenas doesn't be on. He loves a cliche that fella. My pet hate one was on his list today too. James blocked Vardy's effort. "James gambled there to get across and block the shot"
A lot them seem to use that line for some strange reason bit he uses it a lot. A striker making a run to the front post, or making a run across his man. Or a defender making a block or tackle is always referred to as a gamble. I call it doing their job

It's because they all went on the same media courses.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,815
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7847 on: Today at 02:40:37 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 09:04:33 pm
Amazing how Lineker spends every week moaning about VAR on Twitter except when Leicester benefit from it and he just tweets "always loved VAR".
Oh come on, Lineker can be a bit of a twat but it's clear he's taking the piss out of himself a bit there.

Honetly I can't feel annoyed at old dobby today. 52 years after he saw Leicester lose an FA Cup final as a kid, and cried, he now sees them win as presenter of the BBC's coverage.

You've got no poetry in your soul if you can't feel happy for the jugeared crisp botherer and give him a mental nod and thumbs up.
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7848 on: Today at 03:00:30 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:40:37 am
Oh come on, Lineker can be a bit of a twat but it's clear he's taking the piss out of himself a bit there.

Honetly I can't feel annoyed at old dobby today. 52 years after he saw Leicester lose an FA Cup final as a kid, and cried, he now sees them win as presenter of the BBC's coverage.

You've got no poetry in your soul if you can't feel happy for the jugeared crisp botherer and give him a mental nod and thumbs up.


Exactly,he's as much off a Leicester fan as we are Reds.He mentioned that his old man went to the other 4 finals,there's no wonder he was almost in tears.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
