Nice of Micah Richards to try and stir the old Mo and Sadio don't like each other argument tonight. Shut down by Redknapp.



Are people really still trying to make that a thing ? The whole thing came from a brief disagreement in a game, its bizarre how people are trying to invent something that is clearly not there. One of the major things that has made me go more and more off football in general (aside from VAR and incompetent refereeing), is the people they have on TV and radio. Its all time low level.When you hit a point where other teams games lose their appeal, you want someone to listen to who brings you back a bit or entertains.The other day I knocked the radio on on a CL morning, City game I think. Trevor Sinclair was on, who I think is the worst by a country mile. Knocked it off. Put on BT later, Jenas was on. Off. Tried to get radio coverage, Trevor Sinclair was on again. How they are the best the broadcasters can pick to try to increase viewing or listening figures is totally over my head