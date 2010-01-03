Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
92 (11.6%)
Danny Murphy
89 (11.2%)
Darren Gough
3 (0.4%)
Jermain Jenas
35 (4.4%)
Martin Keown
3 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
2 (0.3%)
Phil Neville
15 (1.9%)
Alan Shearer
6 (0.8%)
Mark Lawrenson
9 (1.1%)
Martin Tyler
197 (24.8%)
Jonathan Pearce
10 (1.3%)
Pat Nevin
3 (0.4%)
David Thompson
1 (0.1%)
Garth Crooks
57 (7.2%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.1%)
Glen Hoddle
13 (1.6%)
Michael Owen
13 (1.6%)
Paul Merson
24 (3%)
Robbie Savage
10 (1.3%)
Matt Le Tissier
11 (1.4%)
Richard Keys
59 (7.4%)
Roy Keane
6 (0.8%)
Chris Sutton
10 (1.3%)
Adrian Durham
11 (1.4%)
Alan Brazil
5 (0.6%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.3%)
Alan SMith
7 (0.9%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
20 (2.5%)
Craig Burley
8 (1%)
Jonathan Pearce
5 (0.6%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.1%)
Gary Neville
35 (4.4%)
Jamie Carragher
32 (4%)

Total Members Voted: 347

Author Topic: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them

Online fucking appalled

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7760 on: April 29, 2021, 10:46:58 am »
Quote from: MacAloolah on April 29, 2021, 10:35:26 am
Why isn't Carl Fletcher on the list?

He has to be one of the most banal commentators going

He's been crap since he left Harchester
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online MacAloolah

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7761 on: April 29, 2021, 10:47:42 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on April 29, 2021, 10:46:58 am
He's been crap since he left Harchester
Yes, decent player though but shite commentator! :)
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7762 on: April 29, 2021, 10:53:37 am »
Throwing a few snooker commentators into the mix

In no particular order

John Virgo
Alan McManus
Ken Doherty
Another one on Eurosport. Not sure who it is but doesn't sound like any of the studio pundits.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7763 on: April 29, 2021, 11:31:48 am »
Anthony Hamilton I think that might be.
Online Nitramdorf

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7764 on: April 29, 2021, 11:32:38 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 29, 2021, 10:53:37 am
Throwing a few snooker commentators into the mix

In no particular order

John Virgo
Alan McManus
Ken Doherty
Another one on Eurosport. Not sure who it is but doesn't sound like any of the studio pundits.

Might be Anthony Hamilton, who seems to drone on and on.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7765 on: April 29, 2021, 11:35:31 am »
I thought it was him, but had a quick browse on google and didn't see him mentioned as part of their team. Fucking annoying he is.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7766 on: April 29, 2021, 11:39:29 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on April 29, 2021, 11:32:38 am
Might be Anthony Hamilton, who seems to drone on and on.

Id have thought the Robin Hood of snooker would have been a bit more charismatic. Or was he just born in Nottingham?
Offline Samie

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7767 on: April 29, 2021, 11:45:02 am »
Robin Hood wasn't even born in Nottingham for fucks sakes.
Online TheMissionary

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7768 on: April 29, 2021, 12:01:23 pm »
Snooker commentators?  Phil Yates on ITV4, makes my skin crawl, though still not in the same level as John-shout-so-unnecessarily-loud-surely the-players-can-hear-every-word-Virgo.  Had to mute it last night, Fatboy Murphy V Charisma Trump, can only imagine the orgasmic heights he reached in the 23rd frame.
Online sinnermichael

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7769 on: April 29, 2021, 12:12:01 pm »
Jenas is fast becoming number 1 for me. Despise the twat. Can't hide his disdain for us either.
Online slaphead

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7770 on: April 29, 2021, 12:27:58 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on April 29, 2021, 10:43:51 am
Looks like you have your wish, he is going to be a regular presenter on the One Show Mondays to Wednesdays from 10th May, hopefully it means he won't be doing anymore CL football for BT next season! (Please...)

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-56925454

Great news ! Although he'll find a way somehow to be on BT.  On Snooker commentators, Virgo is a wally. Where's the cue ball going !  I do like listening to Stephen Hendry though
Offline Paisley79

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7771 on: April 29, 2021, 12:32:32 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on April 29, 2021, 12:27:58 pm
Great news ! Although he'll find a way somehow to be on BT.  On Snooker commentators, Virgo is a wally. Where's the cue ball going !  I do like listening to Stephen Hendry though

Does anyone else think that Hendry's beard makes him look like a late 1980s George Michael?!
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7772 on: April 29, 2021, 12:34:18 pm »
Quote from: Paisley79 on April 29, 2021, 12:32:32 pm
Does anyone else think that Hendry's beard makes him look like a late 1980s George Michael?!
Good shout.

Although he seems to be have eaten a few pies more.
Online tubby pls.

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7773 on: April 29, 2021, 12:35:36 pm »
Quote from: Paisley79 on April 29, 2021, 12:32:32 pm
Does anyone else think that Hendry's beard makes him look like a late 1980s George Michael?!

Worse for me is Rio's beard making him look like Robert Downey Jr in Tropic Thunder.
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7774 on: April 29, 2021, 12:37:28 pm »
Surprised there's not an option to vote for Steve Macmanaman.

He is consistently terrible. Seems to have swallowed the book of football cliches.

Shame because it's nice to hear a scouse accent on prime time telly.
Online Hazell

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7775 on: April 29, 2021, 02:04:58 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 29, 2021, 10:53:37 am
Throwing a few snooker commentators into the mix

In no particular order

John Virgo
Alan McManus
Ken Doherty
Another one on Eurosport. Not sure who it is but doesn't sound like any of the studio pundits.

I like McManus and Doherty. Virgo is dire though, a combination of his Mancness, or his annoying catchphrase that he tries to shoehorn in every time or that he was an average player telling much better players where they're going wrong isn't particularly great.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7776 on: April 29, 2021, 02:31:55 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 29, 2021, 10:53:37 am
Throwing a few snooker commentators into the mix

In no particular order

John Virgo
Alan McManus
Ken Doherty
Another one on Eurosport. Not sure who it is but doesn't sound like any of the studio pundits.

I quite like snooker commentators. I can gladly listen to any of those for hours and not be bored. The only one Im not overly fond of is Stephen Hendry, hes just too boring for my liking. He sounds like he hates every second hes in there.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7777 on: April 29, 2021, 02:33:06 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on April 29, 2021, 12:34:18 pm
Good shout.

Although he seems to be have eaten a few pies more.

A few Careless Wispas too many etc etc.
Online sinnermichael

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7778 on: April 29, 2021, 02:34:57 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on April 29, 2021, 02:31:55 pm
I quite like snooker commentators. I can gladly listen to any of those for hours and not be bored. The only one Im not overly fond of is Stephen Hendry, hes just too boring for my liking. He sounds like he hates every second hes in there.

Problem with Hendry is, because of the type of player he was, you can tell he gets easily bored when there's any bouts of safety play. He wants centuries and one visit frame wins in every frame. I actually quite enjoy the tactical side of the game.
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7779 on: April 29, 2021, 02:35:11 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April 29, 2021, 02:33:06 pm
A few Careless Wispas too many etc etc.
or Wham bars..
Online voodoo ray

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7780 on: April 29, 2021, 02:35:42 pm »
hamilton has been awful on eurosport. he's too loud and his voice is too harsh sounding as well for snooker commentary. and there's been entirely too much phil yates as well.

I weirdly haven't minded virgo as much this year and I've no idea why not. he even did a funny the other day but I can't actually remember what it was.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7781 on: April 30, 2021, 12:08:37 am »
John Virgo's commentary is annoying, just drones on & on, i wish he would shut up & let the pictures do the talking, i find the rest of the snooker commentators ok.
Offline Dr Stu-Pid

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7782 on: April 30, 2021, 09:33:59 pm »
Karen Carney:

"It is a sloppy touch from Vestegaard. Jamie Vardy is always going to pounce. Vestergaard is late and rash. It was nasty. He got a nick on the ball but it was a nasty tackle onto Vardy's ankle. He has been sent off and rightly so."

It's hard to comprehend how someone that is paid to analyse football can come out with this.  She says it is late, but then says he gets a nick on the ball.  Which is it?  And rather than getting a 'nick on the ball' he gets a full foot on it and knocks it back to the keeper.
Online B0151?

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7783 on: April 30, 2021, 11:08:41 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on April 30, 2021, 09:33:59 pm
Karen Carney:

"It is a sloppy touch from Vestegaard. Jamie Vardy is always going to pounce. Vestergaard is late and rash. It was nasty. He got a nick on the ball but it was a nasty tackle onto Vardy's ankle. He has been sent off and rightly so."

It's hard to comprehend how someone that is paid to analyse football can come out with this.  She says it is late, but then says he gets a nick on the ball.  Which is it?  And rather than getting a 'nick on the ball' he gets a full foot on it and knocks it back to the keeper.

Meanwhile Tyler was rambling for 5 minutes about Ramadan very awkwardly and then said Che Adams wasn't a real Scot. Also thought it was a penalty until the pundits at half time said it wasn't. Wouldn't shut up about the 9-0 either.
Offline Pistolero

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7784 on: May 1, 2021, 08:50:18 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on April 29, 2021, 02:31:55 pm
I quite like snooker commentators. I can gladly listen to any of those for hours and not be bored.

Agree...one or two can be mildly distracting every now and then... but none of them come anywhere near the unbearable levels of relentless steaming shite that virtually every football pundit pumps out every week..
Offline Dull Tools

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7785 on: May 2, 2021, 05:28:34 pm »
The hypocrisy fully on show here. Richards going on about Grealish buying fouls and saying it is what makes him so good.

They don't say that about Salah do they.
Offline Chakan

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7786 on: May 2, 2021, 06:13:32 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on May  2, 2021, 05:28:34 pm
The hypocrisy fully on show here. Richards going on about Grealish buying fouls and saying it is what makes him so good.

They don't say that about Salah do they.

Well Salah does it in an nasty foreigner way, not the British brave and smart way.

Ones cheeetin innit
Offline KillieRed

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7787 on: May 5, 2021, 10:15:57 am »
Is there a Guardian Weekly thread?

Just listening to the latest one & they had (what felt like) ten minutes love-in over Man United with Jamie Jackson, it made want to puke. I used to avoid any articles with his byline because hes so biased he should work for PGMOL.
Offline Brain Potter

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7788 on: May 5, 2021, 10:56:25 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on April 29, 2021, 12:12:01 pm
Jenas is fast becoming number 1 for me. Despise the twat. Can't hide his disdain for us either.

I couldnt agree more. I cant listen to him.
Offline Brain Potter

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7789 on: May 5, 2021, 11:01:11 am »
I watched the Burnley v West Ham game and lee hendrie was co commentator. He was half decent. Dont want great insight just someone who knows their stuff and Dan string 2 sentences together.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7790 on: May 5, 2021, 11:39:53 am »
McCoist (obviously) & Higginbottom (surprisingly) are the best co-comms for me. Enthusiasm & insight without bringing their pet peeves, biases or prejudices into the conversation.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7791 on: May 5, 2021, 12:26:14 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on May  5, 2021, 11:01:11 am
I watched the Burnley v West Ham game and lee hendrie was co commentator. He was half decent. Dont want great insight just someone who knows their stuff and Dan string 2 sentences together.

Yeah I don't mind Hendrie at all to be honest. Certainly an upgrade on Hinchcliffe.
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7792 on: May 5, 2021, 01:52:24 pm »
I think I'm the only one on here who actually likes Jim Beglin.
He actually comes across as quite insightful, former player and all that.
Still have fond memories of him saying someone should've taken Walcott out before he manages to set up Adebayor for that CL QF goal against us in 2008?
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7793 on: May 5, 2021, 02:31:26 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on May  5, 2021, 01:52:24 pm
I think I'm the only one on here who actually likes Jim Beglin.
He actually comes across as quite insightful, former player and all that.
Still have fond memories of him saying someone should've taken Walcott out before he manages to set up Adebayor for that CL QF goal against us in 2008?
That was right in front of me. Masch was trying his best but couldn't get close.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7794 on: Today at 08:14:27 pm »
Nice of Micah Richards to try and stir the old Mo and Sadio don't like each other argument tonight. Shut down by Redknapp.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7795 on: Today at 09:17:36 pm »
Carra is just not good, regardless of his need to appear unbiased, his voice just induces torpor. Him &Tyler together would have me asleep 15 minutes in.
Online slaphead

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7796 on: Today at 10:24:24 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 08:14:27 pm
Nice of Micah Richards to try and stir the old Mo and Sadio don't like each other argument tonight. Shut down by Redknapp.

Are people really still trying to make that a thing ? The whole thing came from a brief disagreement in a game, its bizarre how people are trying to invent something that is clearly not there. One of the major things that has made me go more and more off football in general (aside from VAR and incompetent refereeing), is the people they have on TV and radio. Its all time low level.
When you hit a point where other teams games lose their appeal, you want someone to listen to who brings you back a bit or entertains.
The other day I knocked the radio on on a CL morning, City game I think. Trevor Sinclair was on, who I think is the worst by a country mile. Knocked it off. Put on BT later, Jenas was on. Off. Tried to get radio coverage, Trevor Sinclair was on again. How they are the best the broadcasters can pick to try to increase viewing or listening figures is totally over my head
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7797 on: Today at 10:26:48 pm »
Richards called us boring first half ;D
Online macmanamanaman

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7798 on: Today at 10:30:43 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:26:48 pm
Richards called us boring first half ;D

I would be fine him calling us boring next game too, so long as we win that by a couple too.
Good lad, Micah, keep up the good work.
Online Ratboy3G

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7799 on: Today at 10:33:17 pm »
Carra is shite, Richards is shite, they are all shite really.
I've said it before and I'll say it again, get TAW on Hotmic
