Gary Lineker spaffing about and trying to make it all about himself, as usual. “If it happens, I’ll never work on Super League coverage”



Who cares? Where Gary Lineker does, or does not, get his salary from isn’t really the issue at heart here. No-one is going to change their minds on it based on what TV channel that flappy eared c*nt will or won’t appear on. I’m also pretty sure that none of the owners are sitting there thinking “What? Gary Lineker doesn’t want to sit there looking smug and making shit jokes before and after kick off? Fucking hell, we best call it off lads.”



Attention seeking twat.