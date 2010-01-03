Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
91 (11.7%)
Danny Murphy
87 (11.2%)
Darren Gough
3 (0.4%)
Jermain Jenas
34 (4.4%)
Martin Keown
3 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
1 (0.1%)
Phil Neville
14 (1.8%)
Alan Shearer
5 (0.6%)
Mark Lawrenson
7 (0.9%)
Martin Tyler
196 (25.2%)
Jonathan Pearce
9 (1.2%)
Pat Nevin
3 (0.4%)
David Thompson
0 (0%)
Garth Crooks
57 (7.3%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.1%)
Glen Hoddle
13 (1.7%)
Michael Owen
12 (1.5%)
Paul Merson
24 (3.1%)
Robbie Savage
10 (1.3%)
Matt Le Tissier
11 (1.4%)
Richard Keys
58 (7.5%)
Roy Keane
6 (0.8%)
Chris Sutton
10 (1.3%)
Adrian Durham
11 (1.4%)
Alan Brazil
5 (0.6%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.3%)
Alan SMith
7 (0.9%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
20 (2.6%)
Craig Burley
7 (0.9%)
Jonathan Pearce
4 (0.5%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.1%)
Gary Neville
34 (4.4%)
Jamie Carragher
31 (4%)

Total Members Voted: 339

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 188 189 190 191 192 [193]   Go Down

Author Topic: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them  (Read 650810 times)

Offline TheMissionary

  • PositionIsSoooooooOrdinary!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,606
  • That's nice, that's McDermott, and that's a goal!!
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7680 on: April 12, 2021, 05:06:01 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on April 12, 2021, 12:53:03 pm
Can you give examples?  I don't know enough about the nuances of Scouse variations.

He says things like "Yes Fletch, he's playing well at this moment in time, his passing has developed and his awareness of his position on the pitch is improving....Fletch".  With emphasis on the g at the end of passing and improving.

When a Scouser will say "Oh God Aye Fletch, He's sound just now, 'is passin's smart an' he's gerrin better at knowin' where t' be....ye prick"

But for the telly audience it should be in between, sort of "Yeah Fletch, He's playin' well, his passin' is better and he's gettin' better at knowin' where to be on the pitch....Fletch"

As an aside, can't stand the phrase moment in time.  In what other fucking dimension would a moment be if not in time?
Logged
TheMissionary
YNWA

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,847
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7681 on: April 12, 2021, 05:06:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 11, 2021, 07:09:09 pm
McManamans insistence on talking posh Scouse gets on my tits.

It's his telephone voice.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,715
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7682 on: April 12, 2021, 06:30:36 pm »
Quote from: TheMissionary on April 12, 2021, 05:06:01 pm

As an aside, can't stand the phrase moment in time.  In what other fucking dimension would a moment be if not in time?
Lol, don't tell me, Angry from Tunbridge Wells?

Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,021
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7683 on: April 13, 2021, 04:56:33 pm »
I mean, we all know Lingard is a bit of a prat, but this is just weird from Garth Crooks  ;D

He's doing fantastically for West Ham, but he really needs to leave out the dance celebrations if he wants us to take him seriously.
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7684 on: April 13, 2021, 05:27:47 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on April 13, 2021, 04:56:33 pm
I mean, we all know Lingard is a bit of a prat, but this is just weird from Garth Crooks  ;D

He's doing fantastically for West Ham, but he really needs to leave out the dance celebrations if he wants us to take him seriously.

And Crooks needs to just stop talking for the rest of his life before we take him seriously.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,029
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7685 on: April 13, 2021, 05:32:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 11, 2021, 07:09:09 pm
McManamans insistence on talking posh Scouse gets on my tits.

Said for years

Kills me. Over pronouncing every word that ends with ing

Oh and he also spouts shite non stop
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline TheMissionary

  • PositionIsSoooooooOrdinary!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,606
  • That's nice, that's McDermott, and that's a goal!!
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7686 on: April 13, 2021, 05:39:59 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on April 12, 2021, 06:30:36 pm
Lol, don't tell me, Angry from Tunbridge Wells?



Nah, fucking irate from Walton.
Logged
TheMissionary
YNWA

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,158
  • BAGs
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7687 on: April 13, 2021, 05:42:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 11, 2021, 07:09:09 pm
McManamans insistence on talking posh Scouse gets on my tits.
This has made me laugh for ages now.

I don't know how much he paid for his elocution lessons, but all's he's done is make sure he pronounces his Gs at the end of words ending with a G rather than dropping them like we often do in Liverpool.

Just be yourself, Steve. That's what got you where you are now.
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7688 on: April 14, 2021, 11:09:57 am »
Alex Scott has got the Football Focus gig.

Gammon everywhere is furious.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,092
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7689 on: April 14, 2021, 11:31:24 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on April 14, 2021, 11:09:57 am
Alex Scott has got the Football Focus gig.

Gammon everywhere is furious.

She's literally an ex-player and a trained journalist so I just can't imagine what they're so annoyed about...
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,491
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7690 on: April 14, 2021, 11:34:25 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on April 13, 2021, 05:42:26 pm
This has made me laugh for ages now.

I don't know how much he paid for his elocution lessons, but all's he's done is make sure he pronounces his Gs at the end of words ending with a G rather than dropping them like we often do in Liverpool.

Just be yourself, Steve. That's what got you where you are now.

I've noticed when he's not covering the high profile games - a 2nd or 3rd choice CL game for example - he seems to be more relaxed and stops the over-pronouncing and the ridiculous 'ing' at the end of every fuckin sentence....and he's a much better commentator for it....still absolutely shite and talks complete bollocks, but not to the extent that you want to take a lump hammer to your Panasonic...
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7691 on: April 14, 2021, 11:55:05 am »
According to Trevor Sinclair, Sterling is better than Neymar because Neymar is a diver.  :lmao
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7692 on: April 14, 2021, 12:56:04 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on April 14, 2021, 11:55:05 am
According to Trevor Sinclair, Sterling is better than Neymar because Neymar is a diver.  :lmao

We have some weird lot in the UK always saying certain players arent that good.

Neymar is absolute top class player yes he is abit of a dick but most top players are if honest.

It was like our match against Madrid you had all the pundits talking crap and then being totally surprised Kroos and Modric are quite good ....they are easy to stop though you just have to run at them 🤣🤣
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,393
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7693 on: April 14, 2021, 10:02:45 pm »
McManaman one minute complaining about us playing through the middle too much, about a minute later complaining about us getting it out wide.

I mean, make your fucking mind up, soft lad.
Logged
AHA!

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,429
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7694 on: April 14, 2021, 10:04:36 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on April 14, 2021, 10:02:45 pm
McManaman one minute complaining about us playing through the middle too much, about a minute later complaining about us getting it out wide.

I mean, make your fucking mind up, soft lad.

Ha, just commented about that on Twitter. Maybe we just had too much of the ball.

Obviously we could have been more creative towards the end but we had more than enough chances and dominated the ball so it was inevitable we try to go through the middle and out wide.

Still, good news about City again...

...Youre still thinking about the bad news arent you?
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7695 on: April 14, 2021, 10:20:11 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on April 14, 2021, 11:55:05 am
According to Trevor Sinclair, Sterling is better than Neymar because Neymar is a diver.  :lmao

He's still top dog for me when it comes to dickheads in the media. Even above Danny Mills, Garth Crooks and Martin Tyler. Sterling may not be as theatrical but he goes down every bit as easy as Neymar, and he's half the player.
I wish just once, for one game only whoever is commentating would not open up with the - It would be so different with a crowd in here - line. Multiple times, every game I haven't seen one yet where it's not brought up. We get it there's no crowd
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7696 on: April 15, 2021, 02:05:38 pm »
I see Souness has been snapped up by ITV for the Euros.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7697 on: April 15, 2021, 10:33:51 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on April 15, 2021, 02:05:38 pm
I see Souness has been snapped up by ITV for the Euros.

I quite like Souness for the most part. I used to anyway. He tows the Sky line more and more, but he used to be on Irish TV for a while and he was very good. That was the best punditry out there for me for ages though. I mean some of them were clueless and talked some shite, but they didn't give 2 f**ks who they offended or criticised and they would have scoffed at the mere thought of having a social media presence
Logged

Online KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,575
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7698 on: Yesterday at 12:01:57 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 11, 2021, 07:09:09 pm
McManamans insistence on talking posh Scouse gets on my tits.
I see your McManaman and raise you Dermot Gallagher.
https://twitter.com/FootyAccums/status/1359780043183038465?s=19
How anyone can trust Dermot Gallagher is a mystery to me. It's one thing to tone down your accent so people can understand you but it's something sinister to talk in a completely different accent.
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,000
  • YNWA
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7699 on: Yesterday at 02:54:34 am »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Yesterday at 12:01:57 am
I see your McManaman and raise you Dermot Gallagher.
https://twitter.com/FootyAccums/status/1359780043183038465?s=19
How anyone can trust Dermot Gallagher is a mystery to me. It's one thing to tone down your accent so people can understand you but it's something sinister to talk in a completely different accent.


That's absolutely fucking mental
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,715
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7700 on: Yesterday at 06:03:27 am »
Is it? Can't see a problem with it myself. Certainly not 'sinister'
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,575
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7701 on: Yesterday at 08:40:17 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:03:27 am
Is it? Can't see a problem with it myself. Certainly not 'sinister'
He's pretending to be something he's not. Maybe sinister isn't the best word, but it's very deceitful at best. The whole people wouldn't understand him thing is completely bullshit. How many Irish voices are on the TV these days? Most just tone down the accent a bit. This isn't the 1970s when regional accents weren't aired on British TV. There's also the fact he talks in his faux accent to his English friends. You don't find that strange?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:42:13 am by KissThisGuy »
Logged

Offline cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 712
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7702 on: Yesterday at 08:45:27 am »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Yesterday at 08:40:17 am
He's pretending to be something he's not. Maybe sinister isn't the best word, but it's very deceitful at best. The whole people wouldn't understand him thing is completely bullshit. How many Irish voices are on the TV these days? Most just tone down the accent a bit. This isn't the 1970s when regional accents weren't aired on British TV. There's also the fact he talks in his faux accent to his English friends. You don't find that strange?

we had a guy come in to our work years ago to do some IT stuff. he had a not-very-strong midlands accent. then when he had to speak to his company office in scotland, he turned into kevin bridges! apparently he was from scotland originally but lived tamworth for 15 years.
i couldnt get my head round why he did it - wasn't as though he was changing to another language.
maybe its not sinister but it pissed me right off (probably a lot more than it should have haha)
Logged

Online KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,575
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7703 on: Yesterday at 08:50:02 am »
Quote from: cissesbeard on Yesterday at 08:45:27 am
we had a guy come in to our work years ago to do some IT stuff. he had a not-very-strong midlands accent. then when he had to speak to his company office in scotland, he turned into kevin bridges! apparently he was from scotland originally but lived tamworth for 15 years.
i couldnt get my head round why he did it - wasn't as though he was changing to another language.
maybe its not sinister but it pissed me right off (probably a lot more than it should have haha)
:lmao :lmao
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,357
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7704 on: Yesterday at 11:35:09 am »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Yesterday at 08:40:17 am
He's pretending to be something he's not. Maybe sinister isn't the best word, but it's very deceitful at best. The whole people wouldn't understand him thing is completely bullshit. How many Irish voices are on the TV these days? Most just tone down the accent a bit. This isn't the 1970s when regional accents weren't aired on British TV. There's also the fact he talks in his faux accent to his English friends. You don't find that strange?

I don't even know how people can do that, itd drive me mad, youd have to concentrate so much to make sure you dont slip  ;D

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,158
  • BAGs
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7705 on: Today at 12:11:38 am »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Yesterday at 12:01:57 am
I see your McManaman and raise you Dermot Gallagher.
https://twitter.com/FootyAccums/status/1359780043183038465?s=19
How anyone can trust Dermot Gallagher is a mystery to me. It's one thing to tone down your accent so people can understand you but it's something sinister to talk in a completely different accent.

 :lmao

That's ridiculous.
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,715
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7706 on: Today at 12:18:47 am »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Yesterday at 08:40:17 am
He's pretending to be something he's not. Maybe sinister isn't the best word, but it's very deceitful at best. The whole people wouldn't understand him thing is completely bullshit. How many Irish voices are on the TV these days? Most just tone down the accent a bit. This isn't the 1970s when regional accents weren't aired on British TV. There's also the fact he talks in his faux accent to his English friends. You don't find that strange?
I don't, to be honest. Possibly because I speak multiple languages and use multiple accents so 'code-switching', as they call it, when talking to different people is natural to me (sometimes multiple switches in one conversation, if in a cosmopolitan group). And for the record, no deceit is intended in my case; if anything it's intended as a courtesy. I can't speak for Dermot Gallagher and his intentions, of course.
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,575
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7707 on: Today at 05:54:54 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:18:47 am
I don't, to be honest. Possibly because I speak multiple languages and use multiple accents so 'code-switching', as they call it, when talking to different people is natural to me (sometimes multiple switches in one conversation, if in a cosmopolitan group). And for the record, no deceit is intended in my case; if anything it's intended as a courtesy. I can't speak for Dermot Gallagher and his intentions, of course.
Dermot Gallagher isn't talking in a different language. He's talking in his native tongue. I'm from Donegal in Ireland, when I go to Dublin i don't start talking in a Dublin accent, that would be crazy. I slow down a bit, that's enough for people to understand me. When i go to England I don't start talking in an English accent, that would also be crazy.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,715
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7708 on: Today at 06:33:47 am »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 05:54:54 am
Dermot Gallagher isn't talking in a different language. He's talking in his native tongue. I'm from Donegal in Ireland, when I go to Dublin i don't start talking in a Dublin accent, that would be crazy. I slow down a bit, that's enough for people to understand me. When i go to England I don't start talking in an English accent, that would also be crazy.
*shrugs* I don't think I agree that it's crazy, and I don't think it's odd provided you have those various accents at your command, in your repertoire, so to speak. That's when code switching naturally comes into play, which is essentially the act of effortlessly, unconsciously and almost certainly without any dodgy motives, switching the way you speak - be it a different language or a different accent - depending on whom you are talking to. Often it's done as a courtesy, or to fit in better, or because one is affected by the tones and cadences of those around them. It's just automatic. But I'm talking about myself here. I can't speak on behalf of Gallager and why he does what he does. I just don't see it as an issue.

On the other hand there's also the thorny notion of received pronunciation, which is sometimes seen as a form of cultural imperialism - i.e when people with, shall we say, 'minority' accents feel the need to 'uplift' to the prevalent received pronunciation of the country in order to 'get on'. That is a much more contentious issue, though it's changing rapidly, and while there's definitley a whiff of bowing to the mainstream about it, ultimately each individual should have the right to make a choice on it - after all it is their own life and prospects that are concerned.
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"
Pages: 1 ... 188 189 190 191 192 [193]   Go Up
« previous next »
 