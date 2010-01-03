2020 Who is the worst
- Danny Mills
-
91 (11.7%)
- Danny Murphy
-
87 (11.2%)
- Darren Gough
-
3 (0.4%)
- Jermain Jenas
-
34 (4.4%)
- Martin Keown
-
3 (0.4%)
- Phil McNulty
-
1 (0.1%)
- Phil Neville
-
14 (1.8%)
- Alan Shearer
-
5 (0.6%)
- Mark Lawrenson
-
7 (0.9%)
- Martin Tyler
-
196 (25.2%)
- Jonathan Pearce
-
9 (1.2%)
- Pat Nevin
-
3 (0.4%)
- David Thompson
- 0 (0%)
- Garth Crooks
-
57 (7.3%)
- Trevor Francis
-
1 (0.1%)
- Glen Hoddle
-
13 (1.7%)
- Michael Owen
-
12 (1.5%)
- Paul Merson
-
24 (3.1%)
- Robbie Savage
-
10 (1.3%)
- Matt Le Tissier
-
11 (1.4%)
- Richard Keys
-
58 (7.5%)
- Roy Keane
-
6 (0.8%)
- Chris Sutton
-
10 (1.3%)
- Adrian Durham
-
11 (1.4%)
- Alan Brazil
-
5 (0.6%)
- Jason Mohammed
-
2 (0.3%)
- Alan SMith
-
7 (0.9%)
- Vassos "bloody" Alexander
- 0 (0%)
- Tony Young
- 0 (0%)
- Tim Sherwood
-
20 (2.6%)
- Craig Burley
-
7 (0.9%)
- Jonathan Pearce
-
4 (0.5%)
- Graeme Le Saux
-
1 (0.1%)
- Gary Neville
-
34 (4.4%)
- Jamie Carragher
-
31 (4%)
Total Members Voted: 339