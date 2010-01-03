Dermot Gallagher isn't talking in a different language. He's talking in his native tongue. I'm from Donegal in Ireland, when I go to Dublin i don't start talking in a Dublin accent, that would be crazy. I slow down a bit, that's enough for people to understand me. When i go to England I don't start talking in an English accent, that would also be crazy.



*shrugs* I don't think I agree that it's crazy, and I don't think it's odd provided you have those various accents at your command, in your repertoire, so to speak. That's when code switching naturally comes into play, which is essentially the act of effortlessly, unconsciously and almost certainly without any dodgy motives, switching the way you speak - be it a different language or a different accent - depending on whom you are talking to. Often it's done as a courtesy, or to fit in better, or because one is affected by the tones and cadences of those around them. It's just automatic. But I'm talking about myself here. I can't speak on behalf of Gallager and why he does what he does. I just don't see it as an issue.On the other hand there's also the thorny notion of received pronunciation, which is sometimes seen as a form of cultural imperialism - i.e when people with, shall we say, 'minority' accents feel the need to 'uplift' to the prevalent received pronunciation of the country in order to 'get on'. That is a much more contentious issue, though it's changing rapidly, and while there's definitley a whiff of bowing to the mainstream about it, ultimately each individual should have the right to make a choice on it - after all it is their own life and prospects that are concerned.