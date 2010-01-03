I mean, Carragher disappoints me the most, but he's not the worst by any stretch. I just expected him to be more like Neville.



Neville is very clever, even when he is doing stuff he was praised for. Remember when he did that diving video? He said he would never say a player dives because it is far more complex than that. It's a video largely free of United players, at a time when United were getting a bit more than their usual stick for it. The next week, Neville accused a Liverpool player of diving. Lots of praise, good video, but he knew how to set the agenda.



Carragher walks in to it. And it's been like that since he was caught spitting unfortunately...though I guess it was only a matter of time.



I'd vote Danny Mills though in general.