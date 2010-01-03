Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
90 (11.8%)
Danny Murphy
87 (11.4%)
Darren Gough
3 (0.4%)
Jermain Jenas
34 (4.5%)
Martin Keown
3 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
1 (0.1%)
Phil Neville
14 (1.8%)
Alan Shearer
5 (0.7%)
Mark Lawrenson
7 (0.9%)
Martin Tyler
195 (25.5%)
Jonathan Pearce
9 (1.2%)
Pat Nevin
3 (0.4%)
David Thompson
0 (0%)
Garth Crooks
54 (7.1%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.1%)
Glen Hoddle
13 (1.7%)
Michael Owen
12 (1.6%)
Paul Merson
24 (3.1%)
Robbie Savage
9 (1.2%)
Matt Le Tissier
10 (1.3%)
Richard Keys
57 (7.5%)
Roy Keane
6 (0.8%)
Chris Sutton
10 (1.3%)
Adrian Durham
11 (1.4%)
Alan Brazil
4 (0.5%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.3%)
Alan SMith
6 (0.8%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
18 (2.4%)
Craig Burley
6 (0.8%)
Jonathan Pearce
4 (0.5%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.1%)
Gary Neville
34 (4.5%)
Jamie Carragher
31 (4.1%)

Total Members Voted: 334

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7600 on: Yesterday at 04:22:07 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 04:11:56 pm
The strangest part about it is that they seem to dislike Mo more for diving because, let's face it, he's pretty rubbish at it, so it's more obvious in their eyes. Whereas players like Kane, Vardy and Martial are a bit more subtle in initiating contact or just outright diving, and therefore deceive referees more frequently. Surely people should be more angry about that?

People are stupid, basically. A player throwing himself down a bit easily to show a referee that they are being illegally man-handled is worse than a player initiating contact with a defender, obviously.

Do you genuinely believe that pundits on Sky Sports behave that way because Mo Salah is less 'subtle' in initiating contact than Harry Kane...?
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7601 on: Yesterday at 04:26:34 pm »
Kane isnt subtle, he goes for full on leap into the air, arms out dives when he can.

The sticking a foot out to initiate contact is more subtle, but his diving isnt a lot of times.

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7602 on: Yesterday at 04:27:03 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 04:22:07 pm
Do you genuinely believe that pundits on Sky Sports behave that way because Mo Salah is less 'subtle' in initiating contact than Harry Kane...?

I think it plays a part. The fact he's England captain is obviously a bigger one. But it doesn't explain how Anthony Martial, who for my money is the serial diver in the league when it comes to winning penalties, gets away with it as well.

I don't think Salah initiates contact either, by the way. I'm sure he has done it at some point but it's not something I can recall him doing.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7603 on: Yesterday at 04:36:42 pm »
Wait! What? Carra one of the best pundits out there? Lol! :lmao
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7604 on: Yesterday at 04:38:16 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 04:27:03 pm
I think it plays a part. The fact he's England captain is obviously a bigger one. But it doesn't explain how Anthony Martial, who for my money is the serial diver in the league when it comes to winning penalties, gets away with it as well.

I don't think Salah initiates contact either, by the way. I'm sure he has done it at some point but it's not something I can recall him doing.

The fact he's English plays the biggest part.

Martial, like Fernandes, gets away with it because of who he plays for.

Who would you say are the biggest divers in the league? Kane. Vardy. Grealish. Rashford. Ashley Barnes. Alli (when he could actually get a game).

There's quite obviously a theme.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7605 on: Yesterday at 04:39:56 pm »
I'd take them (pundits) a touch more seriously if they applied the same standards that they expect of Mo more consistently to other players.

I agree with the post that said it's worked though and that is exactly why some of us rail against it so often.

As we know, people believe what they see, hear and read, we also know that refs are influenced by player "reputation", and all this means that Mo gets ragged around most weeks and gets fuck all, and when he does get a pen, there's a national debate.

I wouldn't give it a second thought if I felt he got treated fairly by the refs, but he doesn't and that's why I'll always have a pop at pundits and their double standards, because sad as it is, their words actually do help influence refs; they certainly influence other fans.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7606 on: Yesterday at 04:40:49 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 02:09:41 pm
We were watching one of the non-Liverpool games over the last week and at one point I turned to my wife and mentioned that it had been at least a couple of minutes since they had talked about the actual game that was happening in front of them.  That for me is a big part of the problem with modern commentators; they are not doing the actual job requirement for their role.  I don't care about what has happened over the last 5 games, or in another game that weekend, or listening to some inane banter, just commentate on the game and give me some insights that maybe the casual viewer may not have picked up on.

Absolutely blinding post mate.  It mirrors word for word how we feel about the TV commentary of late. 

Not arsed about the Pre and post game pundits. No one is forcing me to listen to those tits.  What I do object to is being forced to listen to Martin Tyler et al, babble on and on about fuck all then proceed to throw stats at us that any person over the age of 10 could get from google. 

I see BT/Sky dare not give us the option of muting the commentary and just have crowd noise (players/staff shouting and swearing).  Reason being, I don't think they would like what the viewing stats revealed as they realise they had been wasting 100's thousands of pounds on useless c*nts wages such as Tyler and "Fletch" for the last x years.

I just voted for Tyler on here and see he has more votes than Danny Mills and Danny Murphy put together!!
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7607 on: Yesterday at 04:42:02 pm »
Kane does get called out on it a lot these days, especially online.  Everyone knows what he's like, the only people who laugh it off are Sky and maybe MOTD.

Hell, even one of the biggest bellends on TalkSport, Adrian Durham, had him at the top of a diving list a year ago.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7608 on: Today at 01:56:25 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 01:10:34 pm
The abuse Carra gets from our fanbase for daring to have his own opinion on Liverpool FC is a good example of this. He's undoubtedly one of the best pundits on English TV - albeit a little knee-jerk from time to time, particularly when it comes to the club he holds closest to his heart - yet if you took this forum as a barometer, you'd think he's one of the worst.

Most pundits aren't very good, but they are also held back by tribalism. Who they played for and how they behaved during their playing days will always be held against/for them by individuals based on who they support etc. Journalists can speak an equal amount of shite but won't be pounced on in the same way because they are perceived to be more neutral. If Carragher is negative about Liverpool, he is pounced on by our fanbase. If he is positive, he is pounced on by rivals fans. Same for Neville.

Might have agreed with you until his "performance" in the derby this year. He literally called Mo and Mane "divers". So, na, he can get to fuck,
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7609 on: Today at 10:21:38 am »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 04:42:02 pm
Kane does get called out on it a lot these days, especially online.  Everyone knows what he's like, the only people who laugh it off are Sky and maybe MOTD.

Hell, even one of the biggest bellends on TalkSport, Adrian Durham, had him at the top of a diving list a year ago.

But did he have him top of the league because he seriously though that or top of the league just to get the punters calling in because it was "controversial"?
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7610 on: Today at 12:52:06 pm »
I've mentioned this before, but the worst EVER piece of Liverpool-based punditry I have ever heard was from Mark Bright.

In October 2008 Liverpool beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge, ending Chelsea's incredible unbeaten record at home. Benitez had masterminded a tactical plan that basically stifled the life out of the opposition by killing off any threat from wide areas. It was Rafa at his best - he had done what no other visiting manager had managed in years..

Mark Bright: "Liverpool were extremely negative. I just think had Arsenal or Manchester United gone there they would have played far more adventurous football".

It was incredible levels of thickness on show.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7611 on: Today at 01:06:03 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 01:10:34 pm
The abuse Carra gets from our fanbase for daring to have his own opinion on Liverpool FC is a good example of this. He's undoubtedly one of the best pundits on English TV - albeit a little knee-jerk from time to time, particularly when it comes to the club he holds closest to his heart - yet if you took this forum as a barometer, you'd think he's one of the worst.

Most pundits aren't very good, but they are also held back by tribalism. Who they played for and how they behaved during their playing days will always be held against/for them by individuals based on who they support etc. Journalists can speak an equal amount of shite but won't be pounced on in the same way because they are perceived to be more neutral. If Carragher is negative about Liverpool, he is pounced on by our fanbase. If he is positive, he is pounced on by rivals fans. Same for Neville.
Everton?

Carragher is a gobshite.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7612 on: Today at 03:17:52 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 10:21:38 am
But did he have him top of the league because he seriously though that or top of the league just to get the punters calling in because it was "controversial"?

Nah I think it's pretty accepted in the general fanbases of most teams that Kane is one of the worst for this.  I have a couple of Spurs mates and they freely admit it.
