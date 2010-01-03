Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
89 (11.7%)
Danny Murphy
87 (11.5%)
Darren Gough
3 (0.4%)
Jermain Jenas
33 (4.3%)
Martin Keown
3 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
1 (0.1%)
Phil Neville
14 (1.8%)
Alan Shearer
5 (0.7%)
Mark Lawrenson
7 (0.9%)
Martin Tyler
193 (25.4%)
Jonathan Pearce
9 (1.2%)
Pat Nevin
3 (0.4%)
David Thompson
0 (0%)
Garth Crooks
54 (7.1%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.1%)
Glen Hoddle
13 (1.7%)
Michael Owen
12 (1.6%)
Paul Merson
24 (3.2%)
Robbie Savage
9 (1.2%)
Matt Le Tissier
10 (1.3%)
Richard Keys
57 (7.5%)
Roy Keane
6 (0.8%)
Chris Sutton
10 (1.3%)
Adrian Durham
11 (1.4%)
Alan Brazil
4 (0.5%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.3%)
Alan SMith
6 (0.8%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
18 (2.4%)
Craig Burley
6 (0.8%)
Jonathan Pearce
4 (0.5%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.1%)
Gary Neville
34 (4.5%)
Jamie Carragher
30 (4%)

Total Members Voted: 331

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 184 185 186 187 188 [189]   Go Down

Author Topic: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them  (Read 635546 times)

Offline Machae

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,042
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7520 on: March 16, 2021, 01:42:48 am »
I love the Arab streams personally. Never heard anyone else making a goal kick so exciting like they do
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,936
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7521 on: March 16, 2021, 08:35:23 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on March 15, 2021, 09:01:22 pm
Tyler doesnt even pretend to try and commentate anymore. That was just a 45 minute chat between him and his mate.

Only listened first half. He went off on a ramble about the 20 min mark where he was chatting about fuck all. I actually timed his ramble at over 20 minutes. In that time he didnt actually commentate on the events of the game. Like some old duffer on a park bench talking to the pigeons. My wife was reading, and looked up to see why I was getting out of my seat.
I didnt realise you had scored! She said. Is he still rambling on about the old Molyneux?

Didnt bother with him second half. My lad texted me to say that Tyler was trying to claim the linesman had flagged instantly for the Salah goal, obviously saw that the late offside was a factor and was frantically trying to brainwash the public. 

As for punditry, it is all scripted.
You saw that clearly when Souness said that Salah was the greediest player he ever knew. Absolute shite. And a lie to boot.

He played with Rush.
He signed Dean Saunders.
He looked guilty actually saying it tbf.
He must have had a kick up the arse later, because he even called Mo greedy when analysing the next game.
When Souness just talks football he is good but Sky are dictating the script to maximise web clicks.
Look at the Lazy Pogba comments. Social Media went crazy, we even had Souness memes.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Legs

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7522 on: March 16, 2021, 08:45:01 am »
The good thing about our win last night is we havent lost our title yet ...thanks Martin id never have thought that without you telling me.

He is much much much worse when he has either G.Nev or Carragher next to him last night it was Don Goodman and he isnt part of the boys club.
Logged

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,049
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7523 on: March 16, 2021, 09:04:22 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on March 16, 2021, 01:01:02 am
I've tried it, based on recommendation here...not impressed.

I'm surprised by that, I really enjoy it THEREFORE EVERY ONE ELSE MUST AGREE (that's the Rawk mantra, right?) 😁
There were some technical issues last night, so I listened to Redmen TV for a bit but went back to TAW when it was up.
I would rather mute the TV than listen to the shite BT and Sky have on.
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,049
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7524 on: March 16, 2021, 09:06:00 am »
Quote from: Machae on March 16, 2021, 01:42:48 am
I love the Arab streams personally. Never heard anyone else making a goal kick so exciting like they do

If only South American commentary was available 😩
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,784
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7525 on: March 16, 2021, 09:12:01 am »
Quote from: Machae on March 16, 2021, 01:42:48 am
I love the Arab streams personally. Never heard anyone else making a goal kick so exciting like they do

Youre the boy with the filthy laugh
Youre the boy with the Arab stream.
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,794
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7526 on: March 16, 2021, 09:13:15 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 16, 2021, 09:12:01 am
Youre the boy with the filthy laugh
Youre the boy with the Arab stream.

Just popping in to acknowledge that reference.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,784
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7527 on: March 16, 2021, 09:15:35 am »
Quote from: tubby pls. on March 16, 2021, 09:13:15 am
Just popping in to acknowledge that reference.

My money was on Hazell!
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7528 on: March 16, 2021, 09:30:44 am »
Quote from: 12C on March 16, 2021, 08:35:23 am
When Souness just talks football he is good but Sky are dictating the script to maximise web clicks.
Look at the Lazy Pogba comments. Social Media went crazy, we even had Souness memes.

100%. Who'd have though it eh. Souness, one of the games hard men and a brilliant footballer on top of it. Famed for not mincing his words and being head strong. Then he meets Sky. Come in sir, let's do your make up, make  your teeth a ridiculous shade of white, we'll tell you pretty much what to say and when to say it, we need likes, clicks, gifs and meme's from you to meet your targets. Souness use to do some Irish TV and he was great, that show itself was great because there was no agenda's and definitely no favoritism towards English players
The coin is a powerful thing.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,910
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7529 on: March 16, 2021, 09:39:52 am »
Quote from: slaphead on March 15, 2021, 10:16:21 pm
Another example where he really just shut up,the camera was on Jiminez and he said judging by what Jiminez has done to his hair there couldn't be that much wrong with his skull now. That's not funny at all. He's not a funny man at all he should stop trying to be

That was awful, there was just no need, he was getting slated on Twitter for it so hopefully someone has a word with him.

The other day he said De Gea instead of Henderson and tried to cover it up by going "De Gea...has just become a father" ;D

It's like having your grandad around who thinks he can join in with the "lads bantz" when he should just STFU and stop embarrassing himself.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,064
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7530 on: March 16, 2021, 06:21:45 pm »
Quote from: Machae on March 16, 2021, 01:42:48 am
I love the Arab streams personally. Never heard anyone else making a goal kick so exciting like they do

Love the BeIn Sports commentaries - and also the French streams too.

Even the Russian streams - you'd think it'd sound be quite dour... though even they sound genuinely interested and involved in what is going on, and are even known to sing along with whatever the fans were singing in the ground back in pre-Covid times.


Strange that Sky will give you the option of crowd noise or not for their games - but won't give you the option of not listening to their agenda-led & bollocks-spouting commentators.
« Last Edit: March 16, 2021, 06:26:11 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,350
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7531 on: March 16, 2021, 06:36:58 pm »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Armand9

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,106
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7532 on: March 16, 2021, 11:34:55 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on March 16, 2021, 01:23:22 am
I've taken to watching the games in complete silence.. and have found that
the lack of distracting verbal noise and faux-narratives actually adds concentration and clarity...and enhaces the viewing experience...very much recommended

i wish i could do that but i just can't watch a game in silence, not hearing the kick of the ball makes it pointless to me for some reason

the only other sport commentary i get to hear a lot is NFL and the difference in quality is huge between what they do and what our footy comms do (and they have a lot of different pairings, with the vast majority being decent and the top pairings being brilliant)
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,546
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7533 on: Yesterday at 01:26:08 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on March 16, 2021, 09:30:44 am
100%. Who'd have though it eh. Souness, one of the games hard men and a brilliant footballer on top of it. Famed for not mincing his words and being head strong. Then he meets Sky. Come in sir, let's do your make up, make  your teeth a ridiculous shade of white, we'll tell you pretty much what to say and when to say it, we need likes, clicks, gifs and meme's from you to meet your targets. Souness use to do some Irish TV and he was great, that show itself was great because there was no agenda's and definitely no favoritism towards English players
The coin is a powerful thing.

The main pundit gigs on Sky are very lucrative. I'd imagine Souness is earning more than he ever did as a manager which he's not going back to, so it's livelihood now. Take Carragher who has decided not to go into management but earns a 7 figure salary. To earn that as a manager in England you need to either be a PL manager or get a team into the PL. It's easy money and they'll do what they need to  please their employers.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,546
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7534 on: Yesterday at 01:29:18 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on March 16, 2021, 01:23:22 am
I've taken to watching the games in complete silence.. and have found that
the lack of distracting verbal noise and faux-narratives actually adds concentration and clarity...and enhaces the viewing experience...very much recommended

I've done that for years when the fans are annoying. I can't watch an Everton game at Goodison (with their crowd) due to the constant carping of their fans at every single decision. It's so distracting.  Same with United games and all the bile their fans come out with. Therefore if I watch them it's with the sound down.

That for me was an upside to the no fans thing. Not having to listen to other dickhead fans. But then you're treated to Tyler and co instead. I just keep the sound off all the time now.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,205
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7535 on: Yesterday at 02:17:22 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:29:18 pm
I've done that for years when the fans are annoying. I can't watch an Everton game at Goodison (with their crowd) due to the constant carping of their fans at every single decision. It's so distracting.  Same with United games and all the bile their fans come out with. Therefore if I watch them it's with the sound down.

That for me was an upside to the no fans thing. Not having to listen to other dickhead fans. But then you're treated to Tyler and co instead. I just keep the sound off all the time now.
I think the other thing about watching with the sound off is that your opinion on the game is a true one and not shaped by any commentator or pundit.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,472
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7536 on: Yesterday at 04:42:33 pm »
I would happily watch with the sound off if there were crowd noise, even the fake crowd noise that's vaguely keyed-into what's happening, that I could play alongside it. Crowd noise is an essential part of football for me, back from when I used to go the game regularly. It's the enveloping cocoon that allows me to forget everything and throw myself into the game.

Silent viewing without crowd noise just feels too odd. I have tried it at times, but it's disorienting and the silence is loud and ever-intrusive.
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,706
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7537 on: Yesterday at 05:36:44 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:42:33 pm
I would happily watch with the sound off if there were crowd noise, even the fake crowd noise that's vaguely keyed-into what's happening, that I could play alongside it. Crowd noise is an essential part of football for me, back from when I used to go the game regularly. It's the enveloping cocoon that allows me to forget everything and throw myself into the game.

Silent viewing without crowd noise just feels too odd. I have tried it at times, but it's disorienting and the silence is loud and ever-intrusive.

I really miss the option from the early days of Sky to mute the comms and just have crowd noise. Didn't do it back then, but now I always turn the sound off.

Having grown up with commentators such as Brian Moore, David Coleman, John Motson, Elton Welsby, Clive Tyldsley and Martin Tyler when he was decent, its embarassing just how poor they are these days, I just cannot bear the vast majority of the modern commentators. There are a couple of decent ones left and Ally McCoist is the stand out co commentator, but as well as the useless idiots they now employ as co comms and pundits, the female commentators are all awful too, they seem to follow the same script as the likes of Jenas, which is a shame.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7538 on: Yesterday at 10:04:24 pm »
There's a lot of tubes in this game at the minute who seem to be on a mission to out do one another, but is there anyone at all more pointless that Peter Walton ?  Surely someone at BT listens to what he offers and think - why the f**k are we paying this fella a wage ?  He just agrees with absolutely every decision a ref makes
I mean, fair play to him, there's millions of people out there who do jobs that no one knows what they are doing, but this fella does it on front of millions of viewers
Logged

Online rowan_d

  • boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,882
  • JFT96
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7539 on: Today at 01:20:54 pm »
Was it Walton who backed the decisions last season in a Spurs game where VAR had a complete nightmare (Lo Celso stamp maybe) the changed his mind when the FA put out a statement that VAR had got it wrong just after the match?

Every pundit has a bias, but just blindly backing the people you're supposed to be analysing makes you a completely pointless presence. If he wants to give reasons for the officials to make the decisions they're making, that could be interesting. He pretends that they've never gotten anything wrong though.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:23:43 pm by rowan_d »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 184 185 186 187 188 [189]   Go Up
« previous next »
 