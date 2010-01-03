Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
88 (11.7%)
Danny Murphy
87 (11.6%)
Darren Gough
3 (0.4%)
Jermain Jenas
33 (4.4%)
Martin Keown
3 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
1 (0.1%)
Phil Neville
14 (1.9%)
Alan Shearer
5 (0.7%)
Mark Lawrenson
7 (0.9%)
Martin Tyler
191 (25.4%)
Jonathan Pearce
9 (1.2%)
Pat Nevin
3 (0.4%)
David Thompson
0 (0%)
Garth Crooks
52 (6.9%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.1%)
Glen Hoddle
13 (1.7%)
Michael Owen
12 (1.6%)
Paul Merson
24 (3.2%)
Robbie Savage
9 (1.2%)
Matt Le Tissier
10 (1.3%)
Richard Keys
57 (7.6%)
Roy Keane
6 (0.8%)
Chris Sutton
10 (1.3%)
Adrian Durham
11 (1.5%)
Alan Brazil
4 (0.5%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.3%)
Alan SMith
6 (0.8%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
18 (2.4%)
Craig Burley
6 (0.8%)
Jonathan Pearce
4 (0.5%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.1%)
Gary Neville
34 (4.5%)
Jamie Carragher
29 (3.9%)

Total Members Voted: 329

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 183 184 185 186 187 [188]   Go Down

Author Topic: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them  (Read 632917 times)

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,855
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7480 on: March 11, 2021, 09:55:09 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on March 11, 2021, 09:29:27 am
Owen said something about Matip being back for the latter stages as well!
thought Matip had been dropped from the squad
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,903
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7481 on: March 11, 2021, 09:57:36 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on March 11, 2021, 09:55:09 am
thought Matip had been dropped from the squad

He is out for the season.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,904
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7482 on: March 11, 2021, 09:58:10 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on March 11, 2021, 09:55:09 am
thought Matip had been dropped from the squad

Yeah, me too, I think Owen was just chatting nonsense to be honest.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,001
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7483 on: March 11, 2021, 10:01:24 am »
On German sky yesterday Kloppo said that no one is coming back before the end of the season apart from perhaps Henderson, who might be fit in time for the final, should we be lucky enough to get there.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,904
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7484 on: March 11, 2021, 11:27:57 am »
Quote from: mobydick on March 11, 2021, 10:01:24 am
On German sky yesterday Kloppo said that no one is coming back before the end of the season apart from perhaps Henderson, who might be fit in time for the final, should we be lucky enough to get there.

Didn't realise Hendo was out for that long. :-\
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Legs

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7485 on: March 11, 2021, 12:26:27 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March 11, 2021, 08:55:10 am
McManaman kept referring to injured players being back for next round of champions league games. Who is he on about?

I am guessing he means Henderson.

Owen did drop in Matip so not sure if he made that up or he heard sonething.
Logged

Offline Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,819
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7486 on: March 11, 2021, 12:51:50 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on March 11, 2021, 09:58:10 am
Yeah, me too, I think Owen was just chatting nonsense to be honest.

Club ambassador no less.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,704
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7487 on: March 11, 2021, 12:57:50 pm »
See again, maybe I'm being overly sensitive here....but there seemed to be a real agenda on BT last night about having certain players back from injury. And without specifically mentioning Virg, its obvious thats what they were driving at talking about social media posts etc. Its just pretty crass mis-information, I suspect to try and give people the impression there's a chance that he could be back this season when there actually isnt.
Logged
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.

Online Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,477
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7488 on: March 11, 2021, 02:26:07 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on March 11, 2021, 09:29:27 am
Owen said something about Matip being back for the latter stages as well!

He also said we have loads of midfielders, none of whom have been injured this season! Must have missed the injuries to Thiago, Keita, Oxlade and Milner not to mention Fabinho and Henderson themselves.

He's good when he's talking about the technical aspects of being a striker, shooting etc. a bit like Ferdinand is about defending. But otherwise he's just full of lazy cliches.
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,903
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7489 on: March 11, 2021, 02:27:43 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on March 11, 2021, 02:26:07 pm
He also said we have loads of midfielders, none of whom have been injured this season! Must have missed the injuries to Thiago, Keita, Oxlade and Milner not to mention Fabinho and Henderson themselves.

He's good when he's talking about the technical aspects of being a striker, shooting etc. a bit like Ferdinand is about defending. But otherwise he's just full of lazy cliches.

come on now, only player weve had out injured this season is Van Dijk.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,358
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7490 on: March 11, 2021, 02:32:21 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on March 10, 2021, 02:02:49 pm

The tabloid media in England is so imbecilic its gone from being funny to concerning. The country has fully turned into a true life version of Idiocracy.

Sadly, idiocracy has reached the point of being an aspirational utopia, at least there you had a country of idiots that still had enough self-awareness that they were idiots and should listen to smarter people who knew more than them.  :o
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7491 on: March 11, 2021, 03:30:10 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on March 11, 2021, 02:26:07 pm
He's good when he's talking about the technical aspects of being a striker, shooting etc. a bit like Ferdinand is about defending. But otherwise he's just full of lazy cliches.

Aye, that's how I see Owen. I haven't listened to him that much but on a few occasions he was good about body position or what strikers see in situations kind of things. That should be the number 1 thing that shines through on all of those fellas. Maybe they should try making the likes of Owen and Ferdinand a bit more like Peter Woolton. Lets bring in Michael here kind thing , 2 mins per show when some fucker fluffs a chance. All of them lads are like Ali G. Great when they had a 5 minute slot once a week but give them an hour and they're just annoying
Logged

Online Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,477
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7492 on: March 11, 2021, 04:26:23 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on March 11, 2021, 03:30:10 pm
Aye, that's how I see Owen. I haven't listened to him that much but on a few occasions he was good about body position or what strikers see in situations kind of things. That should be the number 1 thing that shines through on all of those fellas. Maybe they should try making the likes of Owen and Ferdinand a bit more like Peter Woolton. Lets bring in Michael here kind thing , 2 mins per show when some fucker fluffs a chance. All of them lads are like Ali G. Great when they had a 5 minute slot once a week but give them an hour and they're just annoying

You know the bar is low when the alternative is to be more like Peter Walton haha
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,358
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7493 on: March 11, 2021, 05:45:44 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on March 11, 2021, 04:26:23 pm
You know the bar is low when the alternative is to be more like Peter Walton haha

Limiting their contribution to elements where they can actually speak with some knowledge (in theory) would seem to be the obvious solution to the surfeit of idiot pundits infesting our screens nowadays.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,451
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7494 on: March 12, 2021, 12:24:04 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on March 11, 2021, 05:45:44 pm
Limiting their contribution to elements where they can actually speak with some knowledge (in theory) would seem to be the obvious solution to the surfeit of idiot pundits infesting our screens nowadays.
So nothing like Peter Walton, then?
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,358
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7495 on: March 12, 2021, 01:57:44 am »
That'd obviously be covered by the (in theory) part of that quote.  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,231
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7496 on: March 12, 2021, 06:26:00 pm »
Martin Keown tries to pass himself off as a knowledgeable pundit or something but he comes out with right crap.  Earlier today was listening to him talking about the Man Utd v AC Milan game and can united win the second leg.  He say's "With their pedigree in Europe they must be faves".

I'm screaming in the car "DOES THIS FUCKER KNOW AC MILAN ARE 7X EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS?"
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,358
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7497 on: March 12, 2021, 10:48:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March 12, 2021, 06:26:00 pm
Martin Keown tries to pass himself off as a knowledgeable pundit or something but he comes out with right crap.  Earlier today was listening to him talking about the Man Utd v AC Milan game and can united win the second leg.  He say's "With their pedigree in Europe they must be faves".

I'm screaming in the car "DOES THIS FUCKER KNOW AC MILAN ARE 7X EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS?"

If he'd been called out on it, you just know he'd try and claim he was talking about their recent EL pedigree or something to weasel out of his bullshitting.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,038
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7498 on: Yesterday at 12:17:14 am »
Dunno what it is about Warnock, Carragher and Mcmanaman (others probably do it too) straining their voice (similar to Andy Gray) everytime theres an exciting moment in the game. Really pisses me off, just talk normally and stop faking you fucking turds
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:18:48 am by Machae »
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,100
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7499 on: Yesterday at 07:47:34 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on March 12, 2021, 12:24:04 am
So nothing like Peter Walton, then?

oh fuck me, that twat has zoomed up the charts pop pickers and knocked those ladies commentating on motd to no.2 in the charts (wtf is it with that, it makes me whince - women commentating on tennis has never been a problem for me, they do a sound job, but shit the bed, fucking atrocious on motd)

absolutel waste of time, payed by refs for the refs, why the flying fuck do they employ him, there's plenty of ex refs not on pogmol's payroll that would do the job
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline IgorBobbins

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,989
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7500 on: Yesterday at 11:15:52 am »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 12:17:14 am
Dunno what it is about Warnock, Carragher and Mcmanaman (others probably do it too) straining their voice (similar to Andy Gray) everytime theres an exciting moment in the game. Really pisses me off, just talk normally and stop faking you fucking turds
Yeah Ive noticed that - very annoying. Savage does it too. It must be what theyre all taught to do at Pundit School. 

Lots of pundits like P Neville and Rio Ferdinand have also obviously attended the Look, Listen class at the media training academy. Starting every answer with Look... or Listen...., before enlightening us with their wisdom  :no
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,451
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7501 on: Yesterday at 01:48:46 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 11:15:52 am
Lots of pundits like P Neville and Rio Ferdinand have also obviously attended the Look, Listen class at the media training academy. Starting every answer with Look... or Listen...., before enlightening us with their wisdom  :no
It's a shame they don't follow the third injunction of that triumverate:... Stop
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7502 on: Yesterday at 09:49:19 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 11:15:52 am
Lots of pundits like P Neville and Rio Ferdinand have also obviously attended the Look, Listen class at the media training academy. Starting every answer with Look... or Listen...., before enlightening us with their wisdom  :no

Aye what's that all about ? When someone starts with that I turn it off, over or down. Might just be me but it comes across a bit condescending. Some of them do give you a laugh though but its always unintentional. Fella on radio today commentating on the Leicester match said Brendan Rodgers was standing with his arms folded and his hands behind his back, that was just before shouting something to Peter Schmichael in nets too.

Logged

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 913
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7503 on: Yesterday at 11:45:05 pm »
Just have a read of that list of names at the top of the page.

Fuck me, if you added their combined IQs up, youd still be three points shy of the average Pot Noodle.

Proper useless, inane, and largely incoherent gobshites.

For me Jeff, they can all fuck off.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7504 on: Today at 09:01:22 pm »
Tyler doesnt even pretend to try and commentate anymore. That was just a 45 minute chat between him and his mate.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,502
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7505 on: Today at 09:03:03 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:01:22 pm
Tyler doesnt even pretend to try and commentate anymore. That was just a 45 minute chat between him and his mate.

How did he survive Sky's Boomer cull in the summer? If ever someone was fit for the knacker's yard.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,730
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7506 on: Today at 09:03:10 pm »
Banging on about the Ides of March because hes so intellectual. The knobhead.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,231
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7507 on: Today at 09:12:23 pm »
The two dickheads in the first half tried to make out Ali was some kind of dodgy keeper and not one of the best keepers on the planet.  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 183 184 185 186 187 [188]   Go Up
« previous next »
 