Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
88 (11.7%)
Danny Murphy
87 (11.6%)
Darren Gough
3 (0.4%)
Jermain Jenas
33 (4.4%)
Martin Keown
3 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
1 (0.1%)
Phil Neville
14 (1.9%)
Alan Shearer
5 (0.7%)
Mark Lawrenson
7 (0.9%)
Martin Tyler
191 (25.4%)
Jonathan Pearce
9 (1.2%)
Pat Nevin
3 (0.4%)
David Thompson
0 (0%)
Garth Crooks
52 (6.9%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.1%)
Glen Hoddle
13 (1.7%)
Michael Owen
12 (1.6%)
Paul Merson
24 (3.2%)
Robbie Savage
9 (1.2%)
Matt Le Tissier
10 (1.3%)
Richard Keys
57 (7.6%)
Roy Keane
6 (0.8%)
Chris Sutton
10 (1.3%)
Adrian Durham
11 (1.5%)
Alan Brazil
4 (0.5%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.3%)
Alan SMith
6 (0.8%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
18 (2.4%)
Craig Burley
6 (0.8%)
Jonathan Pearce
4 (0.5%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.1%)
Gary Neville
34 (4.5%)
Jamie Carragher
29 (3.9%)

Total Members Voted: 329

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,804
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7480 on: Yesterday at 09:55:09 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:29:27 am
Owen said something about Matip being back for the latter stages as well!
thought Matip had been dropped from the squad
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,869
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7481 on: Yesterday at 09:57:36 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 09:55:09 am
thought Matip had been dropped from the squad

He is out for the season.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,902
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7482 on: Yesterday at 09:58:10 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 09:55:09 am
thought Matip had been dropped from the squad

Yeah, me too, I think Owen was just chatting nonsense to be honest.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,993
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7483 on: Yesterday at 10:01:24 am »
On German sky yesterday Kloppo said that no one is coming back before the end of the season apart from perhaps Henderson, who might be fit in time for the final, should we be lucky enough to get there.
Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,902
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7484 on: Yesterday at 11:27:57 am »
Quote from: mobydick on Yesterday at 10:01:24 am
On German sky yesterday Kloppo said that no one is coming back before the end of the season apart from perhaps Henderson, who might be fit in time for the final, should we be lucky enough to get there.

Didn't realise Hendo was out for that long. :-\
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Legs

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7485 on: Yesterday at 12:26:27 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 08:55:10 am
McManaman kept referring to injured players being back for next round of champions league games. Who is he on about?

I am guessing he means Henderson.

Owen did drop in Matip so not sure if he made that up or he heard sonething.
Offline Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,818
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7486 on: Yesterday at 12:51:50 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:58:10 am
Yeah, me too, I think Owen was just chatting nonsense to be honest.

Club ambassador no less.
Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,694
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7487 on: Yesterday at 12:57:50 pm »
See again, maybe I'm being overly sensitive here....but there seemed to be a real agenda on BT last night about having certain players back from injury. And without specifically mentioning Virg, its obvious thats what they were driving at talking about social media posts etc. Its just pretty crass mis-information, I suspect to try and give people the impression there's a chance that he could be back this season when there actually isnt.
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.

Online Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,468
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7488 on: Yesterday at 02:26:07 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:29:27 am
Owen said something about Matip being back for the latter stages as well!

He also said we have loads of midfielders, none of whom have been injured this season! Must have missed the injuries to Thiago, Keita, Oxlade and Milner not to mention Fabinho and Henderson themselves.

He's good when he's talking about the technical aspects of being a striker, shooting etc. a bit like Ferdinand is about defending. But otherwise he's just full of lazy cliches.
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,869
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7489 on: Yesterday at 02:27:43 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 02:26:07 pm
He also said we have loads of midfielders, none of whom have been injured this season! Must have missed the injuries to Thiago, Keita, Oxlade and Milner not to mention Fabinho and Henderson themselves.

He's good when he's talking about the technical aspects of being a striker, shooting etc. a bit like Ferdinand is about defending. But otherwise he's just full of lazy cliches.

come on now, only player weve had out injured this season is Van Dijk.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,354
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7490 on: Yesterday at 02:32:21 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on March 10, 2021, 02:02:49 pm

The tabloid media in England is so imbecilic its gone from being funny to concerning. The country has fully turned into a true life version of Idiocracy.

Sadly, idiocracy has reached the point of being an aspirational utopia, at least there you had a country of idiots that still had enough self-awareness that they were idiots and should listen to smarter people who knew more than them.  :o
Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7491 on: Yesterday at 03:30:10 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 02:26:07 pm
He's good when he's talking about the technical aspects of being a striker, shooting etc. a bit like Ferdinand is about defending. But otherwise he's just full of lazy cliches.

Aye, that's how I see Owen. I haven't listened to him that much but on a few occasions he was good about body position or what strikers see in situations kind of things. That should be the number 1 thing that shines through on all of those fellas. Maybe they should try making the likes of Owen and Ferdinand a bit more like Peter Woolton. Lets bring in Michael here kind thing , 2 mins per show when some fucker fluffs a chance. All of them lads are like Ali G. Great when they had a 5 minute slot once a week but give them an hour and they're just annoying
Online Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,468
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7492 on: Yesterday at 04:26:23 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 03:30:10 pm
Aye, that's how I see Owen. I haven't listened to him that much but on a few occasions he was good about body position or what strikers see in situations kind of things. That should be the number 1 thing that shines through on all of those fellas. Maybe they should try making the likes of Owen and Ferdinand a bit more like Peter Woolton. Lets bring in Michael here kind thing , 2 mins per show when some fucker fluffs a chance. All of them lads are like Ali G. Great when they had a 5 minute slot once a week but give them an hour and they're just annoying

You know the bar is low when the alternative is to be more like Peter Walton haha
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,354
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7493 on: Yesterday at 05:45:44 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 04:26:23 pm
You know the bar is low when the alternative is to be more like Peter Walton haha

Limiting their contribution to elements where they can actually speak with some knowledge (in theory) would seem to be the obvious solution to the surfeit of idiot pundits infesting our screens nowadays.
Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,447
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7494 on: Today at 12:24:04 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 05:45:44 pm
Limiting their contribution to elements where they can actually speak with some knowledge (in theory) would seem to be the obvious solution to the surfeit of idiot pundits infesting our screens nowadays.
So nothing like Peter Walton, then?
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,354
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7495 on: Today at 01:57:44 am »
That'd obviously be covered by the (in theory) part of that quote.  ;D
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,208
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7496 on: Today at 06:26:00 pm »
Martin Keown tries to pass himself off as a knowledgeable pundit or something but he comes out with right crap.  Earlier today was listening to him talking about the Man Utd v AC Milan game and can united win the second leg.  He say's "With their pedigree in Europe they must be faves".

I'm screaming in the car "DOES THIS FUCKER KNOW AC MILAN ARE 7X EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS?"
Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,354
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7497 on: Today at 10:48:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:26:00 pm
Martin Keown tries to pass himself off as a knowledgeable pundit or something but he comes out with right crap.  Earlier today was listening to him talking about the Man Utd v AC Milan game and can united win the second leg.  He say's "With their pedigree in Europe they must be faves".

I'm screaming in the car "DOES THIS FUCKER KNOW AC MILAN ARE 7X EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS?"

If he'd been called out on it, you just know he'd try and claim he was talking about their recent EL pedigree or something to weasel out of his bullshitting.
