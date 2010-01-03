Never really minded Gary Neville as a pundit, but recently hes been a c*nt. Giddy because United are second, probably struggled seeing us be so far ahead of them recently.



The Gary Neville of 4 or 5 years ago, when he (and all United fans) were all still quite cocky as it had only been a couple of years without winning the league, and we had yet to properly get going, would have described any side being as satisfied as they clearly are with being in second, and miles off the top, as embarrassing.He would have thought that City/Arsenal/Liverpool fans popping champagne corks at the sight of Manchester United losing a game, or doing poorly, would be pathetic. Yet there he is, celebrating what he once would have called mediocrity, in public.Its not just about finishing second, its how they finish second.. 2nd is 2nd they gloated when we finished 2nd on 97 points. No-one remembers the losers. Now it seems that the manner in which you finish miles off the top is suddenly, mystifyingly, important.