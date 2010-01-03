Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
88 (11.7%)
Danny Murphy
87 (11.6%)
Darren Gough
3 (0.4%)
Jermain Jenas
33 (4.4%)
Martin Keown
3 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
1 (0.1%)
Phil Neville
14 (1.9%)
Alan Shearer
5 (0.7%)
Mark Lawrenson
7 (0.9%)
Martin Tyler
190 (25.3%)
Jonathan Pearce
9 (1.2%)
Pat Nevin
3 (0.4%)
David Thompson
0 (0%)
Garth Crooks
52 (6.9%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.1%)
Glen Hoddle
13 (1.7%)
Michael Owen
12 (1.6%)
Paul Merson
24 (3.2%)
Robbie Savage
9 (1.2%)
Matt Le Tissier
10 (1.3%)
Richard Keys
57 (7.6%)
Roy Keane
6 (0.8%)
Chris Sutton
10 (1.3%)
Adrian Durham
11 (1.5%)
Alan Brazil
4 (0.5%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.3%)
Alan SMith
6 (0.8%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
18 (2.4%)
Craig Burley
6 (0.8%)
Jonathan Pearce
4 (0.5%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.1%)
Gary Neville
34 (4.5%)
Jamie Carragher
29 (3.9%)

Total Members Voted: 328

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7400 on: March 6, 2021, 03:05:20 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on March  6, 2021, 11:53:53 am
Keown is dreadful. Quite patronising in the way he speaks.

Good on Souness for phoning up the radio yesterday and challenging him for spouting shite aswell.

Keown is a Neanderthal looking c*nt, how can one team benefit from a rule that everybody else can use....Oh and the game he used as an example for Hansen and Lawrenson exploiting the back pass rule,the cup game against Villa in 88 well Lawrenson didnt play in it
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7401 on: March 6, 2021, 03:12:17 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on March  6, 2021, 11:53:53 am
Keown is dreadful. Quite patronising in the way he speaks.

Good on Souness for phoning up the radio yesterday and challenging him for spouting shite aswell.

Tell me more?
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7402 on: March 6, 2021, 03:41:25 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on March  5, 2021, 11:32:07 pm
He's alright on the snooker. I've never had any experience of his footballing opinions and he sounds like a right cock in that respect.

I think the hair references are because of the fucking state of it these days.

He is obsessed and a hater

Literally finds his way to us in e dry conversation and phone in. Hes as bad as anyone Ive ever heard and its a disgrace hes allowed on what is supposed to be a neutral show

Wouldnt be surprised if he got a crack on a night out when we come out of this
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7403 on: March 6, 2021, 03:43:03 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on March  6, 2021, 03:12:17 pm
Tell me more?

Keown was giving it the all Hansen and Lawrenson did was pass back to the keeper

Souness was fuming and rang in told him he couldnt have picked a worse two central defender partnerships to pick on
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7404 on: March 6, 2021, 04:02:36 pm »
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7405 on: March 6, 2021, 04:37:00 pm »
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7406 on: March 6, 2021, 04:41:07 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on March  6, 2021, 04:02:36 pm
Every word after angry Souness calls radio station to dispute Liverpool claim

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/souness-keown-liverpool-claim-dispute-19976047#ICID=Android_EchoNewsApp_AppShare

That Arsenal back four (and George Graham's team) were still cynical and as anti-football as they come years after 1992.

If only we had ex-players in the media who would jump in to back us now rather than the teams they played in decades ago.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7407 on: March 6, 2021, 04:46:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  6, 2021, 01:51:26 pm
Self confessed diver having a dig  ::)

To be fair it makes a change someone having a dig at us for NOT diving. Maybe he knew Martin Atkinson was ref and wouldn't get the decision anyway.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7408 on: March 6, 2021, 05:41:27 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on March  6, 2021, 04:02:36 pm
Every word after angry Souness calls radio station to dispute Liverpool claim

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/souness-keown-liverpool-claim-dispute-19976047#ICID=Android_EchoNewsApp_AppShare


Hahahaha thats quality that.  Keown talking out of his backside as usual. 
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7409 on: March 6, 2021, 08:38:43 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on March  6, 2021, 05:41:27 pm

Hahahaha thats quality that.  Keown talking out of his backside as usual. 

https://youtu.be/Z214Vy-bJ9k
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7410 on: March 7, 2021, 02:04:32 pm »
Smashed across the neck and we get "certainly made plenty of it" and "there's nothing in that" absolute joke.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7411 on: March 7, 2021, 02:06:00 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on March  7, 2021, 02:04:32 pm
Smashed across the neck and we get "certainly made plenty of it" and "there's nothing in that" absolute joke.

Nowhere for the defender to go.

Of course that didnt matter a couple of weeks ago when it was Liverpool defender who couldnt get out of the way.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7412 on: March 7, 2021, 02:18:37 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on March  7, 2021, 02:04:32 pm
Smashed across the neck and we get "certainly made plenty of it" and "there's nothing in that" absolute joke.

He hadnt even hit the ground before that came out his mouth.

Followed now about Salahs reaction to coming off being premeditated.

Absolute c*nt with an agenda.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7413 on: March 7, 2021, 02:19:22 pm »
He never called out his fellow blue DCL the other week for going down like a sack of shit to get a pen when Trent 'had nowhere to go'.

He's following the agenda when we need our so-called 'legends' to be pushing back against the bollocks, not doubling down.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7414 on: March 7, 2021, 02:33:54 pm »
Dickhead Carra why does he keep getting our games?  :wanker
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7415 on: March 7, 2021, 02:42:59 pm »
Lookman went down easier than Salah did... no comments though.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7416 on: March 7, 2021, 02:44:15 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March  7, 2021, 02:42:59 pm
Lookman went down easier than Salah did... no comments though.

Naturally not he's an ex-Blueshite.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7417 on: March 7, 2021, 02:45:30 pm »
Carragher is a total prick
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7418 on: March 7, 2021, 02:48:34 pm »
Quote from: jimbo196843 on March  7, 2021, 02:45:30 pm
Carragher is a total prick

Hes probably gutted Stevies got a title today since hell never get to experience one himself
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7419 on: March 7, 2021, 02:52:54 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on March  7, 2021, 02:48:34 pm
Hes probably gutted Stevies got a title today since hell never get to experience one himself

Strange dig that.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7420 on: March 7, 2021, 03:20:16 pm »
Total silence when the plane was flying around,kids have sky on and I've got Dazn with headphones and they had to ask me what the noise was,can't even rely on a guy who has Captained us to put the message out & yet some people still defend the c*nt.

"Strength in Unity"
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7421 on: March 7, 2021, 03:24:22 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March  7, 2021, 03:20:16 pm
Total silence when the plane was flying around,kids have sky on and I've got Dazn with headphones and they had to ask me what the noise was,can't even rely on a guy who has Captained us to put the message out & yet some people still defend the c*nt.

"Strength in Unity"

They did quickly show it. Not a comment on it at all though.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7422 on: March 7, 2021, 04:07:15 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on March  7, 2021, 02:06:00 pm
Nowhere for the defender to go.

This was amazing.  Says that and when the replay shows the defender clearly stepping across and putting his arm across Salah's neck he says absolutely nothing.

It took me longer than most to join the anti-Carragher club but I am now a fully paid up member and wince whenever I see that he is covering our games.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7423 on: March 7, 2021, 04:16:27 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on March  7, 2021, 02:04:32 pm
Smashed across the neck and we get "certainly made plenty of it" and "there's nothing in that" absolute joke.

And that's when i turned it off and went back to Ash vs Evil Dead
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7424 on: March 7, 2021, 04:30:39 pm »
Micah Richards is the biggest dickhead ever to be a pundit on a football match and that's saying something. An actual clown.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7425 on: March 7, 2021, 04:51:52 pm »
This Tyler honestly does not know when to just shut his fucking mouth.  He just chunners on and on and on.

Honestly he's the worst professional commentator on any media outlet.  I can take ex-pros being shit as they aren't trained journo's.

Martin Tyler is a truly shocking commentator.

Regurgitating random stats to the masses is old news.  Once upon a time, a pundit throwing stats around was reasonably interesting as we were amazed to know how they did their research.

Any kid over the age of 10 with access to Google can quickly find the stats this c*nt spouts in seconds.

AND ITS LIVE!!!...OH FUCK OFF!
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7426 on: March 7, 2021, 04:55:53 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March  7, 2021, 03:20:16 pm
Total silence when the plane was flying around,kids have sky on and I've got Dazn with headphones and they had to ask me what the noise was,can't even rely on a guy who has Captained us to put the message out & yet some people still defend the c*nt.

"Strength in Unity"

Said with glee something along the lines of "I played in some really poor Liverpool teams, but this is as bad as i've seen".

Not saying he's even wrong at this point, but sums him up the way he just casually destroys his old teams like that, not to mention the current one given his public image. Yes Jamie you did play in some poor teams. That's why you managed to be kept around so long and play so many games because we could never afford to replace you.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7427 on: March 7, 2021, 05:57:57 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March  7, 2021, 04:55:53 pm
Said with glee something along the lines of "I played in some really poor Liverpool teams, but this is as bad as i've seen".

Not saying he's even wrong at this point, but sums him up the way he just casually destroys his old teams like that, not to mention the current one given his public image. Yes Jamie you did play in some poor teams. That's why you managed to be kept around so long and play so many games because we could never afford to replace you.

It is not a poor team, it's the reigning champions for fucks sake.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7428 on: March 7, 2021, 11:23:37 pm »
Not even being paid for this, but there's no excuse subjecting yourself to the Sky/BT gobshites when TAW or Redmen do Hotmic commentaries. I haven't listened to a TV commentary of ours since before Christmas and it lowers the blood pressure not having to submit to the Narrative Channel aimed at childish twitter dickheads.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7429 on: March 7, 2021, 11:42:26 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on March  7, 2021, 11:23:37 pm
Not even being paid for this, but there's no excuse subjecting yourself to the Sky/BT gobshites when TAW or Redmen do Hotmic commentaries. I haven't listened to a TV commentary of ours since before Christmas and it lowers the blood pressure not having to submit to the Narrative Channel aimed at childish twitter dickheads.

Spot on mate, I don't know why anyone listens to the shitty commentary or pundits
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7430 on: March 8, 2021, 12:55:37 am »
Never really minded Gary Neville as a pundit, but recently hes been a c*nt. Giddy because United are second, probably struggled seeing us be so far ahead of them recently.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7431 on: March 8, 2021, 08:31:18 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on March  8, 2021, 12:55:37 am
Never really minded Gary Neville as a pundit, but recently hes been a c*nt. Giddy because United are second, probably struggled seeing us be so far ahead of them recently.

The Gary Neville of 4 or 5 years ago, when he (and all United fans) were all still quite cocky as it had only been a couple of years without winning the league, and we had yet to properly get going, would have described any side being as satisfied as they clearly are with being in second, and miles off the top, as embarrassing. 

He would have thought that City/Arsenal/Liverpool fans popping champagne corks at the sight of Manchester United losing a game, or doing poorly, would be pathetic.  Yet there he is, celebrating what he once would have called mediocrity, in public. 

Its not just about finishing second, its how they finish second.   :lmao. 2nd is 2nd they gloated when we finished 2nd on 97 points. No-one remembers the losers.  Now it seems that the manner in which you finish miles off the top is suddenly, mystifyingly, important.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7432 on: March 8, 2021, 02:15:50 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on March  8, 2021, 08:31:18 am
The Gary Neville of 4 or 5 years ago, when he (and all United fans) were all still quite cocky as it had only been a couple of years without winning the league, and we had yet to properly get going, would have described any side being as satisfied as they clearly are with being in second, and miles off the top, as embarrassing. 

He would have thought that City/Arsenal/Liverpool fans popping champagne corks at the sight of Manchester United losing a game, or doing poorly, would be pathetic.  Yet there he is, celebrating what he once would have called mediocrity, in public. 

Its not just about finishing second, its how they finish second.   :lmao. 2nd is 2nd they gloated when we finished 2nd on 97 points. No-one remembers the losers.  Now it seems that the manner in which you finish miles off the top is suddenly, mystifyingly, important.

And that is Neville to a T. Pity no one picks him up on his double standards.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7433 on: March 8, 2021, 04:45:51 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on March  8, 2021, 02:15:50 pm
And that is Neville to a T. Pity no one picks him up on his double standards.

It's a very Manc mentality. The dismissiveness, the shithousery, the arrogance and openly bare faced hypocrisy and double standards. Someone mentioned Liam Gallagher the other day and how he was "not watching football behind closed doors" last year and 20 wins in a row later and he's all enthusiastic about it again and gloating.

I remember working with United fans years ago and for a couple of years after Istanbul they used to go on about how Istanbul didn't really count (and Rome 84) because we only won on pens and the games were draws. We always needed pens to win trophies (around the time of the West Ham final as well) and it's a crap way to win a trophy. Then they won the CL on pens and they never made the argument again and never shut up about being European champions.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7434 on: March 8, 2021, 05:23:28 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March  8, 2021, 04:45:51 pm
It's a very Manc mentality. The dismissiveness, the shithousery, the arrogance and openly bare faced hypocrisy and double standards. Someone mentioned Liam Gallagher the other day and how he was "not watching football behind closed doors" last year and 20 wins in a row later and he's all enthusiastic about it again and gloating.

I remember working with United fans years ago and for a couple of years after Istanbul they used to go on about how Istanbul didn't really count (and Rome 84) because we only won on pens and the games were draws. We always needed pens to win trophies (around the time of the West Ham final as well) and it's a crap way to win a trophy. Then they won the CL on pens and they never made the argument again and never shut up about being European champions.
I know what you mean.
The one thing you can say with the likes of Mancs/Bitters/ Pundits in general is that if you give them enough rope......
Only problem is that in the case of pundits most people take what they say as gospel and don't even notice the fact that they've done a 180 over the previous weeks bout of wisdom.

I honestly have zero use for pundits. They add nothing.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7435 on: March 8, 2021, 05:43:16 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March  8, 2021, 04:45:51 pm
It's a very Manc mentality. The dismissiveness, the shithousery, the arrogance and openly bare faced hypocrisy and double standards. Someone mentioned Liam Gallagher the other day and how he was "not watching football behind closed doors" last year and 20 wins in a row later and he's all enthusiastic about it again and gloating.

I remember working with United fans years ago and for a couple of years after Istanbul they used to go on about how Istanbul didn't really count (and Rome 84) because we only won on pens and the games were draws. We always needed pens to win trophies (around the time of the West Ham final as well) and it's a crap way to win a trophy. Then they won the CL on pens and they never made the argument again and never shut up about being European champions.

Yep I mentioned that about Gallagher.

Goldstein another c*nt didnt use social mefia as too many bad people aka United were shit and didnt like the fact LFC were better.

Jan 2021 he appears again on SM using gifs of his "beatie friend" Caroline Flack just to score cheap points.

No problem with the gloating just dont clear off when things dont go well for you as you look as plastic as they come
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7436 on: Yesterday at 10:27:31 pm »
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7437 on: Yesterday at 10:51:25 pm »
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7438 on: Today at 12:08:10 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 10:27:31 pm
Just saw this on Twitter

https://twitter.com/JohnKeithGreen2/status/1369374097017348096?s=19


good to hear.

that comment crossed the line, insensitive prick that he is.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7439 on: Today at 01:47:56 am »
Quote from: Fromola on March  7, 2021, 04:55:53 pm
Said with glee something along the lines of "I played in some really poor Liverpool teams, but this is as bad as i've seen".


Carraghers played in some really bad Liverpool teams? Yeah, dont we know it, he was after all an advocate of sacking Rafa for that loser Roy fucking Hodgson (just cos hes English you know). The guys an expert on sabotage.
