Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
87 (11.7%)
Danny Murphy
86 (11.6%)
Darren Gough
3 (0.4%)
Jermain Jenas
31 (4.2%)
Martin Keown
3 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
1 (0.1%)
Phil Neville
13 (1.7%)
Alan Shearer
5 (0.7%)
Mark Lawrenson
7 (0.9%)
Martin Tyler
188 (25.3%)
Jonathan Pearce
9 (1.2%)
Pat Nevin
3 (0.4%)
David Thompson
0 (0%)
Garth Crooks
52 (7%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.1%)
Glen Hoddle
13 (1.7%)
Michael Owen
12 (1.6%)
Paul Merson
24 (3.2%)
Robbie Savage
9 (1.2%)
Matt Le Tissier
10 (1.3%)
Richard Keys
57 (7.7%)
Roy Keane
6 (0.8%)
Chris Sutton
10 (1.3%)
Adrian Durham
11 (1.5%)
Alan Brazil
4 (0.5%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.3%)
Alan SMith
6 (0.8%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
18 (2.4%)
Craig Burley
6 (0.8%)
Jonathan Pearce
4 (0.5%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.1%)
Gary Neville
34 (4.6%)
Jamie Carragher
27 (3.6%)

Total Members Voted: 323

Author Topic: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them  (Read 622915 times)

Offline MJD-L4

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
February 28, 2021, 09:03:54 pm
I've counted 5 separate occasions that they've called Adrian "Alisson" on Sky Sports comms today...


Online Kekule

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
February 28, 2021, 09:27:09 pm
Tackle in the box on Mane at the end there.

Hinchcliffe : No contact there, so its right that he didnt go down to there was contact, but not enough for him to fall over to he would have dived if it had been 0-0.

Desperate to have a go at him for diving even when he didnt dive.  Do we reckon those comments would have been the same had it been certain English players?


Online tubby pls.

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
February 28, 2021, 09:28:34 pm
Sounded to me like he was praising Mane for staying on his feet.



Offline slaphead

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
February 28, 2021, 09:51:23 pm
Heard yer woman Karen Carney on the radio today, doesn't half talk some bullox at times. A bit of the Palace game. One of them had a free kick and she was baffled that the keeper was organizing the wall, couldn't believe it. In her view wall's should always be organised by defender or midfielders. First time I've ever heard that in my life but there you go. Football may be changing but that's news to me.


Offline a treeless whopper

  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
February 28, 2021, 10:09:27 pm
Quote from: slaphead on February 28, 2021, 09:51:23 pm
Heard yer woman Karen Carney on the radio today, doesn't half talk some bullox at times. A bit of the Palace game. One of them had a free kick and she was baffled that the keeper was organizing the wall, couldn't believe it. In her view wall's should always be organised by defender or midfielders. First time I've ever heard that in my life but there you go. Football may be changing but that's news to me.

She is mad. She talks some utter shite.


Online Legs

  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
February 28, 2021, 10:09:29 pm
With what we have had to listen to from Carragher Neville and Tyler I can accept them making an error calling Adrian by the name Alisson.

Hinchcliffe isnt great but tonight I didnt mind the comms they were both fair and thats all you ask for.



Offline sinnermichael

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
February 28, 2021, 10:18:20 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on February 28, 2021, 10:09:27 pm
She is mad. She talks some utter shite.

She's fucking everywhere aswell. MOTD, Football Focus, Final Score, Five Live, BT Sport, Totally Football Show.

I think the brummie accent makes it worse.


Offline kavah

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
February 28, 2021, 10:19:43 pm
I always like Owen on the overseas Premier League show. Even Scholes was ok, he's so dull with his delivery but talks sense. For example he just diffuses the Tiago debate by saying (I'm paraphrasing) what do you expect this season? -  with no Virgil, Gomez, Matip, and Fab (and the depleted midfield),  and coming back from a bad injury - and it's hard to play in a Liverpool midfield three.



Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yesterday at 10:04:22 am
Quote from: kavah on February 28, 2021, 10:19:43 pm
I always like Owen on the overseas Premier League show. Even Scholes was ok, he's so dull with his delivery but talks sense. For example he just diffuses the Tiago debate by saying (I'm paraphrasing) what do you expect this season? -  with no Virgil, Gomez, Matip, and Fab (and the depleted midfield),  and coming back from a bad injury - and it's hard to play in a Liverpool midfield three.
It's good that the likes of Scholes can see that. It's just a pity most other pundits and some of our own fans can't.
There must always be blame.


Offline Buck Pete

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yesterday at 10:42:45 am
Quote from: Legs on February 28, 2021, 10:09:29 pm

Hinchcliffe isnt great but tonight I didnt mind the comms they were both fair and thats all you ask for.



Agree

Said in the Premier league fixtures thread I was happy Rat Boy and Tyler were doing the Utd/Chelsea game.  Few people said we would get Carra and Hinchcliffe instead so don't get too excited

Avoided Carra thank fuck and actually thought Hinchcliffe and the commentator were reasonably ok and was refreshing to watch a SKY game with the sound actually ON.



Offline sinnermichael

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yesterday at 11:16:31 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 10:42:45 am
Agree

Said in the Premier league fixtures thread I was happy Rat Boy and Tyler were doing the Utd/Chelsea game.  Few people said we would get Carra and Hinchcliffe instead so don't get too excited

Avoided Carra thank fuck and actually thought Hinchcliffe and the commentator were reasonably ok and was refreshing to watch a SKY game with the sound actually ON.



Carragher can concentrate on sucking Everton off tonight instead.


Offline sinnermichael

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yesterday at 11:46:00 am


Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yesterday at 11:50:51 am
It's grim when bitter blue Andy Hinchcliffe talks way more sense than Carragher when doing the commentary for one of our matches, but that's where we are.








Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yesterday at 11:51:17 am
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 11:46:00 am
Christ.

https://youtu.be/ND3DJ5RbCsI
Life's better without the likes of Sky and Talksport in it. BBC too come to think of it, and BT.
Just a bunch of know nothings that aren't fit to comment on Klopp as a manager.


Offline spen71

  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yesterday at 12:17:52 pm
Karen Carney is awful.   My next door neighbour cannot stand her either


Online Hellrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yesterday at 12:18:23 pm
how many times last night did the commentator mix up adrian and alisson

also on the thread i find steve mcmanaman awful




Offline Bread

  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yesterday at 12:27:56 pm
I realised yesterday that whilst I hate Martin Tyler and Gary Neville individually (Neville less so), it's when they're together that I truly loathe them. It's the constant cringeworthy in-jokes that I can't stand, incessantly chuckling to themselves over some banal banter, either at the expense of a player on the pitch or some anecdote that freezes out the listener. It's just constant verbal diarrhea, and if there's a 3rd person on comms (usually Carragher), they can barely get a word in edgeways. I don't want to say the bar on BT is higher, but when there is 3 commentators on a match (usually Fletcher, McManaman and Hoddle) they at least get an opportunity to freely speak.

Tyler is still an obnoxious, agenda-driven dipshit, but I find him to be marginally less of an irritant if he's partnered with someone like Alan Smith.


Online Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yesterday at 12:29:07 pm
Quote from: Hellrazor on Yesterday at 12:18:23 pm
how many times last night did the commentator mix up adrian and alisson

also on the thread i find steve mcmanaman awful

Mcmanaman is just a shit pundit. I don't get him though, because he's got that Danny Murphy twattishness about him, but he still works for the club.

99% of ex-player pundits are either failed managers (usually the 'better' ones like Souness or Neville) or too lazy/unskilled to go into coaching or management. The best minds in football after finishing playing, go into management.



Online rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yesterday at 12:34:54 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 12:29:07 pm
Mcmanaman is just a shit pundit. I don't get him though, because he's got that Danny Murphy twattishness about him, but he still works for the club.

99% of ex-player pundits are either failed managers (usually the 'better' ones like Souness or Neville) or too lazy/unskilled to go into coaching or management. The best minds in football after finishing playing, go into management.

The annoying thing is, both managers in work, or ex managers currently unemployed, such as Eddie Howe, will be at games/watching on telly  anyway when they aren't playing, so why not get them in as co comms? They'd be getting to watch the game and getting paid for it - win win for the manager and a win for the broadcaster as they can deliver quality co-commentatry.

Oh shit, just realised this is Sky/BT we are talking about, quality isn't what they want :butt


Offline slaphead

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yesterday at 12:44:04 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:34:54 pm
The annoying thing is, both managers in work, or ex managers currently unemployed, such as Eddie Howe, will be at games/watching on telly  anyway when they aren't playing, so why not get them in as co comms? They'd be getting to watch the game and getting paid for it - win win for the manager and a win for the broadcaster as they can deliver quality co-commentatry.

Oh shit, just realised this is Sky/BT we are talking about, quality isn't what they want :butt

And that's the sad truth about what is served up nowadays unfortunately. There so much news and media outlets out there, their model seems to be more sensationalism, social media bullox rather than content. Take that clip there about Klopp. I didn't even listen to it to be honest, but when you see Paul Merson and Clinton Morrison dishing out analysis, theres not a person within Sky who would use the words quality analysis with them 2 clowns


Offline Skeeve

  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yesterday at 12:47:31 pm
Quote from: Legs on February 28, 2021, 10:09:29 pm
With what we have had to listen to from Carragher Neville and Tyler I can accept them making an error calling Adrian by the name Alisson.


Look at the positives, they correctly identified that it was a goalie who played for us, the initial their name started with and just missed out on not getting the name wrong, that's almost an unparalleled level of accuracy for a pundit.  ;D


Online Craig 🤔

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yesterday at 01:15:56 pm
Quote from: Kekule on February 28, 2021, 09:27:09 pm
Tackle in the box on Mane at the end there.

Hinchcliffe : No contact there, so its right that he didnt go down to there was contact, but not enough for him to fall over to he would have dived if it had been 0-0.

Desperate to have a go at him for diving even when he didnt dive.  Do we reckon those comments would have been the same had it been certain English players?

I clocked that at the time as well.

He starts by praising him, even says it would be a pen if he went down... then he let his mouth keep moving and it ended up him saying hed have dived for a pen if the score was level.

I mean its either a pen or not, regardless of if he goes down, surely? Maybe if more pens were given when players dared to stay on their feet then less would feel the need to have to dive.


Offline FlashGordon

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yesterday at 03:36:50 pm
Think it was actually the main commentator who suggested he'd have went down if it was 0-0.

More contact then than half the United penalties I've seen over the last 2 years.




Offline Buck Pete

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yesterday at 03:55:34 pm
No chance of Souness getting Adrian and Alisson mixed up.

He refers to whoever is in nets as "The Goalkeeper".  He does it all the time.  No biggie but its annoying and a little bit disrespectful.

Btw -  Souness just auto corrected to 'Sourness' how apt :)


Online red_Mark1980

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yesterday at 04:59:07 pm
Keane going on pre match about how terrible Sheffield United are and how we should pack in if they beat us.

Remind us you dog wanking prick, how did they get on against your shower at Old Trafford?


Online voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yesterday at 05:05:56 pm
phil yates


Offline Lad

  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yesterday at 05:11:00 pm
Guy last night said we were playing in lime green. Never seen a lime looking like that colour !



Offline slaphead

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yesterday at 05:20:03 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 04:59:07 pm
Keane going on pre match about how terrible Sheffield United are and how we should pack in if they beat us.

Remind us you dog wanking prick, how did they get on against your shower at Old Trafford?

Keane is so disrespectful and condescending, no wonder he's a failed manager. I didn't listen to him yesterday apart from a moment here or there but I'll bet his analysis consisted of - he has to close his man down quicker or he has to get out there quicker and make up the space.
Heard someone somewhere the other day say he was linked with the Celtic job. More chance of them going for Walter Smith


Offline Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yesterday at 05:33:54 pm
What's funny is that Carragher acts differently on the American CBS broadcast for the CL.  He's much more pro-Liverpool and he doesn't have Neville to play off of as he's paired with Roberto Martinez and Micah Richards.  Martinez is actually a pretty good TV pundit.  I've heard Wenger does a pretty good job as well but haven't seen him.  Mourinho was a completely different person.  Seems to me the issue is more with the ex-players as the more recent ex-managers have actual insight.  Would really like to see someone pulled from a Sporting Director level to talk about players and team building but think they'd probably be pretty bland so as not to ruin any future job prospects.

Anyway, aside from that there are a ton of good podcasts out there and I never watch Sky/BT/BBC productions anymore outside of the actual games.  Maybe for some they want something to watch and not listen?  I can see how that would be a challenge.  The American broadcasts are better but probably because its more niche here and you don't have a wealth of explayers trying to shit it up like Tim Howard is now on NBC.


Online Bakez0151

  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yesterday at 05:35:45 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 04:59:07 pm
Keane going on pre match about how terrible Sheffield United are and how we should pack in if they beat us.

Remind us you dog wanking prick, how did they get on against your shower at Old Trafford?
I think the problem there is that Keane is just so ridiculously over the top it's a bit of a joke. Like he's playing a character

I think he possibly would have said the same about United because he says over the top things about them all the time too

He was pretty fair at half time and said we were on top and we should keep doing what we're doing and we'll probably win


Offline slaphead

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yesterday at 06:00:06 pm
Another thing on Keane. If anyone has an ounce of respect for him, listen to what he said about Jon Walters on Irish TV a few times, the personal stuff. Then listen to Walters talk about how he never spoke about it in public and how his wife was the only person he could speak to about it. Keane makes fun of it and shows what kind of vile human being he really is.
Listen to Keane acting the hard man, about how he's still waiting on Walters to come to his house. Then listen to Walters side about square up's, the letters Keane sent and phone calls he made to his agent about what would happen if he touched him. Not one bit of respect will be left.


Offline redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yesterday at 08:19:39 pm
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 05:11:00 pm
Guy last night said we were playing in lime green. Never seen a lime looking like that colour !
Ha, I did a proper What the fuck? out loud at that! ;D



Online lukeb1981

  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yesterday at 08:23:31 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 06:00:06 pm
Another thing on Keane. If anyone has an ounce of respect for him, listen to what he said about Jon Walters on Irish TV a few times, the personal stuff. Then listen to Walters talk about how he never spoke about it in public and how his wife was the only person he could speak to about it. Keane makes fun of it and shows what kind of vile human being he really is.
Listen to Keane acting the hard man, about how he's still waiting on Walters to come to his house. Then listen to Walters side about square up's, the letters Keane sent and phone calls he made to his agent about what would happen if he touched him. Not one bit of respect will be left.
Something that got covered up a lot was he was an alcoholic and was riding young ones left right and center while the wife was at home allegedly  ;D


Online red_Mark1980

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Today at 08:13:31 am
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Yesterday at 08:23:31 pm
Something that got covered up a lot was he was an alcoholic and was riding young ones left right and center while the wife was at home allegedly  ;D

He's also a dog pervert. Allegedly


Online Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Today at 08:21:49 am
Sky Sports are all characters, they aren't true to what they actually think. Keane even broke his character the other day when he said "That's just abysmal, you can't surround the ref like that" then as the presenter started talking he started laughing knowing it's exactly what he did with his team. They have just been given a line to push and been told to do it in a way that will get them trending.

Redknapp and Keane's little argument, Richards being overly happy and Keane overly grumpy yet still getting on really well. It's just attempted meme material.




Offline Ziltoid

  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Today at 10:19:17 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:13:31 am
He's also a dog pervert. Allegedly



Online red_Mark1980

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Today at 12:06:44 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 10:19:17 am



 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Is he drawing a dog? He's obsessed

