What's funny is that Carragher acts differently on the American CBS broadcast for the CL. He's much more pro-Liverpool and he doesn't have Neville to play off of as he's paired with Roberto Martinez and Micah Richards. Martinez is actually a pretty good TV pundit. I've heard Wenger does a pretty good job as well but haven't seen him. Mourinho was a completely different person. Seems to me the issue is more with the ex-players as the more recent ex-managers have actual insight. Would really like to see someone pulled from a Sporting Director level to talk about players and team building but think they'd probably be pretty bland so as not to ruin any future job prospects.



Anyway, aside from that there are a ton of good podcasts out there and I never watch Sky/BT/BBC productions anymore outside of the actual games. Maybe for some they want something to watch and not listen? I can see how that would be a challenge. The American broadcasts are better but probably because its more niche here and you don't have a wealth of explayers trying to shit it up like Tim Howard is now on NBC.