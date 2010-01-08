MacManaman is from Kirkdale born and bread. My arl fella and uncle where mates of his arl fella way back when. His accent now is fuckin ridiculous, any word that ends in ing just gets pronounced inggggggg. It drives me fuckin mad listening to him over exaggerate everything or should that be everythinggggg. He talked like any normal scouser talks when he played for us but then he started reading the Times and dressing like Dr Who and started to think he was some sort of football intellectual.



Hes obviously had elocution lessons so he could get the gig with BT so why the fuck didnt he say cant I just talk like I normally would or have yous got a problem with the scouse accent. Dont know who I dislike the most him or Danny Murphy. Both of them just talk utter shite and youd think neither one of them had ever played for us cos theyve never got a good word to say about us. Also Is MacManaman not on the list cos I would have defo have had him in my top three.

