2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
73 (12.9%)
Danny Murphy
73 (12.9%)
Darren Gough
2 (0.4%)
Jermain Jenas
26 (4.6%)
Martin Keown
2 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
1 (0.2%)
Phil Neville
11 (1.9%)
Alan Shearer
4 (0.7%)
Mark Lawrenson
6 (1.1%)
Martin Tyler
147 (26%)
Jonathan Pearce
6 (1.1%)
Pat Nevin
2 (0.4%)
David Thompson
0 (0%)
Garth Crooks
42 (7.4%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.2%)
Glen Hoddle
12 (2.1%)
Michael Owen
9 (1.6%)
Paul Merson
19 (3.4%)
Robbie Savage
6 (1.1%)
Matt Le Tissier
10 (1.8%)
Richard Keys
42 (7.4%)
Roy Keane
3 (0.5%)
Chris Sutton
6 (1.1%)
Adrian Durham
8 (1.4%)
Alan Brazil
3 (0.5%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.4%)
Alan SMith
5 (0.9%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
8 (1.4%)
Craig Burley
3 (0.5%)
Jonathan Pearce
1 (0.2%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.2%)
Gary Neville
24 (4.2%)
Jamie Carragher
8 (1.4%)

Total Members Voted: 244

Author Topic: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them  (Read 566483 times)

Offline JJ Red

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6600 on: Yesterday at 01:03:11 PM »
Quote from: oldman on Yesterday at 09:00:56 AM
Micah Richards is by far the biggest prick on TV

Such a punchable face. Always looks like he is about to burst into laughter, like he can't actually believe he got the job.

He offers absolutely zero insight. Did anyone read his article on the BBC website a little while ago about his mate Sturridge? It was as if it was written by Sturridge's mum.

Truly a terrible pundit and the first where I tend to just press mute if I see him.
Online Buck Pete

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6601 on: Yesterday at 06:10:35 PM »
Jenas showed up on Strictly Come Dancing last night.  Sure he was on some shitty game show with Richard Osman on Friday

Seriously. Just what is the big thing about him being on absolutely everything these days?

An absolutely forgettable footballer I just cant seem to get away from.

Holy shit. Just seen he's even a presenter on that god awful One Show.
Online Hazell

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6602 on: Yesterday at 08:14:24 PM »
If you look up the definition of 'bland' in the dictionary, there's almost certainly a picture of Jenas beside it. That's probably why he's getting all these gigs.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Fromola

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6603 on: Yesterday at 08:15:40 PM »
Quote from: oldman on Yesterday at 09:00:56 AM
Micah Richards is by far the biggest prick on TV

Carragher, Murphy, Mcmanaman.

Sadly our own ex players are worse.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6604 on: Yesterday at 08:17:25 PM »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 12:56:08 PM
The shift in commentary were increasingly seeing towards content culture is blighting the game, but its a global phenomenon and not just footy. Its all about the social media channels, the engagement and the quest to be the most talked about.

Des Kelly and BT knew full well yesterday that if they baited Jurgen on something he was passionate about, theyd get their taking point. Whack this on your social media channels and the tribal biases are all stirred, for every fan of United/Everton/Spurs (or whoever) who responds to that mocking Klopp or having a dig its another view of their social media pages.

The newspapers and football websites then get their clickbait, Jurgen Klopp wasnt happy about THIS! Which leads you to their advert laden sites... £££ for them. Good journalism is rare these days because its simply not needed, a well written and thought provoking article takes time and money to produce whereas copy and pasting a footballers latest tweet can get you similar engagement with zero effort. There was an article yesterday produced using James Milners tweet where he mentioned falling out of love with football, and the title of the article was something like James Milner has fallen out of love with football. Theyd somehow managed a full page article covering what the tweet was and what game it was in relation. Theres no thought, no opinion conveyed but its on an advert laden page to bring in those clicks and ad revenue.

All of that thirst for content plus the over sanitisation of VAR makes me want to agree with James Milner on this.

Jurgen is intelligent enough to know this as well. He said in the BBC interview shortly after that he was kicking himself for falling into the trap.

Problem is, they get a camera shoved in the face after being cheated out of a game without a chance to cool down.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online slaphead

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6605 on: Yesterday at 08:36:26 PM »
For the first time in probably about a year I had Sky Sports on before kick off today, or at least the sound was on. Jaysus Tyler is still trying to make that stupid "and its live" a thing. Couldn't believe it. What a wally
Online redgriffin73

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6606 on: Yesterday at 09:24:09 PM »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 08:36:26 PM
For the first time in probably about a year I had Sky Sports on before kick off today, or at least the sound was on. Jaysus Tyler is still trying to make that stupid "and its live" a thing. Couldn't believe it. What a wally
Ha, I commented on that in the game thread, I know it's his 'thing' but it's just weird, does anyone think it's not live?
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online slaphead

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6607 on: Yesterday at 09:29:29 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:24:09 PM
Ha, I commented on that in the game thread, I know it's his 'thing' but it's just weird, does anyone think it's not live?

It's like one of them things he has tried to coin, but he just sounds like a complete dick doing it. I'll bet the entire Sky production team snigger like f**k when he says that, but he somehow thinks its what we all want to hear. I actually scrambled for the remote to mute the fucker but couldnt get to it in time, I was raging too.
Offline wz4jc3

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6608 on: Yesterday at 09:36:04 PM »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 08:36:26 PM
For the first time in probably about a year I had Sky Sports on before kick off today, or at least the sound was on. Jaysus Tyler is still trying to make that stupid "and its live" a thing. Couldn't believe it. What a wally
This has been bleeding my ears for ages. It is beyond trite to say the least.
Offline kezzy

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6609 on: Yesterday at 09:53:18 PM »
MacManaman is from Kirkdale born and bread.  My arl fella and uncle where mates of his arl fella way back when.  His accent now is fuckin ridiculous, any word that ends in ing just gets pronounced inggggggg.  It drives me fuckin mad listening to him over exaggerate everything or should that be everythinggggg.  He talked like any normal scouser talks when he played for us but then he started reading the Times and dressing like Dr Who and started to think he was some sort of football intellectual. 

Hes obviously had elocution lessons so he could get the gig with BT so why the fuck didnt he say cant I just talk like I normally would or have yous got a problem with the scouse accent.  Dont know who I dislike the most him or Danny Murphy.  Both of them just talk utter shite and youd think neither one of them had ever played for us cos theyve never got a good word to say about us.  Also Is MacManaman not on the list cos I would have defo have had him in my top three.
Offline Robinred

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6610 on: Yesterday at 10:02:01 PM »
Quote from: kezzy on Yesterday at 09:53:18 PM
MacManaman is from Kirkdale born and bread.  My arl fella and uncle where mates of his arl fella way back when.  His accent now is fuckin ridiculous, any word that ends in ing just gets pronounced inggggggg.  It drives me fuckin mad listening to him over exaggerate everything or should that be everythinggggg.  He talked like any normal scouser talks when he played for us but then he started reading the Times and dressing like Dr Who and started to think he was some sort of football intellectual. 

Hes obviously had elocution lessons so he could get the gig with BT so why the fuck didnt he say cant I just talk like I normally would or have yous got a problem with the scouse accent.  Dont know who I dislike the most him or Danny Murphy.  Both of them just talk utter shite and youd think neither one of them had ever played for us cos theyve never got a good word to say about us.  Also Is MacManaman not on the list cos I would have defo have had him in my top three.


I thought it was everythink Kezzy?
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6611 on: Yesterday at 10:02:49 PM »
dressing like Dr Who

He really does, fairly sure I saw him wear a scarf in summer.
Offline Pistolero

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6612 on: Yesterday at 10:26:07 PM »
Quote from: kezzy on Yesterday at 09:53:18 PM
MacManaman is from Kirkdale born and bread.  My arl fella and uncle where mates of his arl fella way back when.  His accent now is fuckin ridiculous, any word that ends in ing just gets pronounced inggggggg.  It drives me fuckin mad listening to him over exaggerate everything or should that be everythinggggg.  He talked like any normal scouser talks when he played for us but then he started reading the Times and dressing like Dr Who and started to think he was some sort of football intellectual. 

Hes obviously had elocution lessons so he could get the gig with BT so why the fuck didnt he say cant I just talk like I normally would or have yous got a problem with the scouse accent.  Dont know who I dislike the most him or Danny Murphy.  Both of them just talk utter shite and youd think neither one of them had ever played for us cos theyve never got a good word to say about us.  Also Is MacManaman not on the list cos I would have defo have had him in my top three.

Absolutely spot on mate..'Theyre playinnng well arennnnt theyyy'...I end up screaming "you're from fuckin Kirkdale you daft prick!" at the TV every week....does my head in probably more than any other ex-red ...at least with Carragher there's a (big) element of wummery and piss-taking...but with Macshithouse he genuinely thinks he's some sort of serious journalist/media-sage because he wrote some shite articles for the Times and Esquire years ago....and the worst thing about him is he will never, never, fuckin ever give us the merest hint of praise...yep, while Hoddle, Jenas, Ferdinand and every other fucker on BT is jumping up and down and cheerleading their former clubs in a (rightful) display of unashamed partizanship...this pseudo tool sits there becalmed and neutral and 'Exactly Fletch' ing his way through any and every Liverpool game, no doubt thinking to do otherwise would compromises his journalistic integrity.....an absolute tithead...and a bitter one at that
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline kezzy

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6613 on: Yesterday at 11:05:14 PM »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 10:26:07 PM
Absolutely spot on mate..'Theyre playinnng well arennnnt theyyy'...I end up screaming "you're from fuckin Kirkdale you daft prick!" at the TV every week....does my head in probably more than any other ex-red ...at least with Carragher there's a (big) element of wummery and piss-taking...but with Macshithouse he genuinely thinks he's some sort of serious journalist/media-sage because he wrote some shite articles for the Times and Esquire years ago....and the worst thing about him is he will never, never, fuckin ever give us the merest hint of praise...yep, while Hoddle, Jenas, Ferdinand and every other fucker on BT is jumping up and down and cheerleading their former clubs in a (rightful) display of unashamed partizanship...this pseudo tool sits there becalmed and neutral and 'Exactly Fletch' ing his way through any and every Liverpool game, no doubt thinking to do otherwise would compromises his journalistic integrity.....an absolute tithead...and a bitter one at that


Hahahaha brilliant.  I couldnt agree more mate. 
Offline OOS

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6614 on: Today at 12:25:15 AM »
Micah Richards is dreadful. Footballing wise, he adds nothing. No educational insights, no thoughtful analysis. Hes only there so Manchester City have a pundit. He does seem like a sound fella, who loves the game, but he's wasting a studio spot. Get him on soccer Saturday if you want banter, which he would suit him better.
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline Igor Tripod Biscan

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6615 on: Today at 04:22:34 AM »
Quote from: kezzy on Yesterday at 09:53:18 PM
MacManaman is from Kirkdale born and bread.  My arl fella and uncle where mates of his arl fella way back when.  His accent now is fuckin ridiculous, any word that ends in ing just gets pronounced inggggggg.  It drives me fuckin mad listening to him over exaggerate everything or should that be everythinggggg.  He talked like any normal scouser talks when he played for us but then he started reading the Times and dressing like Dr Who and started to think he was some sort of football intellectual. 

Hes obviously had elocution lessons so he could get the gig with BT so why the fuck didnt he say cant I just talk like I normally would or have yous got a problem with the scouse accent.  Dont know who I dislike the most him or Danny Murphy.  Both of them just talk utter shite and youd think neither one of them had ever played for us cos theyve never got a good word to say about us.  Also Is MacManaman not on the list cos I would have defo have had him in my top three.

The accent thing has wound me up for a while - Neville does the same with trying to avoid sounding like a Manc
Liverpool is the pool of life.
Carl Jung, 1961.  Alan Partridge didn't ask for a second season you meff

Online Fromola

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6616 on: Today at 08:15:02 AM »
Quote from: kezzy on Yesterday at 09:53:18 PM
MacManaman is from Kirkdale born and bread.  My arl fella and uncle where mates of his arl fella way back when.  His accent now is fuckin ridiculous, any word that ends in ing just gets pronounced inggggggg.  It drives me fuckin mad listening to him over exaggerate everything or should that be everythinggggg.  He talked like any normal scouser talks when he played for us but then he started reading the Times and dressing like Dr Who and started to think he was some sort of football intellectual. 

Hes obviously had elocution lessons so he could get the gig with BT so why the fuck didnt he say cant I just talk like I normally would or have yous got a problem with the scouse accent.  Dont know who I dislike the most him or Danny Murphy.  Both of them just talk utter shite and youd think neither one of them had ever played for us cos theyve never got a good word to say about us.  Also Is MacManaman not on the list cos I would have defo have had him in my top three.

Is he still mates with Robbie?

Robbie one of the few local heroes from that era who didn't turn into a complete fuckwit even though he's got a media career. He doesn't need to be a motormouth, love the sound of his own voice and slag his old club off all the time. Funny that.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline OOS

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6617 on: Today at 10:11:56 AM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:15:02 AM
Is he still mates with Robbie?

Robbie one of the few local heroes from that era who didn't turn into a complete fuckwit even though he's got a media career. He doesn't need to be a motormouth, love the sound of his own voice and slag his old club off all the time. Funny that.

I don't get the slagging us off? Hes very complimentary on the comms for us.
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online sinnermichael

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6618 on: Today at 10:32:56 AM »
This moron. Why people keep giving him airtime is beyond me. What he's saying here is wrong and downright dangerous.

https://twitter.com/talkSPORT/status/1333328160910422016?s=19
Online redgriffin73

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6619 on: Today at 10:38:04 AM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:32:56 AM
This moron. Why people keep giving him airtime is beyond me. What he's saying here is wrong and downright dangerous.

https://twitter.com/talkSPORT/status/1333328160910422016?s=19

Jesus Christ, absolutely thick as pigshit.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online slaphead

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6620 on: Today at 10:47:34 AM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:32:56 AM
This moron. Why people keep giving him airtime is beyond me. What he's saying here is wrong and downright dangerous.

https://twitter.com/talkSPORT/status/1333328160910422016?s=19

Showing unavailable to me mate, who is it and what he say?
