Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
72 (12.9%)
Danny Murphy
72 (12.9%)
Darren Gough
2 (0.4%)
Jermain Jenas
26 (4.6%)
Martin Keown
2 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
1 (0.2%)
Phil Neville
11 (2%)
Alan Shearer
4 (0.7%)
Mark Lawrenson
6 (1.1%)
Martin Tyler
146 (26.1%)
Jonathan Pearce
6 (1.1%)
Pat Nevin
2 (0.4%)
David Thompson
0 (0%)
Garth Crooks
42 (7.5%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.2%)
Glen Hoddle
12 (2.1%)
Michael Owen
9 (1.6%)
Paul Merson
18 (3.2%)
Robbie Savage
6 (1.1%)
Matt Le Tissier
10 (1.8%)
Richard Keys
41 (7.3%)
Roy Keane
3 (0.5%)
Chris Sutton
6 (1.1%)
Adrian Durham
8 (1.4%)
Alan Brazil
3 (0.5%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.4%)
Alan SMith
5 (0.9%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
8 (1.4%)
Craig Burley
3 (0.5%)
Jonathan Pearce
1 (0.2%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.2%)
Gary Neville
24 (4.3%)
Jamie Carragher
7 (1.3%)

Total Members Voted: 242

Author Topic: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them  (Read 565152 times)

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6560 on: November 24, 2020, 11:49:03 AM »
To moan about fans coming back, you must have a screw loose
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6561 on: November 24, 2020, 12:01:32 PM »
Quote from: redwillow on November 24, 2020, 11:49:03 AM
To moan about fans coming back, you must have a screw loose

It's obvious why he's bringing it up. Well, it's obvious to me anyway. Put it this way, if Utd had a real chance of winning the league, he wouldn't have tweeted that. In my opinion anyway.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6562 on: November 24, 2020, 01:31:14 PM »
I
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on November 24, 2020, 11:46:05 AM
I see Gary Neville is being a mischievous manc bellend again. ::) Trying to start the narrative that we'll have only won the league(If we do) because we had an unfair advantage of having fans in the ground for some games. Whereas the oppo didn't.

https://twitter.com/GNev2/status/1330941003864399873


I've got absolutely no idea how you've come to that conclusion
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6563 on: November 24, 2020, 01:36:55 PM »
^^
Yup, Im confused too. I thought Manchester and Liverpool were tier 3?
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6564 on: November 24, 2020, 02:30:35 PM »
Even with 4k in the ground it's hardly going to affect the atmosphere that much I wouldn't have thought.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6565 on: November 24, 2020, 02:38:02 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on November 24, 2020, 02:30:35 PM
Even with 4k in the ground it's hardly going to affect the atmosphere that much I wouldn't have thought.

Maybe he is jealous that City will be back to claiming a full house as soon as Manchester are out of tier 3, whereas United will only be getting 2-4k at each game depending on the tier?  ;D
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6566 on: November 24, 2020, 03:50:04 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on November 24, 2020, 02:38:02 PM
Maybe he is jealous that City will be back to claiming a full house as soon as Manchester are out of tier 3, whereas United will only be getting 2-4k at each game depending on the tier?  ;D

;D

2k in OT will be a bit like pissing in the wind atmosphere-wise (not that it's a cauldron of fear on normal days like)
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6567 on: November 24, 2020, 04:04:12 PM »
dont like tim cahill and leon osman together.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6568 on: November 24, 2020, 04:12:37 PM »
Martin Keown is starting to get right on my tits. His commentary seems to be a running commentary on what the player is thinking. How the fuck does he know what they are thinking ?
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6569 on: November 24, 2020, 08:40:39 PM »
Quote from: mainone on November 24, 2020, 04:04:12 PM
dont like tim cahill and leon osman together.
Mate, as long as they're happy it's no-one else's business

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6570 on: November 24, 2020, 08:42:15 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on November 24, 2020, 02:30:35 PM
Even with 4k in the ground it's hardly going to affect the atmosphere that much I wouldn't have thought.
I dunno, I think even a small number is noticeable, especially with judiciously placed mics. I've seen a few recent games from around Europe with small numbers in and even that number makes a difference.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6571 on: November 24, 2020, 09:02:20 PM »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on November 24, 2020, 12:01:32 PM
It's obvious why he's bringing it up. Well, it's obvious to me anyway. Put it this way, if Utd had a real chance of winning the league, he wouldn't have tweeted that. In my opinion anyway.

Why is he even talking about football when there is a pandemic going on ???

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6572 on: Yesterday at 04:25:07 PM »
Fletcher and Mcmanaman

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6573 on: Yesterday at 04:35:52 PM »
Fletcher and Mcmanaman today made Tyler and Neville sound like LFCTV...

couldn't wait to call the offsides and penalties and delighted in doing so....



Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6574 on: Yesterday at 04:51:24 PM »
McManaman is such a twat. Wish Grobbelaar had of chinned him good and proper back in the day.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6575 on: Yesterday at 05:09:12 PM »
Pundits loosing their shit with Kloppos latest. If sir hardshouldershitter would had the same argument, I doubt the same backlash would happen.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6576 on: Yesterday at 05:35:07 PM »
We get slated for having all these LFC pundits in the media, when Carragher and Mcmanaman genuinely hate us, or at least call everything against us.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6577 on: Yesterday at 05:37:57 PM »
I would happily never hear McManaman's whiny anti-Liverpool drone ever again.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6578 on: Yesterday at 06:25:22 PM »
I often think about the BT execs sitting down and coming to the conclusion that mcmanaman is what they need. Baffling.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6579 on: Yesterday at 06:31:44 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 05:37:57 PM
I would happily never hear McManaman's whiny anti-Liverpool drone ever again.

You'd think someone at the club he works for would have a word
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6580 on: Yesterday at 07:11:15 PM »
McManaman kept going on about Mane/Hendo not starting.

Then said if he has took a knock I understand it but they need to play it was weird BS from him.

Hendo has just had a groin injury and I suspect had we beat Atalanta he may have started but Klopp has an eye on Ajax too.

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6581 on: Yesterday at 10:57:51 PM »
Andy Townsend has a talent for stating the bloody obvious. Neal Muapay had the arm band off, walking off the pitch and he reckons "looks to me like that could be the end of his afternoon.".  Well spotted
Linker hunched over and endless arm waving too is annoying the fanny
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6582 on: Yesterday at 11:21:12 PM »
Id rather listen to Gary Linekers irredeemable c*nt of a brother, Wayne, at this point.  At least he doesnt pretend to be anything other than a c*nt, and you suspect hes perfectly aware of just how much of an obnoxious thick twat he really is.  Unlike Gary, who currently seems to be under the misapprehension that hes some sort of national treasure.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6583 on: Yesterday at 11:36:44 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 11:21:12 PM
Id rather listen to Gary Linekers irredeemable c*nt of a brother, Wayne, at this point.  At least he doesnt pretend to be anything other than a c*nt, and you suspect hes perfectly aware of just how much of an obnoxious thick twat he really is.  Unlike Gary, who currently seems to be under the misapprehension that hes some sort of national treasure.
Another know nothing talking head.
He played the game, hes been trained to be a good presenter, but he has had fuck all experience of elite management, or any management. Even less so in this environment.

He can talk all he wants but hes got no authority to judge Klopp.

What these people dont seem to realise is that those of us who think for ourselves couldnt  give a flying shite for their opinions at the best of times, let alone when they are so obviously following the company line,



Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6584 on: Today at 12:00:13 AM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 05:37:57 PM
I would happily never hear McManaman's whiny anti-Liverpool drone ever again.

The scruff and his mate were going on about how great it was to have so many teams in the mix for the league  this year ...?
Because of VAR injuries and a crazy schedule? Because they want to sell out all their advertising?

I heard today that some of the really shite pay per view were only getting tens of paid customers. Yes tens!
Hence the cave in to make it all free.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6585 on: Today at 01:29:30 AM »
Macmanaman is just so irritating and whiny. I'm not even on about what he says, just the way he says it. Most punchable voice (you know what I mean) in football. Scouse accents are normally smart, clever, a bit leery, perhaps, but overall mellifluous. Not this guy's.

And then there's the shite he actully spouts

Useless know-nothing whining prick.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6586 on: Today at 04:28:09 AM »
Quote from: Hightown Phil on March 12, 2009, 11:40:09 AM
I actually think Paul Merson's not as bad as people think. . . . .


I used to say Merson every time but I now just accept he's not all there.


Danny Murphy has risen up the charts for me this year.  Him and Shearer annoy the hell out of me. 

I wanted to vote for Lineker and humphries as well but I guess they fall into the presenters catergory.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6587 on: Today at 04:30:50 AM »
As much as Garth Crooks winds me up nowadays he'll always get a free(ish) pass from me because of his training session with Mr Blobby

"Can we untangle him?!"

 <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HDyyU6H81X0&amp;ab" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HDyyU6H81X0&amp;ab</a>
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6588 on: Today at 04:32:42 AM »
Quote from: stara on Yesterday at 05:09:12 PM
Pundits loosing their shit with Kloppos latest. If sir hardshouldershitter would had the same argument, I doubt the same backlash would happen.


Would be ... "Protecting his players like the born leader he is, standing up for his club. That's why he's so successful"
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6589 on: Today at 08:50:18 AM »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 04:28:09 AM

I used to say Merson every time but I now just accept he's not all there.


Danny Murphy has risen up the charts for me this year.  Him and Shearer annoy the hell out of me. 

I wanted to vote for Lineker and humphries as well but I guess they fall into the presenters catergory.

Yes, its the pretence.  Merson says some stupid shit, and gets things wrong regularly, but at least aware hes thick and he knows theres a fair chance hes wrong.  The rest of them are equally as thick as pig shit, but they believe themselves to be the fucking oracle.  Hence the on air irritation/social media strops when someone points out to them they have been inconsistent, or someone in the game who actually knows what they are talking about puts them in their place.  Someone holds a mirror up and their fragile little egos cant take it.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6590 on: Today at 09:00:56 AM »
Micah Richards is by far the biggest prick on TV
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6591 on: Today at 10:29:16 AM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 05:37:57 PM
I would happily never hear McManaman's whiny anti-Liverpool drone ever again.
And rightly so McManaman is nothing but a totally clueless cliche fest, the useless prick also said he was couldnt wait for the congested Christmas schedule, we will be lucky to have 11 players available by Christmas with the way these fixtures are going!
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6592 on: Today at 10:37:01 AM »
I used to moan about shite commentators and pundits, now I just mute Sky/BT and put The Anfield Wrap on the Hotmic app. I binned off Match of day ages ago, it's been shite for years.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6593 on: Today at 11:07:28 AM »
Dean Ashton on the EFL show seems like a decent guy - calling out some soft penalties  especially Solankes dive - good to hear

saying its a dive instead of this " invites contact " shit they come out with
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6594 on: Today at 11:28:25 AM »
McManaman and Fletcher yesterday were off the fucking scale in terms of ridiculousness. You would've thought Connolly was the modern-day Pele the way they were going on. It seemed as if every single observation centred around 'putting the ball over the top in between the centre backs' and 'Connolly is causing so many problems for Liverpool' and the narrative built up so much that it became a bit of a joke, in all honesty. They were willing for him to score via a long ball over the top, almost wishing for it to happen.

Yeah, Connolly is a lively player and played well but fuck me, the level they went to really pissed me off.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6595 on: Today at 11:57:04 AM »
Not that I wish injuries on any players but it would be priceless today if Chelsea lost 2 or 3 players to muscle injuries and lost points to dodgy decisions and Lampard backs up what Klopp says and has a go at fixtures. It would be fun to read and listen how they justify it being ok coming from an English manager because you can guarantee it would happen. The media industry is full of little Englander's yet they preach for equality and fairness.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6596 on: Today at 12:02:01 PM »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:57:04 AM
Not that I wish injuries on any players but it would be priceless today if Chelsea lost 2 or 3 players to muscle injuries and lost points to dodgy decisions and Lampard backs up what Klopp says and has a go at fixtures. It would be fun to read and listen how they justify it being ok coming from an English manager because you can guarantee it would happen. The media industry is full of little Englander's yet they preach for equality and fairness.
Yep, they've already been saying it's ok for Wilder cos he's just protecting his own players. Klopp is trying to protect ALL players yet he's in the wrong? :butt
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6597 on: Today at 12:03:48 PM »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 11:36:44 PM
Another know nothing talking head.
He played the game, hes been trained to be a good presenter, but he has had fuck all experience of elite management, or any management. Even less so in this environment.

He can talk all he wants but hes got no authority to judge Klopp.

What these people dont seem to realise is that those of us who think for ourselves couldnt  give a flying shite for their opinions at the best of times, let alone when they are so obviously following the company line,
Lineker is one of them who openly says it should only be ex-footballers who talk about the game as they're the only ones who understand it. Then dismisses what Jurgen is saying about player welfare. Muppet.
