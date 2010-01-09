I honestly don't think Salah is being singled out like this because he's foreign or a Muslim. I genuinely believe it's purely because he plays for us, as we inspire so much jealousy and resentment among supporters of other English clubs. If Mo played for Chelsea/Utd/ Arsenal/Spurs/whoever and did exactly the same thing, it would barely be commented on, I'm convinced of that. Equally, if Bruno Fernandes played for us, he'd be as vilified as Suarez was when he played here.



I think it's a bit of both, actually. The thing is hacks want to target ''big teams'' to show how tough they are, but there are really only two PL teams who have a fanbase big enough and ''disliked'' enough to ensure optimum clicks and reactions: Liverpool and Man Utd. But Utd are the establishment club; unduly criticising them or their players won't go down well with the establishment, or with many in the press and broadcast media. And for many there's still lasting effects of the shellshock caused by Fergie's reign of terror which makes them flinch. That doesn't apply to Liverpool.We're the ''big club'' that it's OK to target and which will garner maximum reactions and clicks. It helps that we don't react much, as a club; Klopp doesn't refuse to do interviews like slur did and so on. (Yes we banned the rag but that's on a whole different level). And the club does not use its tame journalists to make the lives of referees, players, and hacks who have crossed us a misery, again, as slur used to. That's part 1 of the clusterfuck.Part 2 is that Mo is everything he is and that means slagging and trashing him will play well with Brexit Britain, who see a foreign, brown skinned, bearded Muslim guy being uppity enough to be both brilliant and popular. How very fucking dare he! Doesn't he know his place?And then there will be all the decent people, like us, who will be outraged to see him being targetted like this and so will join in the reaction, thus more clicks, more traction for the story.The hacks in question don't even need to be racist or xenophobic themselves. They just need to know that targetting him will get a full-on response from both sides of the divide, so to speak. It's not so much dog whistling as giving every dog their own flavour of bone and then sitting back and coining it in from the ensuing dogfight.c*ntsEDIT: c*nts