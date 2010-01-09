Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
72 (13.8%)
Danny Murphy
64 (12.2%)
Darren Gough
2 (0.4%)
Jermain Jenas
24 (4.6%)
Martin Keown
2 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
1 (0.2%)
Phil Neville
11 (2.1%)
Alan Shearer
4 (0.8%)
Mark Lawrenson
4 (0.8%)
Martin Tyler
143 (27.3%)
Jonathan Pearce
5 (1%)
Pat Nevin
1 (0.2%)
David Thompson
0 (0%)
Garth Crooks
40 (7.6%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.2%)
Glen Hoddle
12 (2.3%)
Michael Owen
7 (1.3%)
Paul Merson
13 (2.5%)
Robbie Savage
4 (0.8%)
Matt Le Tissier
10 (1.9%)
Richard Keys
37 (7.1%)
Roy Keane
3 (0.6%)
Chris Sutton
6 (1.1%)
Adrian Durham
6 (1.1%)
Alan Brazil
2 (0.4%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.4%)
Alan SMith
5 (1%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
7 (1.3%)
Craig Burley
3 (0.6%)
Jonathan Pearce
1 (0.2%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.2%)
Gary Neville
24 (4.6%)
Jamie Carragher
6 (1.1%)

Total Members Voted: 227

Author Topic: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them  (Read 556980 times)

Offline aw1991

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6480 on: November 2, 2020, 09:41:49 AM »
Quote from: Ray K on November  2, 2020, 08:46:47 AM

Exploiting his death for clicks is fine though
Online Andy-oh-six

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6481 on: November 2, 2020, 09:46:32 AM »
Bellerins dive like taking a shit on Bobby Charltons dementia diagnosis and the game he loves.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6482 on: November 2, 2020, 10:04:36 AM »
I used to listen to the Times' football podcast when Jupitus presented it and Cascarino was usually on. He's thicker than a whale omelette him.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6483 on: November 2, 2020, 10:05:48 AM »
Don't let Cascarino see this for the love of God.

https://twitter.com/James_Dart/status/1323177038837067776
Offline Slippers

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6484 on: November 2, 2020, 10:47:22 AM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on November  2, 2020, 10:05:48 AM
Don't let Cascarino see this for the love of God.

https://twitter.com/James_Dart/status/1323177038837067776

So glad my grandmother's no longer around to witness such disgraceful scenes.
Offline Kekule

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6485 on: November 2, 2020, 11:09:15 AM »
Quote from: Ray K on November  2, 2020, 08:46:47 AM


Cascarino there, using the death of a bloke hed never met and didnt give a shit about to have a pop at that curly haired swarthy looking fella who plays for a club he doesnt like.

Theres no prejudice in this country though. Were just biased and are trying to defend the indefensible.
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6486 on: November 2, 2020, 11:13:12 AM »
Quote from: Kekule on November  2, 2020, 11:09:15 AM
Cascarino there, using the death of a bloke hed never met and didnt give a shit about to have a pop at a that curly haired swarthy looking fella who plays for a club he doesnt like.

Theres no prejudice in this country though. Were just biased and are trying to defend the indefensible.
See, I struggle with how they are allowed to write that. Its borderline libel.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6487 on: November 2, 2020, 11:14:52 AM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on November  2, 2020, 10:05:48 AM
Don't let Cascarino see this for the love of God.

https://twitter.com/James_Dart/status/1323177038837067776

Complete insult to Sean Connery
Offline Ziltoid

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6488 on: November 2, 2020, 11:16:38 AM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on November  2, 2020, 10:05:48 AM
Don't let Cascarino see this for the love of God.

https://twitter.com/James_Dart/status/1323177038837067776

The kid behind the goal cheering like mad as if he'd scored a worldie,  :D
Offline KissThisGuy

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6489 on: November 2, 2020, 12:10:55 PM »
Kane's dive yesterday was the most egregious all season. How he didn't get booked is a mystery. Not a peep from the media.
Online Machae

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6490 on: November 2, 2020, 01:38:14 PM »
Of all the weekends actions and debateable decisions which also included Bellerin, Kane and the blatant dive by Grealish. The numpty decides to pick on Salah
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6491 on: November 2, 2020, 01:41:33 PM »
Kane disrespected the memory of Bobby Ball with his disgusting act yesterday.
Online Legs

« Reply #6492 on: November 2, 2020, 01:44:35 PM »
Well Cascarino is apparently a Liverpool fan you wouldnt think so would you ?!

Its happening again to Salah its no wonder players leave our league Suarez Ronaldo yes they dived but so do 99% of players.

He must have had nails hammered into his eyes for the last 15-20 years to think diving is new !

Now let me move onto the 60's era where you had the likes pf Stiles Hunter Chopper Harris kicking the shit out of players pretty sure that wasnt allowed either but it was accepted by everyone much like going to ground easy is now.
Offline Ziltoid

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6493 on: November 2, 2020, 01:45:55 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on November  2, 2020, 01:41:33 PM
Kane disrespected the memory of Bobby Ball with his disgusting act yesterday.

The c*nt wearing red braces was he?  He couldn't grow a muzzy if he tried.
Offline slaphead

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6494 on: November 2, 2020, 03:44:31 PM »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on November  2, 2020, 12:10:55 PM
Kane's dive yesterday was the most egregious all season. How he didn't get booked is a mystery. Not a peep from the media.

Kane doesn't dive, he goes down, correctly, when under contact. Apparently.  Same for Vardy. And Deli Ali. And Rashford. And Daniel James. And Callum Wilson.
Salah stays on his feet despite being manhandled, gets a correct penalty given for a foul and all you hear is radio shows and pundits calling him a diver and hounding him.
I wonder why that is
Online Bread

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6495 on: November 3, 2020, 08:35:35 AM »
Scouring Garth's team of the week column for ridiculous takes is always a fun hobby, and he's truly TRULY outdone himself here.

Quote
"What's more, if Paul Pogba had a modicum of what Stiles possessed as a player, Liverpool and Manchester City would never have sniffed those titles"

Logged

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6496 on: November 3, 2020, 09:04:28 AM »
Garth Crooks is an absolute bellend. The xenophobia in this country is off the charts. They don't even try to hide it when it comes to football. Garth Crooks shouldn't be a pundit anymore. He's shite.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6497 on: November 3, 2020, 09:04:53 AM »
Quote from: clinical on November  3, 2020, 09:04:28 AM
Garth Crooks is an absolute bellend. The xenophobia in this country is off the charts. They don't even try to hide it when it comes to football. Garth Crooks shouldn't be a pundit anymore. He's shite.

Anymore?
Offline clinical

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6498 on: November 3, 2020, 09:16:54 AM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on November  3, 2020, 09:04:53 AM
Anymore?


Haha well we all knew he should never have been on in the first place.
Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6499 on: November 3, 2020, 09:26:18 AM »
Quote from: Bread on November  3, 2020, 08:35:35 AM
Scouring Garth's team of the week column for ridiculous takes is always a fun hobby, and he's truly TRULY outdone himself here.

I particularly enjoyed reading his bit for including Jordan Henderson in the team of the week - barely anything about Hendo and two paragraphs slagging off Salah! Guy is a fucking bellend.
Offline Slippers

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6500 on: November 3, 2020, 09:37:17 AM »
Quote from: Bread on November  3, 2020, 08:35:35 AM
Scouring Garth's team of the week column for ridiculous takes is always a fun hobby, and he's truly TRULY outdone himself here.

He must've seen that Tony Cascarino piece and panicked that his 'Shittest Article Of The Season' crown was under threat.
Offline Yevgeny

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6501 on: November 3, 2020, 09:45:48 AM »
I honestly don't think Salah is being singled out like this because he's foreign or a Muslim. I genuinely believe it's purely because he plays for us, as we inspire so much jealousy and resentment among supporters of other English clubs. If Mo played for Chelsea/Utd/ Arsenal/Spurs/whoever and did exactly the same thing, it would barely be commented on, I'm convinced of that. Equally, if Bruno Fernandes played for us, he'd be as vilified as Suarez was when he played here.
Offline Kekule

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6502 on: November 3, 2020, 11:33:43 AM »
That Crooks piece gets worse.

Mo Salah : No foul. Spoiling his place among the greats with cheap nonsense like diving

Callum Wilson : His craftiness to draw a penalty off Gomes was astute

Incredible.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6503 on: November 3, 2020, 12:28:30 PM »
Quote from: Yevgeny on November  3, 2020, 09:45:48 AM
I honestly don't think Salah is being singled out like this because he's foreign or a Muslim. I genuinely believe it's purely because he plays for us, as we inspire so much jealousy and resentment among supporters of other English clubs. If Mo played for Chelsea/Utd/ Arsenal/Spurs/whoever and did exactly the same thing, it would barely be commented on, I'm convinced of that. Equally, if Bruno Fernandes played for us, he'd be as vilified as Suarez was when he played here.
I think it's a bit of both, actually. The thing is hacks want to target ''big teams'' to show how tough they are, but there are really only two PL teams who have a fanbase big enough and ''disliked'' enough to ensure optimum clicks and reactions: Liverpool and Man Utd. But Utd are the establishment club; unduly criticising them or their players won't go down well with the establishment, or with many in the press and broadcast media. And for many there's still lasting effects of the shellshock caused by Fergie's reign of terror which makes them flinch. That doesn't apply to Liverpool.

We're the ''big club'' that it's OK to target and which will garner maximum reactions and clicks. It helps that we don't react much, as a club; Klopp doesn't refuse to do interviews like slur did and so on. (Yes we banned the rag but that's on a whole different level). And the club does not use its tame journalists to make the lives of referees, players, and hacks who have crossed us a misery, again, as slur used to.  That's part 1 of the clusterfuck.

Part 2 is that Mo is everything he is and that means slagging and trashing him will play well with Brexit Britain, who see a foreign, brown skinned, bearded Muslim guy being uppity enough to be both brilliant and popular. How very fucking dare he! Doesn't he know his place?

And then there will be all the decent people, like us, who will be outraged to see him being targetted like this and so will join in the reaction, thus more clicks, more traction for the story.

The hacks in question don't even need to be racist or xenophobic themselves. They just need to know that targetting him will get a full-on response from both sides of the divide, so to speak. It's not so much dog whistling as giving every dog their own flavour of bone and then sitting back and coining it in from the ensuing dogfight.

c*nts

EDIT: c*nts
Offline rawcusk8

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6504 on: November 3, 2020, 12:58:15 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on November  3, 2020, 11:33:43 AM
That Crooks piece gets worse.

Mo Salah : No foul. Spoiling his place among the greats with cheap nonsense like diving

Callum Wilson : His craftiness to draw a penalty off Gomes was astute

Incredible.
For those of you that social media, this is the type of shit that needs to be called out. The more they are called out on their double standards the quicker something will be done. Its bonkers how certain players are praised and called smart for drawing fouls whereas others are labelled divers and a disgrace to the game. Im not on any social media, but if I was I would be sure to shove these shitty articles back in their faces and call them out on their bias.
Online Son of Spion＊

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6505 on: November 3, 2020, 01:08:33 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on November  2, 2020, 08:46:47 AM

Please, someone tell me that's not real and you just cooked it up in Photoshop.

If real, that's an absolute disgrace. Using the death of a footballer to push home a point that you think a current player went down too easily after being kicked is wrong on so many levels.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6506 on: November 3, 2020, 01:21:59 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November  3, 2020, 01:08:33 PM
Please, someone tell me that's not real and you just cooked it up in Photoshop.

If real, that's an absolute disgrace. Using the death of a footballer to push home a point that you think a current player went down too easily after being kicked is wrong on so many levels.

Terrifyingly, thats genuine.

This one raised a smile though: https://mobile.twitter.com/BeardedGenius/status/1323381418819465217
Online Son of Spion＊

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6507 on: November 3, 2020, 02:18:15 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on November  3, 2020, 01:21:59 PM
Terrifyingly, thats genuine.

This one raised a smile though: https://mobile.twitter.com/BeardedGenius/status/1323381418819465217
Wow, that's absolutely shocking then.  :o

I like the other one more. 😂
Offline slaphead

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6508 on: November 6, 2020, 10:34:22 PM »
Trevor Sinclair being his usual dickish, clueless self again I hear. He reckons Pochetinho isn't attacking enough for Utd, that their philosopheh is attacking football. So who fits that bill ?  Diego Simeone. He plays attacking football the way Utd should play and the board should go all out for him.
His opinions are shocking at the best of times, but when he just tells absolute lies, you really wonder how these fellas get the job they have
Online Ghost Town

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6509 on: November 6, 2020, 10:45:15 PM »
No one cares anymore if they are wrong, if people laugh at them or take the piss. Standards are so low in media/broadcasting that they know they won't be moved on for talking wham. On the contrary lots of people reacting and taking the piss means more exposure, more clicks, more revenue. It's happened almost stealthily but there's been an almost 180° shift in some aspects of life and the world over recent years
Offline slaphead

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6510 on: November 6, 2020, 10:53:13 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November  6, 2020, 10:45:15 PM
No one cares anymore if they are wrong, if people laugh at them or take the piss. Standards are so low in media/broadcasting that they know they won't be moved on for talking wham. On the contrary lots of people reacting and taking the piss means more exposure, more clicks, more revenue. It's happened almost stealthily but there's been an almost 180° shift in some aspects of life and the world over recent years

You're spot on mate. Its sad but it's true. I'm not a music fan or much of a TV man really, so I listen to, or rather used to, listen to a lot of talk radio and that kind of thing. Few years I had a rough time like everyone has had at one stage or another and it kept me sane in many ways, but its got progressively worse.
Offline kezzy

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6511 on: Today at 12:14:14 AM »
Quote from: slaphead on November  6, 2020, 10:34:22 PM
Trevor Sinclair being his usual dickish, clueless self again I hear. He reckons Pochetinho isn't attacking enough for Utd, that their philosopheh is attacking football. So who fits that bill ?  Diego Simeone. He plays attacking football the way Utd should play and the board should go all out for him.
His opinions are shocking at the best of times, but when he just tells absolute lies, you really wonder how these fellas get the job they have


Hahahaha thats fuckin brilliant. Diego Simeone plays attacking football.  😂 That statement is almost as insane as the fact that Talkshite actually pay Trevor Sinclair money to come out with guff like that. 
