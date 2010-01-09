I've put up at least 157 post on here complaining about Andy Hinchcliffe so I'm glad others are on board. He is absolutely awful and just comes across as a horrible, moaning prick to the point where I'm sure he's the same in everyday life.



Each and every action he comments on is a criticism and a lecture about what should have been done, as if the players are robots that should be able to assess every single situation perfectly every single time. There is a never a focus on what was done right or well, or an analysis of tactics or the flow of the game. Just really basic criticisms that basically amount to a conclusion that a player should have done the opposite to what they did, but in many more pointless, condescending words.



Want an example? There were two similar incidents tonight of Son going through on goal. The first time, he shot early and missed the target. Hinchcliffe said he should have taken the ball on further and took another touch, despite having a defender closing him down. He's got enough pace he said. The next time, Son had his shot blocked. Hinchcliffe's thoughts? He took the ball on too far and should have shot earlier.



It's constantly like this. Player shoots near post and misses? Should have gone across the keeper. He goes across the keeper and misses? Should have gone near post mate. He scores a screamer? Defender should have closed him down better. He plays a through ball to get an assist? Defender should have let him have it and gone with the run instead.



Then there are the ridiculous comments like when a corner is cleared at the near post. Hinchcliffe will go on a 5 minute tirade about how the taker has to clear the near post, like nobody else would have that insight or like the taker deliberately aimed it on the head of the first defender. Player gets beaten on the inside? You've got to show him on the outside! Player misses the target? You've got to hit the target!



Bellend.