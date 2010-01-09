Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
71 (13.8%)
Danny Murphy
62 (12.1%)
Darren Gough
2 (0.4%)
Jermain Jenas
23 (4.5%)
Martin Keown
2 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
1 (0.2%)
Phil Neville
11 (2.1%)
Alan Shearer
4 (0.8%)
Mark Lawrenson
4 (0.8%)
Martin Tyler
141 (27.5%)
Jonathan Pearce
5 (1%)
Pat Nevin
1 (0.2%)
David Thompson
0 (0%)
Garth Crooks
39 (7.6%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.2%)
Glen Hoddle
11 (2.1%)
Michael Owen
6 (1.2%)
Paul Merson
12 (2.3%)
Robbie Savage
4 (0.8%)
Matt Le Tissier
10 (1.9%)
Richard Keys
37 (7.2%)
Roy Keane
3 (0.6%)
Chris Sutton
6 (1.2%)
Adrian Durham
6 (1.2%)
Alan Brazil
2 (0.4%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.4%)
Alan SMith
5 (1%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
7 (1.4%)
Craig Burley
3 (0.6%)
Jonathan Pearce
1 (0.2%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.2%)
Gary Neville
24 (4.7%)
Jamie Carragher
6 (1.2%)

Total Members Voted: 223

Author Topic: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them  (Read 554312 times)

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,691
  • feck off
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6440 on: October 26, 2020, 11:18:18 PM »
are they wrong in what they're saying though, or is it just that they were shit players you have an issue with so they shouldn't have a job in the first place?

Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,691
  • feck off
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6441 on: October 26, 2020, 11:27:13 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on October 26, 2020, 11:07:33 PM
Because they study the game and actually work their way up through the pyramid and use their expertise to send a team out to play? If they're shite they don't get jobs/they're fired.

What an absurd comparison  ;D

technical coaches show and teach players how to do things they possibly can't or could never do themselves. but just because they can't or couldn't do it doesn't mean they don't know what do do, or how to do something better.

commentators talk about players doing things they possibly can't or could never do themselves. but just because they can't or couldn't do it doesn't mean they don't know what do do, or how to do something better.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6442 on: October 26, 2020, 11:33:58 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on October 26, 2020, 11:27:13 PM
technical coaches show and teach players how to do things they possibly can't or could never do themselves. but just because they can't or couldn't do it doesn't mean they don't know what do do, or how to do something better.

commentators talk about players doing things they possibly can't or could never do themselves. but just because they can't or couldn't do it doesn't mean they don't know what do do, or how to do something better.

I've already said I've no problem with them saying what should have been done. It's how they deliver it though. As if they've never made a mistake themselves before. Very condescending. Do you think a condescending coach lasts a long time in a job?
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,691
  • feck off
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6443 on: October 26, 2020, 11:36:39 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on October 26, 2020, 11:33:58 PM
I've already said I've no problem with them saying what should have been done. It's how they deliver it though. As if they've never made a mistake themselves before. Very condescending. Do you think a condescending coach lasts a long time in a job?

depends if they're any good at geting results or not I guess.

disclaimer: I can't stand almost 100% of football punditry and don't ever watch it. I also assume all co-commentators are going to be shit and try and tune them out. I'd love a 'no commentary' option with no loss of picture quality on the little football I bother watching these days.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,366
  • Red since '64
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6444 on: October 26, 2020, 11:40:23 PM »
Well Im with Pistolero all the way. Yes, hes paid to give his opinion, but the constant running down of players every mistake - almost inevitably adding in detail what that player should have done, grates in the extreme, because it more than smacks of arrogance and condescension.

I believe Ive banged the anti-Hinchcliffe drum more than anyone on the site - hes insufferable, pompous and for me the worst commentator; because he dissects almost every breakdown in play by laying into players in a deeply unpleasant, personalised manner. His commentary style is one of almost perpetual exasperation at the ineptitude of players. If it were Cruyff, Pele or Maldini, it would be unacceptable; but if, as I am, youre old enough to remember him playing, it makes it even worse.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6445 on: October 26, 2020, 11:43:44 PM »
That sums it up perfectly for me. Now I've spent more than enough time discussing Andy Hinchcliffe on a Monday evening, I'm out.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,224
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6446 on: October 26, 2020, 11:47:28 PM »
There's a video of Johan Cruyff explaining to a player what positions he should've gone into and doing it like he was your favourite uncle without a hint of condescension. Now there was a player and a manager who has evrey right to question someones tactical ability. 

Some of these modern day co comms think they're up on THAT level.  ;D
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6447 on: October 27, 2020, 12:13:49 AM »
I've put up at least 157 post on here complaining about Andy Hinchcliffe so I'm glad others are on board. He is absolutely awful and just comes across as a horrible, moaning prick to the point where I'm sure he's the same in everyday life.

Each and every action he comments on is a criticism and a lecture about what should have been done, as if the players are robots that should be able to assess every single situation perfectly every single time. There is a never a focus on what was done right or well, or an analysis of tactics or the flow of the game. Just really basic criticisms that basically amount to a conclusion that a player should have done the opposite to what they did, but in many more pointless, condescending words.

Want an example? There were two similar incidents tonight of Son going through on goal. The first time, he shot early and missed the target. Hinchcliffe said he should have taken the ball on further and took another touch, despite having a defender closing him down. He's got enough pace he said. The next time, Son had his shot blocked. Hinchcliffe's thoughts? He took the ball on too far and should have shot earlier.

It's constantly like this. Player shoots near post and misses? Should have gone across the keeper. He goes across the keeper and misses? Should have gone near post mate. He scores a screamer? Defender should have closed him down better. He plays a through ball to get an assist? Defender should have let him have it and gone with the run instead.

Then there are the ridiculous comments like when a corner is cleared at the near post. Hinchcliffe will go on a 5 minute tirade about how the taker has to clear the near post, like nobody else would have that insight or like the taker deliberately aimed it on the head of the first defender. Player gets beaten on the inside? You've got to show him on the outside! Player misses the target? You've got to hit the target!

Bellend.
« Last Edit: October 27, 2020, 12:22:51 AM by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,772
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6448 on: October 27, 2020, 01:17:37 AM »
Quote from: slaphead on October 26, 2020, 10:47:15 PM
I don't know if all these fellas in the media intentionally over hype 1 thing per day as part of their job description, or they genuinely never learn from doing it over and over. The weekend started off with Everton winning the league, then when they lost it was Arsenal who would push because Thomas Partey would be "the catalyst", tonight its Spurs who will win it because they have the best front 3 in world football apparently.

It definitely seems like they are all very keen for there to be any storyline besides us rolling through the league once again and to be fair, you can understand that with them being broadcasters, but it seems way too soon for them to be going so over the top with the slightest hint of encouragement.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,749
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6449 on: October 27, 2020, 09:39:02 AM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on October 27, 2020, 12:13:49 AM
I've put up at least 157 post on here complaining about Andy Hinchcliffe so I'm glad others are on board. He is absolutely awful and just comes across as a horrible, moaning prick to the point where I'm sure he's the same in everyday life.

Each and every action he comments on is a criticism and a lecture about what should have been done, as if the players are robots that should be able to assess every single situation perfectly every single time. There is a never a focus on what was done right or well, or an analysis of tactics or the flow of the game. Just really basic criticisms that basically amount to a conclusion that a player should have done the opposite to what they did, but in many more pointless, condescending words.

Want an example? There were two similar incidents tonight of Son going through on goal. The first time, he shot early and missed the target. Hinchcliffe said he should have taken the ball on further and took another touch, despite having a defender closing him down. He's got enough pace he said. The next time, Son had his shot blocked. Hinchcliffe's thoughts? He took the ball on too far and should have shot earlier.

It's constantly like this. Player shoots near post and misses? Should have gone across the keeper. He goes across the keeper and misses? Should have gone near post mate. He scores a screamer? Defender should have closed him down better. He plays a through ball to get an assist? Defender should have let him have it and gone with the run instead.

Then there are the ridiculous comments like when a corner is cleared at the near post. Hinchcliffe will go on a 5 minute tirade about how the taker has to clear the near post, like nobody else would have that insight or like the taker deliberately aimed it on the head of the first defender. Player gets beaten on the inside? You've got to show him on the outside! Player misses the target? You've got to hit the target!

Bellend.

 :wellin :wellin :wellin
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,844
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6450 on: October 27, 2020, 09:57:17 AM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on October 27, 2020, 12:13:49 AM
I've put up at least 157 post on here complaining about Andy Hinchcliffe so I'm glad others are on board. He is absolutely awful and just comes across as a horrible, moaning prick to the point where I'm sure he's the same in everyday life.

Each and every action he comments on is a criticism and a lecture about what should have been done, as if the players are robots that should be able to assess every single situation perfectly every single time. There is a never a focus on what was done right or well, or an analysis of tactics or the flow of the game. Just really basic criticisms that basically amount to a conclusion that a player should have done the opposite to what they did, but in many more pointless, condescending words.

Want an example? There were two similar incidents tonight of Son going through on goal. The first time, he shot early and missed the target. Hinchcliffe said he should have taken the ball on further and took another touch, despite having a defender closing him down. He's got enough pace he said. The next time, Son had his shot blocked. Hinchcliffe's thoughts? He took the ball on too far and should have shot earlier.

It's constantly like this. Player shoots near post and misses? Should have gone across the keeper. He goes across the keeper and misses? Should have gone near post mate. He scores a screamer? Defender should have closed him down better. He plays a through ball to get an assist? Defender should have let him have it and gone with the run instead.

Then there are the ridiculous comments like when a corner is cleared at the near post. Hinchcliffe will go on a 5 minute tirade about how the taker has to clear the near post, like nobody else would have that insight or like the taker deliberately aimed it on the head of the first defender. Player gets beaten on the inside? You've got to show him on the outside! Player misses the target? You've got to hit the target!

Bellend.

spot on mate...agree with every line  ;D
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 566
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6451 on: October 27, 2020, 10:02:07 AM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on October 26, 2020, 11:07:33 PM
Because they study the game and actually work their way up through the pyramid and use their expertise to send a team out to play? If they're shite they don't get jobs/they're fired.

What an absurd comparison  ;D

Not gonna argue about Hinchcliffe, as you're spot on, but in general the point that's being made isn't absurd at all. The best pundits absolutely don't need to have been the best players. Some of the best analysts weren't even players at all!
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline mainone

  • No new LFC topics
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 200
  • this is the end.....
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6452 on: October 27, 2020, 10:30:57 AM »
still carragher
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,921
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6453 on: October 27, 2020, 11:23:47 AM »
Quote from: Pistolero on October 26, 2020, 10:48:21 PM
Its completely relevant ...its like having the guitarist of Pickettywitch relentlessly pointing out to you how Hendrix, BB King and Rory Gallagher could've upped their game.....

 ;D
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6454 on: October 27, 2020, 03:25:54 PM »
Quote from: Avens on October 27, 2020, 10:02:07 AM
Not gonna argue about Hinchcliffe, as you're spot on, but in general the point that's being made isn't absurd at all. The best pundits absolutely don't need to have been the best players. Some of the best analysts weren't even players at all!

I'm not saying they do at all. I much prefer listening to good journalists talking about football than the majority of ex players.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6455 on: October 31, 2020, 09:27:30 PM »
Graeme Souness is one I normally find quite easy to listen to and often enjoy what he has to say but what the hell was his problem tonight ? Before the game he was saying how we rely too heavy on the front 3, that "looking at the rest of that team, theres no one who scares me".  Has not not watched us play in the least few seasons or even how we play ? It wasnt that long ago he was saying no one will live with us for the next few seasons
Then he goes further after the game which really pissed me off. Saying 2,3 maybe 4 times that "Salah threw himself to the floor and does that time again"
Salah does the complete opposite of throw himself to the floor, infact he should go down more if anything. Sick of people with a voice to millions insinuate Salah is a diver yet not even a discussion when certain other players do it
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6456 on: October 31, 2020, 10:36:37 PM »
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6457 on: October 31, 2020, 11:03:06 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on October 31, 2020, 10:36:37 PM
This muppet.

https://twitter.com/trevor8sinclair/status/1322648275208577025?s=19

There he is. At the risk of repeating myself, he is on his own for me as the single worst out there. He has the most annoying voice on radio by a mile. Not only that, he offers absolutely nothing useful whatsoever. He also thinks its acceptable to refer to us as "bin dippers". Despicable human being 
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,988
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6458 on: October 31, 2020, 11:04:54 PM »
Yeh Sinclair is right up there with Mills and Keys in the biggest gobshites list
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,691
  • feck off
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6459 on: October 31, 2020, 11:11:19 PM »
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,524
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6460 on: October 31, 2020, 11:17:10 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on October 31, 2020, 10:36:37 PM
This muppet.

https://twitter.com/trevor8sinclair/status/1322648275208577025?s=19

West Ham dont get a touch of the ball with Thiago in the side #fact.

Its dead easy to make outlandish claims based on things that never happened.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6461 on: October 31, 2020, 11:20:45 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on October 31, 2020, 11:17:10 PM
West Ham dont get a touch of the ball with Thiago in the side #fact.

Its dead easy to make outlandish claims based on things that never happened.

Exactly. That ball gets headed into West Ham'e half with Virgil in the team. That Cross doesn't come in with Fabinho in the team. Easy this shit isn't it. He really shouldn't be on Twitter, his track record isn't exactly great
Logged

Offline The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,043
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6462 on: Yesterday at 02:40:07 AM »
I find it weird that Michael Owen seems to have far more genuine affection for LFC than Carragher right now. I actually like listening to him. Whereas Carragher just consistently grinds my gears. Life is funny.

As for the worst... it would always be Garth Crooks but I'm convinced he's part way through some kind of genius, dadaesque art project, and so can only applaud his dedication.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,988
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6463 on: Yesterday at 02:44:10 AM »
Quote from: The Test on Yesterday at 02:40:07 AM
As for the worst... it would always be Garth Crooks but I'm convinced he's part way through some kind of genius, dadaesque art project, and so can only applaud his dedication.
He's certainly talks less sense than an upturned urinal
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,043
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6464 on: Yesterday at 03:42:38 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:44:10 AM
He's certainly talks less sense than an upturned urinal

"Fountain" of knowledge  ;)
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,988
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6465 on: Yesterday at 04:02:46 AM »
Quote from: The Test on Yesterday at 03:42:38 AM
"Fountain" of knowledge  ;)
I'm trying to think of a gag about Duchampions League or something, but it ain't working out  :D
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,941
  • Kloppite
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6466 on: Yesterday at 06:59:47 AM »
Definitely agree on Hinchcliffe, keeps moaning how players should have done this, ecc ecc, like he was the world's best defender void of errors in his playing days, didn't Hinchcliffe score an own goal in the last minute of a match?
Logged

Online kloppagetime

  • Is severely disappointed with Liverpools performance levels in 2020, especially pre-season.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,566
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6467 on: Yesterday at 08:01:24 AM »
Danny Murphy and Jamie Carragher two extremely shit footballers and two fucking awful pundits.

Micah Richards is shocking as well but at least he seems like a great guy who transmits positive energy and seems good fun to be around.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:03:25 AM by kloppagetime »
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6468 on: Yesterday at 08:06:50 AM »
Quote from: slaphead on October 31, 2020, 09:27:30 PM
Graeme Souness is one I normally find quite easy to listen to and often enjoy what he has to say but what the hell was his problem tonight ? Before the game he was saying how we rely too heavy on the front 3, that "looking at the rest of that team, theres no one who scares me".  Has not not watched us play in the least few seasons or even how we play ? It wasnt that long ago he was saying no one will live with us for the next few seasons
Then he goes further after the game which really pissed me off. Saying 2,3 maybe 4 times that "Salah threw himself to the floor and does that time again"
Salah does the complete opposite of throw himself to the floor, infact he should go down more if anything. Sick of people with a voice to millions insinuate Salah is a diver yet not even a discussion when certain other players do it

There's enough people who hate us and stick the boot in without our own doing their worst.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,136
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6469 on: Yesterday at 10:22:38 AM »
Murphy is a miserable c*nt and has always been slightly xenophobic with digs towards certain players / Managers.

Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6470 on: Yesterday at 10:36:36 AM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:22:38 AM
Murphy is a miserable c*nt and has always been slightly xenophobic with digs towards certain players / Managers.

Murphy is an absolute gobshite.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,136
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6471 on: Yesterday at 10:42:15 AM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:36:36 AM
Murphy is an absolute gobshite.

The majority are.

They have agendas as their Agents will have players too.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,846
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6472 on: Yesterday at 02:52:44 PM »
Danny Murphy is a grass
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,976
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6473 on: Yesterday at 03:11:23 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 02:52:44 PM
Danny Murphy is a grass

Definitely calls the cops on his neighbours when he sees visitors calling round.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6474 on: Yesterday at 03:12:37 PM »
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,846
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6475 on: Yesterday at 03:15:30 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 03:11:23 PM
Definitely calls the cops on his neighbours when he sees visitors calling round.
Reports people to traffic wardens for being parked more than 6 inches from the kerb.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,988
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6476 on: Yesterday at 03:31:11 PM »
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,729
  • Truthiness
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6477 on: Today at 08:46:47 AM »
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,976
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6478 on: Today at 08:53:47 AM »
Well said Tony. We were all thinking it.
Logged
