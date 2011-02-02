The coverage by the Irish stations is so much better than what comes through on BT, Sky and the others. First hour, I lost count the amount of times it was brought up that Van Dijk was out. Every bit of defending, every set piece. Is that going to be like the no crowd thing ? Banging on and on and on about it 20 times per match. Fair enough. Watched the last half hour on Virgin 2 (Irish channel), Didn't hear any of the 2 mentioned, or if it was it wasn't every 5 minutes