2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
69 (13.8%)
Danny Murphy
59 (11.8%)
Darren Gough
2 (0.4%)
Jermain Jenas
22 (4.4%)
Martin Keown
2 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
1 (0.2%)
Phil Neville
11 (2.2%)
Alan Shearer
4 (0.8%)
Mark Lawrenson
4 (0.8%)
Martin Tyler
140 (27.9%)
Jonathan Pearce
5 (1%)
Pat Nevin
1 (0.2%)
David Thompson
0 (0%)
Garth Crooks
39 (7.8%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.2%)
Glen Hoddle
11 (2.2%)
Michael Owen
6 (1.2%)
Paul Merson
12 (2.4%)
Robbie Savage
4 (0.8%)
Matt Le Tissier
10 (2%)
Richard Keys
35 (7%)
Roy Keane
3 (0.6%)
Chris Sutton
6 (1.2%)
Adrian Durham
6 (1.2%)
Alan Brazil
2 (0.4%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.4%)
Alan SMith
5 (1%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
7 (1.4%)
Craig Burley
3 (0.6%)
Jonathan Pearce
1 (0.2%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.2%)
Gary Neville
24 (4.8%)
Jamie Carragher
3 (0.6%)

Total Members Voted: 217

Author Topic: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them  (Read 551437 times)

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6400 on: October 17, 2020, 10:48:22 PM »
Has anyone heard much of Kevin Radcliffe as a commentator ? Heard him today for the first time although I only heard about 20 mins. He kept bringing up the Pickford "tackle" well well into the 2nd half, and saying it should of been red. If he another over compensating ex player ? or a fair one ?
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6401 on: October 17, 2020, 10:54:54 PM »
Enjoyed Keown today claiming Mane will fall down after looking for the merest touch.  This in a game where a matter of minutes earlier Rodriguez spent the best part of 5 minutes rolling around on the floor pretending to cry whilst the game was going on, only to stopping to look around for the ref when the ball finally went out of play, and then sprung to his feet when he saw the ref about to book Fabinho. Turns out Fabinho had brushed the side of Rodriguezs boot with his little toe.   ::)
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6402 on: October 17, 2020, 11:52:01 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on October 17, 2020, 10:54:54 PM
Enjoyed Keown today claiming Mane will fall down after looking for the merest touch.  This in a game where a matter of minutes earlier Rodriguez spent the best part of 5 minutes rolling around on the floor pretending to cry whilst the game was going on, only to stopping to look around for the ref when the ball finally went out of play, and then sprung to his feet when he saw the ref about to book Fabinho. Turns out Fabinho had brushed the side of Rodriguezs boot with his little toe.   ::)
This sums up my feelings. Im not interested in special treatment. Just consistency. Imagine if Salah spent the game waving cards. Hed be fucking banned by now.
Imagine if one of ours did either of those tackles? It would be on news at 10.
The whole circus surrounding the game is pethetic.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6403 on: October 18, 2020, 02:27:43 AM »
God, we really are suffering when it comes to commentary here. I watched the Chelsea/Southampton game online and whoever was commentating for DAZN was far better than anything we get here.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6404 on: October 19, 2020, 01:08:03 AM »
Option for Jamie Carragher please, he was a fucking shit player and an even shitter pundit.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6405 on: October 19, 2020, 03:15:40 AM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on October 19, 2020, 01:08:03 AM
Option for Jamie Carragher please, he was a fucking shit player and an even shitter pundit.

I fondly remember his patented hop skip and hoof. Fucking c*nt. Are his teeth real?
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6406 on: October 19, 2020, 03:53:40 AM »
So we don't all dream of a team of Carraghers?
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6407 on: October 19, 2020, 05:06:51 AM »
Carragher is unlistenable, in his quest to be impartial during Liverpool games, he actually goes too far the other way, and ends up needlessly slating Liverpool, fuck him
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6408 on: October 19, 2020, 06:59:00 AM »
He isn't listed but definitely one of the worst now.
Carragher.  :(
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6409 on: October 19, 2020, 07:31:52 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on October 19, 2020, 03:53:40 AM
So we don't all dream of a team of Carraghers?

Yes. But when i do dream of a team of Carraghers, that's usually a nightmare!
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6410 on: October 21, 2020, 08:57:38 PM »
Tyler sounds like a man meeting his kid's partner for the first time over dinner: droning waffle; feigned interest but mostly disinterested; bringing up one of his stories he's told at every family gathering for the last eight years with a mention of the odd article he read in the Telegraph two days earlier; mostly checking the clock hoping it's all over quickly so he can back to his usual Wednesday night program or the book he started three nights earlier
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6411 on: October 21, 2020, 08:58:56 PM »
I'll tell you who isn't, Peter Drury. Absolute dream listening to him tonight
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6412 on: October 21, 2020, 09:00:53 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on October 21, 2020, 08:58:56 PM
I'll tell you who isn't, Peter Drury. Absolute dream listening to him tonight

He's usually on the international feed. Instead we got stuck with Tyler  :P
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6413 on: October 21, 2020, 09:40:46 PM »
Just had to switch the sound off. Steve Mcmanaman is abysmal, there's just no insight at all into anything thats going on, just sounds like an idiot in a pub watching the game.

He was one of my favourite players in his time as well.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6414 on: October 21, 2020, 10:03:36 PM »
The coverage by the Irish stations is so much better than what comes through on BT, Sky and the others. First hour, I lost count the amount of times it was brought up that Van Dijk was out. Every bit of defending, every set piece. Is that going to be like the no crowd thing ? Banging on and on and on about it 20 times per match. Fair enough.  Watched the last half hour on Virgin 2 (Irish channel), Didn't hear any of the 2 mentioned, or if it was it wasn't every 5 minutes
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6415 on: October 21, 2020, 10:17:51 PM »
Once I heard Martin Tyler's voice come on the comms when they switched to the broadcast I said "are you fcking kidding me."

Can't think of a more boring, tedious commentator in the game and I cannot believe his ancient ass is still being kept around. 
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6416 on: October 21, 2020, 10:18:46 PM »
Agree with you on the Irish commentary, have watched a couple on streams and they are miles better. They seem to really get into whats going on in terms of strategy and tactics rather than just reacting to incidents on the pitch. They do commentate but the rest is about why the game is going a particular way, much more interesting to listen to than tabloidy discussion from the likes if Macca.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6417 on: October 21, 2020, 10:20:23 PM »
Quote from: slaphead on October 21, 2020, 10:03:36 PM
The coverage by the Irish stations is so much better than what comes through on BT, Sky and the others. First hour, I lost count the amount of times it was brought up that Van Dijk was out. Every bit of defending, every set piece. Is that going to be like the no crowd thing ? Banging on and on and on about it 20 times per match. Fair enough.  Watched the last half hour on Virgin 2 (Irish channel), Didn't hear any of the 2 mentioned, or if it was it wasn't every 5 minutes
I don't know; Kenny Cunningham was insufferable last night on the PSG vs Bruno game.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6418 on: October 21, 2020, 10:24:15 PM »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on October 21, 2020, 10:20:23 PM
I don't know; Kenny Cunningham was insufferable last night on the PSG vs Bruno game.

Didn't hear that one, I didnt even realise it was on Irish TV and had to listen to McManaman just saying Yep and Nope all night
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6419 on: October 21, 2020, 11:48:14 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on October 21, 2020, 09:00:53 PM
He's usually on the international feed. Instead we got stuck with Tyler  :P

yeah, I felt conned  ;D

Tyler on commos, and sodding Jamie Carragher in the studio! Not that I listened to any of the half time/full time waffle. Please send them back to where they came from!
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6420 on: October 22, 2020, 09:06:54 AM »
Quote from: slaphead on October 21, 2020, 10:03:36 PM
The coverage by the Irish stations is so much better than what comes through on BT, Sky and the others. First hour, I lost count the amount of times it was brought up that Van Dijk was out. Every bit of defending, every set piece. Is that going to be like the no crowd thing ? Banging on and on and on about it 20 times per match. Fair enough.  Watched the last half hour on Virgin 2 (Irish channel), Didn't hear any of the 2 mentioned, or if it was it wasn't every 5 minutes

That's mostly because it was Brian Kerr who is fantastic. Other times you'll get Ronnie Whelan or Ray Houghton who are awful.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6421 on: October 22, 2020, 09:23:35 AM »
Quote from: Learpholl on October 22, 2020, 09:06:54 AM
That's mostly because it was Brian Kerr who is fantastic. Other times you'll get Ronnie Whelan or Ray Houghton who are awful.

That's true, Whelan is painful to listen to. Brian Kerr is very good, talks a lot of sense and easy to listen to. The boys in the studio are sometimes very good though, its not full of cliche bullox like a lot of others, they don't have a company line they need to tow
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6422 on: October 22, 2020, 11:09:40 AM »
Quote from: slaphead on October 21, 2020, 10:03:36 PM
The coverage by the Irish stations is so much better than what comes through on BT, Sky and the others. First hour, I lost count the amount of times it was brought up that Van Dijk was out. Every bit of defending, every set piece. Is that going to be like the no crowd thing ? Banging on and on and on about it 20 times per match. Fair enough.  Watched the last half hour on Virgin 2 (Irish channel), Didn't hear any of the 2 mentioned, or if it was it wasn't every 5 minutes
Not just commentary, punditry is also much more sufferable. Well, unless Ronnie Whelan is on.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6423 on: October 22, 2020, 11:14:10 AM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on October 21, 2020, 09:00:53 PM
He's usually on the international feed. Instead we got stuck with Tyler  :P
Heard Tyler droning on in "banter mode" at the start last night about our "embarrassing 7-2 to Villa, blah blah blah" - Immediately switched to another (literally any non-Tyler) stream.  Worse quality picture, but well worth it.  The guy is past any trace of self awareness at this stage.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6424 on: October 22, 2020, 02:45:04 PM »
mcmanaman needs to play yes no game, if he answers yes or no as co commentator he should lose money each time.REpeats himself
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6425 on: Today at 02:55:34 PM »
Jim Beglin and I think it was Peter Drury doing commentary on the Utd vs Chelsea game.

Slabhead does his EFC move on Azpilicueta, Beglin comments " A bit of wrestling there, ha ha". " What is and what isn't". Co-commentator replies "So hard to tell". If you can't see that as a penalty, you shouldn't be getting paid.

It's like penalty decisions belong to Utd and all officials and commentary need to get on board.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6426 on: Today at 08:43:40 PM »
Andy fuckin Hinchcliffe....is there anything this motor-mouthed c*nt doesn't know?....an authority on defensive systems, attacking formations, goalkeeping positions, managers tactics, goalscoring techniques, player psychology, the offside rule, best pies, kit design and VA fuckin R ..... to listen to him banging on and on and on and relentlessly fuckin on at every bastard opportunity you'd never guess he was a shit fullback in a shit Man City team and a shit Everton team and that his trophy cabinet groans under the weight of a solitary FA Cup winners medal....STFU you monotonous, humorless, blagging prick

Cheers

Mitch
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6427 on: Today at 08:50:24 PM »
No Evra yet?
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6428 on: Today at 08:51:43 PM »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 08:43:40 PM
Andy fuckin Hinchcliffe....is there anything this motor-mouthed c*nt doesn't know?....an authority on defensive systems, attacking formations, goalkeeping positions, managers tactics, goalscoring techniques, player psychology, the offside rule, best pies, kit design and VA fuckin R ..... to listen to him banging on and on and on and relentlessly fuckin on at every bastard opportunity you'd never guess he was a shit fullback in a shit Man City team and a shit Everton team and that his trophy cabinet groans under the weight of a solitary FA Cup winners medal....STFU you monotonous, humorless, blagging prick

Cheers

Mitch

Andy Townsend is another one like that just not as bad. You'd think the way these lads commentate they were top tier players.  ;D
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6429 on: Today at 09:07:19 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:51:43 PM
Andy Townsend is another one like that just not as bad. You'd think the way these lads commentate they were top tier players.  ;D

I feel it is an absolute tragedy for the game that the likes of Hinchcliffe and Townsend with all their knowledge haven't become elite managers. There are four real regrets for me in sport, Borg and Best retiring at 26 and two commentators who know absolutely everything not becoming World class managers.

Life just isn't fair sometimes. 
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6430 on: Today at 09:25:09 PM »
Townsend did have The Tactics Truck, so there's that...
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6431 on: Today at 10:02:45 PM »
They're paid to give their opinions. So they give them.

No pundit or commentator is going to be asked for their input and go "I dunno. I was shit"

Going on about whether anyone was any good as a player or not isn't relevant.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6432 on: Today at 10:07:09 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 10:02:45 PM
They're paid to give their opinions. So they give them.

No pundit or commentator is going to be asked for their input and go "I dunno. I was shit"

Going on about whether anyone was any good as a player or not isn't relevant.

That is fair, but they don't have to deliver it in such a way as to make out they would never had made the same mistakes themselves.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6433 on: Today at 10:08:30 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 10:07:09 PM
That is fair, but they don't have to deliver it in such a way as to make out they would never had made the same mistakes themselves.

if someone sat there and went "well I think they should have done X even though I was too crap to do it myself" every time that would get tiresome very quickly.

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6434 on: Today at 10:10:23 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 10:08:30 PM
if someone sat there and went "well I think they should have done X even though I was too crap to do it myself" every time that would get tiresome very quickly.

They're obviously not going to do that, it doesn't have to be that obvious though. Just not sounding like a condescending twat would suffice.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6435 on: Today at 10:47:15 PM »
I don't know if all these fellas in the media intentionally over hype 1 thing per day as part of their job description, or they genuinely never learn from doing it over and over. The weekend started off with Everton winning the league, then when they lost it was Arsenal who would push because Thomas Partey would be "the catalyst", tonight its Spurs who will win it because they have the best front 3 in world football apparently.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6436 on: Today at 10:48:21 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 10:02:45 PM
They're paid to give their opinions. So they give them.

No pundit or commentator is going to be asked for their input and go "I dunno. I was shit"

Going on about whether anyone was any good as a player or not isn't relevant.

Its completely relevant ...its like having the guitarist of Pickettywitch relentlessly pointing out to you how Hendrix, BB King and Rory Gallagher could've upped their game.....
