Enjoyed Keown today claiming Mane “will fall down after looking for the merest touch”. This in a game where a matter of minutes earlier Rodriguez spent the best part of 5 minutes rolling around on the floor pretending to cry whilst the game was going on, only to stopping to look around for the ref when the ball finally went out of play, and then sprung to his feet when he saw the ref about to book Fabinho. Turns out Fabinho had brushed the side of Rodriguez’s boot with his little toe.