Does anyone else find that there's two distinct camps of shiteness, on the one hand you have the theoretically competent ones that are bitter agenda-driven pricks like Neville, Tyler etc. but these days there's an increasing amount who are just fucking abysmal at their job regardless of their levels of bias?



The ones I mean tend to crop up on 5live as a co-commentator first and then rapidly seem to be everywhere despite being rubbish, an example from today would be Clinton Morrison, who was as rubbish as usual during the leicester spurs game.