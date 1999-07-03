Poll

2018 - Who is worst? Fill yer boots (In no order apart from when nominated)

Danny Mills
183 (13.6%)
Danny Murphy
140 (10.4%)
Darren Gough
7 (0.5%)
Jermain Jenas
52 (3.9%)
Martin Keown
13 (1%)
Phil McNulty
4 (0.3%)
Phil Neville
81 (6%)
Alan Shearer
28 (2.1%)
Mark Lawrenson
26 (1.9%)
Martin Tyler
186 (13.8%)
Jonathan Pearce
9 (0.7%)
Pat Nevin
4 (0.3%)
David Thompson
0 (0%)
Garth Crooks
91 (6.8%)
Trevor Francis
10 (0.7%)
Glen Hoddle
27 (2%)
Michael Owen
54 (4%)
Paul Merson
75 (5.6%)
Robbie Savage
39 (2.9%)
Matt Le Tissier
18 (1.3%)
Richard Keys
99 (7.3%)
Roy Keane
10 (0.7%)
Chris Sutton
21 (1.6%)
Adrian Durham
37 (2.7%)
Alan Brazil
23 (1.7%)
Jason Mohammed
12 (0.9%)
Alan SMith
15 (1.1%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
5 (0.4%)
Tony Young
1 (0.1%)
Tim Sherwood
28 (2.1%)
Craig Burley
22 (1.6%)
Jonathan Pearce
11 (0.8%)
Graeme 'I hate Liverpool' Le Saux
17 (1.3%)

Total Members Voted: 619

Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5840 on: July 6, 2020, 01:04:30 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July  5, 2020, 08:01:19 PM
Why isn't Martin Tyler miles ahead in the poll?

I know Danny Mills is a prick but he gets nothing like the airtime of Tyler.
Tyler's prickishness is a constant background slow burn; whereas Mills has occasional hyper-intense, explosive bursts of prickishness that really catch the eye, and then goes quiet again for a while.

Don't be lulled into a false sense by it; two minutes of Mills opening his shittwat gob can be worse than months of Tyler's dour drip-drip twattery. They're both c*nts, mind.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5841 on: July 6, 2020, 01:10:28 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on July  6, 2020, 01:04:30 PM
Tyler's prickishness is a constant background slow burn; whereas Mills has occasional hyper-intense, explosive bursts of prickishness that really catch the eye, and then goes quiet again for a while.

Don't be lulled into a false sense by it; two minutes of Mills opening his shittwat gob can be worse than months of Tyler's dour drip-drip twattery. They're both c*nts, mind.

So Tyler is sort of... herpetic, whereas Mills goes all soft?
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5842 on: July 7, 2020, 07:07:51 AM »
Garth Crooks again, I know I shouldnt bite but sometimes cant help it.

"If United can keep Greenwood out of the clutches of Madrid and Barcelona, Liverpool and City may have a problem next season."
 
"Liverpool should consider themselves fortunate that they had the title pretty much wrapped up before the lockdown as they havent been the same with no fans"

An actual moron at work, and I have to contribute towards the pricks wages.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5843 on: July 7, 2020, 11:00:58 AM »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on July  7, 2020, 07:07:51 AM
Garth Crooks again, I know I shouldnt bite but sometimes cant help it.

"If United can keep Greenwood out of the clutches of Madrid and Barcelona, Liverpool and City may have a problem next season."
 
"Liverpool should consider themselves fortunate that they had the title pretty much wrapped up before the lockdown as they havent been the same with no fans"

An actual moron at work, and I have to contribute towards the pricks wages.

Ah bless him. He conveniently forgets we have won 2 out of 3 games since coming back and the first one was one of the best performances I have ever seen from us. But let the Man City game when our lads had been living on a high make his mind up eh. Maybe he doesn't realise there was no fans at he Palace game.
Even if Utd do fend off that persistent interest there will undoubtedly be in the best striker of his generation. or maybe ever, from Madrid, Barca and may aswell throw in PSG and Juve, they still have Fred, Luke Shaw and Lindelof in their team, never mind De Gea.
He is the very epitome of the knee jerk, everything that's hot right now is the best ever, ignore the facts and just concentrate on the hype pundit. He is exactly what I hate about people who are paid to give their opinion. First class idiot with exactly the kind of opinion you'd see on somewhere like Twitter of a Man Utd forum.
BBC would need to have a long hard look at themselves too and what they want to be, especially the editor who publishes this kind of nonsense, if they want to be a click bait fine, go ahead with this kind of "expert" view, but if they want some kind of respectability they're way off.   
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5844 on: July 7, 2020, 11:19:46 AM »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on July  7, 2020, 07:07:51 AM

"Liverpool should consider themselves fortunate that they had the title pretty much wrapped up before the lockdown as they havent been the same with no fans"


Yeah, cos City have swept every team aside haven't they? ::) We literally had enough points before lockdown to go on holiday and leave everyone else to it. That shows how good we have been, it's not something you can use AGAINST us you fucking idiot! (Garth, not you!)
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5845 on: July 7, 2020, 11:23:20 AM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July  7, 2020, 11:19:46 AM
Yeah, cos City have swept every team aside haven't they? ::) We literally had enough points before lockdown to go on holiday and leave everyone else to it. That's not something you can use AGAINST us you fucking idiot! (Garth, not you!)

haha it's mad how some people view that as a negative isn't it ?  Some people just have to find a negative in absolutely everything. Although I will give him credit in being able to find one (even though its not) in our season, that's not easy.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5846 on: July 7, 2020, 11:36:53 AM »
Now we've finally won the league it's amazing how many things are being spun into a negative:

Winning it early - means new season starts now. Unless of course they want to go down the tainted route, in which case they forget it was won in March.

Winning lots of games by 1 goal - means we are unconvincing. When others do it, it's the sign of champions "know how to win", "find a way even if not at best"

Not playing well - sign of decline, team has peaked, Liverpool have been "worked out"

If it wasn't so pathetic, it would be funny. I think we should all know by now that we are held to different standards and we will never get the praise we are due from some quarters, they will just keep shifting the goalposts.

To be fair though, it's not the whole media, some are quite good and just give credit where it's due.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5847 on: July 7, 2020, 11:50:15 AM »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on July  7, 2020, 07:07:51 AM
Garth Crooks again, I know I shouldnt bite but sometimes cant help it.

"If United can keep Greenwood out of the clutches of Madrid and Barcelona, Liverpool and City may have a problem next season."
 
"Liverpool should consider themselves fortunate that they had the title pretty much wrapped up before the lockdown as they havent been the same with no fans"

An actual moron at work, and I have to contribute towards the pricks wages.

"They've been incredibly lucky to have won the league by virtue of being miles better than everyone else."

Well, it's an opinion I suppose.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5848 on: July 7, 2020, 03:39:45 PM »
Charlie Nicholas on great form again in his midweek predictions. Says Salah looks "out of sorts". Apart from scoring one and assisting one against Palace, assisting against Villa and hitting the post against City.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5849 on: July 7, 2020, 03:49:51 PM »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on July  7, 2020, 07:07:51 AM
Garth Crooks again, I know I shouldnt bite but sometimes cant help it.

"If United can keep Greenwood out of the clutches of Madrid and Barcelona, Liverpool and City may have a problem next season."
 
"Liverpool should consider themselves fortunate that they had the title pretty much wrapped up before the lockdown as they havent been the same with no fans"

An actual moron at work, and I have to contribute towards the pricks wages.

I wouldn't go as far as to say we hadn't been the same without fans. But we always played like we had the wind behind our sails when we had fans cheering.

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5850 on: July 7, 2020, 06:05:12 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July  7, 2020, 11:19:46 AM
Yeah, cos City have swept every team aside haven't they? ::) We literally had enough points before lockdown to go on holiday and leave everyone else to it. That shows how good we have been, it's not something you can use AGAINST us you fucking idiot! (Garth, not you!)

Even with us supposedly being so terrible since the lockdown, we have a record of P4 W2 D1 L1 compared with City who have P5 W3 L2, so almost identical ppg and our points lead meant we could afford to start slower than others on the return anyway.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5851 on: July 7, 2020, 09:25:00 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on July  7, 2020, 06:05:12 PM
Even with us supposedly being so terrible since the lockdown, we have a record of P4 W2 D1 L1 compared with City who have P5 W3 L2, so almost identical ppg and our points lead meant we could afford to start slower than others on the return anyway.
Plus. you know, the fact that our players had a massive week-long party between games
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5852 on: Yesterday at 10:14:19 PM »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on July  2, 2020, 10:14:06 PM
It's Martin Tyler. It's always been Martin Tyler. It will always be Martin Tyler.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5853 on: Yesterday at 10:20:10 PM »
Enjoyed Carraghers five minute analysis of how Robbo didnt actually mean to hit Salah...he didnt even look up off the corner, accompanied by replays of Robbo looking up and then taking the corner, and further accompanied by another corner from Robbo where he hit Mo in the same spot from the other side.

Prick.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5854 on: Yesterday at 10:24:35 PM »
After our second goal, I think Tyler went about a full minute without even speaking a word. The age of him and huffing. Tube
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5855 on: Yesterday at 10:26:36 PM »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:24:35 PM
After our second goal, I think Tyler went about a full minute without even speaking a word. The age of him and huffing. Tube

He then perked up when Brighton had a sniff of a chance a couple of minutes later. Still managed to get our goal drought away from home stay in about ten times, even after wed scored two, then three. You have to commend his persistence. :lmao
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5856 on: Yesterday at 10:30:30 PM »
How many times did Tyler randomly mention United without any reference to the game he was watching?

Carragher is turning into one of those old blokes who rattle on about fuck all and then mutter into their pint of mild.

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5857 on: Yesterday at 10:36:17 PM »
Tyler needs to retire or be binned off. :butt & that "AND IT'S LIIIVE" is so annoying now too. :no
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5858 on: Yesterday at 10:36:51 PM »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:24:35 PM
After our second goal, I think Tyler went about a full minute without even speaking a word. The age of him and huffing. Tube

He went on to them moan and pretty much say they should play like Burnley/Palace with everyone behind the ball.

Made himself sound stupid as Brighton played fairly well and with that style it gave them more chances against us.

Souness also said if they cut out the mistakes they go 1-0 up well that isnt a given and if they play big boot than they may not get into the game like they did.

All I care  about is a few youngsters playing and we avoid injuries this season is done.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5859 on: Yesterday at 10:40:49 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 10:20:10 PM
Enjoyed Carraghers five minute analysis of how Robbo didnt actually mean to hit Salah...he didnt even look up off the corner, accompanied by replays of Robbo looking up and then taking the corner, and further accompanied by another corner from Robbo where he hit Mo in the same spot from the other side.

Prick.

Liverpool's double goalscorer Mohamed Salah, speaking to Sky Sports, on his header from Andy Robertson's corner: "We trained on that yesterday and two days ago - finally Robbo gave me an assist and I'm happy with that [he chuckles]."

;D
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5860 on: Yesterday at 10:49:44 PM »
Souness wound me up after the game, Salah apparently takes being selfish "to another level". This is the kind of shit that then gets trotted out by everyone on social media and the narrative is set again, he even said that Mo has fallen out with Sadio over it "a number of times" ffs. They never even mentioned his number of assists, although Mo managed to talk about them in his interview at least and pretty much said himself that they get overlooked.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5861 on: Yesterday at 11:08:24 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 10:49:44 PM
Souness wound me up after the game, Salah apparently takes being selfish "to another level". This is the kind of shit that then gets trotted out by everyone on social media and the narrative is set again, he even said that Mo has fallen out with Sadio over it "a number of times" ffs. They never even mentioned his number of assists, although Mo managed to talk about them in his interview at least and pretty much said himself that they get overlooked.

I like Souness but that kind of shit is bloody annoying, it seems like Mo is always having to defend himself and it doesn't sit well, either he's a diver or he's selfish, he cant win. There's 1 player in the league who goes down easier than anyone else around, and he is the greediest player on top of it - Harry Kane. Although I've not heard one single person label any of them 2 allegations against him. And he's only got 2 assists all season, I think.
Kane is just a goal scorer and is clever apparently.
What's he even on about he has fell out with Sadio a number of times ?  That one game, later in the day they were taking the piss out of each other. And Souness is always banging on about its healthy for players to have a go at each other.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5862 on: Yesterday at 11:09:31 PM »
Tyler literally said that Liverpool - premier league, European and world club champions - should take a leaf out of Manchester Uniteds book and wrap games up early. I mean... wow.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5863 on: Yesterday at 11:10:01 PM »
Martin Tyler has commentated in all our games since the restart, and in each game he becomes a bit more depressed.  ;D
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5864 on: Yesterday at 11:11:04 PM »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:09:31 PM
Tyler literally said that Liverpool - premier league, European and world club champions - should take a leaf out of Manchester Uniteds book and wrap games up early. I mean... wow.

Err, did he not notice us having won the game after 8 minutes today then, senile old twat should just retire.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5865 on: Yesterday at 11:13:30 PM »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:09:31 PM
Tyler literally said that Liverpool - premier league, European and world club champions - should take a leaf out of Manchester Uniteds book and wrap games up early. I mean... wow.

Did he actually say that ? Jesus. 2 nil up after 8 mins too.
I flicked between 2 streams, and it says a lot that Andy Townsend was the best to listen to
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5866 on: Yesterday at 11:20:12 PM »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:13:30 PM
Did he actually say that ? Jesus. 2 nil up after 8 mins too.
I flicked between 2 streams, and it says a lot that Andy Townsend was the best to listen to

Yup. At the start of the second half.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5867 on: Yesterday at 11:27:44 PM »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:20:12 PM
Yup. At the start of the second half.

What an absolute div. I mean, I just don't know what to say to that, when we are in the position we're in he's somehow insinuating we should be more like his precious Man Utd, that's incredible. I think I've heard more ridiculous statements since football re-started than the entire season until that point
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5868 on: Yesterday at 11:50:58 PM »
Tyler and Carragher are literally the worst commentary combination on TV at the moment. Carragher has turned into some sort of grumpy arl arse parody, Tyler is just a c*nt who hates we're doing well. It's honestly hard to listen to.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5869 on: Today at 12:23:57 AM »
"...and it's going into the net...and Mo Salah is responsible for it."

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5870 on: Today at 12:32:40 AM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 12:23:57 AM
"...and it's going into the net...and Mo Salah is responsible for it."



Haha Tyler couldn't hide is delight at that one, it was like Salah done something wrong or committed a crime.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5871 on: Today at 12:36:09 AM »
Martin Tyler quote when Man City went one up.  ;D

Quote

Liverpool may have won the war but theyre losing this battle

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5872 on: Today at 01:32:46 AM »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:09:31 PM
Tyler literally said that Liverpool - premier league, European and world club champions - should take a leaf out of Manchester Uniteds book and wrap games up early. I mean... wow.

But no word on Liverpool putting the actual league title to bed early Im sure.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5873 on: Today at 07:11:32 AM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:32:46 AM
But no word on Liverpool putting the actual league title to bed early Im sure.

A few references to ending our goal drought away from home though.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5874 on: Today at 08:38:26 AM »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 11:50:58 PM
Tyler and Carragher are literally the worst commentary combination on TV at the moment. Carragher has turned into some sort of grumpy arl arse parody, Tyler is just a c*nt who hates we're doing well. It's honestly hard to listen to.

I really hope Sky lose the rights next time. Come on Amazon.

Carragher's unbearable now, imagine him when we're not doing well. Tyler's less objective in tone than MUTV when we play United.

Tyler and Sky have both been at the forefront of Premier League coverage for nearly 30 years and it's tired. It's like how Keys and Gray had become a parody but even that was a decade ago.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5875 on: Today at 08:49:23 AM »
Quote from: slaphead on July  7, 2020, 11:00:58 AM
Ah bless him. He conveniently forgets we have won 2 out of 3 games since coming back and the first one was one of the best performances I have ever seen from us. But let the Man City game when our lads had been living on a high make his mind up eh. Maybe he doesn't realise there was no fans at he Palace game.
Even if Utd do fend off that persistent interest there will undoubtedly be in the best striker of his generation. or maybe ever, from Madrid, Barca and may aswell throw in PSG and Juve, they still have Fred, Luke Shaw and Lindelof in their team, never mind De Gea.
He is the very epitome of the knee jerk, everything that's hot right now is the best ever, ignore the facts and just concentrate on the hype pundit. He is exactly what I hate about people who are paid to give their opinion. First class idiot with exactly the kind of opinion you'd see on somewhere like Twitter of a Man Utd forum.
BBC would need to have a long hard look at themselves too and what they want to be, especially the editor who publishes this kind of nonsense, if they want to be a click bait fine, go ahead with this kind of "expert" view, but if they want some kind of respectability they're way off.
The disgraceful thing is that Crooks steals a living writing shit clickbait whilst pretending to be a BBC sports journalist, and genuine Local BBC News journalists are being made redundant to keep him on an exorbitant wage. I bet he gets over £100k a year for his bullshit. He wasnt even a very good player. Just a Spurs softie who was mates with Hoddle and Waddle.
My mate always referred to him as an elbowing c*nt because he used to flail his arms into defenders and then do his innocent face.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5876 on: Today at 08:57:19 AM »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:08:24 PM
I like Souness but that kind of shit is bloody annoying, it seems like Mo is always having to defend himself and it doesn't sit well, either he's a diver or he's selfish, he cant win. There's 1 player in the league who goes down easier than anyone else around, and he is the greediest player on top of it - Harry Kane. Although I've not heard one single person label any of them 2 allegations against him. And he's only got 2 assists all season, I think.
Kane is just a goal scorer and is clever apparently.
What's he even on about he has fell out with Sadio a number of times ?  That one game, later in the day they were taking the piss out of each other. And Souness is always banging on about its healthy for players to have a go at each other.
Mo went on a run last night and the wee darling Lamptey fouled him twice In the box before he managed to bump him off balance and spoil his shot. No mention of Mo having previous for carrying on, oh no Carragher and his uncle Marty were quite silent.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5877 on: Today at 10:08:22 AM »
One sentence from Tyler was all it took for me to mute and download hotmic last night.

He is totally beyond parody now.
The other week he was still on about 30 years, now he's determined to devalue our achievement. He's pathetic.
