Garth Crooks again, I know I shouldnt bite but sometimes cant help it.



"If United can keep Greenwood out of the clutches of Madrid and Barcelona, Liverpool and City may have a problem next season."



"Liverpool should consider themselves fortunate that they had the title pretty much wrapped up before the lockdown as they havent been the same with no fans"



An actual moron at work, and I have to contribute towards the pricks wages.



Ah bless him. He conveniently forgets we have won 2 out of 3 games since coming back and the first one was one of the best performances I have ever seen from us. But let the Man City game when our lads had been living on a high make his mind up eh. Maybe he doesn't realise there was no fans at he Palace game.Even if Utd do fend off that persistent interest there will undoubtedly be in the best striker of his generation. or maybe ever, from Madrid, Barca and may aswell throw in PSG and Juve, they still have Fred, Luke Shaw and Lindelof in their team, never mind De Gea.He is the very epitome of the knee jerk, everything that's hot right now is the best ever, ignore the facts and just concentrate on the hype pundit. He is exactly what I hate about people who are paid to give their opinion. First class idiot with exactly the kind of opinion you'd see on somewhere like Twitter of a Man Utd forum.BBC would need to have a long hard look at themselves too and what they want to be, especially the editor who publishes this kind of nonsense, if they want to be a click bait fine, go ahead with this kind of "expert" view, but if they want some kind of respectability they're way off.