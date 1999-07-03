Poll

2018 - Who is worst? Fill yer boots (In no order apart from when nominated)

Danny Mills
183 (13.6%)
Danny Murphy
140 (10.4%)
Darren Gough
7 (0.5%)
Jermain Jenas
52 (3.9%)
Martin Keown
13 (1%)
Phil McNulty
4 (0.3%)
Phil Neville
81 (6%)
Alan Shearer
28 (2.1%)
Mark Lawrenson
26 (1.9%)
Martin Tyler
186 (13.8%)
Jonathan Pearce
9 (0.7%)
Pat Nevin
4 (0.3%)
David Thompson
0 (0%)
Garth Crooks
91 (6.8%)
Trevor Francis
10 (0.7%)
Glen Hoddle
27 (2%)
Michael Owen
54 (4%)
Paul Merson
75 (5.6%)
Robbie Savage
39 (2.9%)
Matt Le Tissier
18 (1.3%)
Richard Keys
99 (7.3%)
Roy Keane
10 (0.7%)
Chris Sutton
21 (1.6%)
Adrian Durham
37 (2.7%)
Alan Brazil
23 (1.7%)
Jason Mohammed
12 (0.9%)
Alan SMith
15 (1.1%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
5 (0.4%)
Tony Young
1 (0.1%)
Tim Sherwood
28 (2.1%)
Craig Burley
22 (1.6%)
Jonathan Pearce
11 (0.8%)
Graeme 'I hate Liverpool' Le Saux
17 (1.3%)

Total Members Voted: 619

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5840 on: Today at 01:04:30 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 08:01:19 PM
Why isn't Martin Tyler miles ahead in the poll?

I know Danny Mills is a prick but he gets nothing like the airtime of Tyler.
Tyler's prickishness is a constant background slow burn; whereas Mills has occasional hyper-intense, explosive bursts of prickishness that really catch the eye, and then goes quiet again for a while.

Don't be lulled into a false sense by it; two minutes of Mills opening his shittwat gob can be worse than months of Tyler's dour drip-drip twattery. They're both c*nts, mind.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5841 on: Today at 01:10:28 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:04:30 PM
Tyler's prickishness is a constant background slow burn; whereas Mills has occasional hyper-intense, explosive bursts of prickishness that really catch the eye, and then goes quiet again for a while.

Don't be lulled into a false sense by it; two minutes of Mills opening his shittwat gob can be worse than months of Tyler's dour drip-drip twattery. They're both c*nts, mind.

So Tyler is sort of... herpetic, whereas Mills goes all soft?
