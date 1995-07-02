His comment about Klopp having no fans "to act up to" was annoying as well.



It was yep. Tell you something I noticed too, hadn't noticed before. You know his pathetic attempt to get his "and its live" to be a thing, I try to avoid hearing that by muting him or turning it over, but today he said something like "Liverpool can take a huge step to clinching the premier league title" before adding his favourite line, but he was so subdued saying it, like he didn't want the game to even happen. It was funny actuallyStill, he's bad, but still for me, the number 1, out on his own, is Trevor Sinclair. Unbearable