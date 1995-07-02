Poll

2018 - Who is worst? Fill yer boots (In no order apart from when nominated)

Danny Mills
182 (13.7%)
Danny Murphy
134 (10.1%)
Darren Gough
7 (0.5%)
Jermain Jenas
51 (3.8%)
Martin Keown
13 (1%)
Phil McNulty
3 (0.2%)
Phil Neville
80 (6%)
Alan Shearer
28 (2.1%)
Mark Lawrenson
25 (1.9%)
Martin Tyler
180 (13.6%)
Jonathan Pearce
9 (0.7%)
Pat Nevin
4 (0.3%)
David Thompson
0 (0%)
Garth Crooks
90 (6.8%)
Trevor Francis
10 (0.8%)
Glen Hoddle
27 (2%)
Michael Owen
54 (4.1%)
Paul Merson
75 (5.7%)
Robbie Savage
39 (2.9%)
Matt Le Tissier
18 (1.4%)
Richard Keys
95 (7.2%)
Roy Keane
10 (0.8%)
Chris Sutton
21 (1.6%)
Adrian Durham
37 (2.8%)
Alan Brazil
23 (1.7%)
Jason Mohammed
12 (0.9%)
Alan SMith
15 (1.1%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
5 (0.4%)
Tony Young
1 (0.1%)
Tim Sherwood
27 (2%)
Craig Burley
22 (1.7%)
Jonathan Pearce
11 (0.8%)
Graeme 'I hate Liverpool' Le Saux
17 (1.3%)

Total Members Voted: 608

Offline rob1966

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5720 on: June 23, 2020, 11:42:26 AM »
Quote from: Raid on June 23, 2020, 11:40:59 AM
Did you know it's 30 years since we last won the league? He seemed keen to remind everyone.

He was almost laughing as he spouted that - also trying to somehow put in a "twist in the title race" when Gomes blocked that shot from scruffy arse onto the post
Logged

Offline jillc

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5721 on: June 23, 2020, 11:44:29 AM »
Quote from: Raid on June 23, 2020, 11:40:59 AM
Did you know it's 30 years since we last won the league? He seemed keen to remind everyone.

His comment about Klopp having no fans "to act up to" was annoying as well.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Kekule

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5722 on: June 23, 2020, 11:55:54 AM »
Quote from: Raid on June 23, 2020, 11:40:59 AM
Did you know it's 30 years since we last won the league? He seemed keen to remind everyone.

There was a 2 minute period where I swear he said something like this

"Jordan Henderson, who was born a few weeks after Liverpool won the league. They won the league in May 1990, Henderson was born in June of that year... to Roberto Firmino, he wasn't born the last time they won the league either, out wide to Alexander Arnold...he was born nearly a decade after Liverpool last won the league.  It was 1990 the last time Liverpool won the league of course.  It's 2020 now. I bet they never thought it would be 30 years...."
« Last Edit: June 23, 2020, 12:25:45 PM by Kekule »
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5723 on: June 23, 2020, 12:08:25 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on June 23, 2020, 11:55:54 AM
There 2 minute period where I swear he said something like this

"Jordan Henderson, who was born a few weeks after Liverpool won the league. They won the league in May 1990, Henderson was born in June of that year... to Roberto Firmino, he wasn't born the last time they won the league either, out wide to Alexander Arnold...he was born nearly a decade after Liverpool last won the league.  It was 1990 the last time Liverpool won the league of course.  It's 2020 now. I bet they never thought it would be 30 years...."

;D

To be honest I'm surprised he's not talking like we've never won it since it's a different trophy - maybe that one will come in next season when they'll be saying we've only won it once.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline rob1966

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5724 on: June 23, 2020, 12:27:02 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on June 23, 2020, 11:55:54 AM
There 2 minute period where I swear he said something like this

"Jordan Henderson, who was born a few weeks after Liverpool won the league. They won the league in May 1990, Henderson was born in June of that year... to Roberto Firmino, he wasn't born the last time they won the league either, out wide to Alexander Arnold...he was born nearly a decade after Liverpool last won the league.  It was 1990 the last time Liverpool won the league of course.  It's 2020 now. I bet they never thought it would be 30 years...."

That's where I killed the sound. Did the utter fucking gobshite do the same in 1993, you know when Utd had to wait 26 years before winning only their 8th title? Did he fuck :wanker
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5725 on: Yesterday at 10:27:23 PM »
He might be an annoying prick on commentary, but Carra slipped in a nice Office quote tonight. Kudos.
Logged
AHA!

Offline slaphead

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5726 on: Yesterday at 10:57:12 PM »
Quote from: jillc on June 23, 2020, 11:44:29 AM
His comment about Klopp having no fans "to act up to" was annoying as well.

It was yep. Tell you something I noticed too, hadn't noticed before. You know his pathetic attempt to get his "and its live" to be a thing, I try to avoid hearing that by muting him or turning it over, but today he said something like "Liverpool can take a huge step to clinching the premier league title" before adding his favourite line, but he was so subdued saying it, like he didn't want the game to even happen. It was funny actually
Still, he's bad, but still for me, the number 1, out on his own, is Trevor Sinclair. Unbearable
Logged

Online WEST HAM PAUL

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5727 on: Today at 01:50:08 AM »
Number 1 - Martin Tyler. Id have voted 3 times for him if I could have

Cant stand him hate everything about his commentary . Im not biased as not a Liverpool fan but he's love of Man Utd is unbearable . He struggles to disguise the tone of his voice and glee when Man Utd score and has a low beat disappointment tone when Liverpool score or anyone in fact against Man Utd.

Ill never forget his cheering for the Martial goal against Liverpool that was when the mask truly slipped and he just couldn't stop himself

For years I thought he must have been Rooney's agent he was so far up Rooney's arse I didn't know where Rooney ended and Tyler began.

Twat
Logged
Fortunes Always Hiding. 

And The Sun Shines Now

Quote from: Scaryscouse on August 25, 2011, 11:39:11 PM
Sex bombs to the left of me would be playboy bunnies to the right and here I am stuck in the middle with my pasty white bird.
