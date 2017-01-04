2018 - Who is worst? Fill yer boots (In no order apart from when nominated)
- Danny Mills
-
166 (14%)
- Danny Murphy
-
121 (10.2%)
- Darren Gough
-
7 (0.6%)
- Jermain Jenas
-
39 (3.3%)
- Martin Keown
-
11 (0.9%)
- Phil McNulty
-
3 (0.3%)
- Phil Neville
-
75 (6.3%)
- Alan Shearer
-
27 (2.3%)
- Mark Lawrenson
-
24 (2%)
- Martin Tyler
-
152 (12.8%)
- Jonathan Pearce
-
8 (0.7%)
- Pat Nevin
-
4 (0.3%)
- David Thompson
- 0 (0%)
- Garth Crooks
-
82 (6.9%)
- Trevor Francis
-
9 (0.8%)
- Glen Hoddle
-
26 (2.2%)
- Michael Owen
-
47 (4%)
- Paul Merson
-
68 (5.7%)
- Robbie Savage
-
37 (3.1%)
- Matt Le Tissier
-
17 (1.4%)
- Richard Keys
-
83 (7%)
- Roy Keane
-
10 (0.8%)
- Chris Sutton
-
18 (1.5%)
- Adrian Durham
-
33 (2.8%)
- Alan Brazil
-
21 (1.8%)
- Jason Mohammed
-
12 (1%)
- Alan SMith
-
12 (1%)
- Vassos "bloody" Alexander
-
5 (0.4%)
- Tony Young
-
1 (0.1%)
- Tim Sherwood
-
23 (1.9%)
- Craig Burley
-
20 (1.7%)
- Jonathan Pearce
-
11 (0.9%)
- Graeme 'I hate Liverpool' Le Saux
-
12 (1%)
Total Members Voted: 543