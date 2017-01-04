Yes I did, sorry and I agree, Nicol was a fantastic player for us.

Sadly it appears that as someone else said, he is as thick as 2 short planks as that throw in episode showed. Made himself look an idiot. Gray made a tit of himself over the throw in thing, Nicol has just trumped him.



Ditto when Klopp was building and celebrated (the insignificant to those outside the club) milestone when fans stayed and and we got a draw, him, staff and players thanked the kopp in unison.I'll never forget that ammonia smell the following day...the acrid smell of soiled bed sheets...As many have said already, many of these people are stealing a living.I would like to change my vote to include that moreno fella from espn. Its not like they're pushed into journalism, yet he comes across as such an embittered twat.But the biggest twat of them all is the fat tongued Andy Goldstein. He really is moribund.