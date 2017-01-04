Poll

2018 - Who is worst? Fill yer boots (In no order apart from when nominated)

Danny Mills
166 (14%)
Danny Murphy
121 (10.2%)
Darren Gough
7 (0.6%)
Jermain Jenas
39 (3.3%)
Martin Keown
11 (0.9%)
Phil McNulty
3 (0.3%)
Phil Neville
75 (6.3%)
Alan Shearer
27 (2.3%)
Mark Lawrenson
24 (2%)
Martin Tyler
152 (12.8%)
Jonathan Pearce
8 (0.7%)
Pat Nevin
4 (0.3%)
David Thompson
0 (0%)
Garth Crooks
82 (6.9%)
Trevor Francis
9 (0.8%)
Glen Hoddle
26 (2.2%)
Michael Owen
47 (4%)
Paul Merson
68 (5.7%)
Robbie Savage
37 (3.1%)
Matt Le Tissier
17 (1.4%)
Richard Keys
83 (7%)
Roy Keane
10 (0.8%)
Chris Sutton
18 (1.5%)
Adrian Durham
33 (2.8%)
Alan Brazil
21 (1.8%)
Jason Mohammed
12 (1%)
Alan SMith
12 (1%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
5 (0.4%)
Tony Young
1 (0.1%)
Tim Sherwood
23 (1.9%)
Craig Burley
20 (1.7%)
Jonathan Pearce
11 (0.9%)
Graeme 'I hate Liverpool' Le Saux
12 (1%)

Total Members Voted: 543

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 128 129 130 131 132 [133]   Go Down

Author Topic: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them  (Read 447178 times)

Offline Statto Red

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,624
  • Kloppite
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5280 on: Yesterday at 05:22:52 PM »
Soccer Saturday has more of a mates in the boozer winding each other up kind of feel, so wouldn't take anything said on that show to heart
Logged

Offline Johns_Barn

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5281 on: Yesterday at 07:42:57 PM »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg right on January 27, 2020, 09:39:38 AM
Yes I did, sorry and I agree, Nicol was a fantastic player for us.
Sadly it appears that as someone else said, he is as thick as 2 short planks as that throw in episode showed. Made himself look an idiot. Gray made a tit of himself over the throw in thing, Nicol has just trumped him.

Ditto when Klopp was building and celebrated (the insignificant to those outside the club) milestone when fans stayed and and we got a draw, him, staff and players thanked the kopp in unison.
I'll never forget that ammonia smell the following day...the acrid smell of soiled bed sheets...

As many have said already, many of these people are stealing a living.

I would like to change my vote to include that moreno fella from espn. Its not like they're pushed into journalism, yet he comes across as such an embittered twat.
But the biggest twat of them all is the fat tongued Andy Goldstein. He really is moribund.
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,208
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5282 on: Today at 09:03:28 PM »
Impressively clueless comment from the pundit on 5live:

Quote
'West Ham still in it'
West Ham 0-1 Liverpool


Steven Reid

Former Blackburn midfielder on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

Liverpool have been pretty poor to be honest - they had all the possession but failed to create much.

West Ham will be pretty happy with how they've got players behind the ball and kept their shape.

At the minute they are struggling to get out of their half, but they're still in this game.

Totally managing to overlook the obvious fact that we were simply being patient in the face of a negative back nine that was still sitting back even after they went a goal down.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 128 129 130 131 132 [133]   Go Up
« previous next »
 