Thought that alright. It's moronic. Durham takes it too far too often though. In that its obvious what he is saying is just for effect and can't be a genuine opinion. Like a year or so ago e was going on about the top 10 striker partnerships in the English league, and said he would have Niall Quinn and Kevin Phillips over Dalglish and Rush.



I used to listen to him on Talksport on the way home from work, Switched off in May last year and haven't gone back. He was trying to claim that Spurs were now a European powerhouse and can be in the same conversation as Barca/Madrid/Juve etc on the back of reaching the CL final. Was also claiming that they had more of a shout of being an elite team than us as they'd finished above us in the league a few times in the last 5/6 years.When it was pointed out that they'd won a grand total of fuck all for 10 years he started going on saying that it's not all about trophies. 10 minutes before that he was claiming Arsenal have never had a "great" team during the PL era as they've not won the CL.The man is a professional WUM and nothing more.