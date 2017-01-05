Poll

2018 - Who is worst? Fill yer boots (In no order apart from when nominated)

Danny Mills
162 (14%)
Danny Murphy
118 (10.2%)
Darren Gough
7 (0.6%)
Jermain Jenas
38 (3.3%)
Martin Keown
11 (0.9%)
Phil McNulty
3 (0.3%)
Phil Neville
75 (6.5%)
Alan Shearer
27 (2.3%)
Mark Lawrenson
24 (2.1%)
Martin Tyler
145 (12.5%)
Jonathan Pearce
8 (0.7%)
Pat Nevin
4 (0.3%)
David Thompson
0 (0%)
Garth Crooks
80 (6.9%)
Trevor Francis
9 (0.8%)
Glen Hoddle
26 (2.2%)
Michael Owen
47 (4.1%)
Paul Merson
67 (5.8%)
Robbie Savage
37 (3.2%)
Matt Le Tissier
17 (1.5%)
Richard Keys
80 (6.9%)
Roy Keane
10 (0.9%)
Chris Sutton
18 (1.6%)
Adrian Durham
33 (2.8%)
Alan Brazil
20 (1.7%)
Jason Mohammed
12 (1%)
Alan SMith
12 (1%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
5 (0.4%)
Tony Young
1 (0.1%)
Tim Sherwood
22 (1.9%)
Craig Burley
19 (1.6%)
Jonathan Pearce
11 (0.9%)
Graeme 'I hate Liverpool' Le Saux
10 (0.9%)

Total Members Voted: 530

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5200 on: Yesterday at 05:34:39 PM »
Apart from sounding like his dog ran off with his wife, and commentating like he's reading the meter, Tyler's main problem is that he tries to shit-stir - as someone said, tries to commentate about what he wants to happen rather than what is happening. I don't know whether that's reflective of any kind of bias or whether he's trying to engender controversy, or whether he just doesn't see the game before him as being exciting enough. Many would love to have his job and be more enthused by what they see.

Not that unbridled enthusiasm is necessary, IMO. I still love Alan Green who can be a miserable bastard, but entertaining with it, and full of memorable quotes, unlike Smartin Toiler
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5201 on: Yesterday at 05:37:06 PM »
Isn't that Commentary 101 ,say what you see? Or is that Catchphrase?
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5202 on: Yesterday at 05:42:23 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:34:39 PM
Apart from sounding like his dog ran off with his wife, and commentating like he's reading the meter, Tyler's main problem is that he tries to shit-stir - as someone said, tries to commentate about what he wants to happen rather than what is happening. I don't know whether that's reflective of any kind of bias or whether he's trying to engender controversy, or whether he just doesn't see the game before him as being exciting enough. Many would love to have his job and be more enthused by what they see.

Not that unbridled enthusiasm is necessary, IMO. I still love Alan Green who can be a miserable bastard, but entertaining with it, and full of memorable quotes, unlike Smartin Toiler

I think hes spent that long amongst people who despise Liverpool and are despised by Liverpool that hes caught the bug. Its definitely not been there forever, I remember him and Gray going crazy a few times in the past when we scored.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5203 on: Yesterday at 08:28:49 PM »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 03:46:20 PM
Just seen the clip on Sky's website of Tyler, Neville and Carragher commentating yesterday. If you haven't seen it have a look, and just watch Neville for the full 4 odd minutes. His face is a picture, he looks so so angry, he's struggling to stay in control. When Martial misses his chance, he tries to punch something. Brilliant

Thank you for this it is hilarious when Neville tries to punch the table and misses  :lickin

He does seem too angry to be doing that job but in todays era no escaping anything every man and his dog will video you.

He does spout utter rubbish at times but at least we all know he is Utd through and through so he doesnt really wind me up.

Mills/Jenas are the worse for me they are sly and nasty in the digs.

People like Crooks Merson Morrison are all awful but they are harmless so dont take them too serious peeps.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5204 on: Yesterday at 09:56:45 PM »
My problem with Tyler is that hes been doing it for so long that he just sounds fucking bored now. Sucks the excitement out of the game.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5205 on: Yesterday at 10:08:59 PM »
Sky need to bin all three of Neville, Carragher and Tyler.

Neville is a parody figure - like a man child.

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5206 on: Today at 10:12:21 AM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:08:59 PM
Sky need to bin all three of Neville, Carragher and Tyler.

Neville is a parody figure - like a man child.

I've got no problem with Neville & Carra doing the analysis after a game, I actually think they're a decent double act together. Neither of them should be on commentary though.

Tyler just needs to retire now, he's so far past it.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5207 on: Today at 10:54:26 AM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:08:59 PM
Sky need to bin all three of Neville, Carragher and Tyler.

Neville is a parody figure - like a man child.
Its the Sky mashup Pantomime show.
Tyler is Widow Twankey
Carra and Neville the bickering ugly sisters
And then...
Redknapp as Buttons
Kelly Dalglish as Cinderella
Ole is the one who swapped the cow for a handful of beanz
Pep is Ali Baba of the 40 fullbacks
Jose is the wicked stepmother
Levy as Baron Hardup
It all makes sense
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5208 on: Today at 11:51:07 AM »
What's the story with Steve Nicol ?  Can't say I've ever heard him much, but he was on the radio last night, and they made him clarify his views multiple times so there was no word twisting. He says going unbeaten this season is more important that winning the CL, even more important that winning a treble, and that most Liverpool fans would say the same.
That's has to be one of the most ridiculous things I've ever heard. Is be completely lost it?  Trying to be controversial ?  Or is he speaking for a lot of fans and I'm the one out of tune here.
I can't get my head round that at all. He says its the one thing we'd have over Man Utd. What a load of bullox
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5209 on: Today at 12:01:25 PM »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:51:07 AM
What's the story with Steve Nicol ?  Can't say I've ever heard him much, but he was on the radio last night, and they made him clarify his views multiple times so there was no word twisting. He says going unbeaten this season is more important that winning the CL, even more important that winning a treble, and that most Liverpool fans would say the same.
That's has to be one of the most ridiculous things I've ever heard. Is be completely lost it?  Trying to be controversial ?  Or is he speaking for a lot of fans and I'm the one out of tune here.
I can't get my head round that at all. He says its the one thing we'd have over Man Utd. What a load of bullox

I watch a lot of analysis videos of our matches on YouTube with him in. He always says stupid shit like that. He's a bit like Adrian Durham, he says shit just to get clicks.

Durham is by far the worst for that though. Some of the bollocks that I've heard come from that clown has been truly insane.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5210 on: Today at 02:12:41 PM »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 12:01:25 PM
I watch a lot of analysis videos of our matches on YouTube with him in. He always says stupid shit like that. He's a bit like Adrian Durham, he says shit just to get clicks.

Durham is by far the worst for that though. Some of the bollocks that I've heard come from that clown has been truly insane.

Thought that alright. It's moronic. Durham takes it too far too often though. In that its obvious what he is saying is just for effect and can't be a genuine opinion. Like a year or so ago e was going on about the top 10 striker partnerships in the English league, and said he would have Niall Quinn and Kevin Phillips over Dalglish and Rush.

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5211 on: Today at 02:31:18 PM »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 02:12:41 PM
Thought that alright. It's moronic. Durham takes it too far too often though. In that its obvious what he is saying is just for effect and can't be a genuine opinion. Like a year or so ago e was going on about the top 10 striker partnerships in the English league, and said he would have Niall Quinn and Kevin Phillips over Dalglish and Rush.

I used to listen to him on Talksport on the way home from work, Switched off in May last year and haven't gone back. He was trying to claim that Spurs were now a European powerhouse and can be in the same conversation as Barca/Madrid/Juve etc on the back of reaching the CL final. Was also claiming that they had more of a shout of being an elite team than us as they'd finished above us in the league a few times in the last 5/6 years.

When it was pointed out that they'd won a grand total of fuck all for 10 years he started going on saying that it's not all about trophies. 10 minutes before that he was claiming Arsenal have never had a "great" team during the PL era as they've not won the CL.

The man is a professional WUM and nothing more.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5212 on: Today at 02:38:15 PM »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 02:31:18 PM
I used to listen to him on Talksport on the way home from work, Switched off in May last year and haven't gone back. He was trying to claim that Spurs were now a European powerhouse and can be in the same conversation as Barca/Madrid/Juve etc on the back of reaching the CL final. Was also claiming that they had more of a shout of being an elite team than us as they'd finished above us in the league a few times in the last 5/6 years.

When it was pointed out that they'd won a grand total of fuck all for 10 years he started going on saying that it's not all about trophies. 10 minutes before that he was claiming Arsenal have never had a "great" team during the PL era as they've not won the CL.

The man is a professional WUM and nothing more.

I never listen to him. Just became a bit boring you know. He is a WUM yeah, but you have to say, he does it well, too many fall for it and that's the name of the game. It's a bit of a shame because its a popular time of the day with people on their way back from work, some intelligent discussion would be welcome and not just click bait cliched nonsense.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5213 on: Today at 02:56:41 PM »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 02:38:15 PM
I never listen to him. Just became a bit boring you know. He is a WUM yeah, but you have to say, he does it well, too many fall for it and that's the name of the game. It's a bit of a shame because its a popular time of the day with people on their way back from work, some intelligent discussion would be welcome and not just click bait cliched nonsense.

That's it exactly. I would listen and not mind if I thought he genuinely believes the shit he comes out with, I'd just call him a whopper and carry on. The fact that he says such ridiculous things though makes it obvious he's just baiting to get people to call their premium number. Like putting Michael Carrick as the best  midfielder of the PL era. Clown.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5214 on: Today at 03:17:27 PM »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 10:12:21 AM
I've got no problem with Neville & Carra doing the analysis after a game, I actually think they're a decent double act together. Neither of them should be on commentary though.

Tyler just needs to retire now, he's so far past it.

Was funny though where Sky caught Carra singing we're gonna win the league with the rest of the ground.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5215 on: Today at 03:29:59 PM »
I dont mind Neville particularly. Mainly because United are shite and its amusing to hear his little heart break every few weeks when they lose at home to someone like Bournemouth.

Edit:  While I think of it, has that knob-end Crooks been trying to flog Man City players in his weekly column recently like he kept trying to sell ours around this time last year?  You know "If Liverpool don't win the league then Van Dijk/Salah should go to Madrid or Barcelona as those clubs will be able to match their ambition".  Any suggestions from him that De Bruyne should be off this summer at all?

No? Weird that.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5216 on: Today at 05:03:16 PM »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 02:56:41 PM
That's it exactly. I would listen and not mind if I thought he genuinely believes the shit he comes out with, I'd just call him a whopper and carry on. The fact that he says such ridiculous things though makes it obvious he's just baiting to get people to call their premium number. Like putting Michael Carrick as the best  midfielder of the PL era. Clown.

Where I will give him credit, at least from memory, if there was something he believed, and actually sounded believable, he does his research before coming out with it and not being able to back it up. Not many do that. I mean, can you picture idiots like Trevor Sinclair, Clinton Morrison, Danny Mills, Garth Crooks etc do that ?  Its all too rare though.
hahah jaysus, the Carrick thing, he never gave over about that. Even had him ahead of Gerrard, Keane, Lampard - dickhead.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5217 on: Today at 05:23:29 PM »
Apparently Jason Cundy of Talksport has been going at with Stevie Nicol. Why is it these mediocre players think they can have a go at some of our ex players beggars belief.  ;D
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5218 on: Today at 09:28:37 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:23:29 PM
Apparently Jason Cundy of Talksport has been going at with Stevie Nicol. Why is it these mediocre players think they can have a go at some of our ex players beggars belief.  ;D

Heard that. Nicol was talking absolute bullox, saying he'd rather go unbeaten than win the treble. As its the only thing we haven't done that should be main target along with winning the league. Winning another CL is not as important apparently. Having this unbeaten tag is more important because Man Utd haven't done it. Also said as a player he would without doubt rather have went a season uneaten than win the European cup. Basically, Nicol was being a complete tool
