Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46320 on: December 30, 2024, 02:53:08 pm »
Quote from: Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee on December 30, 2024, 02:31:41 pm
I had eaten them all by 29th November.
I ate all mine in October.   ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46321 on: December 30, 2024, 11:28:05 pm »
2 cans of 'artisan' pop and 2 teas at National Trust's Dunham Massey - £12.40.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46322 on: December 30, 2024, 11:50:02 pm »
Sciatica has come back (doing fuck all, twisted funny) the day before I got to the Alpes to ski. I can hardly walk as it stands  :butt
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46323 on: December 30, 2024, 11:59:04 pm »
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on December 30, 2024, 11:50:02 pm
Sciatica has come back (doing fuck all, twisted funny) the day before I got to the Alpes to ski. I can hardly walk as it stands  :butt
That's brutal.  :rant  What a time for it to happen.

I tweaked mine last week getting the dog out of the car. It cleared up after a few days of rest, voltarol and Ibuprofen. Last time it went fully I was laid out for two weeks, so I really can sympathize. Hopefully yours  clears up very quickly and you get to enjoy your time on the slopes.

Oh, Mrs Spion just asked how is Norbert doing?

Take care. Good luck with it.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46324 on: Yesterday at 12:06:49 am »
Yeah cheers mate, hopefully it was just a small flare up and will go in a day or so. Were here for nearly 3 weeks so wont rush it and ruin the entire trip. 

Hes doing great mate. Clearly a lot of the Spanish / French / Swiss towns weve done on our trip dont see bulldogs often as hes got so many looks and comments. Barcelona being the most, could hardly walk down Rambla with him without being stopped every 10m.

He takes it all in his stride but do wonder what goes through his mind going from UK, to south of Spain to freezing temps and deep snow ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46325 on: Yesterday at 12:14:33 am »
It's good that you've got the time to rest it for a bit and still have time to enjoy your trip. It's genuinely galling though, isn't it? Of all the times for it to happen. Hopefully it clears up fast.

Norbs sounds like he's having a great time. So many different experiences. Lucky dog.

All the best with your skiing trip. 🏂
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46326 on: Yesterday at 12:56:55 am »
Sciatica is a bastard.  I found the physio exercises a huge help - was doing them 3-4 times a day - but it's obviously not a quick fix.

hope you get to enjoy your holiday somehow mate.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46327 on: Yesterday at 10:49:05 am »
smalls beans compared to Craig's bad back like but annoyed me none the less, that nowhere has had Cadbury's snow balls in and I know they're just round mini eggs and you can get mini eggs now BUT THEY'RE QUITE NOT THE SAME.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46328 on: Yesterday at 11:34:12 am »
That's horrible Craig. I hope you get better, I don't suffer from it but I'm told it can be awful.  :(
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46329 on: Yesterday at 06:43:06 pm »
That's horrible Claire. I hope you get them, I don't suffer from it but I'm told it can be awful.  :(
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46330 on: Yesterday at 06:50:15 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 06:43:06 pm
That's horrible Claire. I hope you get them, I don't suffer from it but I'm told it can be awful.  :(


;D

After reading Claires life problems Ive manned up and decided to just live with the pain because at least I can buy snow balls.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46331 on: Yesterday at 06:54:33 pm »
Why are fireworks already going off, does anyone know? It's not even midnight yet.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46332 on: Yesterday at 06:57:51 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 06:43:06 pm
That's horrible Claire. I hope you get them, I don't suffer from it but I'm told it can be awful.  :(
hahaha ya daft apeth ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46333 on: Yesterday at 07:09:38 pm »
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on Yesterday at 10:49:05 am
smalls beans compared to Craig's bad back like but annoyed me none the less, that nowhere has had Cadbury's snow balls in and I know they're just round mini eggs and you can get mini eggs now BUT THEY'RE QUITE NOT THE SAME.
They have some powdery costing I think that makes them much better.
I'm sure I saw loads in a shop just recently too.....
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46334 on: Yesterday at 07:43:37 pm »
That Gilette advert and the singer from it.

Singing like every modern male pop star as if his mouth is full of syrup and his balls are being tightened in a vice. Horrendous vocals.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46335 on: Yesterday at 10:59:29 pm »
What a last couple of days, calls my doctor as im feeling unwell, gets an appointment same day, so goes down & see whats wrong they suggest goin to the local a&e [Arrowe Park for me], arrive 4.45pm yesterday, check up after check up but seen pretty quickly, turns out they're keepin me in, i have a Chest Infection, woth a bit of Pneumonia, but waitin for a bed was the fun part not, Arrowe Park has been chaos for a couple of months & i saw bit of that, so much, i finaly got a bed 4pm this afternoon
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46336 on: Today at 12:32:35 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 10:59:29 pm
What a last couple of days, calls my doctor as im feeling unwell, gets an appointment same day, so goes down & see whats wrong they suggest goin to the local a&e [Arrowe Park for me], arrive 4.45pm yesterday, check up after check up but seen pretty quickly, turns out they're keepin me in, i have a Chest Infection, woth a bit of Pneumonia, but waitin for a bed was the fun part not, Arrowe Park has been chaos for a couple of months & i saw bit of that, so much, i finaly got a bed 4pm this afternoon
My Missus works at Arrowe Park as a nurse, so I know how mad things are there.
That aside, I hope you get better soon.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46337 on: Today at 07:33:31 am »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Today at 12:32:35 am
My Missus works at Arrowe Park as a nurse, so I know how mad things are there.
That aside, I hope you get better soon.

Cheers, mates missus works at Arrowe Park to, he' s been sayin how theyve been rushed of their feet too.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46338 on: Today at 07:39:14 am »
Worst thing is i havent had a shower since monday morning & im minging worse than Man Utd. :o
