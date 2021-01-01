« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,950
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46280 on: Today at 08:46:49 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 05:41:36 pm
In my case it isn't a bug, the spices in the Chicken Bhuna I had on Xmas Eve kicked off my diverticulosis. I misread the menu and thought that the Bhuna was mild - should of had a Korma :butt  :(

Ouch if theres one thing you need on top form it's your dietry system! Just had a Lamb balti myself after spending boxing day in a haze of the none alcoholic variety.. 99% sure it was covid.
Online Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,487
  • ***JFT97***
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46281 on: Today at 08:47:26 pm »
You're suffering from a chicken bhuna ... wow.  ;D
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Online Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,487
  • ***JFT97***
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46282 on: Today at 08:50:15 pm »
PS. If you can't handle moderate/hot curries (madras/phaal curry or madras strength) you can ask for any dish to be cooked mild.  :)
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 50,533
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46283 on: Today at 08:54:48 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 08:47:26 pm
You're suffering from a chicken bhuna ... wow.  ;D

It was hotter than my wifes Madras for some mad reason, they always fucking do that  :no

My problem is that I've got diveriticulosis. I can eat spicy food fine most of the time, even though I don't really like hot Indian curries and then all of a sudden an Indian will destroy me. Had one in Dubai in 2009, nothing too hot and I had a full on attack, shivering like mad in 48c temps, lost a stone down the bog in one night and two weeks off work sick unable to eat anything. It's also put me in hospital twice.
Jurgen YNWA

Online Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,487
  • ***JFT97***
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46284 on: Today at 08:59:12 pm »
Sounds bad that. Hope you get well ASAP.

Always ask for it to be cooked mild to medium ... you'll be reet then.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,349
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46285 on: Today at 09:01:03 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 08:59:12 pm
Sounds bad that. Hope you get well ASAP.

Always ask for it to be cooked mild to medium ... you'll be reet then.
or - crazy idea I know - just don't eat the fucking stuff!  :)
Online Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,487
  • ***JFT97***
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46286 on: Today at 09:02:15 pm »
 :lmao ;D
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,950
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46287 on: Today at 09:03:09 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:01:03 pm
or - crazy idea I know - just don't eat the fucking stuff!  :)

Currys are amazing.
