You're suffering from a chicken bhuna ... wow.



It was hotter than my wifes Madras for some mad reason, they always fucking do thatMy problem is that I've got diveriticulosis. I can eat spicy food fine most of the time, even though I don't really like hot Indian curries and then all of a sudden an Indian will destroy me. Had one in Dubai in 2009, nothing too hot and I had a full on attack, shivering like mad in 48c temps, lost a stone down the bog in one night and two weeks off work sick unable to eat anything. It's also put me in hospital twice.